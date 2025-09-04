Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plucky Turtle Rescued From Certain Death In The Early ‘90s Turns 41, Gets Her Own B-Day Party
Peanut the rescued turtle with a unique shell shape resting on grass, thriving despite past challenges.
Curiosities, Wholesome World

Plucky Turtle Rescued From Certain Death In The Early ‘90s Turns 41, Gets Her Own B-Day Party

Despite mankind’s best efforts to destroy it, nature never ceases to amaze. Plants and animals fight for survival no matter the odds, constantly reminding us that life always finds a way, despite both natural and unnatural challenges.

A turtle named Peanut is a shining example of nature’s tenacity. Ensnared by a plastic six-pack ring for years, this remarkable creature, rescued in the early 90s, recently celebrated her 41st birthday, and appears to be doing better than ever.

    Peanut the turtle had a rough start to life when she got helplessly entangled in a plastic six-pack ring

    Turtle entangled in plastic trash on concrete, highlighting environmental threats to rescued turtles like Peanut.

    Image credits: Missouri Department of Conservation

    The ring constricted her growing body as she grew up, leading to her having a misshapen shell

    Sometime in the early 80s, a red-eared slider turtle hatched in the wilds of Missouri. As she set out on her precarious journey, her future was in the hands of Mother Nature, and fate. As it turned out, it wasn’t long before her life changed forever, not because of natural predators or disease, but rather a piece of carelessly discarded trash. 

    Despite the young turtle’s shell becoming entangled in the plastic ring of a six-pack holder, she somehow managed to eke out an existence. However, as she grew up, her body was cinched in the middle, turning every day into a struggle for survival. Fortunately, hope arrived in the early 90s when she was found and cut free.

    Turtle entangled in plastic trash on ground, highlighting environmental impact on rescued turtles and marine life.

    Image credits: Missouri Department of Conservation

    When she was found in the early 90s and cut free, her rescuers were unsure of her chances of long-term survival

    Ever since then, the turtle, since dubbed “Peanut”, has lived under the protection of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Deemed unfit to return to the wild, the plucky creature has spent the decades since her miraculous rescue serving as a symbol of the dangers of littering. 

    “People see her and learn her story, and they get it,” says Amy Wilkinson, Peanut’s handler from the MDC. “She is used in litter campaigns throughout the world.”

    Even with the plastic ring removed, speculation was still rife about how long Peanut could survive with her body permanently disfigured. In early 2020, she underwent surgery after staff noticed she was losing her appetite. Fortunately, the robust little reptile pulled through without any health complaints or complications.

    A rescued turtle named Peanut with a unique shell, resting on grass and thriving at age 41.

    Image credits: Missouri Department of Conservation

    The MDC recently threw a public party celebrating Peanut’s 41st birthday, tagging her a “litter-fighting superhero.” Today, the tenacious turtle is thriving while teaching the world a critical lesson about the perils of plastic pollution. “She’s not a teenager anymore,” Peanut’s caretakers note. “But her mighty message continues to remind people to put litter in its place.”

    Rescued turtle Peanut swimming underwater in a tank with rocks, showcasing a thriving life at age 41.

    Image credits: Missouri Department of Conservation

    Deemed unfit to return to the wild, Peanut has since been looked after by the kind folks at the Missouri Department of Conservation

    Peanut has been featured in numerous TV stories and newspaper articles, made public appearances at venues like the Missouri State Fair, and even been highlighted internationally on several websites. Her mutation might not have come about from a mutagenic ooze, but she’s been a real deal trash basher for 40 years.

    Peanut the rescued turtle swimming in clear water over green rocks, thriving at 41 years old.

    Image credits: Missouri Department of Conservation

    Every year, an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the ocean, and that number could nearly triple by 2040 if no action is taken. Rivers act as highways for plastic, funneling discarded bottles, bags, and microplastics into the seas, especially in regions with weak waste management systems.

    Once in waterways, plastic fragments turn into microplastics, which can be ingested by marine life, some of which we consume. Sea turtles often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish, seabirds feed bottle caps to their chicks, and whales have been found with stomachs full of plastic debris.

    Sadly, not all creatures affected by plastic pollution will end up saved like Peanut was, but at least she’s playing a big part in taking on trash.

    Still going strong 30 years after her rescue, Peanut has become a trash-tackling icon, and recently celebrated her 41st birthday to much fanfare

    Comment by Colin Duffy discussing a rescued turtle stuck in six-pack rings and the ongoing effort to cut them.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Matthew Reynolds discussing turtles and plastic, referencing the rescued turtle Peanut thriving at 41.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment text by Janice Smith emphasizing cutting items apart before disposal to prevent issues, related to rescuing turtles from trash.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Stanley Karl Pietrowski stressing the importance of removing plastic rings to help save wildlife.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment about turning turtle heads with an hourglass figure, highlighting Peanut the rescued turtle as a global icon.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment about Peanut the rescued turtle thriving at 41, inspiring change with biodegradable six-pack holders to protect oceans.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Pavel Klenc about American beers being in cans versus cardboard packaging in Europe, shared on social media.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Screenshot of a comment by Bruce Campbell about Peanut the rescued turtle’s struggle with a plastic beer holder.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment saying those plastic rings should be banned, highlighting plastic pollution and turtle rescue awareness.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

