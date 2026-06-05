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As humans, we should care about the environment. People do that in different ways: some recycle, others bring their own bags to the grocery store, and some go so far as throwing soup on the Mona Lisa. Vegans do their part by adopting a plant-based diet, and, as of 2026, four percent of the U.S. population is vegan, according to Statista.

The vegan lifestyle comes with its own culture and inside jokes, and today we are giving you a selection of memes that celebrate that plant-based lifestyle. Collected from three different meme pages on Instagram, these curated vegan memes are all about the struggles of being vegan, the joys that motivate people to stay vegan, and the irritation that comes with constant questions like "Where do you get your protein from?"

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vegan meme comparing reactions to vegan ice cream and questions about veganism

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    #2

    Vegan meme of a man with a forced smile reacting to meat-eater saying Happy Earth Day

    j_humuss Report

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    #3

    Man smiling in bed above wrestling fight representing vegan post comment battle

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    #4

    Man annoyed after hearing the same joke about vegans for the 50th time vegan memes

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    #5

    Vegan meme showing spinach shrinking dramatically after cooking in a pan

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    #6

    Vegan meme of person with megaphone confronting barista about preachy vegans

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    #7

    Vegan meme with school bus and train collision illustrating vegan athletes strength

    j_humuss Report

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    #8

    Vegan meme of boy awkwardly climbing stairs labeled with vegan activism methods

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    #9

    Graffiti of ancient human holding a tray with food symbolizing ancestors ate meat

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    #10

    Buzz Lightyear toy shelf illustrating impact of one person going vegan meme

    j_humuss Report

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    #11

    Man playing cello with closed eyes responding to vegan meat industry work concern

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    #12

    Cartoon shrimp walking away frustrated at vegan options with lettuce and fries meme

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    #13

    Wrestler lurking behind another with caption about bowel cancer and bacon vegan memes

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    #14

    Woman ignoring excuses for not being vegan with text about incompetence vegan memes

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    #15

    Man reacting to comment about eating fish despite being vegan vegan memes

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man confronted by milk powder in product that seems vegan vegan memes

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    #17

    Vegan meme comparing vegetarian, vegan monk, and dairy products

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    #18

    Man laughing with vegan sausages meme about meat and additives

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    #19

    Alligator with burger caption about eating meat as apex predator

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    #20

    Vegan meme with man in mask spying at buffet for non-vegan eating

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    #21

    Man surrounded by Brussels sprouts in vegan meme about overpopulation

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    #22

    Door with sign saying I'm a vegan to prevent unwanted solicitors

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    #23

    Broken brick wall representing carnist using science to justify lifestyle vegan memes

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    #24

    Vegan meme showing zombie representing forgotten vegetables and junk vegan food habits

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    #25

    Vegan meme of man confidently answering doctor about vitamin deficiencies

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    #26

    Metronome labeled carnists mocking sensitivity and feeling attacked by vegans vegan memes

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    #27

    Anime girl labeled you crying with terminator labeled your mum approaching for vegan decision

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    #28

    Confused girl reacting to vegan sausages are gross statement meme

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    #29

    Two trucks collided with captions about veganism affordability meme

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    #30

    Comparison meme showing jokes versus truth about veganism including vegan ice cream brands

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    #31

    Wrestler holding a long list in meme about reasons to go vegan

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    3points
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    #32

    Man making doubtful face when meat-eater says he wouldn't hurt a fly vegan memes

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    #33

    Animated seals showing family reaction to bringing vegan food to try vegan memes

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    #34

    Man looking serious when arriving in small city wanting to eat vegan food vegan memes

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    #35

    Two men shaking hands then one man hiding a bloody saw after revealing vegan status

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    3points
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    #36

    Bart Simpson blind analyzing non vegan and focused with telescope analyzing vegan products

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    #37

    Man smiling reading vegan post then sad reading comments about veganism

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    #38

    Diver labeled me talking about veganism grabbing octopus labeled person making small talk at party

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    #39

    Vegan meme of tennis player reacting to palm oil in vegan product

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    #40

    Meme comparing cave paintings of salad and computers with confused reaction

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    #41

    Funny vegan meme showing how your mum sees you the day after going vegan

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    #42

    Carnists reacting negatively to vegan labeled french fries meme

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    #43

    Veganism meme depicting Christmas season challenge to vegan commitment

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    3points
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    #44

    Veganism meme showing confident person at supermarket with rice and beans

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    #45

    Meme about restaurants claiming suitable for vegetarians with limited vegan options

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    #46

    Breaking Bad meme on biscuit makers adding tiny non-vegan ingredients

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    #47

    Vegan meme about waiting for waiter to finish menu to ask for vegan option

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    #48

    Simpsons meme about real men eat meat and masculine insecurity

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    #49

    Kung Fu Panda excited about traditional vegan mochi ice creams in a bowl

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    #50

    Drake meme comparing regular and vegan Magnum almond ice cream and eco-friendliness

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    #51

    Meme showing tofu as vegan response to steak in direct messages themed on veganism

    vegan.humour Report

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    #52

    Simpsons meme illustrating difference between non-dairy and milk-containing products

    vegan.humour Report

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    #53

    Funny vegan meme about milk and coffee both made from beans

    vegan.humour Report

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    #54

    Veganism brownies meme with Trojan horse and skeptical friends

    vegan.humour Report

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    #55

    Rhino annoyed at lion asking where it gets protein vegan meme

    vegan.humour Report

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    #56

    Vegans shaking hands with the guy who forgot milk for Oreos meme

    vegan.humour Report

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    #57

    Cyclist wearing vegan cycling team outfit promoting go vegan message

    vegan.humour Report

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    #58

    Blocking vegans won't unblock your arteries sarcastic vegan meme

    vegan.humour Report

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    #59

    Meat eaters reaction to truth about the meat industry vegan meme

    vegan.humour Report

    3points
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    #60

    Confused man reacting to coffee shops without plant milk options vegan meme

    vegan.humour Report

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    #61

    Collage of colorful vegan meals under caption comparing grass with vegan food

    vegan.humour Report

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    #62

    Funny vegan meme about worries over hormones in soy compared to drinking cow's milk

    vegan.humour Report

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    #63

    Close-up of chorizo ingredients highlighting beef parts in vegan meme

    vegan.humour Report

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    #64

    Cartoon of person being thrown out window with caption about kidnapper returning vegan after two hours

    vegan.humour Report

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    #65

    Meat industry laughing at people blaming water overuse on long showers meme

    vegan.humour Report

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    #66

    Romantic scene meme with caption about someone being vegan for the animals

    vegan.humour Report

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    #67

    Meme of man coughing with caption about a hot vegan who cooks and has tattoos

    vegan.humour Report

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    #68

    Vegan humor showing dog peeking through fence with caption about vegans talking about veganism

    vegan.humour Report

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    #69

    Cat eyeing a vegan burger meme about starting to eat healthy

    vegan.humour Report

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    #70

    Uno card meme challenging to go vegan versus choosing bacon

    vegan.humour Report

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    #71

    Leonardo DiCaprio laughing meme about veganizing recipes

    vegan.humour Report

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    #72

    Comparison of how non-vegans and vegans see tofu with various dishes

    vegan.humour Report

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    #73

    Close-up of rabbit listening with large ears about veganism meme

    vegan.humour Report

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    #74

    Jeopardy contestant answers veganism as controversial topic vegan meme

    vegan.humour Report

    2points
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    #75

    Scared person reacting to vegan candy offered in horror meme

    vegan.humour Report

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