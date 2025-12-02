ADVERTISEMENT

One of the easiest things you can do to instantly improve your life is adopt a pet. No more returning to a quiet, lonely house. Now, you’ll have a furry friend eagerly waiting to greet you at the door, and you’ll never have to sleep in your bed alone again. Whether you’re a cat person, a dog person or you prefer something else entirely, there’s an animal out there patiently waiting in a shelter to be rescued by you.

If you’re looking for some inspiration to go out and find the pet of your dreams, we’ve got you covered, pandas. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda compiled of heartwarming and wholesome photos of animals who were recently adopted into their forever homes. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you say, “Awww!” And be sure to upvote the ones that give you serious puppy or kitten fever!

#1

I Just Adopted My Dream Cat!

Black cat with striking amber eyes relaxing on a beige cat tree, showcasing adorable recently adopted pet charm.

External_Aardvark123 Report

    #2

    Just Adopted This Senior Gentleman

    White cat recently adopted sitting on a mattress in a cozy furever home setting for pets.

    CalypsoBrown Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's always sweet when people adopt older animals.

    #3

    My Small Cat Fell Asleep In Hands

    Person holding a tiny, recently adopted kitten peacefully sleeping in their hands, showing adorable pet adoption moment.

    This is Lola Kiwi. Someone found her in a grain treatment site and brought her to me as they knew I was taking care of other cats. I fell in love with her and decided to adopt her. She's my sunshine!

    Nonelinette Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's adorable! They are so hard to resist at this age. Edit: I meant impossible. Impossible to resist at this age.

    My landlord once told me that “home doesn’t feel like home without a pet,” and that really stuck with me. There’s nothing like the feeling of a sleeping cat curled up on your chest or a wet dog nose waking you up in the morning. My apartment just feels so quiet and lifeless without a furry little friend running around. I can’t imagine not having my cat by my side!

    But when it comes to where we should be getting our pets from, adoption is always the right answer. According to the ASPCA, 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues in the United States in 2024. Thankfully, 4.2 million shelter animals were adopted into loving homes. But tragically, over 600,000 potential pets were also euthanized, to free up space in rescues for new animals.  
    #4

    Adopted An FIV Cat

    Close-up of an adorable recently adopted pet cat with green eyes resting indoors in its new furever home.

    bekahnatali Report

    #5

    Just Wow

    Black and white dog recently adopted into its furever home, sitting on a blue towel with a green bandage on its leg.

    So this little guy was left tied to a tree in a park 2 or 3 towns away from where we adopted our little chia seed... my wife is a vet tech and he was brought in because her clinic is the only one in the state that does low cost or occasionally free spay/neuter clinics so animal control brought him in hopes it would make him more adoptable.... we kinda think there is a decent chance they are related. Soooooooo we are now probably gonna have 2 vicious beasts to haunt the neighborhood.

    Apprehensive_Yam1808 Report

    #6

    He Finally Found Her Forever Mom!!! - Got Adopted By A New Mother Cat

    Sleeping white cat cuddles a tiny ginger kitten on a soft pink blanket, showing adorable recently adopted pets.

    Distressed_damsel236 Report

    As tempting as it may be to go to a breeder when you have a specific dog or cat breed in mind, adopting from an animal shelter saves not only one pet’s life, but two. Worldwide Veterinary Service explains that by taking one furry friend home, you create an opening in the shelter for another pet to wait for a loving home.    

    By doing so, you also support shelters and rescues, rather than breeders. Unfortunately, many breeders don’t treat their animals very well, and often, these dogs and cats are forced to breed as often as possible. There are plenty of animals that are already waiting for loving homes; there’s no need to create more demand for breeders. 
    #7

    Got My First Orange Cat. Everyone Meet Dan

    Orange tabby cat relaxing on a green ottoman in a cozy home, showcasing recently adopted pets in their furever homes.

    fat_frog_fan Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hi Dan! Hi Dan's brain cell!

    #8

    Got A New Kitten And Wasn't Sure If Our Adult Cat Would Accept Her

    Two adorable cats recently adopted, sitting together on a windowsill enjoying sunlight in their new furever home.

    Change_That_Face Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just like two peas in a pod.

    #9

    Caught My Newly Adopted Kitten Cuddling My Resident Cat

    Two recently adopted cats cuddling closely on a couch, showcasing adorable pets in their new furever homes.

