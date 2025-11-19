ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that you don't need opposable thumbs or even to understand how the camera works in order to take a picture? To prove this, Bored Panda collected a bunch of funny and wholesome selfies taken by animals.

Haters will say things like "it's impossible" and that it only "appears" to be the case while "the images were obviously captured by people." Nonsense. Just look at the striking poses and quirky expressions. These critters knew exactly what they're doing!

#1

Selfie With The Kids. Too Cute

Dog and puppies taking a cute animal selfie together, showcasing adorable moments only animals can capture better.

Browndog888 Report

16points
POST
    #2

    My Dad Sent Me This Selfie

    Man and chicken posing outdoors for a fun selfie showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    mrnanovideos1 Report

    15points
    POST
    #3

    Selfie Time

    Two cats making funny faces with tongues out, showing playful expressions in a cute animal selfie moment.

    _Kumiho_ Report

    15points
    POST
    #4

    Best Pet Selfie

    Cat and three dogs posing outdoors for a funny selfie, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than humans.

    HatesNewUsernames Report

    14points
    POST
    #5

    My Cat Stole My Wife's Phone And Sent Me A Selfie While I Was At Work. Apparently, I Need To Add Him To The Family Plan

    Close-up selfie of a curious cat with blue eyes looking directly at the camera, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    Red_Fifteen_2552 Report

    14points
    POST
    #6

    Sloth Selfie

    Sloth taking a selfie with a man in a forest, showing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    POST
    #7

    Selfie

    Close-up of an animal selfie showing a dog’s nose and teeth, demonstrating animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    shirox91 Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    Travelling In Indonesia, Monkey Pick Pocketed Me And Left Behind This Selfie

    Monkey taking a close-up selfie in the jungle, showcasing animals who can take better selfies than humans.

    Bingolibro Report

    14points
    POST
    #9

    Reminds Me Of Drunken Girls Trying To Pose For A Picture

    Three animals posing closely for a selfie, showcasing adorable expressions and natural charm.

    MerlinsBeard7 Report

    14points
    POST
    #10

    I Photobombed His Selfie

    Close-up selfie of a black cat sticking out its tongue next to a person, showcasing animals who take better selfies.

    zimesthecat Report

    14points
    POST
    #11

    She Loves To Take Silly Selfies

    Horse and woman wearing helmet making funny faces in a selfie featuring animals who can take better selfies than you.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    POST
    #12

    Cow Selfie

    Close-up selfie of a cow and man outdoors showing how animals can take a better selfie than you ever will

    lnfinity Report

    13points
    POST
    #13

    Goat Selfie

    Young goat posing for a selfie with a smiling person showing star tattoos on their hand outdoors on a bright day.

    Tasselplants Report

    13points
    POST
    #14

    Guess My Kitten's All Grown Up

    Gray cat lying on a person's lap holding a smartphone, capturing a close-up selfie with adorable wide eyes.

    coconnor1515 Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    Selfie With A Laughing Camel

    Three young men smiling for a selfie with a camel showing its teeth, highlighting animals who can take better selfies.

    Ahmed_El_Hinidy Report

    13points
    POST
    #16

    Snapped A Selfie With This Guy Today

    Man making a funny face next to a giraffe inside a car showing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH.

    Saucy_Palms Report

    13points
    POST
    #17

    This Selfie Of A Monkey And A Man

    Monkey taking a selfie in a jungle setting with a man posing behind, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    KrayKarm Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    My Dad Just Sent Me This Selfie Of Him And One Of His Miniature Donkeys

    Man and donkey taking a funny selfie together, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than humans.

    -JayJay Report

    13points
    POST
    #19

    My Cousin Wanted A Selfie With A Kangaroo

    Man wearing sunglasses on head and striped shirt posing for a selfie with a close-up of a kangaroo’s face, animals selfie.

    He was poking the thing to look at the camera. Apparently made the face when he saw himself on the screen.

    RedBearski Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    An Opossum Got Into My Buddy's House And He Snapped A Selfie With It While He Was Carrying It Out

    Man smiling widely next to an opossum wrapped in a towel, showing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    chadork Report

    13points
    POST
    #21

    Cat Selfie

    Close-up of a cat’s face with wide eyes and visible teeth, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    #22

    Photobomb Level: Highly Concerned

    Pug and corgi taking a close-up selfie indoors with toys scattered on the carpet, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    #23

    Bella Takes A Selfie

    Smiling dog lying on its back, capturing a playful selfie that showcases animals who can take better selfies than you.

