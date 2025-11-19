Haters will say things like "it's impossible" and that it only "appears" to be the case while "the images were obviously captured by people." Nonsense. Just look at the striking poses and quirky expressions. These critters knew exactly what they're doing!

Did you know that you don't need opposable thumbs or even to understand how the camera works in order to take a picture? To prove this, Bored Panda collected a bunch of funny and wholesome selfies taken by animals.

#1 Selfie With The Kids. Too Cute

#2 My Dad Sent Me This Selfie

#3 Selfie Time

#4 Best Pet Selfie

#5 My Cat Stole My Wife's Phone And Sent Me A Selfie While I Was At Work. Apparently, I Need To Add Him To The Family Plan

#6 Sloth Selfie

#7 Selfie

#8 Travelling In Indonesia, Monkey Pick Pocketed Me And Left Behind This Selfie

#9 Reminds Me Of Drunken Girls Trying To Pose For A Picture

#10 I Photobombed His Selfie

#11 She Loves To Take Silly Selfies

#12 Cow Selfie

#13 Goat Selfie

#14 Guess My Kitten's All Grown Up

#15 Selfie With A Laughing Camel

#16 Snapped A Selfie With This Guy Today African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH.

#17 This Selfie Of A Monkey And A Man

#18 My Dad Just Sent Me This Selfie Of Him And One Of His Miniature Donkeys

#19 My Cousin Wanted A Selfie With A Kangaroo He was poking the thing to look at the camera. Apparently made the face when he saw himself on the screen.

#20 An Opossum Got Into My Buddy's House And He Snapped A Selfie With It While He Was Carrying It Out

#21 Cat Selfie

#22 Photobomb Level: Highly Concerned

#23 Bella Takes A Selfie

#24 Smiling Quokka

#25 This Picture I Took Of My Baby Goose

#26 Cookie Derped In Her Selfie

#27 This Is Kelpie. She Knows What A Selfie Is, And Boy Is She Good At Them

#28 Sweet Old Man Is Very Modern And Into Selfies

#29 Pig Selfie

#30 She Wanted To Be In The Selfie I Was Taking

#31 Funny Selfie With Ostrich

#32 Daughter Teaches Dad To Selfie

#33 My Dog, Literally The King Of All Dorks, Fake Smiling For A Photo In case anyone was wondering, his name is Oliver, he’s a 2 1/2 year old Boston and he is a certified special man.

#34 Selfie With A Goat

#35 Selfie Of The Day

#36 Selfie With An Alpaca

#37 Monday Selfie

#38 They Look Like They Are Posing For A 90s Rap Album Cover

#39 Fed Some Geese And Now They Won’t Leave Me Alone Gave them some of my fries and they followed me to my car. They then proceeded to waddle around my car and wait for me to get out. The one closest to the camera kept tapping on my door.

#40 Atticus Boopin The Camera Fun fact: Snakes can see the infrared from your camera! Atticus was just particular enchanted by it. He stared at it for 10 min.

#41 When You Open The Front Facing Camera

#42 Attempted A Cute Cuddling Selfie

#43 Asleep But Still Wants A Selfie

#44 Love My Big Boy Colonel. He Kinda Photobomb Houston There In The Background. He Needed To Have A Selfie Done

#45 Pulled Over To Take A Selfie With A Cow. Turned Out Better Than Expected

#46 Our Friend Made His Final Walk Out Into The Garden To Cross The Rainbow Bridge. Farewell Moegamat

#47 I Just Wanted A Cute Selfie

#48 Selfie

#49 Cutest Selfie You'll See Today

#50 I Photobombed His Selfie

#51 My Cat Did A Smile For A Selfie

#52 Took A Selfie With A Quokka And Her Baby Today

#53 Doggo Loves Taking Selfies

#54 Hello I’m Gunner, I Love Reflections, Shadows, And Butterflies

#55 When Girls Take Selfies At The Club

#56 My Friend Posted This To Facebook With This Caption: "If You Haven't Tried, Let Me Tell You: It Is Not Easy To Get A Goat To Take A Selfie"

#57 Caught Our Husky Taking Selfies In Bed

#58 Tried To Take A Selfie With My Dog... Turned Out Great

#59 Our Cat Gets His Fang Stuck On His Lip Sometimes And My Girlfriend Took The Perfect Photo

#60 Accidentally Created A Camera Hog, Now This Happens When I Try To Take A Photo

#61 My Cat And I Took The Perfect Selfie

#62 My G.rosea Likes Taking Selfies, She's A Real Diva

#63 Gumbo Loves Taking Selfies With Me When We Are Out On A Walk

#64 When You Accidentally Open Your Selfie Cam

#65 I Know Selfies Are Usually Frowned Upon, But Maybe An Exception Can Be Made

#66 Sibling Selfie

#67 We Love Taking Selfies Together

#68 "Is This How You Pose For A Selfie?"

#69 Taking Silly Selfies With Pickle

#70 Selfie With The Bestie

#71 When You Try To Get A Good Selfie With Your Girl

#72 The Best Selfie Doesn't Exist

#73 C'mon Daddy, Let's Take A Selfie

#74 My Cat Took A Selfie

#75 I Always Thought Cat Selfies Were Fake News Until I Left Snapchat Open On My Bed And Found This

#76 When You Try To Take A Selfie With Your Dog

#77 Macaca Self-Portrait

#78 Bird Selfie This Eastern Tufted Titmouse took a selfie right before he was released from banding.

#79 He Realized He Will Never Be A Seal

#80 Keepin It Classy At 12,000 Feet

#81 Daisy Took A Selfie. I Promise You I Have No Idea How, I Was Playing COD

#82 Photobomb

#83 Tried To Take A Golden Hour Photo. Ended Up With This

#84 Took A Selfie With This Kangaroo Just At The Right Time He's in a wildlife sanctuary actually and he's familiar with humans. He was gentle to me, and whilst taking the photo I could still see him through my phone camera. But yeah, I wouldn't go near a wild kangaroo with a ten foot pole! Not if I wanted to live.



#85 Felt Cute Might Delete Later

#86 Ferret Selfie. Didn't Go As Planned But It Will Do

#87 Got This Dope Selfie With A Goat

#88 Husband Asked For Bedroom Selfie. My First And Only Attempt

#89 Seems Like My Dog Is Taking A Selfie

#90 When Your Best Friend Insists On Posting A Selfie Where She Looks Super Cute And You Really Don't

#91 A Classic Selfie With The Pan-Man

#92 It Took A Week Training Bowie To "Selfie". Totally Worth It

#93 I Tried Taking A Selfie With My Foster, But He Had To Yawn

#94 Selfie Time

#95 Cat Selfie

#96 Selfie With Tom, The Office/Warehouse Cat

#97 No Makeup Selfie

#98 I Took My Hamster To The Vet For A Check Up. This Is The Photo They Managed To Take For Their Files Her name is Seraphina.

#99 Couldn’t Resist A Selfie With This Cutie. Cows Are The Best

#100 Clover Loves Selfies. Everytime I Put The Phone Down To Take A Picture Of Him, He Runs Up To The Phone To Look At Himself And Nose Boops The Screen

#101 Ditch Puppy's First Selfie. Lorge Dude I Saw Come Up Out The Ditch And Enjoyed Admiring The Reflection During The Selfie. 10/10 For The Grin

#102 Me And My Cat Alex, Poses For Photos

#103 My Teacup 100 Lb 6-Month Old Baby Boy Buddha Likes Selfies And Snuggles

#104 She's Thinking "There Better Be Some Baby Carrots Following This Selfie" She's my son's, so as a doggie grandpa, I get to spoil her rotten!