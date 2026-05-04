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Vegans make up only a small fraction of the population, yet, they still face more than their fair share of criticism — and sometimes, even outright hostility. For some meat-eaters, disliking them isn’t just a preference, it has become a trend.

But the plant-based community is hitting back with equal force. After all, they do get their much-needed dose of protein, despite what some people might like to believe. And, instead of long arguments, they are letting the memes do the talking.

From the online community @veganmemedealer, we’ve rounded up some of the best and most relatable ones — to gently roast, educate, and call out the stereotypes.

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#1

Robert Downey Jr. with eyes closed, hand on chest, in a funny meme about vegans. He looks relieved.

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andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not vegan, but this is just how I would feel.

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A vegan diet includes no animal products. That means no meat, no fish, no dairy, no eggs, no honey. Even gelatin (which shows up in candies and desserts) is off the table.

What’s left is all plant foods such as fruits, veggies, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and anything made from them like tofu, plant milks, and vegan cheese.

A plant-based diet is usually more about diet flexibility, while vegan is stricter and often tied to ethics too… like avoiding leather, wool, and animal-tested cosmetics.
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    #2

    A humorous meme for vegans showing tofu cubes and one soybean in a pan, captioned "waiting for the last soybean to pop."

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    #3

    A funny vegan meme from the movie Finding Nemo, showing seagulls asking a vegan about protein and other questions.

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    Many of these memes stem from the assumption that a vegan diet is all salads and “rabbit food.” But in reality, it can be interesting, colorful, and varied if done right. It’s more than just raw veggies or soy meat.

    That old myth mostly sticks around because vegan options used to be super limited a decade or two ago.

    But now, you’ve got oat milk lattes in most cafes, vegan pizzas with dairy-free cheese, and burgers that actually feel like comfort food.

    In fact, the global vegan food market is projected to hit over $34 billion by the end of 2026.
    #4

    Homer Simpson meme contrasting muscular healthy vegans with a pot-bellied Homer representing vegans for the animals. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #5

    Funny memes for vegans. A meme about vegan options with a couple and a waitress in a restaurant.

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    #6

    A tweet by em jane saying, "if ur a vegan why do u eat so much unhealthy food? first of all, I hate myself not the animals." This is a funny meme.

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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back when I was in college there was a vegetarian co-op on campus (this was the early 1980’s so the term vegan wasn’t in popular use). I had a friend who was didn’t eat animal products, not because of any ethical or health concerns, but because she couldn’t stand the texture. She caused quite the scandal among the other residents by drinking soda and eating junk food.

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    Several fast-food giants have opened entirely meat-free flagship locations in major hubs.

    Major coffee shop brands have also made oat milk the default dairy option at many locations to meet sustainability goals and consumer demand.

    Even supermarkets have expanded their private-label plant ranges to include things like no-lamb mint pies and vegan croissants.

    This vegan-first mindset has also found its way into the fashion industry. For example, designer Stella McCartney recently unveiled mushroom leather and plastic-free vegan clothing materials.

    Major brands like Prada, Chanel, and Burberry have ditched fur following animal welfare concerns.
    #7

    Funny memes for vegans feature a woman winking and smiling, with text: Blocking vegans won't unblock your arteries.

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    #8

    A funny meme showing a teabag steeping inside a red bell pepper, illustrating a disappointing vegan option.

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    #9

    A humorous meme showing several bananas stuffed into bread as a "vegan option," perfect for vegans tired of the same jokes.

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    Even though plant-based food products are becoming more commonplace, only a minimal percentage of people identify as completely vegan or even vegetarians.

    In a survey, 4% of Americans said they were vegetarian and only 1% said they were vegan.

    Americans who reported a reduction in their meat consumption typically cited health and environmental reasons for doing so.

    A 2025 survey found that 3% of people in Great Britain now identify as either vegan or following a plant-based diet, representing approximately 2 million individuals.

    Flexitarianism, part-time vegetarianism or veganism, is actually more common in these places.

    “The vegan market has changed fundamentally in the last six or seven years — it’s now for everyone. Social media has brought it to the forefront of customer’s minds, and the mainstream. It’s not seen any more as a choice for life, but as a choice for one meal, one moment, for one or two days a week,” Giles Quick, director at market researcher Kantar Worldpanel, told BBC.

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    #10

    A funny meme for vegans, featuring two boys in blue shirts, one holding the other from behind, both looking shocked.

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    #11

    A boy sleeping next to a brown and white cow on straw, illustrating the bond with animals and vegan memes.

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    #12

    Joaquin Phoenix holding a calf, rescuing it from slaughter. A touching image for vegans and animal lovers.

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    There is also growing research on the benefits of a vegan diet.

    Many experts believe in properly-planned vegan diets at all life stages if nutrients like B12 are ensured.

    Vegan diets may help improve blood sugar control, cholesterol levels, and overall heart health, because they’re naturally high in fiber and low in saturated fat.