    RedwoodRedemption Report

    13points
    POST
    #24

    Smiling Quokka

    Quokka posing next to a smiling man outdoors, showcasing one of the animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    daxon Report

    13points
    POST
    #25

    This Picture I Took Of My Baby Goose

    Close-up of a duck taking a playful animal selfie with a pet carrier in the background showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    frikandelmemerij2 Report

    13points
    POST
    #26

    Cookie Derped In Her Selfie

    Close-up of a brown rabbit sticking out its tongue, perched on a person's shoulder, showing animals who can take better selfies.

    need2workout Report

    13points
    POST
    #27

    This Is Kelpie. She Knows What A Selfie Is, And Boy Is She Good At Them

    Woman and horse taking a close-up selfie outdoors with natural light, showcasing animals who can take better selfies than you.

    freshlyhatchedegg Report

    13points
    POST
    #28

    Sweet Old Man Is Very Modern And Into Selfies

    Close-up selfie of a horse and person with purple hair, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    Yosiipi Report

    13points
    POST
    #29

    Pig Selfie

    Person smiling outdoors with two pigs posing for a selfie, showcasing animals who can take better selfies than you.

    Brunos_Barn Report

    13points
    POST
    #30

    She Wanted To Be In The Selfie I Was Taking

    Close-up of a person smiling with a snake resting on their face, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie.

    Mommytwoyou Report

    13points
    POST
    #31

    Funny Selfie With Ostrich

    Woman smiling outdoors next to an ostrich posing for a selfie with animals capturing better selfies.

    Josephine_jackson Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    Daughter Teaches Dad To Selfie

    Man with gray beard and hat taking selfies outdoors with his dog, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    imgur.com Report

    12points
    POST
    #33

    My Dog, Literally The King Of All Dorks, Fake Smiling For A Photo

    Dog wearing green harness taking a selfie with person inside a car showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    In case anyone was wondering, his name is Oliver, he’s a 2 1/2 year old Boston and he is a certified special man.

    whiskeydorito Report

    12points
    POST
    #34

    Selfie With A Goat

    Goat standing on a tree branch taking a selfie with a person using a selfie stick in a sunny outdoor setting.

    mohamez Report

    12points
    POST
    #35

    Selfie Of The Day

    Cat taking a playful selfie with tongue out through a snowy hole against a bright blue sky and bare trees.

    Anlique Report

    12points
    POST
    #36

    Selfie With An Alpaca

    Young woman smiling next to a sheep wearing glasses, showcasing one of the animals who can take a better selfie.

    ur_moms_boyfriend Report

    12points
    POST
    #37

    Monday Selfie

    Two dogs lying on a blanket with one dog playfully sticking out its tongue in a cute animal selfie moment.

    harlowandsage Report

    12points
    POST
    #38

    They Look Like They Are Posing For A 90s Rap Album Cover

    Close-up of curious pigeons in an urban setting, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you ever will.

    notthatdanadane Report

    12points
    POST
    #39

    Fed Some Geese And Now They Won’t Leave Me Alone

    Three curious geese standing on asphalt, appearing to take a better selfie than you with the main SEO keyword animals selfie.

    Gave them some of my fries and they followed me to my car. They then proceeded to waddle around my car and wait for me to get out. The one closest to the camera kept tapping on my door.

    Strawburry_playz91 Report

    12points
    POST
    #40

    Atticus Boopin The Camera

    Close-up of a snake held by a person's hand, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    Fun fact: Snakes can see the infrared from your camera! Atticus was just particular enchanted by it. He stared at it for 10 min.

    ReticObsession Report

    12points
    POST
    #41

    When You Open The Front Facing Camera

    Close-up selfie of a white duck with a distorted beak showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    AaKkisa Report

    12points
    POST
    #42

    Attempted A Cute Cuddling Selfie

    Close-up selfie of a white parrot with a smiling person in the background, showcasing animals taking better selfies.

    spaceyfacer Report

    12points
    POST
    #43

    Asleep But Still Wants A Selfie

    Close-up of a playful ferret sticking out its tongue, one of the animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    GothamFoto Report

    12points
    POST
    #44

    Love My Big Boy Colonel. He Kinda Photobomb Houston There In The Background. He Needed To Have A Selfie Done

    Close-up selfie of a curious cow with another cow in the background in a rural grassy field setting.

