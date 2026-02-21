Glamorous Influencer Passes Away At 27 Following Complications From Major Plastic Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 19, a 27-year-old Brazilian influencer, Bianca Das, suddenly passed away following complications from a major plastic surgery procedure.

Known for her modeling snapshots, travel diaries, and lifestyle updates, Dias had built a following of nearly 60,000 on Instagram. Just weeks after undergoing surgery, she was reportedly recovering at home when her health abruptly declined.

Highlights 27-year-old Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias passed away on February 19, 2026 due to complications from plastic surgery.

Her passing was attributed to a pulmonary clot (embolism) and two seizures.

Dias, a mother of two, was known for her "Living at my own pace" philosophy.

The tragedy has reignited a fierce online debate regarding unattainable beauty standards, with many urging for "natural" fitness over the life-threatening risks of cosmetic surgery.

Glamorous influencer with long blonde hair and tattoos posing indoors, reflecting on plastic surgery complications risks.

Image credits: _biancadias

Glamorous influencer with long blonde hair and tattoos posing in a white outfit, highlighting major plastic surgery results.

Image credits: _biancadias

According to her close friend, Giovanna Borges, Dias had recently undergone cosmetic surgery. While the exact procedure has not been publicly confirmed, reports suggest it may have involved liposuction combined with abdominoplasty.

The influencer was reportedly recovering at her family’s beach house in Guarujá when she began experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

Screenshot of a comment saying Let me guess…BBL? referencing glamorous influencer’s plastic surgery complications.

Comment saying getting plastic surgery at a young age seems wild, reflecting on influencer's major plastic surgery complications.

Borges later shared that Dias suffered a pulmonary clot and two seizures before being rushed to the hospital.

“She had a pulmonary clot, had 2 seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive,” wrote Borges in an emotional Instagram Story.

“I want to thank you for the countless messages, thank you all who took the time to worry and send messages. If you can pray for the family regardless of religion, I will be extremely grateful!”

Dias was a mother of two daughters, and she last posted on her Instagram in December 2025

Woman influencer in a yellow outfit posing confidently indoors, highlighting glamorous style and femininity after major plastic surgery.

Image credits: _biancadias

Comment from William Smith reacting to a glamorous influencer passing away at 27 after plastic surgery complications.

Comment by Jeff Magaz reading As if she needed any improvement with a winking face emoji, referencing glamorous influencer and plastic surgery.

Dias lived in Mauá and was the mother of two daughters. Her last Instagram post was shared in December 2025, featuring a selfie taken inside a car in São Paulo.

Her bio, which is written in Portuguese, reads, “Vivendo no meu tempo, sem pressa e com propósito,” which means, “Living at my own pace, without rushing and with purpose”.

As soon as the news of her passing went viral, massage therapist Jeff Carlos wrote, “D*ath is nothing at all. Our bond has not been broken.”

Fellow creator Patrícia Ganden added, “We had beautiful moments, incredible conversations. May God comfort the family.”

Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The internet quickly turned her passing into a heated debate about beauty standards and the risks of plastic surgeries

Glamorous influencer with long blonde hair and tattoos wearing an orange bikini and black cover-up indoors.

Image credits: _biancadias

Several detractors questioned why someone so young would undergo major surgery in the first place.

“A calorie deficit and 10k steps will take you a far way, ladies. Squats and deadlifts will give you that BBL figure. Do it the healthy way. No surgery is worth your life,” one person wrote.

“She didn’t need surgery; all is vanity, unfortunately. I’m grateful because I embrace myself exactly as God created me,” another commented.

Others reflected on broader societal pressure, as one said, “No such thing as perfect… learning to love and live with your imperfections is the key to success.”

Glamorous influencer with long blonde hair and tattoos, highlighting major plastic surgery complications at age 27.

Image credits: _biancadias

Comment from Jennifer Smith reflecting on lives lost due to major plastic surgery complications, honoring the glamorous influencer.

Comment from Sandy Marie about embracing imperfections as key to success, reflecting on plastic surgery complications.

“Sad how many lives are lost from surgery. Why not just embrace the skin you are in?” added one more.

“Any surgery is a risk, but plastic surgery is a lot different. I would rather work out than risk my life.”

Few commenters were harsher, calling out influencers for minimizing the seriousness of plastic surgery.

Glamorous influencer with long blonde hair and tattoos taking a selfie in a car following plastic surgery complications.

Image credits: _biancadias

“Getting plastic surgery at that age seems wild to me,” one said, while another wrote, “It seems the average life span of an ‘Influencer’ is like 30. Avoid that profession!”

“Stay natural, don’t ‘enhance’ your body… or do and suffer,” one wrote.

“You influence people the way you talk, love your body before taking risks,” a fourth added.

Bianca Das’s passing echoed other tragic plastic surgery tragedies

Dias’s demise is not an isolated case.

As reported by Bored Panda, in 2023, a Brazilian influencer, Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, lost her life after complications from a popular “fox eyes” surgery.

Days before his passing, he had shared images of severe swelling and infection, stating he felt something had gone “gravely wrong.”

Another heartbreaking story covered by Bored Panda was reported in 2025, where a 30-year-old Aslin Fernández lost her life after undergoing a “Mommy makeover” procedure in Mexico. She was a mother of two.

“You can’t influence me to get plastic surgery no mam,” wrote one netizen

Comment discussing surgical risks and pulmonary embolism following major plastic surgery complications in an online post.

Comment by Jeff Le Drew expressing disbelief about another influencer passing away, referring to the job as motivating.

Comment from verified user Denisse Molina expressing fear of surgeries and valuing natural beauty over plastic surgery risks.

Comment on social media rejecting plastic surgery, referencing glamorous influencer who passed away after major plastic surgery complications.

Comment discussing beauty standards and self-improvement, related to complications from major plastic surgery.

Comment from Michael Nicholas about influencer lifespan, warning to avoid the profession due to risks associated with major plastic surgery.

Comment from social media showing user Grace Webster asking "Influencer of?" in a light blue speech bubble.

Comment from David Gonzales mentioning the reaper collecting souls related to glamour influencer passing after plastic surgery complications.

Comment by Chris Ketchum in a social media post discussing a glamorous influencer passing away after plastic surgery complications.

Comment from LordMatt Kent expressing influence by a glamorous influencer who passed away following complications from major plastic surgery.

Comment expressing sadness over glamorous influencer's death at 27 due to major plastic surgery complications.

Influencer shares body positive message warning about risks of major plastic surgery and choosing surgeons carefully.

Screenshot of a social media comment related to a glamorous influencer's passing after major plastic surgery complications.

