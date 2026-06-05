Honestly shoutout to this convenience store because this is the kind of “loophole” that actually feels like somebody using common sense for once.



The sign says frozen pizza can be cooked as a complimentary free service for EBT customers on request, and I don’t know… something about that just hit me. Because we all know how ridiculous it is that people can buy certain food with EBT, but depending on the rules, they might not be allowed to buy something already hot and ready to eat.



Like okay, so a person can be hungry, have food assistance, buy a frozen pizza, but if they need it warm right now because they don’t have access to an oven, they’re just supposed to figure it out? That has always felt so backwards to me.



So this little store basically said, “Fine, you buy the frozen pizza and we’ll cook it for free.” And honestly? Good. That’s not some evil scam. That’s feeding people. That’s someone looking at a rule that makes life harder for poor people and finding a way to make it a little more human.



Because not everybody has a full kitchen. Not everybody has a working oven. Not everybody is going home right away. Some people are living in motels, cars, shelters, temporary situations, or just trying to get through the day with whatever they can afford. A warm pizza might not seem like a big deal to some people, but for someone hungry, that could be the difference between eating an actual hot meal or not.



And before anybody starts acting weird about EBT, please be serious. We are talking about frozen pizza, not luxury dining. Nobody is getting rich off a convenience store oven. Sometimes people just need food they can actually eat.



I respect this store for finding a way to help without making a big production out of it. It’s simple, practical, and honestly more compassionate than a lot of the systems people are forced to deal with.



Am I wrong or is this actually one of the rare loopholes that deserves applause? Because to me, “we’ll heat up your food so you can eat” should not be controversial.