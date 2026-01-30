ADVERTISEMENT

On February 8th, lots of people will be excited for the 60th NFL Super Bowl. But animal lovers have something more exciting lined up: the Puppy Bowl! It's where shelter dogs run around a makeshift football field and we all pretend it's just as important as the real Super Bowl. Though in a way, it is; it's a way to raise awareness about pet adoption and rescuing animals!

We here at Bored Panda want to do our part, too, that's why we're bringing you another edition of adoption of the month pics. We have compiled a collection of adorable kittens and puppies who have finally found their forever homes. Another month, another batch of happy pets who finally get to know what "home" means!

#1

Dog Is Excited To Discover That Her Family Also Adopted Her Sister

Two newly adopted dogs wearing red harnesses, happily leaning out of a car window, showcasing cozy winter pet joy.

    #2

    She Was About To Be Thrown Away. Now She’s Home

    Person holding a newly adopted kitten wrapped in a floral blanket, capturing cozy winter pet beginnings.

    esterday I rescued a kitten, and I’m still emotionally shaken by how it happened.

    I saw a 12-year-old boy holding a tiny kitten in his hands. She was small, fragile, and clearly terrified. Then I realized what he was about to do he was trying to put her on the trash. Not near it. Not beside it. On the trash, like she was something disposable.

    My heart dropped.

    I immediately stopped him and told him he couldn’t do that, that she was a baby and wouldn’t survive. What started as a desperate attempt to save her quickly turned into a fight. Words were exchanged, voices were raised, and for a moment I felt completely overwhelmed. But I refused to walk away. I couldn’t leave her there. I wouldn’t.

    So I took the kitten.

    She was shaking in my hands, so light and quiet that it broke me. In that moment, I felt the fear she couldn’t express and the trust she had no choice but to give. I brought her home, not knowing what the future held—only knowing that she was finally safe.

    When I told my mom what happened, she didn’t question me or hesitate. She simply said, “She stays.” My mom adopted her instantly. I don’t think people realize how much it means to have someone who supports your compassion instead of questioning it. I really love my mom for that. She always stands by me and the work I do.

    Rescue isn’t new to me. I regularly feed around 25 street cats in my area, care for injured animals, and help kittens survive when the streets fail them. I do this because every life matters, even the ones people try to throw away.

    Today, that kitten is warm, safe, and loved.

    And no matter how hard the fight was yesterday, I’d do it all over again.

    #3

    Rescued These Smol Criminals From A Garbage Dump And Found Them Forever Homes!

    Four cozy newly adopted kittens resting on a person's lap, showcasing adorable winter pet beginnings.

    These lovely critters are just some of the animals in shelters and rescues around the world that needed a home. According to the Shelter Animals Count report of 2025, 2.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters in the first six months of 2025. Surprisingly, there was a nice harmony: 1.4 million cats and 1.4 million dogs became rescue animals.

    However, compared to the same period in 2024, that was a 4% decrease. Perhaps that's signaling that more owners are being responsible with their pets. Many activists and shelters call for owners to only get a pet when they really know they're ready for the commitment.

    Shelters ask prospective owners to consider their financial situations, whether or not they plan to have children soon, or whether or not they have someone to help care for pets when they're not around. Thinking about these factors helps reduce return rates and ensures more pets will have stable homes.
    #4

    Rescued This Guy From The Street. I Thought He Was A Grocery Bag

    Black and white kitten with a yellow cast on its leg being gently wrapped in fabric cozy winter newly adopted pets

    Found him half run over and clinging on for dear life. We took him to the closest vet to get fixed up. They may have to amputate his arm if it doesn’t recover this month.

    #5

    Meet Rosie ❤️

    Husky puppy with heterochromia being held, showcasing one blue and one brown eye, newly adopted pet in a cozy setting.

    Just adopted this adorable 10 week baby girl. First time Husky parent. Have German Shepherd who is 22 months. Any advice welcome. Thanks in advance!

