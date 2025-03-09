ADVERTISEMENT

It’s arguably safe to assume that even the most tomboyish of girls have a feminine side to them; even if it’s as big as doing something conventionally feminine once a year. But no matter how often they need a boost of feminine energy, they can count on the internet to have their backs.

Take the Facebook group ‘Just Girly Things’ as an example. “Just here for you to share your girly aesthetic things,” as the description reads, it’s a safe space for girls and women to share and browse cute and wholesome girly things when they feel like it. And if you feel like browsing such content yourself now, wait no longer and scroll down to find some of the group’s best posts below, where you can also upvote your favorite girlie moments.

#1

Meme of a stuffed frog covered in snow, humorously captioned about choosing pizza rolls over vegetables in freezer.

Just Girly Things Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Moth in front of a mirror with text "u is worthy", representing relatable memes for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just found a nice notebook at Goodwill. I'm writing ✍️ positive affirmations in it everyday. I also keep a journal on a app. It helps. I went to the store yesterday and this lady gave me a very disgusted look. Usually it makes me feel like a troll and unworthy. Just a complete and utter disgusted look. In the past when I saw 👀 this.. it made me feel like I was the ugliest person on the planet. I realized it actually has nothing to do with me.. it's all her. It's literally nothing but a projection of herself. For the first time I remained confident and happy. I have never looked at someone like that.. ever. All it did was show me her and who she is as an individual. I've battled for a long time for my self esteem and self worth. Won't let anyone ever again take it from me or make me feel less of a person. I'm a warrior. - BTW: Healthy people don't have a desire to tear down another person. People who don't feel good about themselves hurt other people. It's all a projection of self.

    #3

    A fairy-like figure with wings lounges, holding a mirror, capturing "girly things" meme humor.

    Just Girly Things Report

    While the ‘Just Girly Things’ Facebook group is all about girly aesthetics, it can definitely appeal to a wider audience than that. And as of this moment, the group’s audience is more than 690k strong – that’s how many people have joined to browse its wholesome, funny, cute, and in many cases, relatable content.

    But, just like the content in the group, many other things deemed ‘girly’ on the internet can, in fact, be enjoyed or used by everyone. Take the terms coined using the word ‘girl’: ‘girl boss,’ ‘girl dinner,’ ‘girl math’ – they all might have the word ‘girl’ in common, but there’s nothing inherently feminine about them.
    #4

    Anime character expressing a relatable sentiment with text about success and expensive tastes; popular meme among women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #5

    Couple conversing with captions "It's a long story" and "I have time," representing relatable girly meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    In a piece for BBC, culture writer and author Lillian Stone delved deeper into the trend of adding the ‘girl’ bit to all sorts of nouns. Talking about ‘lazy girl jobs,’ ‘girl math,’ and ‘girl dinner,’ she noted that just like women, men, too, “can have good, low-stress jobs; do mental gymnastics to permit themselves to buy something expensive; and eat five strawberries, two boiled eggs and a lone cheese stick for dinner.”

    That poses the question – why choose one specific group of people? Stone notes that, according to experts, some creators brand things like that to reach maximum impact. Essentially, such labels are clever marketing, which gets people talking. However, the author of the piece points out that while they can create a sense of community or drive conversation, such ‘girl’ trends can also be “infantilising and reinforce harmful gender stereotypes.”
    #6

    Cartoon character in shower with bubbles crying, humorous meme for "Just Girly Things."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #7

    Pepe the Frog meme driving at night, relatable situation of not switching lanes, reflecting "girly things."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #8

    Amanda Webster tweet about differences in brain chemistry, energy, and privilege. Girly Things meme for women relate.

    Just Girly Things Report

    Talking to BBC, assistant professor of marketing at Singapore Management University, Shilpa Madan, shared her two cents on the ‘girl’ label, noting that using labels makes certain things seem more approachable to some groups; in this case – women.

    "As human beings, we have an innate desire to belong to social groups. When something is labelled as a 'girl' thing, it creates an immediate sense of relatability, fostering a feeling of community and shared sisterhood," Madan told BBC. "Any excuse to partake in a shared ritual or join a 'tribe' as part of a viral trend – even temporarily – is hard to resist."
    #9

    Young girl wearing sunglasses, captioned "Mentally, I'm here." Relatable memes for women humor.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #10

    Four images of female cartoon characters sleeping, humorously captioned with a relatable excuse.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #11

    Woman in a pink dress beside a horse statue with a humorous meme text, capturing relatable "just girly things".

