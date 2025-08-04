Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Good Samaritan Trying To Protect Helpless Mom And Children From Frenzied Attacker Meets Tragic End
Young man wearing a blue cap and jacket outdoors, representing a good Samaritan protecting helpless mom and children.
Crime, Society

Good Samaritan Trying To Protect Helpless Mom And Children From Frenzied Attacker Meets Tragic End

Colden Kimber, who was out on a date with his girlfriend in San Francisco, was attacked by a man with a knife while trying to protect a mother and two children.

Loved ones are now mourning the loss of the 28-year-old victim, described as “totally irreplaceable.”

“We love him, and we miss him,” said Bradley Woehl, owner of American Cyclery, where Colden used to work.

Highlights
  • Colden Kimber was attacked by a man with a knife while trying to protect a mother and two children.
  • He was out on a date with his girlfriend when the violence unfolded at a crowded bus stop.
  • The suspect, Sean Collins, was “completely and utterly unprovoked.”
  • “His parents are very distressed,” Sean's defense attorney said.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Colden Kimber was attacked by a man with a knife while trying to protect a mother and two children

    Young man with red beard wearing a blue jacket and cap outdoors, symbolizing Good Samaritan protecting mom and children.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Trigger warning: contains details of violence that may be distressing to some.

    Colden was a kinesiology student at San Francisco State University, an athlete, and a skilled mechanic.

    He and his girlfriend had lunch at Beep’s Burgers and were waiting for the “K” train when the stabbing incident took place on July 26 in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood.

    Cyclist wearing helmet and sunglasses riding along rural path with fields under clear blue sky in daytime.

    Image credits: San Francisco Standard/Lara Litchfield-Kimber

    A man began yelling at a mother and two children at around 4:15 p.m.

    “Oh you think you are better than me,” the stranger yelled. “You are scared of me.”

    The aggressive man was later identified as Sean Collins, 29.

    “Oh you think you are better than me,” the suspect allegedly yelled while at the crowded bus stop

    Police securing a transit area with tape near a stopped tram after a good Samaritan protects helpless mom and children.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

    At some point, Colden confronted the man and put himself between the suspect and the mother and children.

    He “decided to position himself… so should anything happen, (he) could intervene and protect those around him,” court documents revealed.

    When Colden had his eyes towards the approaching train, Collins allegedly attacked him with his knife.

    Smiling man with a beard in a black shirt inside a cozy living room, symbolizing good Samaritan protecting helpless mom and children.

    Image credits: ABC 7

    The suspect, “completely and utterly unprovoked took a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting victim on the right side of his neck,” according to court documents.

    Colden was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital and underwent surgery. He unfortunately passed away.

    “He didn’t survive his catastrophic injuries,” reads a GoFundMe page.

    The victim was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but he did not survive

    Cyclist in aerodynamic gear and helmet racing on road, symbolizing a good Samaritan protecting helpless family.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Colden “unwillingly” left behind his “loving partner of seven years,” along with a community of family and friends. Loved ones described the six-foot-four-inch man as a gentle giant, a hockey player, and an avid cyclist.

    His dreams of working in sports medicine and helping athletes after his graduation were tragically cut short.

    Blurry figure of a frenzied attacker captured while a good Samaritan tries to protect a helpless mom and children.

    Image credits: ABC 7

    Friends are still grappling with the loss of Colden to a violent act.

    “It was so horrendous and shocking and the last person that I would expect something like that to happen to,” said the victim’s friend Reuben Sawyer.

    American Cyclery’s owner Bradley said Colden worked at the bicycle shop on Frederick Street for three years.

    “There’s been a lot of tears. There’s been a lot of rage and just anger as to how something so senseless could happen,” the owner said.

    Bradley Woehl said he wasn’t surprised Colden wanted to protect a mother and children in his final moments

    Cyclist in red gear standing on rural road, representing a good Samaritan trying to protect helpless mom and children.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

    Bradley described him as a “totally irreplaceable” worker and friend and said he was “someone who had a good influence in [his] life.”

    He wasn’t surprised that Colden lost his life while trying to protect strangers.

    “It doesn’t surprise me at all because he is the kind of person that would absolutely stand up if he saw something that was not right. He would stand up and do something about it,” Bradley said.

    Colden had a “really strong moral compass about what was acceptable behavior and what wasn’t.”

    Smiling man with a red backpack crouching on a dirt path surrounded by dry grass, representing a Good Samaritan outdoors.

    Image credits: San Francisco Standard/Lara Litchfield-Kimber

    Bill Fazio, who is the suspect’s defense attorney, said he met Sean for the first time in court last week.

    “His parents are very distressed. They sent their hearts out to the young man who lost his life,” the attorney said.

    “It’s a nonsensical act. It’s very sad. Hopefully he can get some treatment and some help,” he added. “That’s my goal in this case.”

    The suspects attorney said his parents are “very distressed” over their sons “nonsensical act”

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

    Collins is currently facing charges over child endangerment as well as Colden’s passing. He is expected to be arraigned on August 14.

    Chyanne Chen, San Francisco supervisor for the Taraval District, said the incident is “still under investigation.”

    He is facing a burglary charge in another unrelated case as well, his attorney said.

    The victim’s friends are conducting a memorial bike ride at Golden Gate Park Polo Field on September 7.

    “Such evil,” one netizen commented, while another said, “He is a hero” and “lost such a brave soul”

    Commenter Isabelle Parker expressing hope for trauma therapy for children witnessing a tragic attack involving a good Samaritan.

    Facebook comment expressing sorrow for a good Samaritan who tried to protect a helpless mom and children.

    Comment on social media post expressing sadness about safety concerns in San Francisco involving a good Samaritan protecting helpless mom and children.

    Comment expressing sadness over lack of security on a city platform with worried and praying emojis.

    Comment by Top Fan Helom Barathur expressing sorrow over the loss of a brave soul defending a helpless mom and children.

    Facebook comment praising good Samaritan as a hero for protecting helpless mom and children from attacker.

    Comment by Angel Agundiz reflecting on cyclists intervening to protect helpless mom and children from frenzied attacker.

    Comment from Bentstrider Francesco Nittoni about a Good Samaritan trying to protect mom and children from frenzied attacker.

    Comment by Fiona Bain expressing reluctance to help others and mourning a Good Samaritan who tried to protect helpless mom and children.

    Man commenting about calling police, expressing opinion on Good Samaritan protecting helpless mom and children from attacker.

    Comment by Alan Steve Ritchie expressing sadness over a good Samaritan losing his life protecting a helpless mom and children.

    Comment by Vivian Flaherty expressing concern about tragic incidents involving good Samaritans protecting helpless families from attackers.

    Comment expressing sorrow for a good Samaritan who tried to protect a helpless mom and children from an attacker.

    Comment from Melinda Carter praising a good Samaritan trying to protect helpless mom and children from frenzied attacker.

    Comment by Jimmy Freeman discussing risks a Good Samaritan faces when protecting helpless mom and children from a frenzied attacker.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
