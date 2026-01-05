ADVERTISEMENT

And just like that, 2025 has come to a close. They say one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, but collectively, the last twelve months have been pretty challenging. Economic uncertainty, political tension, and microplastics have made it difficult to escape the feeling that something was always going wrong somewhere.

But while big problems dominate the news, it's important not to let them cloud the smaller joys in life. To show what they look like, we collected a list of funny pictures from last year that prove it wasn’t all bad. From sassy signs and adorable animals to temperamental technology, here you go!

#1

LEGO Sets Are Gettin Way Too Realistic

Black and white cat sitting inside a LEGO cat box, capturing a funny picture that shows the weirdness of 2025.

wanabepilot Report

    #2

    These Cybertrucks Parked Right Next To Each Other

    Matte black futuristic truck parked near a graffiti-covered dumpster in a wooded outdoor area, capturing funny pictures weirdness.

    kenistod Report

    #3

    I Could Go For A Nice Fruit Salad, Oh

    Chalkboard with humorous wine menu listing fresh fruit salad as fermented grapes and wine, capturing 2025 funny pictures weirdness.

    jonitfcfan Report

    #4

    Twin-Turbo Meowcharger Spotted In The Wild

    Cat wearing sunglasses under a parked car, one of the funny pictures capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    hamzamughal009 Report

    #5

    Must Have Been A Long Day For This One. So Cute Though

    Fox stretched out and resting on an outdoor sofa at night, showcasing funny pictures capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    Blue_blew_blah Report

    #6

    This Looks Like An Art Installation

    Funny picture of a cat climbing a wall-mounted scratcher with another cat hanging vertically on a carpet in 2025.

    FinnFarrow Report

    #7

    Birthday Cake

    Partially eaten chocolate-covered cake with a hidden soda can inside, showing one of the funny pictures from 2025 weirdness.

    My friend and I have been passing the same bottle back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at each other's houses. Today, he dropped off a birthday cake but didn't have time to hang out and eat a piece.

    phrough Report

    #8

    I Actually Saw Popeye Buying Spinach Today

    Elderly man shopping for fresh cut salads and berries in grocery store, capturing funny pictures from 2025 weirdness.

    alphabrickstudios Report

    #9

    I Glanced Over And Saw This Cat Who Works At The Animal Shelter This Morning, Looks Like He’s Seen Some Stuff

    A fluffy cat sitting awkwardly on a black office chair, capturing the funny pictures and weirdness of 2025.

    rescuemom1979 Report

    #10

    Came Home To My Boy, Wondering What I Was Out Doing

    White dog lounging comfortably on a brown couch surrounded by pillows in a funny picture from 2025.

    TH3TattedTy Report

    #11

    My Niece Won't Leave The House Without Her "Glasses"

    Toddler wearing funny pink glasses reflected in car mirror behind empty child car seat, capturing weirdness of 2025.

    2agrant Report

    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fabulous!

    #12

    Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today

    Ceiling tile replaced with art of person holding a cat, with a hanging bottle of lotion in a funny picture from 2025 capturing weirdness.

    JBFRESHSKILLS Report

    #13

    Cats Are Always Shady

    Funny pictures sign on wooden fence warning of dog and shady cat, capturing the weirdness of 2025 with humor outdoors.

    Thenellyelmes Report

    #14

    Went To The Zoo Yesterday And Spotted This Master Of Camouflage

    Gorilla partially hidden behind a tree in a sunny outdoor setting, one of the funny pictures capturing weirdness of 2025.

    HurdyG Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The stick bug disguised as a tree? Not really hidden is it? At least get a picture with more than one tree.

    #15

    Saw This Elderly Gentleman In Wal-Mart With A Small Card Hanging From His Neck

    Elderly man with a sign reading deaf not stupid pushing a shopping cart in a store, funny pictures from 2025 capturing weirdness

    MISTERDIEABETIC Report

    #16

    My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today

    Black dog lying on grass with a handwritten sign saying do not touch me if I am eating funny pictures 2025.

    rescuemom1979 Report

    #17

    What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha

    Glass jar labeled Shrek ashes with tea whisk and cup on a plate, capturing funny pictures from 2025 weirdness.

    HellaComics Report

    sturmwesen
Community Member
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my local coffee shop was preparing a batch of matcha base (think 2 litre and very concentrated)... the two barista and me had a hard time with the smell. it smelled so hay like I thought I would get hay fever any moment.

