Only Those With Amazing Facial Recognition Will Name 27 Celebrities By Just Their Mouths

You’ve seen these celebrities on red carpets, in blockbuster movies, on magazine covers, and in iconic music videos. Which means you’d surely recognize them instantly, right?

Well, we decided to make things a little harder. 27 of some of the most famous pop culture faces have been cropped. All but one feature: their mouths. Some will be obvious. Others will have you second-guessing everything.

This quiz will seriously test just how observant you are of some of the world’s biggest stars.

Ready to challenge yourself?

Begin!

