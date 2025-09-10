ADVERTISEMENT

Women are agents of chaos… In between working, cooking, cleaning, raising kids, looking good and tackling all the other things on their plates, many still find time to create a little drama when life gets boring. Often, at the expense of the men in their lives.

Whether it’s a casual quip like, “Do you ever wish you were more athletic?” or deliberately infuriating them by playing dumb about finances, ladies are digging deep in their arsenal to find ways to rage-bait men. Just to sit back and watch the male ego short-circuit and the alpha brain do back-flips.

Someone recently asked, "What's something you've said to a man that's absolutely rage bait and has never failed to piss them off?" and the internet went wilder than a guy who has just fallen for the bait. Thousands of women revealed their go-to methods for provoking men and sending them into a complete spiral.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best answers for you to scroll through while you plot out your next deliberate argument. Some are funny, others not so much. All are tried-and-tested triggers that these girls swear by for a quick win.

We also unpack whether rage-baiting is harmful or fair game, and what to do when you're on the receiving end of the hook. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Confident woman with short blonde hair and glasses, showcasing rage-baits from women who know what to say. When men used to tell me I looked better when I didn’t wear my glasses, I’d respond with 'You also look better when I don't wear my glasses.'

authorardow , YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's funny but wierd: most guys I know like women with glasses.

Rage-baiting is the deliberate act of posting, saying, or doing something provocative with the specific intention of triggering an emotional reaction—usually anger, outrage, or frustration. That's the definition given by New York-based mental health experts, On Par Therapy.

"Think of it as emotional fishing, but instead of using worms, manipulators use your triggers as bait," explains the site.

And while social media is awash with girlfriends and wives rage-baiting their men for laughs, likes and shares, the experts warn that this manipulation tactic isn't always as funny as it seems.
    #2

    Young woman and man talking outdoors, capturing rage-baits from women with attitude to challenge men’s day. When they approach me for my number I tell them I don't have any cash or spare change. Shocked, hurt, confusion, and they leave me alone.

    VeeBaby , valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Two people in life jackets and helmets paddling a blue raft on a river surrounded by green forest outdoors. We were rafting and a man was trying to make fun of his wife for forgetting to pack his water shoes and I was like, wow that’s embarrassing you don’t know how to pack shoes and need your wife to do it for you. She laughed, he did not.

    ElmAndHound , lightpoet/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    In relationships, rage-baiting might include making deliberately hurtful comments during arguments, bringing up past mistakes at inappropriate times, using passive-aggressive behavior to provoke reactions, or playing the victim after intentionally pushing boundaries.

    On Par Therapy's experts say that people engage in rage-baiting for various reasons. Some do it for control and power. "Manipulating others' emotions provides a sense of dominance," notes the site. Others rage-bait as a method of avoidance. Basically, they distract from their own issues by creating drama elsewhere.

    There are those who lean on it as a form of emotional regulation, using others' reactions to manage their own internal chaos. While many are rage-baiting experts purely for entertainment or because they genuinely enjoy watching others get upset.

    Then, of course, some rage-baiters are after attention and validation. "Negative attention still counts as attention," say On Par's therapists.
    #4

    Man wrapped in a white blanket looking upset, illustrating rage-baits from women to ruin a man’s day concepts. When an ex started a fight for no reason, I held my finger up, said, 'Wait a second,' walked away, and came back with a blanket. I placed it on his shoulders and told him, 'Now, you're super mad.'
    I've never seen a man go red SO fast.

    ladybug.royal , alexlucru123/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Young man in a denim jacket looking serious, reflecting on rage-baits that can ruin a man’s day. “Let’s talk about this when you’re less emotional”

    Itsmebeccap , Tirachard/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Young man indoors wearing a striped shirt and lanyard, representing emotions related to rage-baits from women. Told an opinionated coworker “I’m not taking advice from a guy who looks like he owes his grandma money.” Dude flipped his 💩. Mission accomplished.

    Cindy Shackels Almanza , pondsaksit/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    "When people rage-bait in relationships, they're looking for reassurance," says psychologist Dr. Kavya Deshmukh. "By annoying or provoking their partner, they test whether the other person still cares enough to react. It's dysfunctional, but it's also oddly intimate."

    However, rage-baiting can become harmful. "If every interaction is built on provocation, intimacy gets replaced with irritation," explains clinical therapist Ritu Anand. "Over time, it stops feeling playful and starts feeling manipulative."
    #7

    Young man in a brown jacket with a serious expression outdoors, illustrating rage-baits that can ruin a man’s day. When he says he's an "alpha" male, I respond, "So, Team Jacob?" They never fail to crash out. Or, if they have a wolf tattoo, I always tell them that I love their Twilight tattoo.