    Just Girly Things Report

    But while adding ‘girl’ to a noun can make some content feel more relatable, Stone notes that there is a downside to “wrapping trends in feminised branding,” as they can result in prescriptive gender constraints.

    Talking about the issue, Shilpa Madan pointed out that gendered labels are restricting. "Men can also be interested in 'lazy jobs,' and some women might not appreciate their careers being labelled 'lazy' or their dinners as exclusively 'girl' territory. It is easy for these labels to feel patronising, especially since they may inadvertently minimise the complexity of women's experiences or undermine their autonomy."
    #12

    "Hello Kitty meme with cycle of emotions, highlighting 'just girly things' and daily life reactions."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #13

    Confident goat meme capturing a "just girly things" moment of validation.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #14

    Woman in a red skirt holding a child, smiling, with humorous text about kids as a "Just Girly Things" meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    A UK-based journalist, Rosalind Moran, saw another issue with the widespread use of femininity-infused terms; the word ‘girlies,’ for instance. Writing for Missing Perspectives, she noted that embracing ‘girlies’ suggests that when a woman ‘grows out’ of girlhood, her best days are behind her, which, Moran notes, is an idea that feminists have long disputed.

    “Even though being a woman can be an uphill battle, we need pop culture to represent more emotionally, ideologically, and professionally diverse female characters, and for wider culture to celebrate a broader cross-section of women, across all life stages,” Moran wrote. “Girlies are a warning sign. Storytelling sectors and wider society need to listen and respond.”
    #15

    Text meme with a quote about self-love, emphasizing the importance of not needing validation from others.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #16

    Young woman standing by a car with a humorous text overlay, embodying relatable just girly things meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #17

    Cartoon woman writing in diary, caption reads "dear diary, I wasn't meant to be filled with rage 24/7" - girly memes theme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    If you’re done with this list and looking for similar content, continue to Bored Panda’s category dedicated to all things wholesome for more; or browse our memes here for some good laughs.

    #18

    Woman bundled under colorful blankets with cats, illustrating the meme "me bc its winter."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #19

    Text meme with quote: "What do your tattoos mean?" Response: "That I cannot be trusted with $800." Related to just girly things.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #20

    Assorted cookies on a gold tray with a sweet message, perfect for a "girly things" themed moment.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #21

    Sticker on a white truck reads "Only Ugly People Tailgate Me," representing relatable girly humor.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #22

    Woman with blonde hair and a thoughtful expression, embodying "girly things" with text: "Not everyone has access to me."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #23

    Cat in a cute strawberry-themed hat with strawberries in a glass, capturing a playful girly vibe.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #24

    Empty highway at night with streetlights, text about the quietness from 1am to 5am; relatable girly meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #25

    Hello Kitty sitting on a fiery throne with text "me in my natural state," related to Just Girly Things meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #26

    Black cat with horns, captioned "It's A Beautiful Day To Destroy Patriarchy," embodying just girly things meme humor.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #27

    Meme with text about a funeral dress code; relates to girly things humor.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #28

    Hello Kitty in a pink dress lounging with a drink as a house burns in the background, capturing "girly things" meme humor.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #29

    Two women chatting at a cozy restaurant, surrounded by warm lighting, wine glasses on the table.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #30

    Woman smiling with caption "me looking at my old self, proud of how far I've come" representing girly meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #31

    Text message with emojis expressing wanting to quit and be a fairy, humorously relatable to girly things.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #32

    Hello Kitty-themed gas station with pink decor, showcasing a playful design that aligns with girly aesthetics.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #33

    Woman in bed with a bird, capturing girly things; text reads "trying to enjoy the little joys of life despite the horrors."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #34

    Four paintings of women in various poses expressing apathy, highlighting relatable emotions often depicted in "just girly things" memes.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #35

    Smiling women at a party, one in a pink dress, embodying girly things with their outfits and expressions.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #36

    Cartoon grandma and pink dog sitting together on a porch at night, humorously depicting relatable girly moments.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #37

    Tweet meme about a compliment feeling momentous, part of "girly things" relatable content; shows high engagement.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #38

    Inspirational quote about moving correctly, not faster, reflecting relatable "girly things" mindset.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #39