    #18

    My Father-In-Law Looks Like The Gramps From Up

    Elderly man with glasses sitting in a cozy restaurant, someone holding a phone showing a funny picture from 2025.

    vanchauvi Report

    #19

    My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain

    Shower curtain featuring funny cats reenacting Titanic scene, capturing the weirdness and humor in 2025 funny pictures.

    TRAUMAjunkie Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not everyone is a fan of realistic historical documentaries.

    #20

    Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas

    Baby's 30th Christmas keepsake shaped like a footprint, showcasing a humorous and weird memory from 2025.

    jgranger945 Report

    #21

    My Son Mic-Dropped On His Homework

    Funny picture of a math homework answer about brownies with a child’s handwritten response capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    Edawg661 Report

    #22

    First Time Seeing Cyber Truck In Nigeria

    Trailer with tarp cover parked on wet pavement near gray trash bins and a building with brick and plywood walls, funny pictures 2025.

    i-deology Report

    #23

    Escape Hatch

    Cat climbing into vet cabinet through small door, humorous moment from funny pictures capturing 2025 weirdness.

    Queasy_Comparison951 Report

    #24

    Found This At Sam's Club. Talk About Putting Your Kids To Work

    Child smiling while riding a white vacuum racer toy in a warehouse store, showcasing funny pictures capturing weirdness.

    TriggerHippie77 Report

    Rose the Cook
Community Member
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smart idea. kids have fun and floor gets cleaned.

    #25

    Thanks To The Amazon Delivery Guy For Hiding My Package Under The Carpet

    Humorous delivery box setup with rug roof and door decoration, showcasing funny pictures from 2025 capturing last year's weirdness.

    Bluette_mushroom Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was still there so clearly it worked.

    #26

    My Son Has A Fake Baby For Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild

    Man with leg brace feeding baby from bottle, wearing colorful shirt and orange cap at outdoor gathering, funny pictures from 2025.

    Therealfern1 Report

    #27

    That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

    Man holding a blue marker with doodles on his face, showing a funny picture capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    uncleseeth Report

    #28

    Finally, An Easy Way To Cancel My Gym Membership

    Sign on wooden door warning that exiting without emergency will cancel membership, a funny picture capturing 2025 weirdness.

    black-toe-nails Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easier than talking to Jim who tells you to drive to Sam's. Then you have to do him a favor and take this thing to his mom who needs help cleaning out her junk closet. You finally get everything tossed except for one piece of jewelry and now you're going to throw it in a fiery mountain. But you got bills to pay and can't spend months getting there so you're riding the d@mn eagles directly there. Now you have to rush to work to do the presentation and why the f**k were you talking to Jim again?

    #29

    Greeted My 5yo When He Got Off The Bus With A Sword. He Dropped To His Knees And Surrendered. Don’t Know What Battle We Were Fighting, But I Guess I Won

    Child kneeling on snowy ground holding a large colorful toy sword, capturing funny pictures from 2025 weird moments.

    ladyriverr Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sword's cursed. You must pass it to a family member if you don't want the curse to k!ll you. Guess who just got played?

    #30

    Busted

    Car dashboard screen showing a call with the message DO NOT TEXT HER, capturing a funny picture from 2025 weirdness.

    Reckless_Jeske Report

    #31

    I Was Shoveling The Driveway This Morning And My Son Said He Wanted To Help But That First He Needed To Cut The Grass

    Child dressed in green pushing a toy snow blower in snowy driveway, capturing funny pictures from 2025 weirdness.

    ITheRebelI Report

    #32

    Hilariously Stupid Christmas Decoration At Hospital

    Humorous display of multiple x-ray images arranged in a shape with green tinsel decoration, capturing weird funny pictures.

    SamTheMarioMaster2 Report

    #33

    Yogi Got Pretty Frustrated That He Couldn’t Get To This Bagel On Our Walk

    Black dog with a blue collar sniffing a frozen donut trapped in ice, capturing weirdness in funny pictures from 2025.

    Craigbeau Report

    #34

    He's Trying Hard

    Car dashboard with sticky notes reading don't look at her Instagram, don't message her, just go home, capturing 2025 funny pictures.

    TheJneeR Report

    #35

    My Daughter Called Me And Asked If I Can Check My Front Porch For An Amazon Package. This Is What I Opened My Door To

    Creepy figure in ragged clothes holding a metal bowl outside a door, one of the funny pictures capturing 2025 weirdness.

