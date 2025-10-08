Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Passes Away After Exposing Complications From Popular 'Fox Eyes' Surgery
Close-up of influencer with blonde hair, highlighting features related to fox eyes surgery complications.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Influencer Passes Away After Exposing Complications From Popular 'Fox Eyes' Surgery

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior tragically passed away following an alleged botched cosmetic surgery.

Days after sharing photos of his bruised and swollen face, the 31-year-old influencer lost his life after an infection that arose from his “fox eyes” surgery.

“Well he definitely influenced me not to have that surgery,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • Adair Mendes Dutra Junior tragically passed away after undergoing a cosmetic surgery.
  • The influencer shared photos of his swollen and bruised face ahead of his passing.
  • “As soon as I had the procedure, I felt like a vein had burst on the left side of my face,” he said.
  • He had filed a lawsuit against his surgeon prior to losing his life.
    Adair Mendes Dutra Junior tragically passed away following an alleged botched cosmetic surgery

    Influencer with blonde hair posing indoors, highlighting complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery procedure.

    Influencer with blonde hair posing indoors, highlighting complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery procedure.

    Image credits: dutraau / Instagram

    Adair was declared deceased at a public hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 3.

    He had built a fan-following of more than 123K followers on Instagram by sharing fashion and beauty content.

    Influencer with blond hair wearing black top, posing on balcony, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes surgery.

    Influencer with blond hair wearing black top, posing on balcony, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes surgery.

    Image credits: dutraau / Instagram

    Prior to his passing, the beauty influencer revealed he was suing celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi for the alleged botched surgery.

    In March, the influencer received the “fox eyes” cosmetic procedure, one of the most in-demand treatments to alter one’s facial appearance.

    The 31-year-old influencer chose the “fox eyes” surgery to achieve an exotic cat-like look

    Influencer at beach event wearing stylish outfit, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes surgery concerns.

    Influencer at beach event wearing stylish outfit, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes surgery concerns.

    Image credits: dutraau / Instagram

    The “fox eye” or “cat eye” lift, also known as a canthoplasty or canthopexy, involves lifting the outer corners of one’s eyes. The result would draw the corners slightly upward and outward.

    Adair reportedly had threads inserted under his skin as part of the procedure to achieve the exotic cat-like look.

    Influencer with visible facial marks discussing complications from popular fox eyes surgery in a casual indoor setting.

    Influencer with visible facial marks discussing complications from popular fox eyes surgery in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: Feed TV News / YouTube

    Days after the surgery, the influencer developed a serious infection and shared photos of his bruised and swollen face with his thousands of followers.

    Adair spoke to local media days before his passing and said he could feel something was gravely wrong.

    “As soon as I had the procedure, I felt like a vein had burst on the left side of my face,” he said.

    Adair said he felt a vein “burst” on the side of his face after the procedure

    Influencer receiving cosmetic procedure, highlighting risks and complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery trend.

    Influencer receiving cosmetic procedure, highlighting risks and complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery trend.

    Image credits: Feed TV News / YouTube

    “Everything was fine on the right side, but on the left side, I could feel the thread being pushed out,” the influencer added.

    In his final days, Adair had repeated infections and was struggling to breathe, according to his friend, Gean Souza.

    “It’s sad how people are so obsessed with their looks,” one said online

    Close-up of a woman showing severe facial wounds and bruising after complications from fox eyes surgery.

    Close-up of a woman showing severe facial wounds and bruising after complications from fox eyes surgery.

    Image credits: Feed TV News / YouTube

    “He had been having infectious reactions and feeling discomfort since the procedure,” the friend told Brazilian magazine Quem.

    Gean said the influencer’s condition worsened last week.

    Adair “became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital,” the friend told local media.

    Close-up of a person’s bruised face showing complications from popular fox eyes surgery aftereffects.

    Close-up of a person’s bruised face showing complications from popular fox eyes surgery aftereffects.

    Image credits: Feed TV News / YouTube

    Comment by Victoria Frost expressing sadness and calling the situation a tragedy about influencer Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Victoria Frost expressing sadness and calling the situation a tragedy about influencer Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment on social media expressing condolences for influencer who exposed complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery.

    Comment on social media expressing condolences for influencer who exposed complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery.

    The friend alleged that they didn’t receive medical records that mentioned the cause of Adair’s passing.

    Gean remembered his deceased friend as a “very dear person” and hoped justice would be served.

    “He still had many dreams to fulfill, he wanted to be closer to his family, to go abroad,” he told the media outlet. “What we want now is justice.”

    The influencer attempted to sue celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi for the alleged botched surgery

    Man in surgical scrubs with blue shoe covers standing in a clinic hallway discussing fox eyes surgery complications risk.

    Man in surgical scrubs with blue shoe covers standing in a clinic hallway discussing fox eyes surgery complications risk.

    Image credits: dr.fernandogarbi / Instagram

    Adair had filed for a request for investigation against surgeon Fernando before his passing.

    He attempted to sue the doctor for six crimes, including the illegal practice of medicine, fraudulent misrepresentation, and serious bodily injury.

    Medical team performing surgery in an operating room, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes cosmetic procedure.

    Medical team performing surgery in an operating room, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes cosmetic procedure.

