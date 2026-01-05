55 Funny Pictures From 2025 That Perfectly Capture The Weirdness Of Last Year
And just like that, 2025 has come to a close. They say one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, but collectively, the last twelve months have been pretty challenging. Economic uncertainty, political tension, and microplastics have made it difficult to escape the feeling that something was always going wrong somewhere.
But while big problems dominate the news, it's important not to let them cloud the smaller joys in life. To show what they look like, we collected a list of funny pictures from last year that prove it wasn’t all bad. From sassy signs and adorable animals to temperamental technology, here you go!
LEGO Sets Are Gettin Way Too Realistic
These Cybertrucks Parked Right Next To Each Other
I Could Go For A Nice Fruit Salad, Oh
Twin-Turbo Meowcharger Spotted In The Wild
Must Have Been A Long Day For This One. So Cute Though
This Looks Like An Art Installation
Birthday Cake
My friend and I have been passing the same bottle back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at each other's houses. Today, he dropped off a birthday cake but didn't have time to hang out and eat a piece.
I Actually Saw Popeye Buying Spinach Today
I Glanced Over And Saw This Cat Who Works At The Animal Shelter This Morning, Looks Like He’s Seen Some Stuff
Came Home To My Boy, Wondering What I Was Out Doing
My Niece Won't Leave The House Without Her "Glasses"
Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today
Cats Are Always Shady
Went To The Zoo Yesterday And Spotted This Master Of Camouflage
Saw This Elderly Gentleman In Wal-Mart With A Small Card Hanging From His Neck
My Friends Put This Sign On Their Dog During A Party Today
What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha
my local coffee shop was preparing a batch of matcha base (think 2 litre and very concentrated)... the two barista and me had a hard time with the smell. it smelled so hay like I thought I would get hay fever any moment.
My Girlfriend Hates My New Shower Curtain
Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas
My Son Mic-Dropped On His Homework
First Time Seeing Cyber Truck In Nigeria
Escape Hatch
Found This At Sam's Club. Talk About Putting Your Kids To Work
Thanks To The Amazon Delivery Guy For Hiding My Package Under The Carpet
My Son Has A Fake Baby For Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild
That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture
Finally, An Easy Way To Cancel My Gym Membership
Easier than talking to Jim who tells you to drive to Sam's. Then you have to do him a favor and take this thing to his mom who needs help cleaning out her junk closet. You finally get everything tossed except for one piece of jewelry and now you're going to throw it in a fiery mountain. But you got bills to pay and can't spend months getting there so you're riding the d@mn eagles directly there. Now you have to rush to work to do the presentation and why the f**k were you talking to Jim again?
Greeted My 5yo When He Got Off The Bus With A Sword. He Dropped To His Knees And Surrendered. Don’t Know What Battle We Were Fighting, But I Guess I Won
Busted
I Was Shoveling The Driveway This Morning And My Son Said He Wanted To Help But That First He Needed To Cut The Grass
Hilariously Stupid Christmas Decoration At Hospital
Yogi Got Pretty Frustrated That He Couldn’t Get To This Bagel On Our Walk
He's Trying Hard
My Daughter Called Me And Asked If I Can Check My Front Porch For An Amazon Package. This Is What I Opened My Door To
A little background. When my kids were growing up, I was relentless with pranks. They are all now adults and can hold their own. This one got me pretty good.
Told The Server I Didn’t Want Any Cake For My Birthday. This Is What He Brought Me
Looking For Scissors At My Aunts House And Found A List Of Words She Needed To Research
Just Checked Into Our Airbnb
That’s The Most Adorable Car Sticker Family I’ve Ever Seen
I Opened A Fortune Cookie And Now I'm Kind Of Scared
My Friend Didn’t Even Read The Question
I Got These From My 5 Year Old Son About 10 Minutes Apart
The Devil On My Shoulder Is Telling Me To Replicate These Signs And Place Them All Over The Store
What It’s Like Talking To My Teens These Days
I Also Did A Rapture Prank, Sent To My Wife
Just This
Spotted This Gem In The Wild Today. Got To Hope The Cops Have A Sense Of Humor Too
Grandma's Passing Money
Farted Near My Friends Smart Thermostat
I tried to pass gas discreetly by walking out of my buddy's living room and farting. I didn't realize his thermostat tested air quality. He got a notice on his phone telling him to change the filters. I confessed it was me.
Someone In My Office Put Their Coffee Creamer In A Safe
Picture In My Bathroom
God. Family. Football
Cousin decided to get married at noon during week 1 of college football.