    Girly meme text wishing to be in Mexico taking shots with an iguana, includes crying emojis.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #40

    Cracked porcelain cat sculpture with text overlay about endurance and kindness, representing relatable girly things.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #41

    Cartoon girl in cat pajamas sleeping on bed with black cats, surrounded by bats; relatable "just girly things" meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #42

    Battery meme with low percentages and pink bows, captioned "I'm literally just a girl." Relatable girly things theme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #43

    A meme showing a kid hiding in a car from a person who calls instead of texting, capturing relatable humor for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #44

    Text conversation meme about dinner, featuring the phrase "Air" and a humorous response "Girl LMAOOO."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #45

    Man with glasses smirking, meme text about introverts choosing who to let into their world; relatable to women's experiences.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #46

    Three animated characters in costumes with a playful caption, embodying "Just Girly Things" meme theme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #47

    A hand with glittery nails dips fries into a milkshake, capturing a fun girly moment.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #48

    Woman applying makeup while on the phone, captioned "Yes, I'm already on my way," relatable meme for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #49

    Cartoon character looks in mirror and sees clown face, highlighting a relatable moment from "Just Girly Things" memes.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #50

    Heart-shaped cup with two iced drinks, showcasing a humorously indecisive choice, relating to girly memes.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #51

    Cartoon figures crying with joy over cuddling capybaras, capturing relatable meme sentiment for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #52

    Woman in pink leaps dramatically onto a pink bed; meme humor relatable to women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #53

    Animated character with green hair and skeptical expression, illustrating a relatable meme on women's period drama.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #54

    Blue Le Creuset casserole cocotte on a sofa; a relatable meme for women highlights consumer desires.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #55

    Text meme about using humor to handle mistakes, with "Just Girly Things" theme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #56

    Colorful background with text: "why be sad when you can be delulu." Relatable meme for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #57

    Collage of girly things: taking a foamy shower, watching Netflix, eating pasta, and sleeping cozily.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #58

    Vintage pastel Cadillacs collage with caption about girly thoughts.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #59

    A relatable meme about bizarre situations and Reddit from the "Just Girly Things" series.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #60

    Cake with "Welcome back to the streets" message, bottles on top, meme humor for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #61

    Cartoon character crying over mismatched foundation; relatable meme for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #62

    Two women high-fiving with text about gossiping in agreement, representing just girly things meme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #63

    Cartoon girl with head on desk, text about women relating to thoughts.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #64

    Barbie-themed Ouija board on pink couch, featuring alphabet and numbers, with a heart-shaped planchette.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #65

    Cartoon girl hugging a green shirt, relatable moment for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #66

    Text meme about two-income households and relationships, with a humorous tip on making lunch for a husband's second job.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #67

    Cartoon spectrum showing girlhood with a cute cat and an angry dog.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #68

    Cartoon girl in rain thinking about oversharing, illustrating relatable moments for women with "Just Girly Things" theme.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #69

    Vintage painting of a woman in bed playing with a cat, illustrating "girly things" and timeless relaxation.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #70

    Princess wide awake at 2 AM, looking at phone; "Just Girly Things" meme humor women might relate to.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #71

    Dog and werewolf with meme text about hunger, capturing girly things humor.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #72

    A person using knife and fork to pick up makeup items from a plate, humorously representing girly things.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #73

    Man cooking bacon at his desk with caption about placing on hold, capturing a "Just Girly Things" meme moment.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #74

    Fantasy scene with fairies and a unicorn, featuring the text "this is how I see the world when I’m surrounded by women."

    Just Girly Things Report

    #75

    Man pouring wine in cluttered room with messy desk, representing relatable meme theme for women.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #76

    Women in pajamas relaxing, with face masks and chocolates; text reads "me on the weekends." "Girly" theme evident throughout.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #77

    Text meme expressing personal comfort with nighttime water rituals.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #78

    Women meme showing contrast: born to relax and enjoy, forced to work with laptop and schedule.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #79

    Cat meme with text "U cute, U have kind heart and U thicc as hell," reflecting in a mirror.

    Just Girly Things Report

    #80

    Funny list of numbers for avoiding creeps, featuring memes women might relate to with humorous responses.

    Just Girly Things Report

    Caiman 94920
    Caiman 94920
    Caiman 94920
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LIAR! 1st number is a conference call line, 2nd rings but no answer, 3rd is invalid as well as the 4th