    Kooky_Comfortable_13 Report

    Another great benefit of adopting a pet from a shelter is that you get the lifetime support of the shelter employees. They know your pet better than anyone, and they’ll be able to provide you with help if you’re ever struggling with your pet’s behavior or training. Plus, they will likely have already vaccinated and spayed or neutered your pet before you ever take them home. So all you’ll have to worry about is making sure that your furry friend feels loved and taken care of. 
    #10

    Went For Food, Came Back With Freddie

    Orange kitten resting on a colorful play mat between scratching posts in a cozy home with pet toys nearby.

    hugebigstinker420 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like a good deal to me.

    #11

    We Did It. We Got A Second One

    Two adorable recently adopted huskies sitting happily in the back of a car, showing joy in their furever homes.

    halfwagaltium Report

    #12

    I Promised They Would Be Adopted Together. Today, Brother And Sister Left For Their Forever Home

    Two adorable cats showing affection after being recently adopted into their furever homes indoors.

    CarolynFR Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's good that these got to go together.

    There’s no question that owning a pet can be expensive. Americans spend an average of $1,270 per year on each pet, and the initial costs of getting a new pet can fall between $500 to $1,000. But if finances are a concern for you, adoption is certainly the best solution. First of all, the price you’ll pay for your animal will be significantly lower than you would have paid a breeder. Plus, if you get to skip the upfront costs of vaccinations and medical care, you can focus on the more fun necessities like food, treats and toys.    
    #13

    My Neighborhood Cat Adopted Me To Be His Food Dispenser. Named Him Peter

    Man lying on couch with newly adopted black and white cat yawning in their furever home.

    LogicalConstruction2 Report

    #14

    First Time Cat Owner

    Smiling white and gray kitten peacefully resting on a cozy lap, showcasing adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    cherrygummyy Report

    #15

    Best Decision Of My Life

    Two adorable recently adopted kittens cuddling on a gray couch in their furever home.

    Similar-Expert-9372 Report

    Now, there are some misconceptions about adoption that we need to set the record straight about. Some people assume that pets coming from rescues will have behavioral issues due to trauma in their past. But this is certainly not the case for many animals. In fact, the Animal Humane Society notes that pets are relocated for a variety of issues. For example, their family may have moved, may have had allergies, or may have had a change in their lifestyle that forced them to rehome their pet. The animal that ends up in the shelter may be scared, but that doesn't stop them from being incredibly sweet and loving if that's their temperament.

    #16

    It's Only Been Two Days, But Wasabi And Tobiko Are Completely Inseparable

    Two adorable recently adopted cats cuddling together in a cozy pet bed at their new furever home.

    LilBennyPoo Report

    #17

    Hank

    Orange kitten playing on a green textured cactus toy, one of the adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    alexa8807 Report

    #18

    Please Welcome Picasso

    Tabby cat resting on a colorful plaid blanket in a cozy home, one of the adorable pets recently adopted in their furever homes.

    deadheadRNsm Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Picasso looks a lot like my youngest girl. XXXOOO

    Some people also avoid looking in shelters for their next pet if they’re set on taking home a puppy or kitten. But in reality, you can find pets of all ages in shelters. Yes, some may be seniors, but puppies and kittens can end up there as well. For example, a dog who is pregnant might be taken in by the shelter, and then their puppies will be put up for adoption once they’re old enough. Or a box of kittens might be left on the shelter’s doorstep. It’s always going to be worth it to see what’s available at a shelter; you might just find your new best friend!

    #19

    Recently Acquired Shelter Baby

    Cream-colored cat resting on a black surface, one of the adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    iitscasey Report

    #20

    He Seems Thrilled To Be Getting Out

    Happy couple holding newly adopted cat at animal shelter, celebrating pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    ookandkone Report

    #21

    Just Wanted To Show Off My Newest Baby

    Two adorable recently adopted pets standing on a garden path in their new furever home on a sunny day.

    Chewbeckahh Report

    Owning a pet can provide you with countless benefits, from reducing your stress and anxiety to giving you a sense of purpose. Your health might even improve, if you become more active while playing with your furry friend, or if your pet reduces your heart rate by simply keeping you relaxed. There are plenty of reasons to adopt a pet. And while the decision shouldn’t be taken lightly, if you’re ready to welcome a fluffy friend into your home, it might be the perfect time to take the leap!   

    #22

    I’ve Been Adopted

    Close-up of an adorable recently adopted puppy resting comfortably in its new furever home.

    bgp4fun Report

    #23

    100 Year Old Woman Adopts Dog No One Wanted

    Elderly woman smiling with a small dog dressed in a green hoodie, showcasing adorable recently adopted pets.

