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Vegans make up only a small fraction of the population, yet, they still face more than their fair share of criticism — and sometimes, even outright hostility. For some meat-eaters, disliking them isn’t just a preference, it has become a trend.

But the plant-based community is hitting back with equal force. After all, they do get their much-needed dose of protein, despite what some people might like to believe. And, instead of long arguments, they are letting the memes do the talking.

From the online community @veganmemedealer, we’ve rounded up some of the best and most relatable ones — to gently roast, educate, and call out the stereotypes.