    Jennifer Brothers , Lionsgate Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, that's funny, but I barely know "team Jacob," would alpha males even get it? (I presume the point is to subtly accuse them of knowing girl fantasy books? Or is there something particularly insulting about team Jacob? And I'm not trying to act too alpha male to understand; I'm team Buffy, in fact.)

    #8

    Middle-aged man in glasses working at desk with laptop and papers, illustrating rage-baits that can ruin a man’s day. A boss told me I'd look better with make up on. I told him he'd look better with hair. He just walked away and never brought it up again. Mind you I was 21, tan, fit, and living in Huntington Beach.

    Beatthebugs2 , DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Man looking stressed and frustrated, holding his head, illustrating rage-baits impact on emotions. I was wearing a NY hat and he said “quick name 5 players on that team” l said “quick name 5 women that feel safe around you”.

    mmmaremaremare , jm_video/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    If you're the victim of rage-baiting, whether by strangers online or in close relationships, the best thing you can do is not take the bait. But that's easier said than done.

    "When you feel that familiar surge of anger from a provocative post or comment, literally pause. Notice the physical sensations, the urge to respond immediately, and the thoughts racing through your mind," advises On Par Therapy. "This moment of awareness is your power."

    The next step is to A-C-C-E-P-T. But that's not what you might think it means...
    #10

    A woman angrily confronts a frustrated man on a couch, illustrating rage-baits that ruin a man's day. If a man ever ask what you bring to the table respond with “what are you lacking that you need a woman to provide for you.” F**king devastates them.

    Amanda_faith Report

    #11

    Man standing by open truck door with arms crossed, expressing frustration and rage-baits to ruin a man’s day. Referring to their lifted pick-up truck as “gender affirming care.”

    Virginia🇨🇦 , LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Man hitting golf ball from sand trap on course, illustrating rage-baits from women to ruin a man’s day. When he turns on golf I just continuously ask why our lawn doesn't look like that.

    Tiffany , dotshock/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    On Par Therapy suggests a technique known as ACCEPTS when dealing with rage-baiting.

    The "A" stands for activities. Do something engaging that keeps your mind occupied or distracts you.

    The "C" is for contributing or helping someone else.

    The second "C" encourages you to compare this to another situation. To think of a time you handled something similar well.
    #13

    Bald man sitting on couch holding head in frustration, illustrating rage-baits that ruin a man’s day. Don't say anything, just look at their hairline while they're talking. Make it obvious. Then don't address it. They get big mad.

    Saundra , irinapavlova1/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Close-up of a man showing anger and frustration, illustrating rage-baits that can ruin a man’s day. If he’s getting in your face say “imma need you to be like your hairline and take a few steps back.”

    Areli , Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Man in beige blazer with slicked-back hair, appearing serious and contemplative in a modern office setting, rage-baits concept. Refer to their job as a "male" job..."this is Jason, he's a male engineer."

    Gen X Queen🇦🇺 , ckstockphoto/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    "E" is for emotions. Move from anger to humor or calm by watching a funny video or listening to music.

    Then "P": Push away. Or mentally put the situation in a box for later.

    "T" stands for thoughts. Redirect them by counting backwards, doing a puzzle, singing, etc.

    And finally, focus on "S" for sensations. Hold ice, take a hot or cold shower. Feel something...

    "The goal isn't to never feel angry—it's to feel it without being controlled by it," notes the site.

    #16

    Man reacting with surprise to rage-baits from woman, illustrating impact of words that can ruin a man’s day. My ex husband called me a "_" (fill in the blank) laughed and told him I'd been called worse. He said what. I said his wife.

    Kayla, RN , StockRocketStudio/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Man in military-style green shirt holding camouflage jacket over shoulder, representing rage-baits from women to ruin a man’s day. Asking military guys if they like wearing matching costumes with their friends.

    Mal , AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Smiling man outdoors in casual clothing, representing rage-baits from women who know exactly what to say to ruin a man’s day. when they tell you to smile more reply back with "you first" and when they smile say "good boy" and walk away.

    Devon , JoseCalsina/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Man with serious expression outdoors, illustrating rage-baits from women who know what to say to ruin a man’s day I ask “If you were athletic, what sport would you play?”

    tanishaD , JoseCalsina/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Man wearing light blue shirt outdoors with shocked expression, illustrating rage-baits that can ruin a man’s day. “Do you ever wish you were taller?” Doesn’t matter how tall they are.

    Nat , isitophotostock/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Man smiling and talking outdoors with a woman, illustrating rage-baits that can ruin a man’s day in casual conversation. I’m 6’1” and men in public will gaggle at me like I’m a circus animal. They’ll ask me how tall I am and I’ll say something completely wrong like 5’8” and slowly watch their confusion turn to anger as they reevaluate their own height.