    #6

    Adoptive Father Shows Love To Little Guy Who Wandered In Off The Street 💕

    Two newly adopted cats playfully cuddling on vintage patterned floor, showcasing cozy winter beginnings.

    I was only trying to foster the little one until he was big enough to be neutered, but they fell so in love with each other I don’t know if I can bring myself to break them up!

    Which are more popular: dogs or cats? That is the age-old question. When it comes to adoption rates from shelters, it's pretty much 50-50, at least in the first half of 2025. In total, people adopted 1.9 million pets into their homes. Out of those, 51% (991k) were dogs and 49% (936k) were cats.

    Some dog breeds are more popular than others. The top five most adopted breeds in 2025 were the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, Chihuahua, and the German Shepherd Dog. Generally, people tend to choose small and medium breeds more often, as only 26% of adopted dogs in the first half of 2025 were large breeds. Ironically, they comprise the biggest number of shelter dogs.
    #7

    I Adopted This Stray Kitten Because He Became Friends With My Dog

    Newly adopted dog and cat sitting together under outdoor chairs on asphalt, capturing cozy winter pet moments.

    #8

    Adopted A Rescue Shepherd. Are They Always Going To Demand Pets Like This?

    Large dog being gently petted indoors, showing newly adopted pets enjoying cozy winter beginnings.

    #9

    Went To The Shelter On A Whim, And This Baby Wouldn’t Let Me Put Her Down After I Picked Her Up

    Tabby cat peacefully resting in a cozy, fluffy pet bed, showcasing the warmth of newly adopted pets in winter.

    For cats, it's usually their age that determines their chances of being adopted. In 2025, more juvenile cats were adopted compared to adults and seniors, and that is a common trend. Some people think senior cats are grumpier, less affectionate, boring, and will essentially pass away soon.

    One Australian study determined that the best age window for a cat to get adopted is four months. And cat rescues can confirm that: one shelter's report shows that 67% of their kittens got adopted in 2023, while only 33% of their adult cats found their new forever homes.
    #10

    I Adopted This Guy That Had Been Living In My Work Parking Lot For Months. His Three Teeth Smile Melts My Heart!

    Fluffy tabby cat with wide eyes peeking around a corner, one newly adopted pet enjoying cozy winter beginnings.

    #11

    Meet Maggie! Adopted Today, Have To Wait Until Friday To Bring Her Home... Going To Be A Loooong Week!

    Man holding newly adopted puppy indoors, showcasing cozy winter beginnings and warmth of pet adoption.

    #12

    My Cousin Adopted A New Puppy And Now She’s Besties With The Older Dog

    Two newly adopted pets cuddling closely inside a cozy shelter, showcasing warmth during winter beginnings.

    Shelter volunteers and employees really work tirelessly to give every critter their best chance. Some employ the tricks of social media to boost their adoption rates, like this one woman did with TikTok. Adrian Budnick at Nashville's county animal shelter came up with quirky nicknames for the shelter pets and even invented some new dog breeds. Some of them include: "Teacup werewolf," "Speckled freckled cuddle calf," "French baguette long lady," and the "Creamsicle push-up pup."

    #13

    We Thought We Were Adopting A Cute, Pretty, And Normal Little Girl To Join Our Fur Family

    Black cat with yellow eyes resting on a cozy blanket, showcasing newly adopted pets in winter warmth.

    #14

    Name Recommendations?

    Newly adopted husky with blue eyes sitting in car backseat during cozy winter journey with owner driving.

    Just adopted this sweet girl!

    #15

    I Adopted This Little Fellow Yesterday His Owner Said He's 2 Months Old But I Think He's Younger What Do You Think

    Husky puppy with blue eyes exploring grass outdoors, showcasing newly adopted pets cozy winter beginnings.

