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As humans, we should care about the environment. People do that in different ways: some recycle, others bring their own bags to the grocery store, and some go so far as throwing soup on the Mona Lisa. Vegans do their part by adopting a plant-based diet, and, as of 2026, four percent of the U.S. population is vegan, according to Statista.

The vegan lifestyle comes with its own culture and inside jokes, and today we are giving you a selection of memes that celebrate that plant-based lifestyle. Collected from three different meme pages on Instagram, these curated vegan memes are all about the struggles of being vegan, the joys that motivate people to stay vegan, and the irritation that comes with constant questions like "Where do you get your protein from?"