    A little background. When my kids were growing up, I was relentless with pranks. They are all now adults and can hold their own. This one got me pretty good.

    razor10000 Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The prankster has become the prankee. Well done daughter.

    #36

    Told The Server I Didn’t Want Any Cake For My Birthday. This Is What He Brought Me

    Single blue striped birthday candle burned down and stuck in an empty white plate, funny pictures capturing weirdness of 2025.

    theconfather98 Report

    #37

    Looking For Scissors At My Aunts House And Found A List Of Words She Needed To Research

    Handwritten quirky note on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital paper, capturing weirdness in 2025 funny pictures.

    atony1984 Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than never looking them up.

    #38

    Just Checked Into Our Airbnb

    Old beige rotary phone labeled complaints hotline on a paper, capturing funny pictures from 2025 weirdness.

    Sharpie1965 Report

    #39

    That’s The Most Adorable Car Sticker Family I’ve Ever Seen

    Car rear window with a funny stick figure family sticker holding money bags, capturing the weirdness of 2025 trends.

    MonarchLawyer Report

    #40

    I Opened A Fortune Cookie And Now I'm Kind Of Scared

    Hand holding a fortune cookie slip that reads Don't panic, a funny picture capturing the weirdness of 2025 moments.

    DatRobloxKid Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What were you just told?

    #41

    My Friend Didn’t Even Read The Question

    Funny picture of a student’s science worksheet with a humorous handwritten comment capturing the weirdness of last year.

    Express_Buy5046 Report

    #42

    I Got These From My 5 Year Old Son About 10 Minutes Apart

    Child's handwritten notes with funny misspellings and a doodle, showcasing the weirdness captured in funny pictures from 2025.

    nightsaysni Report

    #43

    The Devil On My Shoulder Is Telling Me To Replicate These Signs And Place Them All Over The Store

    Sign in an IKEA bathroom display explaining the functional toilet encourages visitors to imagine using it, funny pictures 2025.

    CFK_NL Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do it! Doitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoitdoit...

    #44

    What It’s Like Talking To My Teens These Days

    Cans of Diet Coke with the label edited to say Bro, a funny picture capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    FiveHoleFrenzy Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have some variety: Bruh.

    #45

    I Also Did A Rapture Prank, Sent To My Wife

    Pair of hiking shoes on stone patio emitting smoke, capturing the weirdness in funny pictures from 2025.

    henrysradiator Report

    #46

    Just This

    Bumper sticker on car reading anxious drivers club please don’t honk funny pictures from 2025 capturing weirdness

    19forty4 Report

    #47

    Spotted This Gem In The Wild Today. Got To Hope The Cops Have A Sense Of Humor Too

    Sticker on a Dodge car rear window saying only gay cops pull me over, illustrating funny pictures from 2025 weirdness.

    jbyrdfuddly Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for preemptively telling how you'll pay your ticket: gas, grass, or @ss.

    #48

    Grandma's Passing Money

    Hand holding a rolled dollar bill tucked under couch buttons in a funny picture capturing weirdness in 2025.

    TAHACHAOUI12 Report

    #49

    Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat

    Indoor air quality monitor showing poor air quality with high pollutants, a funny picture capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    I tried to pass gas discreetly by walking out of my buddy's living room and farting. I didn't realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me.

    6854wiggles Report

    #50

    Someone In My Office Put Their Coffee Creamer In A Safe

    Funny picture of a bottle locked in a fridge safe box, capturing the weirdness of last year in 2025 humor.

    doodybot Report

    #51

    Picture In My Bathroom

    Bathroom toilet tank with air freshener, hand lotion, framed funny doll picture, brush, and toilet paper holder nearby.

    BigBenIsTicking Report

    #52

    God. Family. Football

    Man in a white jacket watching a football game on phone during a formal event, funny pictures capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    Cousin decided to get married at noon during week 1 of college football.

    R8RBruin Report

    #53

    Left This For My Family To Find On Rapture Day. They Won't Fall For It, But It's Good For A Laugh

    Gaming chair dressed with clothes and shoes, creating a funny picture capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    qanwi1970 Report

    #54

    Pour One Out For Josh

    Hockey scoreboard displaying a funny message about friendship and game stats, capturing the weirdness of 2025.

    seanconnerysbeard Report

    #55

    Grammarly Being Messy

    Grammarly suggesting a funnier alternative to "No apologies necessary" on a laptop screen in 2025 funny pictures.

    ksmit098 Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither do I Jan, but if you want that promotion you got to kiss some a$$.