    InitialConclusion507 Report

    #24

    My Newly Adopted Dog. Name Is Still Trying To Be Decided On

    Black puppy recently adopted, sitting on concrete with tongue out, in an adorable new furever home.

    connorshawsmusic Report

    Are you feeling serious puppy or kitten fever after seeing all of these precious photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that warm your heart, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever adopted any of your furry family members. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list featuring adorable photos of adopted animals, look no further than right here

    #25

    I Decided To Adopt My Friends Cat Buffet When He No Longer Could Keep Him. Ginger Color

    Orange tabby cat resting inside a gray cat tree, showcasing adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    Big_Corner_6177 Report

    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for keeping him in the framily!

    #26

    My First Cat. I Adopted Him Today. He Is Literally My Dream Of A Cat

    Black and white cat sleeping peacefully on a dark couch, showcasing adorable adopted pets in their new homes.

    LumpiaRulez101 Report

    #27

    Just Adopted A 7 Year Old Cat

    Calico cat being gently petted, one of the adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    AureEntuluva70 Report

    #28

    I’m Adopting My Foster Cat

    Tabby cat lying on a brown mat on wood floor, showing pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    lalexk Report

    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could you not with that belly and curled feetsies

    #29

    I Think I Was Just Adopted By A Pocket Bully

    Brown and white dog sitting on a blanket in the backseat of a car, showcasing recently adopted pets in furever homes.

    suswitch69 Report

    #30

    Phoebe, My Tortie

    Tortoiseshell cat peeking from behind a wall, showcasing an adorable recently adopted pet in its new home.

    sixteneightsix Report

    #31

    I Adopted A Reactive Bully

    Sleeping dog wearing a red harness resting on a pet bed inside a cozy home, showcasing recently adopted pets.

    Still_Candy8042 Report

    #32

    Penny The Smol Kitten

    Adorable recently adopted kitten with big eyes resting on a person’s lap in a cozy home setting.

    SnooDogs157 Report

    #33

    My Two Rescues

    Two adorable recently adopted pets sitting together in front of a white door enjoying the sunlight in their furever home.

    pgfs99 Report

    #34

    I Finally Have One Of My Own

    Sleeping brindle dog with tongue out resting on cozy blankets in a newly adopted pet’s furever home.

    catinafeatherhat Report

    #35

    My Meggie Is The Best Dog!! I Adopted Her At The Age Of Eight

    Two recently adopted pets relaxing on a couch, showcasing adorable moments of new furever homes.

    shitssporatticly Report

    #36

    Found A Box Of 6 Abandoned Puppies, This One Stole My Heart

    Happy adopted puppy sitting on green grass on a sunny day, enjoying life in its new forever home.

    Suspicious-Offer1563 Report

    dcstonewall avatar
    D Stonewall
    D Stonewall
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is a charmer ;)

    #37

    I’m Adopting My Dogs Twin!?

    Two adorable recently adopted pets standing outside in nature, showcasing happy and healthy furever homes.

    smallorangepaws Report

    #38

    Decided To Adopt These Two Cuties From The Shelter!

    Two recently adopted small white dogs with a person, enjoying time together in a fenced outdoor area.

    bunnytryingreddit Report

    #39

    Adopted A Cat Called Frank. Here He Is Enjoying His First Christmas Tree

    Black and white cat exploring a decorated Christmas tree in an adorable recently adopted pet moment.

    The_Durd Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frank will soon be comfortable enough to climb that tree. Say goodbye to your tree.

    #40

    My New Kitten, Petrus, Sure Is A Character

    Black kitten playfully biting a person's thumb, showcasing adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    apostatemages Report

    #41

    Went In For A Kitten But Her Big Sis Had Other Plans

    Two recently adopted cats cuddling together in a cozy cat bed in their furever home.

    boatboiiii Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, it's fabulous when animals who have bonded with another animal can be adopted together.

    #42

    Just Adopted This Tabby Boy This Morning! He Is Settling In Beautifully. Meet Reid!

    Tabby cat resting on a cat tree by the window, one of the adorable recently adopted pets in their furever home.

    Meowlik Report

    #43

    Unexpected Deaf Kitty

    White kitten with curious eyes resting on cardboard boxes in an adorable recently adopted pet photo.

    The little white demon is Sheamus. He was recently adopted from the local shelter along with an unrelated little calico, named Rosie (picture included because she's too cute). We're keeping them sequestered from our resident cats so they can get used to each other and the house before releasing them into gen pop. Sheamus us about 12 weeks old, Rosie is about a month older. She is timid and hesitant, and he is peak hyperactive, absolutely insane with the play and won't sit still.

    We also noticed after a few days after bringing them home that he was loudly screeching constantly when we were right next to him. Then we realized he didn't notice when we entered the room if not looking. So we performed some unofficial testing by making noises behind his head then took him to the vet who did some official testing by making noises behind his head, and it was diagnosed that, yeah he's probably deaf.