    Image credits: dr.fernandogarbi / Instagram

    Fernando’s lawyer denied any connection between his client and the influencer’s passing.

    He said the claims were being made “by people eager for brief moments of notoriety.”

    Fernando’s lawyer claimed there was no connection between the doctor and the influencer’s passing

    Smiling man outdoors wearing black shirt with text about facial surgeon, related to fox eyes surgery complications.

    Smiling man outdoors wearing black shirt with text about facial surgeon, related to fox eyes surgery complications.

    Image credits: dr.fernandogarbi / Instagram

    Comment from user Keyanna Allen about risks and societal standards related to fox eyes surgery complications shared by influencer.

    Comment from user Keyanna Allen about risks and societal standards related to fox eyes surgery complications shared by influencer.

    “All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando,” the lawyer said in a statement.

    Netizens were stunned to hear the news of Adair’s passing, with one saying, “Beauty has a high price.”

    “Surgery of any kind, no matter how minor, carries a certain amount of risk…” one said.

    Influencer with blonde hair in a white shirt discussing complications from popular fox eyes surgery on a video call.

    Influencer with blonde hair in a white shirt discussing complications from popular fox eyes surgery on a video call.

    Image credits: Feed TV News / YouTube

    “I’m not sure, but a lot of influencers are dy*** lately and at such young ages too, has anyone else noticed that? Or is it just me?” read another comment.

    One wrote, “This is the result of going for stupid procedures, punishment of playing with nature, so upsetting.”

    “Don’t complain about things you did to yourself. Take responsibility,” one harshly said.

    Experts revealed that the “fox eye” is now highly in demand due to the popularity of filters

    Black and white portrait of a woman with styled hair, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes surgery risks.

    Black and white portrait of a woman with styled hair, highlighting complications from popular fox eyes surgery risks.

    Image credits: dutraau / Instagram

    Plastic surgeon Dr. Jay Calvert said there has been a surge in demand for the “fox eye” appearance due to the popularity of online filters.

    “The operation has been in vogue with my patients for a long time,” the doctor said, as quoted by an American Society of Plastic Surgeons report.

    “The look patients like is akin to what many of the beauty filters do,” he added. “In fact, many patients come in for their consultation with a screenshot of their filtered face. Their request is, ‘I want to look like my filter.’”

    Dr. Calvert asserted that the procedure, despite its “huge media attention,” may not be “right for every patient.”

    Plastic surgery is a very individual choice and needs to be carefully considered,” he said.

    He noted that gaining information about the procedure and its results is essential for making the right choices.

    “Just my motto: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…” one wrote online

    Comment by Tess Delgado-Reyes saying Rest in peace in response to influencer passing away after fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Tess Delgado-Reyes saying Rest in peace in response to influencer passing away after fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment from Elke Martina Stump discussing condolences and mentioning fox eyes in relation to influencer surgery complications.

    Comment from Elke Martina Stump discussing condolences and mentioning fox eyes in relation to influencer surgery complications.

    Comment from Cathy Hurst Neilson expressing sadness about influencer’s complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery.

    Comment from Cathy Hurst Neilson expressing sadness about influencer’s complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery.

    Comment from Debbie Stinnett discussing self-love and happiness in a social media post about fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment from Debbie Stinnett discussing self-love and happiness in a social media post about fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by a user named Pranvera Shanks expressing sadness over an influencer's Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by a user named Pranvera Shanks expressing sadness over an influencer's Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment on social media by Todd Scofield criticizing overdoing facade, relating to influencer passing away after Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment on social media by Todd Scofield criticizing overdoing facade, relating to influencer passing away after Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment warning against plastic surgery by a dentist and advising prompt treatment for infections after fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment warning against plastic surgery by a dentist and advising prompt treatment for infections after fox eyes surgery complications.

    Social media comment discussing influencers passing away and raising concerns about Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Social media comment discussing influencers passing away and raising concerns about Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Chrissy Metcalfe-Maihle expressing opinion about embracing natural beauty amid fox eyes surgery complications debate.

    Comment by Chrissy Metcalfe-Maihle expressing opinion about embracing natural beauty amid fox eyes surgery complications debate.

    Comment by Sultan Haleem Khane reflecting on self-love and cautioning against young Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Sultan Haleem Khane reflecting on self-love and cautioning against young Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by McAnnister Dawn about the influencer's death and complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery.

    Comment by McAnnister Dawn about the influencer's death and complications from popular Fox Eyes surgery.

    Comment on surgery risks, discussing self-esteem and complications from popular fox eyes surgery shared by influencer.

    Comment on surgery risks, discussing self-esteem and complications from popular fox eyes surgery shared by influencer.

    Alt text: Social media post with text about a personal motto, highlighting influencer discussion on Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Alt text: Social media post with text about a personal motto, highlighting influencer discussion on Fox Eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Gladys Seaton-Walters on a pale blue background expressing sadness about fake beauty trends related to fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Gladys Seaton-Walters on a pale blue background expressing sadness about fake beauty trends related to fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Elaine Bland expressing sadness about people being obsessed with their looks discussing influencer fox eyes surgery complications.

    Comment by Elaine Bland expressing sadness about people being obsessed with their looks discussing influencer fox eyes surgery complications.

    Plastic surgery
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
