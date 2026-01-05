But while big problems dominate the news, it's important not to let them cloud the smaller joys in life. To show what they look like, we collected a list of funny pictures from last year that prove it wasn’t all bad. From sassy signs and adorable animals to temperamental technology, here you go!

And just like that, 2025 has come to a close. They say one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, but collectively, the last twelve months have been pretty challenging. Economic uncertainty, political tension, and microplastics have made it difficult to escape the feeling that something was always going wrong somewhere.

#1 LEGO Sets Are Gettin Way Too Realistic

#2 These Cybertrucks Parked Right Next To Each Other

#3 I Could Go For A Nice Fruit Salad, Oh

#4 Twin-Turbo Meowcharger Spotted In The Wild

#5 Must Have Been A Long Day For This One. So Cute Though

#6 This Looks Like An Art Installation

#7 Birthday Cake My friend and I have been passing the same bottle back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at each other's houses. Today, he dropped off a birthday cake but didn't have time to hang out and eat a piece.



#8 I Actually Saw Popeye Buying Spinach Today

#9 I Glanced Over And Saw This Cat Who Works At The Animal Shelter This Morning, Looks Like He’s Seen Some Stuff

#10 Came Home To My Boy, Wondering What I Was Out Doing

#11 My Niece Won't Leave The House Without Her "Glasses"

#12 Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today

#13 Cats Are Always Shady

#14 Went To The Zoo Yesterday And Spotted This Master Of Camouflage

#15 Saw This Elderly Gentleman In Wal-Mart With A Small Card Hanging From His Neck

#16 My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today

#17 What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha

#18 My Father-In-Law Looks Like The Gramps From Up

#19 My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain

#20 Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas

#21 My Son Mic-Dropped On His Homework

#22 First Time Seeing Cyber Truck In Nigeria

#23 Escape Hatch

#24 Found This At Sam's Club. Talk About Putting Your Kids To Work

#25 Thanks To The Amazon Delivery Guy For Hiding My Package Under The Carpet

#26 My Son Has A Fake Baby For Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild

#27 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

#28 Finally, An Easy Way To Cancel My Gym Membership

#29 Greeted My 5yo When He Got Off The Bus With A Sword. He Dropped To His Knees And Surrendered. Don’t Know What Battle We Were Fighting, But I Guess I Won

#30 Busted

#31 I Was Shoveling The Driveway This Morning And My Son Said He Wanted To Help But That First He Needed To Cut The Grass

#32 Hilariously Stupid Christmas Decoration At Hospital

#33 Yogi Got Pretty Frustrated That He Couldn’t Get To This Bagel On Our Walk

#34 He's Trying Hard

#35 My Daughter Called Me And Asked If I Can Check My Front Porch For An Amazon Package. This Is What I Opened My Door To A little background. When my kids were growing up, I was relentless with pranks. They are all now adults and can hold their own. This one got me pretty good.



#36 Told The Server I Didn’t Want Any Cake For My Birthday. This Is What He Brought Me

#37 Looking For Scissors At My Aunts House And Found A List Of Words She Needed To Research

#38 Just Checked Into Our Airbnb

#39 That’s The Most Adorable Car Sticker Family I’ve Ever Seen

#40 I Opened A Fortune Cookie And Now I'm Kind Of Scared

#41 My Friend Didn’t Even Read The Question

#42 I Got These From My 5 Year Old Son About 10 Minutes Apart

#43 The Devil On My Shoulder Is Telling Me To Replicate These Signs And Place Them All Over The Store

#44 What It’s Like Talking To My Teens These Days

#45 I Also Did A Rapture Prank, Sent To My Wife

#46 Just This

#47 Spotted This Gem In The Wild Today. Got To Hope The Cops Have A Sense Of Humor Too

#48 Grandma's Passing Money

#49 Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat I tried to pass gas discreetly by walking out of my buddy's living room and farting. I didn't realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me.



#50 Someone In My Office Put Their Coffee Creamer In A Safe

#51 Picture In My Bathroom

#52 God. Family. Football Cousin decided to get married at noon during week 1 of college football.



#53 Left This For My Family To Find On Rapture Day. They Won't Fall For It, But It's Good For A Laugh

#54 Pour One Out For Josh