    Other shelters adopt certain reforms to drive adoption rates. The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City successfully did just that when they changed their adoption policies. The CEO of the Society referred to the old order as "broken," saying that it kept pets from finding suitable homes instead of keeping them away from bad hands.
    #16

    Adopted Two Bonded Girls Who Do Everything Together

    Two newly adopted black and white cats cozying up indoors during a winter day, highlighting heartwarming pet moments.

    #17

    Random Cat Decided She Lived At My Apartment And Refused To Hear Otherwise!

    Cozy newly adopted cat resting on a blanket on a chair during winter, showcasing adorable pet comfort and warmth.

    his stray just randomly spawned near my apartment one day, and while she wasn’t friendly at first and had THE SHARPEST claws I’ve ever experienced on a cat (which you can only find out the hard way) she pretty quickly turned into a little sweetheart who was *insistent* that she be adopted.

    I would come home from work and she would greet me as I got out of my car, then literally force her way into my apartment the moment I unlocked the door, all the while me telling her “You don’t live here!” …Well, turns out I was wrong and she was right. She lives here now happily, is now chipped, fixed, and vaxxed, and her name is Tiger Lily (named after another outdoor grey cat I had as a kid that got hit by a car).

    She used to aggressively chase my other 2 cats, but now mostly just wants to headbutt and cuddle with them. She mostly only hissed at first and couldn’t really meow (sounding like someone trying to speak who hadn’t used their voice in 10 years) and now she has the politest little baby meow. She looked so so miserable as a stray, and now she’s my happy little couch potato. Vet said she’s probably not much more than a year or so old, which tracks because she plays with EVERYTHING.

    She’s gotten a bit chonky since I took her in and I’ve since changed foods and feeding habits, but other than that it’s just been so rewarding to see her change so much for the better now that she has a home. My apartment is tiny but she never really tries to escape or go back outside, and I’m just glad she’s happy here 🥹 I tell people she must have known what she was doing when she picked my driveway to haunt!

    #18

    Kringle Got Adopted !!! 🎉🎉 His Adopter Drove 4 1/2 Hours One Way To Get Him!

    Close-up of a newly adopted dog inside a car, showcasing cozy winter beginnings and heartwarming pet adoption moments.

    "We had a 14-page adoption application, background checks, landlord approvals and no walkthroughs, which could take weeks to finalize and made it difficult for people to adopt," the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City CEO Sydney Mollentine explained. "It felt like we were looking for reasons to say no rather than yes." And the change paid off: the shelter cut its pet stay time from 257 days to 13.
    #19

    Recently Joined The Tortie Club

    Tortoiseshell cat resting on a car dashboard during a cozy winter day with newly adopted pets outside.

    #20

    This Is Fred, I Adopted Him Yesterday. He Has 3 Legs

    Newly adopted white and gray cat resting on a green textured surface, showcasing cozy winter pet moments.

    #21

    Did We Accidentally Adopt A Skinwalker?

    Dog wearing colorful winter outfit standing in snowy outdoor scene showcasing newly adopted pets cozy winter beginnings.

    Still, more pets are coming into shelters than getting adopted. Although shelter intake is decreasing overall, 2,807,000 dogs and cats entered shelters in the first half of 2025 and only 2,788,000 found new homes. What's more, fewer people are adopting pets, compared to data from 2024 and the years before. This results in a growing number of pets in shelters all across the country.
    #22

    I Adopted A Puppy That Was Tossed In A Dumpster

    Newly adopted dog chewing a toy while resting on a cozy carpet near a large window in a warm winter setting.

    A coworker's wife works at a veterinary office and they found little Sonny dumped in their outside dumpster. They already have 4 dogs and since we had just lost our cat, it felt right to take on this puppy and give him a good home. This is my first puppy and boy is it a lot, but we're glad he is with us.

    #23

    First Puppy In 10 Years! Advice?

    Golden retriever puppy outdoors on grass, one of the newly adopted pets with cozy winter beginnings in January.

    #24

    Just Adopted This Bundle Of Cute!

