Two Puppies Make A Successful Recovery After Being Left In Critical Condition In A Garbage Pile

Probably most of you know the saying about ‘being in the right place at the right time,’ yet often, it also has to be the right person. Thankfully, in this story, everything was aligned perfectly.

One hot and humid day in Cartagena, Colombia, a resident was passing by a bus station when suddenly he noticed something unusual sticking out of a huge trash pile. Once he came closer, he realized that there were two little puppies in very critical condition.

The puppies seemed to be only around a month old and were left completely alone on that dirty mound of paper and plastic. Even though the poor babies were calmly sleeping at the time, the good Samaritan reached out to a trusted dog rescue, Isla Animal, straight away because he knew that the puppies needed urgent medical attention since their mum was nowhere to be seen.

Isla Animal’s founder Lina Patino, together with her rescue partner, Jennifer Ponsford, reacted very quickly and despite the sweltering heat, they immediately rushed to the bus station to save the abandoned little guys.

“They were thrown away in a garbage can next to the bus terminal,” Lina shared. “They were destined to lose their lives there…”

It was clear that the puppies were in critical condition since they were covered in countless ticks, and their bloated bellies suggested they had parasites, but both women refused to give up on them. Lina and Jennifer promised themselves to do everything they could to rescue this unfortunate pair of siblings.

“The first 24 hours, they were so depressed and lethargic that I thought they wouldn’t make it… that they would pass away,” Lina recalled the memories. “They were malnourished… we gave them food, water, antiparasitic medication and applied tick repellent.”

Fortunately, in the following days the puppies, who later were named Enrique and Beto, started to show firm signs of improvement.

“By the third day, they had more energy than ever before,” Lina shared. “We gave them medicated baths for their skin conditions, and they’ve been doing great ever since.”

The rescue team was afraid that the little furry siblings were not going to make it, but, thankfully, in just a few days, they started to show great improvement

Thanks to a good-hearted stranger who found the puppies and the entire Isla Animal rescue team, the babies got rid of their parasites and now were feeling much better.

Enrique and Beto will soon turn 2 months old and, due to lots of love and attentive care, are becoming healthier and stronger every single day.

Before they can be adopted, the puppies still have got some growing to do, but they are already enjoying their new happy puppy lives, which means cuddled up together for a nap or playing around with their other furry friends for hours.

Very soon, the dogs will be receiving their first round of vaccines, and then the adorably cute siblings will finally be ready to meet their much-awaited forever families.

Enrique and Beto are getting stronger with each day and can’t wait to meet their fur-ever families

It’s estimated that there are more than 4 million stray dogs in many cities in Colombia, and, unfortunately, Cartagena isn’t an exception. People often leave dogs and cats outside their front door in boxes, or just throw them over the fence, mostly because they don’t have enough money to neuter their pets and then don’t have the resources to keep the babies.

Therefore, Enrique and Beto got really lucky that were accidentally spotted by a good-hearted person and later taken care of by Isla Animal’s rescue team. Thanks to them, the puppies got a second chance in their precious lives.

