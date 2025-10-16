“Smart Little Guy”: 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom’s Life After She Falls Unconscious

ADVERTISEMENT

When 3-year-old Cody Woods saw his mother, Shantell, suddenly collapse on their living room couch, he didn’t panic. Instead, he acted decisively.

The Michigan toddler managed to unlock her phone and FaceTime a family friend after she lost consciousness from a seizure. His quick thinking saved his mother’s life and led to an impressive moment of recognition from local authorities.

Highlights A 3-year-old Michigan boy saved his mom’s life after she collapsed from a severe seizure.

Little Cody used FaceTime to call a family friend when his mom went unconscious.

Authorities later honored him as a junior deputy for his bravery.

RELATED:

A terrifying seizure struck as Shantell was cooking dinner

Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

Shantell Woods of Pontiac, Michigan, told WXYZ News that she was cooking on Thursday, Oct. 9, when she started feeling dizzy. She decided to sit down on her couch, and moments later, she lost consciousness.

“I experienced a seizure so intense that I could have lost my life,” Woods later shared in a GoFundMe update.

Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

Cody, who is just 3 years old, immediately sprang into action when he saw his mom’s condition.

He reportedly picked up his mother’s phone, held it up to her face so it would unlock, and then used FaceTime to contact a family friend and neighbor named Kaya, according to People magazine.

Image credits: CBS Chicago/YouTube

The friend was stunned to see the little boy on the screen, and quickly realized something was very wrong. She immediately called 911.

“I was surprised but happy he knew what to do in that moment,” Kaya said.

Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

Woods later explained that she had recently been diagnosed with epilepsy and had been suffering from increasingly frequent and severe seizures. She also manages diabetes and high blood pressure, adding to her health challenges.

“I want to cry right now. He’s just my hero,” she told WXYZ, describing her son as a smart kid.

Police honored the 3-year-old as a junior deputy for his heroic actions

Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office later invited Cody and his mom to a press conference, where they publicly celebrated the little boy’s bravery.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard presented Cody with a “junior deputy” badge and a bag of police swag, just in time for his upcoming 4th birthday next month.

Image credits: CBS Chicago/YouTube

“It’s a good reminder for all parents that you should talk to your kids if something happens, what would they do in an emergency?” Bouchard said.

“Do they know how to dial 911, and only to dial in an emergency? And this young man figured it out… That’s the most important win of the day is that mom’s here.”

He even joked, “I’m not sure if he is quite of age, but we’re hiring.”

Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

As an excited Cody ran around the room, Woods stepped up to the podium to thank the officers for recognizing her son. “Thank you very much,” she said.

“You’ve done a good job, mom,” Bouchard replied.

According to the CDC, if a person experiences a seizure, it is best to stay calm and remain with them. It is also best to gently move objects around them and call the person’s emergency contacts.

Image credits: CBS Chicago/YouTube

If the person is lying down, it is best to turn them onto their side so their airway stays clear. It is also best to time the seizures carefully, and if they last longer than five minutes, it is best to call 911 or seek emergency help.

Cody might not be aware of the CDC’s guidelines for seizures, but his instincts sure were on point.

Shantell is now raising funds to provide support for her children

Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

In her GoFundMe, Woods revealed that she is a mother of two and that her ongoing health struggles have made it impossible for her to work.

“Over the past month, I have had more than 20 seizures, and I am constantly worried about how I will provide for my family,” she wrote.

“Right now, I need support with medical bills, rent, groceries, and transportation to get my children back and forth to school. Every day is a struggle, and I am doing everything I can to keep my children safe and cared for.”

Her story, as well as Cody’s quick thinking, struck a chord online, with commenters praising his instincts and calling him “one smart cookie.” “Little man is a hero and thankfully knew what to do,” one commenter wrote.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Cody’s heroic actions on social media