    A plant-based diet can help protect against chronic diseases such as colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

    That said, meat also has clear nutritional benefits, if consumed in moderation. It’s a rich source of protein, iron, vitamin B12, and other key nutrients that are naturally easier to absorb from animal products.

    While it’s definitely possible to meet nutritional needs on a vegan diet, it often requires more planning and awareness.
    #13

    A Twitter post by Alani asking meat eaters to ignore vegans like they ignore climate change, deforestation, and animal suffering. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #14

    A meme contrasting the reaction to slaughtered animals versus a dog being euthanized, with a man smiling and then crying. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #15

    Funny memes for vegans. Jim from The Office looks confused by a tweet asking if people hate vegans or hate being reminded of animal harm.

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    We also can’t ignore the environmental benefits of plant-based eating. Vegan and vegetarian diets produce just a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions of high-meat diets, according to a study.

    A global shift to a plant-based diet could cut climate-heating emissions, water pollution, and land use by 75%.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny memes for vegans, showing cute cows in a hoodie, flower crowns, and being petted.

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    #17

    A vegan meme from Joe Fries about annoying vegan interactions, specifically people asking if pretzels are vegan.

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    #18

    A tweet from @TyraTheTaurus pointing out the hypocrisy of meat-eaters claiming to love animals. Funny memes for vegans.

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    Despite the lifestyle’s growing popularity, vegans continue to face constant backlash.

    Research has shown that only people with a substance use disorder face the same degree of stigma — and the least popular vegans of all are those who cite animal cruelty as their reason.

    “Unlike other forms of bias (e.g., racism, misogyny), negativity toward vegetarians and vegans is not widely considered a societal problem; rather, negativity toward vegetarians and vegans is commonplace and largely accepted,” the study’s authors, Cara C MacInnis and Gordon Hodson, noted.
    #19

    A tweet from Lauren about her coworker's vegan daughter, showcasing funny memes for vegans.

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    #20

    A meme showing various types of french fries, humorously called a beautiful vegetable. Funny memes for vegans.

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    In some corners of social media and political commentary, plant-based eating has been turned into a kind of stereotype. Vegans (and even just people who eat less meat) sometimes get labeled with terms like “soy boy,” an internet insult that plays on the false idea that soy affects masculinity.

    At the same time, meat-heavy diets have been pushed in certain influencer and podcast spaces — especially in manosphere communities — where eating steak, eggs, and animal products gets framed as tough, primal, or “alpha.”

    Under US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s controversial “Make America Healthy Again” messaging, eating steak has been turned into a cultural signal. It is seen by supporters as a pushback against liberal food narratives and a nod toward traditional ideas of strength and masculinity.
    #21

    A funny tweet by David Ramsden about how The Animals, Earth, and Body plead for care, while Humans say, "but bacon tho." Memes for Vegans.

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    #22

    A witty vegan meme on Twitter, challenging the "lions eat meat" argument with satire, funny memes for vegans.

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    That’s why these vegan memes are not only funny, but also important.

    They make small and relatable moments hilarious — like going to a restaurant with friends and realizing your only option is some plain side salad.

    Research on internet memes shows they spread fast because they tap into emotions and real-life experiences people instantly recognize, which makes them super easy to connect with and share. They also help people feel seen, like you’re not the only one dealing with the same awkward or annoying situations.

    For vegans specifically, memes also act like a kind of coping tool.
    #23

    A Twitter thread discussing Amazon fires, meat production, and plant-based diets. A funny meme for vegans.

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    #24

    A funny tweet from jjsvegankitchen, John, sharing his experience as a vegan and making a joke about funny memes for vegans.

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    Even with all the noise around meat-heavy trends online, plant-based eating isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it’s just evolving. For a lot of people, it’s no longer about being strictly vegan… it’s about eating more plants in a way that actually fits their lifestyle, whether that’s tofu stir-fries during the week or the occasional non-vegan meal on the side.

    Vegan memes are also quietly doing their job. They make the lifestyle feel less intense and more relatable. Instead of arguing or sounding preachy, they poke fun at the stereotypes, and give people some food for thought.
    #25

    A meme showing a pan full of spinach and the same pan with one tiny leaf after cooking. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #26

    An angry, overweight cartoon fish from Spongebob Squarepants, with arms crossed. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #27

    A funny meme for vegans: a person's ear shown normal then completely folded in. Illustrates ignorance about vegan diets.

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    #28

    Tyler, The Creator, making a confused face, repeated across the image, illustrates a funny meme for vegans.

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    #29

    A tweet by Jona Weinhofen asks why people seek flaws in veganism, a movement for reducing suffering and kindness, referencing funny memes.

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    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never understood the blind rage some people have against vegans. If you say you don't eat meat, that's okay. If you avoid dairy, that's okay. Don't eat eggs? That's fine. But if you don't eat any of those, you're beneath contempt. What's that about???!

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    #30

    A tweet by curry spice about meat eaters complaining about soy, a funny meme for vegans.

