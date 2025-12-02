77 Adorable Photos Of Pets That Were Recently Adopted Into Their Furever Homes (November Edition)
One of the easiest things you can do to instantly improve your life is adopt a pet. No more returning to a quiet, lonely house. Now, you’ll have a furry friend eagerly waiting to greet you at the door, and you’ll never have to sleep in your bed alone again. Whether you’re a cat person, a dog person or you prefer something else entirely, there’s an animal out there patiently waiting in a shelter to be rescued by you.
If you’re looking for some inspiration to go out and find the pet of your dreams, we’ve got you covered, pandas. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda compiled of heartwarming and wholesome photos of animals who were recently adopted into their forever homes. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you say, “Awww!” And be sure to upvote the ones that give you serious puppy or kitten fever!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Just Adopted My Dream Cat!
Just Adopted This Senior Gentleman
My Small Cat Fell Asleep In Hands
This is Lola Kiwi. Someone found her in a grain treatment site and brought her to me as they knew I was taking care of other cats. I fell in love with her and decided to adopt her. She's my sunshine!
She's adorable! They are so hard to resist at this age. Edit: I meant impossible. Impossible to resist at this age.
My landlord once told me that “home doesn’t feel like home without a pet,” and that really stuck with me. There’s nothing like the feeling of a sleeping cat curled up on your chest or a wet dog nose waking you up in the morning. My apartment just feels so quiet and lifeless without a furry little friend running around. I can’t imagine not having my cat by my side!
But when it comes to where we should be getting our pets from, adoption is always the right answer. According to the ASPCA, 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues in the United States in 2024. Thankfully, 4.2 million shelter animals were adopted into loving homes. But tragically, over 600,000 potential pets were also euthanized, to free up space in rescues for new animals.
Adopted An FIV Cat
Just Wow
So this little guy was left tied to a tree in a park 2 or 3 towns away from where we adopted our little chia seed... my wife is a vet tech and he was brought in because her clinic is the only one in the state that does low cost or occasionally free spay/neuter clinics so animal control brought him in hopes it would make him more adoptable.... we kinda think there is a decent chance they are related. Soooooooo we are now probably gonna have 2 vicious beasts to haunt the neighborhood.
He Finally Found Her Forever Mom!!! - Got Adopted By A New Mother Cat
As tempting as it may be to go to a breeder when you have a specific dog or cat breed in mind, adopting from an animal shelter saves not only one pet’s life, but two. Worldwide Veterinary Service explains that by taking one furry friend home, you create an opening in the shelter for another pet to wait for a loving home.
By doing so, you also support shelters and rescues, rather than breeders. Unfortunately, many breeders don’t treat their animals very well, and often, these dogs and cats are forced to breed as often as possible. There are plenty of animals that are already waiting for loving homes; there’s no need to create more demand for breeders.
Got My First Orange Cat. Everyone Meet Dan
Got A New Kitten And Wasn't Sure If Our Adult Cat Would Accept Her
Caught My Newly Adopted Kitten Cuddling My Resident Cat
Another great benefit of adopting a pet from a shelter is that you get the lifetime support of the shelter employees. They know your pet better than anyone, and they’ll be able to provide you with help if you’re ever struggling with your pet’s behavior or training. Plus, they will likely have already vaccinated and spayed or neutered your pet before you ever take them home. So all you’ll have to worry about is making sure that your furry friend feels loved and taken care of.
Went For Food, Came Back With Freddie
We Did It. We Got A Second One
I Promised They Would Be Adopted Together. Today, Brother And Sister Left For Their Forever Home
There’s no question that owning a pet can be expensive. Americans spend an average of $1,270 per year on each pet, and the initial costs of getting a new pet can fall between $500 to $1,000. But if finances are a concern for you, adoption is certainly the best solution. First of all, the price you’ll pay for your animal will be significantly lower than you would have paid a breeder. Plus, if you get to skip the upfront costs of vaccinations and medical care, you can focus on the more fun necessities like food, treats and toys.
My Neighborhood Cat Adopted Me To Be His Food Dispenser. Named Him Peter
First Time Cat Owner
Best Decision Of My Life
Now, there are some misconceptions about adoption that we need to set the record straight about. Some people assume that pets coming from rescues will have behavioral issues due to trauma in their past. But this is certainly not the case for many animals. In fact, the Animal Humane Society notes that pets are relocated for a variety of issues. For example, their family may have moved, may have had allergies, or may have had a change in their lifestyle that forced them to rehome their pet. The animal that ends up in the shelter may be scared, but that doesn't stop them from being incredibly sweet and loving if that's their temperament.
