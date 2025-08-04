Good Samaritan Trying To Protect Helpless Mom And Children From Frenzied Attacker Meets Tragic End

ADVERTISEMENT

Colden Kimber, who was out on a date with his girlfriend in San Francisco, was attacked by a man with a knife while trying to protect a mother and two children.

Loved ones are now mourning the loss of the 28-year-old victim, described as “totally irreplaceable.”

“We love him, and we miss him,” said Bradley Woehl, owner of American Cyclery, where Colden used to work.

Highlights Colden Kimber was attacked by a man with a knife while trying to protect a mother and two children.

He was out on a date with his girlfriend when the violence unfolded at a crowded bus stop.

The suspect, Sean Collins, was “completely and utterly unprovoked.”

“His parents are very distressed,” Sean's defense attorney said.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Colden Kimber was attacked by a man with a knife while trying to protect a mother and two children

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

Trigger warning: contains details of violence that may be distressing to some.

Colden was a kinesiology student at San Francisco State University, an athlete, and a skilled mechanic.

He and his girlfriend had lunch at Beep’s Burgers and were waiting for the “K” train when the stabbing incident took place on July 26 in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: San Francisco Standard/Lara Litchfield-Kimber

A man began yelling at a mother and two children at around 4:15 p.m.

“Oh you think you are better than me,” the stranger yelled. “You are scared of me.”

The aggressive man was later identified as Sean Collins, 29.

“Oh you think you are better than me,” the suspect allegedly yelled while at the crowded bus stop

Share icon

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

At some point, Colden confronted the man and put himself between the suspect and the mother and children.

He “decided to position himself… so should anything happen, (he) could intervene and protect those around him,” court documents revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Colden had his eyes towards the approaching train, Collins allegedly attacked him with his knife.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC 7

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, “completely and utterly unprovoked – took a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting victim on the right side of his neck,” according to court documents.

Colden was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital and underwent surgery. He unfortunately passed away.

“He didn’t survive his catastrophic injuries,” reads a GoFundMe page.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but he did not survive

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

Colden “unwillingly” left behind his “loving partner of seven years,” along with a community of family and friends. Loved ones described the six-foot-four-inch man as a gentle giant, a hockey player, and an avid cyclist.

ADVERTISEMENT

His dreams of working in sports medicine and helping athletes after his graduation were tragically cut short.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC 7

Friends are still grappling with the loss of Colden to a violent act.

“It was so horrendous and shocking and the last person that I would expect something like that to happen to,” said the victim’s friend Reuben Sawyer.

American Cyclery’s owner Bradley said Colden worked at the bicycle shop on Frederick Street for three years.

“There’s been a lot of tears. There’s been a lot of rage and just anger as to how something so senseless could happen,” the owner said.

Bradley Woehl said he wasn’t surprised Colden wanted to protect a mother and children in his final moments

Share icon

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley described him as a “totally irreplaceable” worker and friend and said he was “someone who had a good influence in [his] life.”

He wasn’t surprised that Colden lost his life while trying to protect strangers.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all because he is the kind of person that would absolutely stand up if he saw something that was not right. He would stand up and do something about it,” Bradley said.

Colden had a “really strong moral compass about what was acceptable behavior and what wasn’t.”

Share icon

Image credits: San Francisco Standard/Lara Litchfield-Kimber

Bill Fazio, who is the suspect’s defense attorney, said he met Sean for the first time in court last week.

“His parents are very distressed. They sent their hearts out to the young man who lost his life,” the attorney said.

“It’s a nonsensical act. It’s very sad. Hopefully he can get some treatment and some help,” he added. “That’s my goal in this case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect’s attorney said his parents are “very distressed” over their son’s “nonsensical act”

Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

Collins is currently facing charges over child endangerment as well as Colden’s passing. He is expected to be arraigned on August 14.

Chyanne Chen, San Francisco supervisor for the Taraval District, said the incident is “still under investigation.”

He is facing a burglary charge in another unrelated case as well, his attorney said.

The victim’s friends are conducting a memorial bike ride at Golden Gate Park Polo Field on September 7.

“Such evil,” one netizen commented, while another said, “He is a hero” and “lost such a brave soul”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT