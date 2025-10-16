Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Smart Little Guy”: 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom’s Life After She Falls Unconscious
Three-year-old smart little guy hero shakes hands with a man while his mom looks on smiling indoors.
Lifestyle, Parenting

“Smart Little Guy”: 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom’s Life After She Falls Unconscious

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

When 3-year-old Cody Woods saw his mother, Shantell, suddenly collapse on their living room couch, he didn’t panic. Instead, he acted decisively

The Michigan toddler managed to unlock her phone and FaceTime a family friend after she lost consciousness from a seizure. His quick thinking saved his mother’s life and led to an impressive moment of recognition from local authorities.

Highlights
  • A 3-year-old Michigan boy saved his mom’s life after she collapsed from a severe seizure.
  • Little Cody used FaceTime to call a family friend when his mom went unconscious.
  • Authorities later honored him as a junior deputy for his bravery.
RELATED:

    A terrifying seizure struck as Shantell was cooking dinner

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

    Shantell Woods of Pontiac, Michigan, told WXYZ News that she was cooking on Thursday, Oct. 9, when she started feeling dizzy. She decided to sit down on her couch, and moments later, she lost consciousness. 

    “I experienced a seizure so intense that I could have lost my life,” Woods later shared in a GoFundMe update.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

    Cody, who is just 3 years old, immediately sprang into action when he saw his mom’s condition. 

    He reportedly picked up his mother’s phone, held it up to her face so it would unlock, and then used FaceTime to contact a family friend and neighbor named Kaya, according to People magazine.

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: CBS Chicago/YouTube

    The friend was stunned to see the little boy on the screen, and quickly realized something was very wrong. She immediately called 911.

    “I was surprised but happy he knew what to do in that moment,” Kaya said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woods later explained that she had recently been diagnosed with epilepsy and had been suffering from increasingly frequent and severe seizures. She also manages diabetes and high blood pressure, adding to her health challenges.

    “I want to cry right now. He’s just my hero,” she told WXYZ, describing her son as a smart kid.

    Police honored the 3-year-old as a junior deputy for his heroic actions

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

    The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office later invited Cody and his mom to a press conference, where they publicly celebrated the little boy’s bravery. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sheriff Michael Bouchard presented Cody with a “junior deputy” badge and a bag of police swag, just in time for his upcoming 4th birthday next month.

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: CBS Chicago/YouTube

    “It’s a good reminder for all parents that you should talk to your kids if something happens, what would they do in an emergency?” Bouchard said. 

    “Do they know how to dial 911, and only to dial in an emergency? And this young man figured it out… That’s the most important win of the day is that mom’s here.”

    He even joked, “I’m not sure if he is quite of age, but we’re hiring.”

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As an excited Cody ran around the room, Woods stepped up to the podium to thank the officers for recognizing her son. “Thank you very much,” she said.

    “You’ve done a good job, mom,” Bouchard replied.

    According to the CDC, if a person experiences a seizure, it is best to stay calm and remain with them. It is also best to gently move objects around them and call the person’s emergency contacts.

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: CBS Chicago/YouTube

    If the person is lying down, it is best to turn them onto their side so their airway stays clear. It is also best to time the seizures carefully, and if they last longer than five minutes, it is best to call 911 or seek emergency help.

    Cody might not be aware of the CDC’s guidelines for seizures, but his instincts sure were on point.

    Shantell is now raising funds to provide support for her children

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Smart Little Guy": 3-Year-Old Hero Saves Mom's Life After She Falls Unconscious

    Image credits: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

    In her GoFundMe, Woods revealed that she is a mother of two and that her ongoing health struggles have made it impossible for her to work. 

    “Over the past month, I have had more than 20 seizures, and I am constantly worried about how I will provide for my family,” she wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Right now, I need support with medical bills, rent, groceries, and transportation to get my children back and forth to school. Every day is a struggle, and I am doing everything I can to keep my children safe and cared for.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her story, as well as Cody’s quick thinking, struck a chord online, with commenters praising his instincts and calling him “one smart cookie.” “Little man is a hero and thankfully knew what to do,” one commenter wrote.

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Cody’s heroic actions on social media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    1

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elenanannie avatar
    Elenanannie
    Elenanannie
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    elenanannie avatar
    Elenanannie
    Elenanannie
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT