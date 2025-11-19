105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will
Did you know that you don't need opposable thumbs or even to understand how the camera works in order to take a picture? To prove this, Bored Panda collected a bunch of funny and wholesome selfies taken by animals.
Haters will say things like "it's impossible" and that it only "appears" to be the case while "the images were obviously captured by people." Nonsense. Just look at the striking poses and quirky expressions. These critters knew exactly what they're doing!
This post may include affiliate links.
Selfie With The Kids. Too Cute
Selfie Time
Best Pet Selfie
My Cat Stole My Wife's Phone And Sent Me A Selfie While I Was At Work. Apparently, I Need To Add Him To The Family Plan
Sloth Selfie
Selfie
Travelling In Indonesia, Monkey Pick Pocketed Me And Left Behind This Selfie
Reminds Me Of Drunken Girls Trying To Pose For A Picture
I Photobombed His Selfie
She Loves To Take Silly Selfies
Goat Selfie
Guess My Kitten's All Grown Up
Selfie With A Laughing Camel
Snapped A Selfie With This Guy Today
African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH.
This Selfie Of A Monkey And A Man
My Dad Just Sent Me This Selfie Of Him And One Of His Miniature Donkeys
My Cousin Wanted A Selfie With A Kangaroo
He was poking the thing to look at the camera. Apparently made the face when he saw himself on the screen.
An Opossum Got Into My Buddy's House And He Snapped A Selfie With It While He Was Carrying It Out
Cat Selfie
Photobomb Level: Highly Concerned
Bella Takes A Selfie
Smiling Quokka
This Picture I Took Of My Baby Goose
Cookie Derped In Her Selfie
This Is Kelpie. She Knows What A Selfie Is, And Boy Is She Good At Them
Sweet Old Man Is Very Modern And Into Selfies
Pig Selfie
She Wanted To Be In The Selfie I Was Taking
Funny Selfie With Ostrich
Daughter Teaches Dad To Selfie
My Dog, Literally The King Of All Dorks, Fake Smiling For A Photo
In case anyone was wondering, his name is Oliver, he’s a 2 1/2 year old Boston and he is a certified special man.
Selfie With A Goat
Selfie Of The Day
Selfie With An Alpaca
Monday Selfie
They Look Like They Are Posing For A 90s Rap Album Cover
Fed Some Geese And Now They Won’t Leave Me Alone
Gave them some of my fries and they followed me to my car. They then proceeded to waddle around my car and wait for me to get out. The one closest to the camera kept tapping on my door.
Atticus Boopin The Camera
Fun fact: Snakes can see the infrared from your camera! Atticus was just particular enchanted by it. He stared at it for 10 min.
When You Open The Front Facing Camera
Attempted A Cute Cuddling Selfie
Asleep But Still Wants A Selfie
Love My Big Boy Colonel. He Kinda Photobomb Houston There In The Background. He Needed To Have A Selfie Done
Pulled Over To Take A Selfie With A Cow. Turned Out Better Than Expected
Our Friend Made His Final Walk Out Into The Garden To Cross The Rainbow Bridge. Farewell Moegamat
I Just Wanted A Cute Selfie
Selfie
Cutest Selfie You'll See Today
I Photobombed His Selfie
My Cat Did A Smile For A Selfie
Took A Selfie With A Quokka And Her Baby Today
Doggo Loves Taking Selfies
Hello I’m Gunner, I Love Reflections, Shadows, And Butterflies
When Girls Take Selfies At The Club
My Friend Posted This To Facebook With This Caption: "If You Haven't Tried, Let Me Tell You: It Is Not Easy To Get A Goat To Take A Selfie"
Caught Our Husky Taking Selfies In Bed
Tried To Take A Selfie With My Dog... Turned Out Great
Our Cat Gets His Fang Stuck On His Lip Sometimes And My Girlfriend Took The Perfect Photo
Accidentally Created A Camera Hog, Now This Happens When I Try To Take A Photo
My Cat And I Took The Perfect Selfie
My G.rosea Likes Taking Selfies, She's A Real Diva
Gumbo Loves Taking Selfies With Me When We Are Out On A Walk
When You Accidentally Open Your Selfie Cam
I Know Selfies Are Usually Frowned Upon, But Maybe An Exception Can Be Made
Sibling Selfie
We Love Taking Selfies Together
"Is This How You Pose For A Selfie?"
Taking Silly Selfies With Pickle
Selfie With The Bestie
When You Try To Get A Good Selfie With Your Girl
The Best Selfie Doesn't Exist
C'mon Daddy, Let's Take A Selfie
My Cat Took A Selfie
I Always Thought Cat Selfies Were Fake News Until I Left Snapchat Open On My Bed And Found This
When You Try To Take A Selfie With Your Dog
Macaca Self-Portrait
Bird Selfie
This Eastern Tufted Titmouse took a selfie right before he was released from banding.
He Realized He Will Never Be A Seal
Keepin It Classy At 12,000 Feet
Daisy Took A Selfie. I Promise You I Have No Idea How, I Was Playing COD
Photobomb
Tried To Take A Golden Hour Photo. Ended Up With This
Took A Selfie With This Kangaroo Just At The Right Time
He's in a wildlife sanctuary actually and he's familiar with humans. He was gentle to me, and whilst taking the photo I could still see him through my phone camera. But yeah, I wouldn't go near a wild kangaroo with a ten foot pole! Not if I wanted to live.
Felt Cute Might Delete Later
Ferret Selfie. Didn't Go As Planned But It Will Do
Got This Dope Selfie With A Goat
Husband Asked For Bedroom Selfie. My First And Only Attempt
Seems Like My Dog Is Taking A Selfie
When Your Best Friend Insists On Posting A Selfie Where She Looks Super Cute And You Really Don't
A Classic Selfie With The Pan-Man
It Took A Week Training Bowie To "Selfie". Totally Worth It
I Tried Taking A Selfie With My Foster, But He Had To Yawn
Selfie Time
Cat Selfie
Selfie With Tom, The Office/Warehouse Cat
No Makeup Selfie
I Took My Hamster To The Vet For A Check Up. This Is The Photo They Managed To Take For Their Files
Her name is Seraphina.
Couldn’t Resist A Selfie With This Cutie. Cows Are The Best
Clover Loves Selfies. Everytime I Put The Phone Down To Take A Picture Of Him, He Runs Up To The Phone To Look At Himself And Nose Boops The Screen
Ditch Puppy's First Selfie. Lorge Dude I Saw Come Up Out The Ditch And Enjoyed Admiring The Reflection During The Selfie. 10/10 For The Grin
Me And My Cat Alex, Poses For Photos
My Teacup 100 Lb 6-Month Old Baby Boy Buddha Likes Selfies And Snuggles
She's Thinking "There Better Be Some Baby Carrots Following This Selfie"
She's my son's, so as a doggie grandpa, I get to spoil her rotten!