    Kayak , vadymvdrobot/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Muscular man lifting heavy dumbbells in a gym, demonstrating strength while exercising with rage-baits intensity. "if you can't drop your weights quietly then maybe they're too heavy for you" always sends them into a rage. But also, stop throwing your GD weights.

    Elizabeth Frohlich , ASphotostudio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Young man in a beige coat standing outdoors with a confident expression amid blurred greenery and red berries background. "I love your pixie cut."

    Katie , monkeybusiness/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    "Damn that's a lot of anger. You should get your hormones checked."

    cy Report

    #25

    Man reacting with frustration while woman looks away upset during a tense moment showing rage-baits interaction. I have a work colleague who is the most misogynistic guy I've ever met. One day, while he was giving one of his misinformed speeches about women, we started to argue... When he got emotional, I asked him if he was on his period.

    He didn't speak to me for a week.

    xyden23 , DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Two construction workers wearing helmets and safety vests measuring a wall, illustrating rage-baits from women. I work in construction, and my favorite thing to do when a guy is crashing out on-site is to ask him, 'You're having some big feelings today, huh?' It works every time.

    jrealzzz , wosunan/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Woman using a lawn mower in a garden, illustrating rage-baits from women who know what to say to ruin a man’s day. I was mowing the lawn when an older man yelled at me because, in order to mow the edge, I had to drive on the street for about two seconds. (Yes, I looked first, but he was flying around a turn). He told my husband that he should be mowing. I looked at him and said, 'My husband just gave himself a manicure (he had just finished cutting his nails), and doesn't want to ruin it.'

    They both scowled at me. It was a two-for-one.

    insanelayne213 , astrakanimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    Young man with thoughtful expression, illustrating emotions related to rage-baits that can ruin a man's day. He told me that women should stay home and look after the kids. I told him, 'Your salary and status in life should match that.' Silence.

    e_m_k_a_h , Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Halfway through them mansplaining I say “it’s fine if you don’t know, I’ll just google it.”

    Jewelz Report

    #30

    A Nigerian lady in TT told her husband wisdom is chasing him, but he’s faster.

    Sanet Van Der Walt Report

    #31

    A woman smiling and talking to a man outdoors, illustrating rage-baits and phrases that impact a man’s day. When they mention Star Wars I love saying “omg you like Disney?”

    Zen Cosmos , luismanuelm/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Man showing frustrated expression, reacting to rage-baits from women who know exactly what to say. Ask him what music he's into, after he's done listing only male musicians and male bands, make sure to say, 'wow you're really into boy bands.'

    SuzySwitch , jm_video/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    "Good afternoon ladies and sons of ladies."

    Kim Clark Report

    #34

    Man was mansplaining something to me and when he finished I said "oh when I don't understand something I also say it out loud to try and work it out, great that you felt comfortable to say all that in front of me, do you need me to tell where you got it wrong?"

    sorryigotthegiggles Report

    #35

    Man with beard listening thoughtfully to woman during an intense conversation about rage-baits designed to ruin a man's day. When my husband pisses me off I say "okay easy, current husband" just to remind him.

    shelbistucki , Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #36

    This is very person specific. Co-worker is Irish and thinks he can get away with anything because of it. When he really pisses me off, I just ask “remind me what part of England are you from?” iykyk

    Cindilou Report

    #37

    Nevermind I’ll just ask my Dad.

    rinrare Report

    #38

    “You’re acting like that on purpose?”

    ambersnowder27 Report

    #39

    I had a random dude being condescing about my German shepherd being “a lot of dog” for me. My highly titled, nationally placed GSD that I bred and trained myself. I said, “well they do need a handler that’s a clear and consistent communicator, so they actually do amazing with women.”

    Big Woof & Little Floof Report

    #40

    “You look like you’re about to cry” anytime they are having a temper tantrum.

    J Report

    #41

    You have the confidence of a much taller man.

    .....593 Report

    #42

    I work with "an alpha" and every day I tell him I like his top (polo) or his blouse (button down). He ducks when he sees me coming but I always make a point of walking down his aisle to compliment him.

    Katie Noel Lund Report

    #43

    I wear hearing aids in both ears. Once during an argument I took them out, laid them on the counter and said I don’t want to hear what you have to say anymore and walked away.

    MrsKoolaid Report

    #44

    I had a customer tell me “not to get smart” with them, I said “but how would you know” *click

    Jennifer Kersey Crittenden Report

    #45

    Asked an ex if he had an Oedipus complex after meeting his mom cause he consistently went after 5'5" blonds (same hight and hair color as his mom), he had to Google it before he could get mad and he's consistently went after Hispanic girls after me.