    Farmwife_Farmlife Report

    12points
    POST
    #45

    Pulled Over To Take A Selfie With A Cow. Turned Out Better Than Expected

    Man wearing a green cap taking a selfie with a curious black and white calf behind a wire fence.

    canuti3 Report

    12points
    POST
    #46

    Our Friend Made His Final Walk Out Into The Garden To Cross The Rainbow Bridge. Farewell Moegamat

    Man peeking beside a cat sticking out its tongue, showcasing one of 105 animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    SoulHoover Report

    12points
    POST
    #47

    I Just Wanted A Cute Selfie

    Woman in yellow sweater smiling as a horse playfully bites her sunglasses in a fun animal selfie outdoors.

    diffydaffy Report

    12points
    POST
    #48

    Selfie

    Young horse lying down in a stable, showcasing one of the animals who can take a better selfie than you ever will.

    Sawfeather Report

    12points
    POST
    #49

    Cutest Selfie You'll See Today

    Man smiling with a content kitten resting inside his jacket, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    maxwellverywell Report

    11points
    POST
    #50

    I Photobombed His Selfie

    Close-up selfie of a cat with a blurred man in the background showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    thebestestofthebest Report

    11points
    POST
    #51

    My Cat Did A Smile For A Selfie

    Cat lying comfortably on a person’s chest, posing for one of the best animal selfies captured indoors.

    kittygirl93 Report

    11points
    POST
    #52

    Took A Selfie With A Quokka And Her Baby Today

    Woman lying on ground taking a selfie with a quokka and baby under a tree, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    vanessasierra Report

    11points
    POST
    #53

    Doggo Loves Taking Selfies

    Fluffy dog wearing a blue hoodie taking a selfie outdoors with palm trees and a pool in the background.

    Holadola Report

    11points
    POST
    #54

    Hello I’m Gunner, I Love Reflections, Shadows, And Butterflies

    Golden retriever close-up selfie with ears flapping against a clear blue sky and palm trees in the background.

    -sevenworlds Report

    11points
    POST
    #55

    When Girls Take Selfies At The Club

    Two pugs on a tiled floor, one making a funny face with tongue out, showcasing animals taking better selfies.

    fiona63 Report

    11points
    POST
    #56

    My Friend Posted This To Facebook With This Caption: "If You Haven't Tried, Let Me Tell You: It Is Not Easy To Get A Goat To Take A Selfie"

    Man with curly hair and glasses taking a close-up selfie with a black and white goat outdoors, showcasing animals selfie skills.

    mburstiner Report

    11points
    POST
    #57

    Caught Our Husky Taking Selfies In Bed

    Husky dog lying down with tongue out, taking a playful animal selfie showing bright blue eyes and a happy expression.

    AwkwardRN Report

    11points
    POST
    #58

    Tried To Take A Selfie With My Dog... Turned Out Great

    Smiling dog and man outdoors in sunlight, posing for a funny animal selfie with blurred trees and wooden fence background.

    Stevecat032 Report

    11points
    POST
    #59

    Our Cat Gets His Fang Stuck On His Lip Sometimes And My Girlfriend Took The Perfect Photo

    Close-up selfie of a black cat showing teeth and wide eyes, one of the animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    cha0tic_klutch Report

    11points
    POST
    #60

    Accidentally Created A Camera Hog, Now This Happens When I Try To Take A Photo

    Close-up of an orange cat taking a selfie by a decorated and lit Christmas tree featuring animals who can take better selfies.

    spunwasi Report

    11points
    POST
    #61

    My Cat And I Took The Perfect Selfie

    Woman with bright blue eyes holding a fluffy gray cat with green eyes, both appearing to take a better selfie than you.

    AJackson8826 Report

    11points
    POST
    #62

    My G.rosea Likes Taking Selfies, She's A Real Diva

    Close-up of a hairy tarantula spider posing with one leg raised, showcasing unique animal selfie skills.