    Two newly adopted tabby kittens, one sleeping on carpet and the other sitting on a cozy blanket, showcasing winter pet comfort.

    So let this list of adorable newly adopted pets be your sign to adopt a new critter if you haven't gotten one already. Just looking at a happy puppy or kitten face is guaranteed to fill you with colossal amounts of joy. And don't worry about the chewed slippers and pee on the carpet: just knowing that you saved a little soul from the worst fate will make it all worthwhile!
    #25

    Bean And Her Tiny Splint

    Small kitten with a blue cast on its front leg, one of 74 newly adopted pets starting cozy winter beginnings.

    This is bean. When Bean was surrendered to us, she was just six weeks old — underweight, fragile and suffering from a painful fracture in her front leg. Our medical team carefully splinted Bean’s leg, wrapping it again and again over the weeks as she grew. While we're happy to report shes happy, healthy and adopted in a new home, we'll never get over this photo!

    #26

    I Rescued A Cat That Was Trapped In A Wall

    Gray tabby kitten nestled in a cozy winter spot, one of 74 newly adopted pets warming up this January.

    Meet Wally. Wally found her way into a wall with no way to get out and I happened to be the one to rescue her. She's a cutie already!

    #27

    Just Adopted This Dapper Lil Guy

    Black and white kitten resting on colorful blankets, showcasing cozy newly adopted pets in winter beginnings.

    Which dogs or cats from this list were your favorites, Pandas? Share your own adopted four-legged best friends with us in the comments! And if you'd like to warm your heart a little more with similar photos, be sure to check out our previous lists: the November edition, the October edition, and the September edition!
    #28

    My Mom’s Newly Adopted Kittens

    Two newly adopted kittens cozily wrapped in a pink blanket, warming up during winter beginnings.

    #29

    Puppy I Adopted 3 Weeks Ago (: His Name Is Khaos, He Is 4 Months Old And A Mix Of Who Knows What LOL. But He Is A Goofy Handsome Pup Regardless!

    Newly adopted pet puppy wearing a cozy reindeer outfit on a wooden floor during winter months.

    #30

    We Adopted Nellie (About 4yo) Yesterday And She Has The Perfect Snoot To Boop!

    Newly adopted pet dog with a blue collar sitting indoors on a wooden floor, capturing a cozy winter beginning.

    #31

    Adopted This Beautiful Lady Today

    Fluffy gray cat with yellow eyes being held gently, showcasing newly adopted pets in their cozy winter beginnings.

    #32

    Hopefully More People Will Adopt And Make Other Pets As Loved And Happy As My Doggy 🥰

    Large newly adopted dog with gray fur sitting inside a cozy home, capturing the warmth of winter beginnings for pets.

    #33

    The Little One Kept Appearing Behind My Garden, And My Wife And I Decided To Adopt This Cute Little One

    #34

    This Is Penny! 3 Months Old. Anyone Have Any Clue What She Could Be?

    Cozy newly adopted puppy lies on a rug near a decorated Christmas tree during a warm winter home moment.

    Rescued this puppy through a reputable adoption agency—they claim to not really know what breed it is. They believe that she could be up to 10 different breeds (fair). Wondering if anyone had any thoughts on breed based on markings! DNA test sending out tomorrow. PS we know she’ll be a big one, Thanks!

    #35

    My Wife And I Just Adopted A Beautiful Husky

    White dog peacefully sleeping on a cozy couch, showcasing the warmth of newly adopted pets in winter.

    #36

    Finally Adopting Again After 1 Year Of Mourning

    Tortoiseshell cat resting on a cozy blanket in a shelter cage, one of the newly adopted pets in winter.

    #37

    I Adopted Him Two Days Ago From Facebook Marketplace

    Siamese cat with blue eyes sitting on a ledge next to a plant, showcasing newly adopted pets in winter.