    Miranda Garmany Report

    #46

    One time when my partner and I were arguing, I scrolled back and copied/pasted some of his old texts to me from a previous argument and sent them to him as my responses. He crashed OUT. It was great!

    kyrierichardson Report

    #47

    Once I called Travis Kelce 'Taylor Swift's boyfriend,' unironically."
    I'm not a Swiftie, but boy, it sent some men into a spiral. I use it pretty often now.

    chrissielynn6 Report

    #48

    I’m a bartender, and when guys hold empty glasses up at me or just gesture for something, I always say, 'Let’s use our big boy words!'"

    uglynymph Report

    #49

    A man once told me that drinking wasn't 'cute.' I told him I wasn't trying to be cute, I was trying to be drunk, so being around him would be more enjoyable.

    megsblit Report

    #50

    Easy. Stare at their hair while they’re talking. Then just say “did they mean to cut your hair like that?”

    Ri Report

    #51

    When I shake their hands I say “ ohhhh not a callous on your hand. They are so soft” they are immediately triggered.

    Cole Report

    #52

    Short guy at work was talking sh*t, I told him to get a ladder and say it to my face.

    RaeLynn Report

    #53

    I gaslit a man for hours at the bar that I didn't know who Tom Brady was and when he showed me a picture I said "ohhhh Giselle's husband???" (This was when they were still together lol)

    Kelly Report

    #54

    I’m broad shouldered and naturally muscular with ball player feet. Whenever men tease me I just tell them they’re just jealous I’m more man-sized than they are.

    Nunyabizsnoopy Report

    #55

    Dude at work got mouthy about “man’s work” he’s maybe 5’3’’ I popped off “well tinker bell at least it’s cute for me to be short” and went about do a man’s job!

    🤍🎀BethrzKay🎀🤍 Report

    #56

    They do NOT like it when you refer to their favourite sports team’s uniforms as “matching costumes”, especially if they’re also wearing a jersey.

    Maddie Report

    #57

    Personally I love to use “you have a lot of opinions for a guy who looks like he carries a Velcro wallet.”

    alr914 Report

    #58

    Whenever (an old man) asks why they sent a female on the ambulance I always tell them they’ve always relied on a woman to take care of them, why change the status quo now?

    jena Report

    #59

    “So how are you navigating the male loneliness epidemic? Seems like it probably hit you pretty hard, huh?”

    TheRentedNest Report

    #60

    “You’re not hot enough to talk to me like that.”

    Racheal Roberts Report

    #61

    My husband is a foreman or superintendent something for a pipe company and occasionally I’ll ask “Do you ever wish you had a REAL blue collar job?” Or if his clothes are dirtier than normal I’ll say “these are awfully dirty for someone that sits in his truck all day.”

    Taylor Report

    #62

    "I'm sorry were you waiting for a woman to do that for you?"

    Shay ✨Mommy Report

    #63

    “You look like you read with your finger.”

    alexxxxxx Report

    #64

    Ask them, 'Why do you walk like that?' They'll usually say, 'Like what?'
    Then you follow up with, 'Oh. Well, if you've never noticed, don't worry...I guess'. It drives them nuts.

    innocent_libra Report

    #65

    “I faked it every time.”

    suzie Report

    #66

    We had a fight - he said that He never had so many Fights with a Woman! so I said: well, a relationship can not work when both are in the feminine Energy.
    HE WENT CRAZY.

    Diva Report

    #67

    “I feel like you’re jealous of Dave Matthews.” Bring it up when you’re being quiet together, like on a long drive. Scowl and make it seem like you’ve been trying to put your finger on it for months or even years.

    Molls Report

    #68

    I once told my husband “you talk a lot of s**t for someone who hasn’t been to the dentist in 6 years.”

    ValerieMaironis Report

    #69

    “Maybe someday I’ll get to be the girl in a relationship” haha 🤣 it didn’t go well.

    steph_not_beth Report

    #70

    Tell them they look like they can't hop a fence, then even IF they do in front of you, still say 'well, you still LOOK like you can't.'

    Arylwyn Report

    #71

    “It’s okay lil guy, my dad didn’t love me either.”

    MissIvy Report

    #72

    Taking one of Kyle Prue’s ideas I usually say “oh so it’s like Kohl’s cash” every time some guy starts explaining bitcoin.

    Kales Report

    #73

    Respond to long texts with pop off queen.

    Lex Paige Report

    #74

    “It’s not my fault your mom doesn’t love you, don’t take it out on me.”

    Kylie Melo Report

    #75

    The absolute rage bait is saying you don't want kids.

    _𝐬𝐚.𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐚 Report