    Ervinyole Report

    11points
    POST
    #63

    Gumbo Loves Taking Selfies With Me When We Are Out On A Walk

    Close-up of a curious parrot perched on a purple fabric, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    TygerWaffles Report

    11points
    POST
    #64

    When You Accidentally Open Your Selfie Cam

    Close-up selfie of a ferret showcasing one of the 105 animals who can take a better selfie than you ever will.

    seizetheday1220 Report

    11points
    POST
    #65

    I Know Selfies Are Usually Frowned Upon, But Maybe An Exception Can Be Made

    Goat taking a selfie on a rural dirt road with greenery on both sides, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    KamPositiveRN Report

    11points
    POST
    #66

    Sibling Selfie

    Three fluffy brown rabbits posing together for a close-up animal selfie with a person in an orange shirt nearby.

    damiana8 Report

    11points
    POST
    #67

    We Love Taking Selfies Together

    Young woman holding a fluffy cat with blue eyes, both capturing a cute moment perfect for animals selfie SEO keywords.

    Miniloonav2 Report

    11points
    POST
    #68

    "Is This How You Pose For A Selfie?"

    Close-up selfie of a guinea pig with whiskers and shiny eyes, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    Temansha Report

    11points
    POST
    #69

    Taking Silly Selfies With Pickle

    A woman making a funny face next to a green parrot, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #70

    Selfie With The Bestie

    A woman taking a selfie with a black cow outdoors, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    lnfinity Report

    10points
    POST
    #71

    When You Try To Get A Good Selfie With Your Girl

    Woman holding a cat close while the cat makes a funny face, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    ACcatlady Report

    10points
    POST
    #72

    The Best Selfie Doesn't Exist

    Woman holding a black cat with its tongue out and paw raised, showcasing animals who can take better selfies than you.

    Unicornglitteryblood Report

    10points
    POST
    #73

    C'mon Daddy, Let's Take A Selfie

    Two huskies with bright blue eyes posing playfully for an adorable selfie among animals who can take better selfies.

    xamok Report

    10points
    POST
    #74

    My Cat Took A Selfie

    Cute fluffy cat taking a funny low-angle selfie, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you ever will.

    IntentionNo74 Report

    10points
    POST
    #75

    I Always Thought Cat Selfies Were Fake News Until I Left Snapchat Open On My Bed And Found This

    Close-up selfie of a curious cat with wide eyes and tongue slightly out, showcasing animals who take better selfies.

    madjoce10 Report

    10points
    POST
    #76

    When You Try To Take A Selfie With Your Dog

    Winking dog posing outdoors in a field, showing animals who can take a better selfie than you ever will.

    Der_Sanjoe Report

    10points
    POST
    #77

    Macaca Self-Portrait

    Close-up of a black macaque smiling for a playful animal selfie in a lush green forest, showcasing animals who take better selfies.

    Macaca Report

    10points
    POST
    #78

    Bird Selfie

    Close-up selfie of a bird with detailed feathers and a forest background showcasing animals taking better selfies.

    This Eastern Tufted Titmouse took a selfie right before he was released from banding.

    Spin737 Report

    10points
    POST
    #79

    He Realized He Will Never Be A Seal

    Pug wearing a walrus costume near a dock with sea lions posing for an adorable animal selfie by the water.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #80

    Keepin It Classy At 12,000 Feet

    Golden retriever wearing sunglasses in snowy mountains, showcasing cool animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    aspenthemountainpup Report

    10points
    POST
    #81

    Daisy Took A Selfie. I Promise You I Have No Idea How, I Was Playing COD

    Cat lying on a blanket taking a close-up selfie with a man sitting in the background indoors, showcasing animals selfie skills.

    envytnc Report

    10points
    POST
    #82

    Photobomb

    Close-up of a dog taking a selfie outdoors in snowy landscape, showcasing one of the animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    itzz_sky Report

    10points
    POST
    #83

    Tried To Take A Golden Hour Photo. Ended Up With This

    Dog taking a funny selfie indoors with natural light, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    midnightsandwiches Report

    10points
    POST
    #84

    Took A Selfie With This Kangaroo Just At The Right Time

    Woman and kangaroo in outdoor setting capturing a fun selfie showcasing animals who can take better selfies than humans.

    He's in a wildlife sanctuary actually and he's familiar with humans. He was gentle to me, and whilst taking the photo I could still see him through my phone camera. But yeah, I wouldn't go near a wild kangaroo with a ten foot pole! Not if I wanted to live.