    So we're dealing with this whirling bundle of energy who can't hear when other kitties are done with his mess It's already started with Rosie, as he really wants to play with her, and she would really like to play as well, but their ideas of play are not the same. Sheamus would go full MMA and she'd growl and squeal so we'd have to pull him off her. Thankfully, I think they're getting a bit better; she's found some spots he can't grab her, and he's realizing he needs to back off when she gets to a safe area (Note: they only have play time together under supervision, we have a large dog kennel 'apartment' set up in the room where one of them stays when we're not around).

    We're going to start introducing them to our other cats soon, and I'm a little worried how they're going to take this boisterous kid who isn't going to hear their warnings. Wish us luck!

    FlowerPowerVegan Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a short-haired Ankara (possibly a cross). We had one with honey-colored eyes that had tinges of blue if the light hit them at the right angle. Deafness is common in them.

    #44

    I Found My Dog!!

    Black dog wearing a green bandana with a treat on its nose, laying near holiday wrapped presents, adopted pet at home.

    Jaklen101 Report

    #45

    Adopting Her Has Added So Much Joy To My Life

    Adopted pet wrapped in a colorful blanket resting on a couch with pet-themed blankets and decorative pillows.

    cybergirlinparadise Report

    #46

    Adopted This Girl Yesterday. Can't Agree On A Name. Please Help Us Out

    Light-colored puppy recently adopted, resting in owner’s arms, showcasing adorable pets in their furever homes.

    x646877 Report

    #47

    My Dream

    Happy dog recently adopted into its furever home, standing on wooden floor looking up with tongue out.

    This is Bandit (we call him Bandito) and he is a two-year old corgi-mix (I’m planning to do a DNA test because I’m very curious what he’s mixed with). We adopted him from our local humane society and he is so great. I’ve wanted a corgi for as long as I can remember, and I finally have one. He gets along really well with our other two dogs (we did a meet and greet ahead of adopting him). I will say going from two mini-aussies and a border collie/aussie mix is quite a change of pace. I love his energy and stubborn nature. That corgi attitude I’ve heard so much about. I just can’t wait to get to know him even better

    AlwaysOtter Report

    #48

    I Adopted A Dog For The First Time. Say Hi To Teddy Bear

    Dog with a collar standing in a backyard, looking through a wooden fence, representing recently adopted pets.

    Murky_Soil_ Report

    #49

    Having A Sleepover

    Black bulldog resting on a floral pet bed surrounded by cozy blankets in a recently adopted home.

    SANSAN_TOS Report

    #50

    This Is Alek, We Fostered Her In May. Now She Lives With Us Permanently

    Collage of adorable recently adopted gray kittens being fed and playing, showcasing pets in their new furever homes.

    hgrub Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Foster fails can be the best!

    #51

    Found This Little Fella Outside And Legally Kidnapped Him

    Kitten recently adopted, cozy inside a pink slipper with a baby bottle nearby, symbolizing furever home comfort.

    Hungry-One5741 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or, more like it, he legally kidnapped you.

    #52

    I'm Happy To Finally Post On Here. My First Adopted Dog Ever. She Is A Rescue And Has Separation Anxiety

    Small dog wearing a colorful sweater sitting on rocky shore near water, symbolizing recently adopted pets in their furever homes.

    kenistod Report

    #53

    This Is Chopper. He's New Here, A Street Dog Rescued From Korea

    Small dog wearing a colorful bandana sitting indoors, showcasing adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    nursingninjaLB Report

    #54

    Today We Adopted…

    Small happy dog recently adopted into a furever home standing on a blue rug with tongue out and bright eyes.

    hannygee42 Report

    #55

    Just Adopted This Tiny Guy

    Black cat sleeping peacefully on person's lap, showing the joy of pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    mooiee Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is so relaxed and so trusting - that is sweet!

    #56

    Just Got A Siamese Kitten On Impulse Now I’m Worried I’m Not The Right Fit. Need Advice Update!

    Siamese kitten with blue eyes perched on a person's shoulder showing adorable recently adopted pet behavior.

    DeathsKnockin Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are obviously the right fit if the kitten is already perching on your shoulder.

    #57

    Just Adopted This Girl

    Adopted pet dog resting on a blanket with a plush pumpkin toy in a cozy home setting.

    WhisperWhisperer Report

    #58

    Remember The Video Of Big Bertha In The Backpack? She Was Just Adopted!

