The little white demon is Sheamus. He was recently adopted from the local shelter along with an unrelated little calico, named Rosie (picture included because she's too cute). We're keeping them sequestered from our resident cats so they can get used to each other and the house before releasing them into gen pop. Sheamus us about 12 weeks old, Rosie is about a month older. She is timid and hesitant, and he is peak hyperactive, absolutely insane with the play and won't sit still.



We also noticed after a few days after bringing them home that he was loudly screeching constantly when we were right next to him. Then we realized he didn't notice when we entered the room if not looking. So we performed some unofficial testing by making noises behind his head then took him to the vet who did some official testing by making noises behind his head, and it was diagnosed that, yeah he's probably deaf.



So we're dealing with this whirling bundle of energy who can't hear when other kitties are done with his mess It's already started with Rosie, as he really wants to play with her, and she would really like to play as well, but their ideas of play are not the same. Sheamus would go full MMA and she'd growl and squeal so we'd have to pull him off her. Thankfully, I think they're getting a bit better; she's found some spots he can't grab her, and he's realizing he needs to back off when she gets to a safe area (Note: they only have play time together under supervision, we have a large dog kennel 'apartment' set up in the room where one of them stays when we're not around).



We're going to start introducing them to our other cats soon, and I'm a little worried how they're going to take this boisterous kid who isn't going to hear their warnings. Wish us luck!