    #38

    Behold - Phoebe The Stray Who Adopted Me

    Gray fluffy cat with green eyes sitting indoors, showcasing cozy winter vibes of newly adopted pets warmth and comfort.

    I found her outside of my apartment building and she immediately let me give her pets. Soon she was waiting for me to come home from work just to get attention. Once I gave her a bit of food, she officially made herself comfortable inside my place.

    I got her checked for any chips and it seems she has no other family to return to. She is officially mine!

    #39

    My First Night With Newly Rescued Wilfred - He's Even Waiting By My Bed For Me

    White cat standing on hind legs by sofa in cozy living room, a newly adopted pet enjoying its winter beginnings.

    #40

    Our New Kitties!

    Tabby cat hugging an orange kitten inside a cozy pet bed, representing newly adopted pets in a warm winter setting.

    #41

    Adopted This Cutie!

    Adorable newly adopted puppy sitting on colorful outdoor tiles, showcasing cozy winter beginnings and pet adoption joy.

    #42

    Just Adopted Her. Meet My Sweet Girl

    Newly adopted dog with leash sitting outdoors surrounded by trees during cozy winter beginnings.

    #43

    Millie

    Two newly adopted pets with cozy winter beginnings, a fluffy dog sitting by a door and a spotted dog standing indoors.

    Adopted from a recuse. Before and after being shaved (due to condition of her fur). She’s an Aussie-doodle. Looking forward to seeing her beautiful fur.

    #44

    I Just Adopted This Little Girl. Her Name Is Sukie. She Has A Mild Heart Murmur, But I’m Hopeful She’ll Grow Out Of It

    Black and white kitten resting on textured gray carpeted stairs, showcasing newly adopted pets in cozy winter beginnings.

    #45

    My New Buddy Lou Adopted From The Local Humane Society!

    Grey and white cat resting comfortably on a cozy chunky knit blanket on a brown sofa, showcasing newly adopted pets.

    #46

    Adopted Professor Noodle Today. Still Waiting To See The Status Of Braincell Access

    Orange tabby cat sitting on person’s chest on couch, cozy winter scene with newly adopted pets melting hearts.

    #47

    My Newly Adopted Orange Baby Ziggy!

    Sleeping orange kitten newly adopted resting cozy on a soft blanket in a warm winter setting.

    #48

    Adopted Today

    White kitten with gray tail resting on a person's arm, cozy winter moment of newly adopted pets.

    #49

    Adopted A 9 Week Old Smolboi Today

    Cozy newly adopted kitten curled up next to a snack box, showing a warm winter pet beginning indoors.

    #50

    Rescued From Some Bushes, Quite Young. Any Name Ideas?

    Two newly adopted kittens resting on a person's lap, creating a cozy winter pet moment to melt hearts.

    #51

    Know Someone Who Rescues Kittens Off The Streets. This One Is Coming Home To Us Soon: Meet Arthur

    Fluffy black kitten with bright eyes inside a cage surrounded by pet food, showcasing newly adopted pets winter beginnings.

    #52

    Adopted A Kitten And She Blends In With The Countertop!

    Gray tabby cat lounging on marble kitchen counter in cozy home, showcasing newly adopted pets winter comfort and warmth.

    #53

    I Adopted Theo Less Than A Month Ago And I Already Love Him

    Orange tabby kitten sitting indoors on carpet, representing newly adopted pets and cozy winter beginnings.

    #54

    The Cute Ozzy That Was Just Adopted From Our Shelter

    Black kitten with large ears sitting on a colorful blanket, part of newly adopted pets cozy winter beginnings.

    #55

    I Guess I Adopted A Seal Instead Of A Dog

    Newly adopted white dog with soulful eyes relaxing indoors in a cozy winter setting to melt your frozen heart.

    #56

    Adopted This Little Dude Today, Needs A Name. 12 Weeks Old

    Newly adopted puppy resting on a cushion with a plush toy, enjoying cozy winter beginnings indoors.

