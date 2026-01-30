his stray just randomly spawned near my apartment one day, and while she wasn’t friendly at first and had THE SHARPEST claws I’ve ever experienced on a cat (which you can only find out the hard way) she pretty quickly turned into a little sweetheart who was *insistent* that she be adopted.



I would come home from work and she would greet me as I got out of my car, then literally force her way into my apartment the moment I unlocked the door, all the while me telling her “You don’t live here!” …Well, turns out I was wrong and she was right. She lives here now happily, is now chipped, fixed, and vaxxed, and her name is Tiger Lily (named after another outdoor grey cat I had as a kid that got hit by a car).



She used to aggressively chase my other 2 cats, but now mostly just wants to headbutt and cuddle with them. She mostly only hissed at first and couldn’t really meow (sounding like someone trying to speak who hadn’t used their voice in 10 years) and now she has the politest little baby meow. She looked so so miserable as a stray, and now she’s my happy little couch potato. Vet said she’s probably not much more than a year or so old, which tracks because she plays with EVERYTHING.



She’s gotten a bit chonky since I took her in and I’ve since changed foods and feeding habits, but other than that it’s just been so rewarding to see her change so much for the better now that she has a home. My apartment is tiny but she never really tries to escape or go back outside, and I’m just glad she’s happy here 🥹 I tell people she must have known what she was doing when she picked my driveway to haunt!