    Happy adopted dog sitting in an orange backpack, enjoying a ride on public transit after finding a furever home.

    kittytime Report

    #59

    Say Hi To Mani! Maui's Shelter Buddy And My New Fren

    Small dog on a leash standing in a parking lot, one ear up, capturing adorable recently adopted pets.

    gargolito Report

    #60

    Stray Cat That Adopted Me Is Starting To Be Affectionate

    Gray and white cat resting peacefully, holding onto a person's hand, showcasing recently adopted pets in furever homes.

    NJZDMYZ Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when they hold your hand.

    #61

    Just Adopted These Sweet Sisters!

    Two adorable black cats resting together on a cozy blanket, showcasing recently adopted pets in their furever homes.

    ReginaPhilange2 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now there's trouble of the good kind!

    #62

    My First Kitty, Sesame!

    Black cat with green eyes being gently petted, showcasing adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    crab-rangoon-whore Report

    #63

    Adopted My First Cat

    Black cat with green eyes exploring a cozy cat tree, one of the adorable pets recently adopted into their furever home.

    versacemischief Report

    #64

    Meet My Calico, Fig!

    Fluffy calico cat with green eyes sitting on a checkered bed, recently adopted into a loving furever home.

    PastSpread9225 Report

    #65

    Can't Help But Share My Adopted Cat With You All. He's Sooooooo Adorable!

    Fluffy cat resting on a cozy blanket, one of the adorable pets recently adopted into their furever home.

    Turbulent_Bag_9261 Report

    #66

    This Is Charlie’s Sister Coco. Coco Belongs In An International Prison

    Tortoiseshell cat sniffing red roses in a cozy home, showcasing adorable pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    Mediocre_Theory9109 Report

    #67

    One Week With My Sweet Poppy Girl

    Orange tabby cat wearing a sweater resting on a blanket, showcasing adorable recently adopted pets in cozy homes.

    yikeanddie Report

    #68

    Never Thought I Could Love Something So Much

    Tabby cat resting in a cozy basket with blankets, showcasing adorable photos of pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    Fast-Consideration65 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be in love if this little poppet was mine.

    #69

    Always Thought I Was A Dog Person But We’ve Just Adopted Our 4yo Foster Angel Girl And I Didn’t Know I Could Love An Animal This Much

    Tabby and white cat recently adopted, resting comfortably on a red blanket in its new furever home.

    genki1605 Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They do tend to crawl into your heart whether you want it to happen or not.

    #70

    My New Baby, Oscar!!

    Orange and white kitten recently adopted into its furever home, sitting attentively on a carpeted floor.

    nietzschenowtonight Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see trouble in that sweet little face.

    #71

    Just Adopted A 4 Year Old Girl

    Gray cat lying on a soft blanket inside a carrier, one of the recently adopted pets in their furever home.

    HairyMove9530 Report

    #72

    A Big Win Tonight

    Black kitten resting on a person's lap, showing the bond of pets recently adopted into their furever homes.

    Old-Inspector8089 Report

    #73

    After Encouragement From You All, I Adopted My First Pet, Adam

    Adopted pet cat standing on carpet near a wall with a power outlet in a cozy home environment.

    Posraman Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the unusual colouration on that front leg.

    #74

    The Cat I Adopted For My Mom In September 2005. He Is Over 20 And His Name Is Cato

    Smiling cat recently adopted into its furever home, resting on tile floor and enjoying gentle petting.

    Littlebotweak Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when people adopt senior pets.

    #75

    Dumped Cat

    Orange tabby cat resting on person's lap inside a car, one of the recently adopted pets in their furever home.

    My girlfriend found this big beautiful boy shivering under a bush yesterday. She said she’s been seeing him around the area for a few weeks now. Unfortunately the neighborhood she’s in is known for people dumping their unwanted pets there :(
    He’s so sweet and affectionate and loves wet cat food. But he’s also super skinny and has mats all over his belly. We already checked and he’s not microchipped. He’s a big boy, I’d guess around 13-15lbs even being so thin. Definitely bigger than my roommate’s 11lb ragdoll. We think he might be a Maine coon or at least part but we’ll take him to the vet soon to get a full exam. He still doesn’t have a name but we’re leaning towards Muppet (if anyone knows Gaffer, he reminded us of her)!

    Alternative-Bee-2309 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He definitely has that Ron Perlman face!

    #76

    Brother Moved Houses And Left His Cat :< (So I Adopted Her :3)

    Close-up of an adorable recently adopted cat walking outside its new furever home on a sunny day.

    Shot-Beginning7837 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your brother needs to be beat about the head and neck.

    #77

    Just Adopted Luci This Afternoon. I’m Obsessed With My Baby

    Close-up of a black cat resting comfortably in a newly adopted pet’s furever home.

    sapphicxvamp Report