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    #31

    Dexter cries, telling Earth, "I have failed you," for forgetting reusable bags. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #32

    A tweet from Foxy Roxy showing a conversation on turtle conservation, highlighting funny memes for vegans and selective activism.

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    #33

    A viral vegan meme tweet with text about saving a koala vs. a pig, showing a pig in a gas chamber. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #34

    Cartoon of a woman saying "No plastic straw for me! I'm tryin' to save the fish...", while eating a whole fish. Funny memes for vegans.

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always been puzzled when I go on a dive trip and see so many other divers ordering the same types of fish we've been seeing on the dives for dinner. Unless it's Lion fish from Atlantic eaters. Eat as many of them as you want.

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    #35

    A funny meme for vegans shows a piglet at a table with vegan sushi, with the text The only way to have a pig for dinner is to invite him over for vegan sushi.

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    #36

    A young cow resting in a snowy forest with several deer in the background. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #37

    A meme showing a smiling baby pig and a sleeping puppy, both held by hands, emphasizing animals love. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #38

    A funny vegan meme with a hedgehog peeking from a snow tunnel saying Bonjour, depicting an unexpected ingredient.

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    #39

    Funny memes for vegans: A serious cat driving a car, with text about finding a new vegan restaurant.

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    #40

    A humorous image of a dog with a man bun, labeled as Brad, 30, loves hummus, lifts weights, has tattoos, is vegan, is a good boy. This is a funny meme for vegans.

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    #41

    Funny memes for vegans. Skeletons for vegans and non-vegans, and a monkey for those commenting 'bacon' or 'steak'.

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    #42

    A child's drawing shows a crying tiger in a small cage, with text saying animals belong in the wild. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #43

    Funny memes show Joaquin Phoenix giving a speech about animal agriculture, not thanking family, a relatable moment for vegans.

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    #44

    A tweet from Vegan God sharing a sad story about a cow and calf, highlighting why vegans exist. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #45

    Two funny memes of cows sitting like dogs, one gray and one white, in a grassy field. Great for vegans.

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    #46

    A vegan meme from Amy @amyythevegan explaining how veganism isn't restrictive. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #47

    A powerful orca in the ocean, then a sad image of the same orca trapped in a small Miami Seaquarium tank. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #48

    Funny memes for vegans: A two-panel image shows a cute calf in a bathtub and then wrapped in a towel.

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    #49

    A tweet from @TyraTheTaurus making a point about hypocritical animal welfare concerns, a funny meme for vegans.

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    #50

    A tweet from merry sassy sunflower discussing ditching cow's milk and being vegan. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #51

    A hand labeled "Vegans" presses three soda fountain buttons: Saving the Animals, Saving the Planet, Saving their Health. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #52

    A funny meme for vegans. A man is confused by vegan logic on estrogen in soy vs. cow milk.

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    #53

    A man looking happily surprised, clutching his head, with the text When nobody at the family dinner teases you for being vegan and they all try the food you brought. A funny meme for vegans.

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    #54

    Funny memes for vegans feature Elmo reacting to meat-eater excuses like "Lions eat animals" with increasing exasperation.

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    #55

    Funny memes for vegans. Snoop Dogg meme for avocado prices. Text reads: Me checking the price on avocados: Please don't be high. Avocados: [Snoop Dogg smiling].

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    #56

    A classical painting of a person rolling their eyes, illustrating a funny meme for vegans about expensive food.

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    #57

    A meme for vegans shows a broken zipper on a shirt, symbolizing patience. Funny memes for vegans.

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    #58

    Funny memes of a chihuahua reacting to a sold out vegan product, then realizing it means more demand for vegans.

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    #59

    Funny memes for vegans: A plant-based burger with a headline about meat sales plunging as veganism rises.

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    #60

    Steve Jobs in a 1997 speech about marketing, mentioning dairy industry lies, a funny meme for vegans.

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    #61

    Will Smith meme in a car. Text: "When you're on vacation and instead of going to tourist attractions you visit all the Vegan restaurants." Funny memes for vegans.

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    #62

    A woman eating a delicious vegan burger, humorously addressing protein concerns. Perfect for funny memes for vegans.

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    #63

    A Twitter post from @lizmannn shares a text about being a vegan and stereotypes. Funny memes about vegans are tiresome.

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    #64

    A funny meme for vegans about the irony of non-vegans criticizing vegan diets while eating unhealthy foods.

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    #65

    Funny memes for vegans: Gus Duffy's tweet on a desert island with a chicken, replying with a witty comeback to the same jokes.

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    #66

    A tweet from @emilyyy_aileen (vanilla chai) expressing concern for non-vegans who call fruits & veg "rabbit food." Funny memes for vegans.

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    #67

    A vegan pizza box with "You are Beautiful" written inside, sharing positivity for vegans.

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    #68

    A person in three poses, like mugshots, wearing a grey sweatsuit. The meme caption discusses Funny Memes for Vegans.

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    #69

    A tweet from @aavocadhoe about soy vs. dairy estrogen, a meme for vegans tired of common jokes.

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