    #57

    Best Decision Ever

    Two newly adopted husky dogs wearing boots on a snowy sidewalk during a cozy winter walk.

    We adopted the guy on the right (1st photo) back in September when he was 6 months old. Him and his four littermates were dumped by breeders at 12 weeks old and he was the last one left. His name is Zenith. He instantly stole our hearts and became our silly little guy.

    During the holidays, we stopped by the shelter he grew up in to drop off some donations and we saw his brother was up for adoption! He had been returned by his family due to him getting c. Diff and they asked to quarantine him there. After a few weeks of meds he was ready to go home but his family said they weren’t coming back for him. They asked if they could play together and of course we said yes. Their reunion was so heart warming, they recognized each other instantly. We couldn’t leave him there so now Atlas is our second silly little guy!

    Huskies really are the best and having two has been so much better than one. Zenith was perfectly content being a one dog house but now there’s an extra sparkle in his eye for sure. They love each other and talk to each other. The bitey face has begun 🤣

    Zenith is slightly cross eyed and Atlas is slightly cockeyed and I somehow managed to get the perfect photo of both at the same time.

    #58

    Just Adopted This Lovely Lady, Her Name Is Mina!

    White husky with blue eyes standing on grass near a wooden fence, one of the newly adopted pets in winter.

    #59

    Meet Lukie

    Newly adopted dog resting on a cozy fluffy bed indoors during winter season at home.

    #60

    Adopted An Angry Abandoned Princess That Needs A Fitting Name

    Gray tabby cat yawning and resting indoors, showcasing cozy winter beginnings of newly adopted pets warmth.

    #61

    Adopted This Creature

    Newly adopted dog with tan and gray fur sitting on a tiled floor near a stone wall during winter.

    #62

    I Got My First Pet At 32

    Gray tabby cat standing on hind legs, exploring a cozy indoor space, one of the newly adopted pets in winter.

    #63

    I Adopted A Cat… And Now I Basically Live With A Ghost 👻🐱

    Newly adopted cozy cat nestled under a chair among shoes, capturing the warmth of winter beginnings for pets.

    #64

    Just Adopted

    Black cat lying on carpet in cozy indoor setting, representing newly adopted pets in winter beginnings.

    #65

    My Friend With My Newly Adopted Cat, Vanta!

    Woman smiling and holding a newly adopted black cat indoors during cozy winter beginnings for adopted pets.

    #66

    First Time Cat Owner, I Adopted A Foster Kitten. I Did Not Know They Got This Long

    Cozy newly adopted orange tabby cat lying on its back on a blanket in a warm winter setting.

    #67

    Adopted This Boy A Week Ago Today!!

    Newly adopted dog resting cozily under a blanket on a bed, enjoying a warm winter morning indoors.

    #68

    Meet Zoey! Just Came To Her Forever Home With Me Yesterday

    Cozy newly adopted cat lying under a glass coffee table on a soft carpet with pet toys nearby in winter.

    #69

    Dad’s New Dog!

    Close-up of a newly adopted dog with tongue out, showing cozy winter beginnings of pets in January adoption season.

    #70

    Adopted Our First Dog On New Year's Eve!

    Three people with happy faces pose indoors with a large black dog, showing newly adopted pets cozy in winter.

    #71

    A Week Ago, I Was Adopted By A Cat. Meet Potato

    Fluffy newly adopted cat resting between legs in a cozy indoor setting during winter beginnings.

    #72

    Just Adopted This Boy From The Shelter

    Close-up of a newly adopted ginger cat stretching on a cozy striped bed, embodying warm winter pet beginnings.

    #73

    Meet My New Kitty Copper!

    Orange and white cat walking indoors near a couch and window in a cozy winter home with newly adopted pets.

    #74

    Just Adopted ! Will Be Joining My Other One Making 2 Brain Cells. No Name Yet 🤔

    Newly adopted white and orange cat resting comfortably on a cozy yellow couch for winter beginnings.