    Eulena Report

    10points
    POST
    #85

    Felt Cute Might Delete Later

    Cat taking a close-up selfie outdoors with grass and garden furniture in the background, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #86

    Ferret Selfie. Didn't Go As Planned But It Will Do

    Man taking a selfie outdoors with two ferrets, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    Rude-Entertainment53 Report

    10points
    POST
    #87

    Got This Dope Selfie With A Goat

    Goat with striking blue eyes taking a selfie with a smiling man wearing sunglasses and a hat indoors.

    geephillikers Report

    10points
    POST
    #88

    Husband Asked For Bedroom Selfie. My First And Only Attempt

    A happy black dog and woman taking a close-up selfie, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    Ottawareader Report

    10points
    POST
    #89

    Seems Like My Dog Is Taking A Selfie

    Funny dog showing teeth while lying down on tiled floor, demonstrating animals who can take better selfies.

    onlyfLuiza Report

    10points
    POST
    #90

    When Your Best Friend Insists On Posting A Selfie Where She Looks Super Cute And You Really Don't

    Close-up of two guinea pigs lying on a blue towel, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than humans.

    Guineatwiglets Report

    10points
    POST
    #91

    A Classic Selfie With The Pan-Man

    Close-up selfie of a person smiling with a pig in a rustic wooden pen showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    xXGodZylaXx Report

    10points
    POST
    #92

    It Took A Week Training Bowie To "Selfie". Totally Worth It

    Man wearing sunglasses takes a selfie with a happy dog on his shoulder, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    WhippetBowie Report

    9points
    POST
    #93

    I Tried Taking A Selfie With My Foster, But He Had To Yawn

    Woman taking a selfie outdoors with a dog yawning widely, showcasing animals who can take better selfies than humans.

    lolokelliher Report

    9points
    POST
    #94

    Selfie Time

    Happy woman and her dog taking a funny selfie together, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    chrisgin Report

    9points
    POST
    #95

    Cat Selfie

    Man smiling with a gray cat perched on his arm, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than humans.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #96

    Selfie With Tom, The Office/Warehouse Cat

    Person and orange cat taking a selfie together, showcasing animals who can take better selfies than humans.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #97

    No Makeup Selfie

    Close-up of a dog’s face showing teeth and nose, a funny example of animals who can take better selfies.

    sum_devil Report

    9points
    POST
    #98

    I Took My Hamster To The Vet For A Check Up. This Is The Photo They Managed To Take For Their Files

    Close-up of a small fluffy animal with eyes half-closed, showcasing one of the 105 animals who can take a better selfie.

    Her name is Seraphina.

    WiddleDumpling Report

    9points
    POST
    #99

    Couldn’t Resist A Selfie With This Cutie. Cows Are The Best

    Woman with sunglasses taking a selfie outdoors with a close-up cow behind a barbed wire fence in natural setting.

    bettyotr Report

    9points
    POST
    #100

    Clover Loves Selfies. Everytime I Put The Phone Down To Take A Picture Of Him, He Runs Up To The Phone To Look At Himself And Nose Boops The Screen

    Close-up selfie of a fluffy rabbit with a smiling person in the background, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    SaphielleZ Report

    9points
    POST
    #101

    Ditch Puppy's First Selfie. Lorge Dude I Saw Come Up Out The Ditch And Enjoyed Admiring The Reflection During The Selfie. 10/10 For The Grin

    Turtle on pavement next to a person's shoe, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    Datboisommy Report

    9points
    POST
    #102

    Me And My Cat Alex, Poses For Photos

    Young person pointing at the camera beside a relaxed orange and white cat, showcasing animals who can take better selfies.

    AggressiveEducator86 Report

    9points
    POST
    #103

    My Teacup 100 Lb 6-Month Old Baby Boy Buddha Likes Selfies And Snuggles

    Woman smiling indoors taking a selfie with a pig, showcasing one of the animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    Interesting_Topic949 Report

    9points
    POST
    #104

    She's Thinking "There Better Be Some Baby Carrots Following This Selfie"

    Man and dog lying closely together taking a selfie, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you.

    She's my son's, so as a doggie grandpa, I get to spoil her rotten!

    scottonaharley Report

    8points
    POST
    #105

    Since We Got Some New Followers, I Want To Welcome Everyone To Allan's Side

    Dog with funny fake teeth lying next to a woman, showcasing animals who can take a better selfie than you ever will.

    antefas_pharaohhounds Report

    8points
    POST