It's Only Been Two Days, But Wasabi And Tobiko Are Completely Inseparable
Hank
Please Welcome Picasso
Some people also avoid looking in shelters for their next pet if they’re set on taking home a puppy or kitten. But in reality, you can find pets of all ages in shelters. Yes, some may be seniors, but puppies and kittens can end up there as well. For example, a dog who is pregnant might be taken in by the shelter, and then their puppies will be put up for adoption once they’re old enough. Or a box of kittens might be left on the shelter’s doorstep. It’s always going to be worth it to see what’s available at a shelter; you might just find your new best friend!
Recently Acquired Shelter Baby
He Seems Thrilled To Be Getting Out
Just Wanted To Show Off My Newest Baby
Owning a pet can provide you with countless benefits, from reducing your stress and anxiety to giving you a sense of purpose. Your health might even improve, if you become more active while playing with your furry friend, or if your pet reduces your heart rate by simply keeping you relaxed. There are plenty of reasons to adopt a pet. And while the decision shouldn’t be taken lightly, if you’re ready to welcome a fluffy friend into your home, it might be the perfect time to take the leap!
I’ve Been Adopted
100 Year Old Woman Adopts Dog No One Wanted
My Newly Adopted Dog. Name Is Still Trying To Be Decided On
Are you feeling serious puppy or kitten fever after seeing all of these precious photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that warm your heart, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever adopted any of your furry family members. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list featuring adorable photos of adopted animals, look no further than right here.
I Decided To Adopt My Friends Cat Buffet When He No Longer Could Keep Him. Ginger Color
My First Cat. I Adopted Him Today. He Is Literally My Dream Of A Cat
Just Adopted A 7 Year Old Cat
I’m Adopting My Foster Cat
How could you not with that belly and curled feetsies
I Think I Was Just Adopted By A Pocket Bully
Phoebe, My Tortie
I Adopted A Reactive Bully
Penny The Smol Kitten
My Two Rescues
I Finally Have One Of My Own
My Meggie Is The Best Dog!! I Adopted Her At The Age Of Eight
Found A Box Of 6 Abandoned Puppies, This One Stole My Heart
I’m Adopting My Dogs Twin!?
Decided To Adopt These Two Cuties From The Shelter!
Adopted A Cat Called Frank. Here He Is Enjoying His First Christmas Tree
Frank will soon be comfortable enough to climb that tree. Say goodbye to your tree.
My New Kitten, Petrus, Sure Is A Character
Went In For A Kitten But Her Big Sis Had Other Plans
Again, it's fabulous when animals who have bonded with another animal can be adopted together.
Just Adopted This Tabby Boy This Morning! He Is Settling In Beautifully. Meet Reid!
Unexpected Deaf Kitty
The little white demon is Sheamus. He was recently adopted from the local shelter along with an unrelated little calico, named Rosie (picture included because she's too cute). We're keeping them sequestered from our resident cats so they can get used to each other and the house before releasing them into gen pop. Sheamus us about 12 weeks old, Rosie is about a month older. She is timid and hesitant, and he is peak hyperactive, absolutely insane with the play and won't sit still.
We also noticed after a few days after bringing them home that he was loudly screeching constantly when we were right next to him. Then we realized he didn't notice when we entered the room if not looking. So we performed some unofficial testing by making noises behind his head then took him to the vet who did some official testing by making noises behind his head, and it was diagnosed that, yeah he's probably deaf.
So we're dealing with this whirling bundle of energy who can't hear when other kitties are done with his mess It's already started with Rosie, as he really wants to play with her, and she would really like to play as well, but their ideas of play are not the same. Sheamus would go full MMA and she'd growl and squeal so we'd have to pull him off her. Thankfully, I think they're getting a bit better; she's found some spots he can't grab her, and he's realizing he needs to back off when she gets to a safe area (Note: they only have play time together under supervision, we have a large dog kennel 'apartment' set up in the room where one of them stays when we're not around).
We're going to start introducing them to our other cats soon, and I'm a little worried how they're going to take this boisterous kid who isn't going to hear their warnings. Wish us luck!
Looks like a short-haired Ankara (possibly a cross). We had one with honey-colored eyes that had tinges of blue if the light hit them at the right angle. Deafness is common in them.
I Found My Dog!!
Adopting Her Has Added So Much Joy To My Life
Adopted This Girl Yesterday. Can't Agree On A Name. Please Help Us Out
My Dream
This is Bandit (we call him Bandito) and he is a two-year old corgi-mix (I’m planning to do a DNA test because I’m very curious what he’s mixed with). We adopted him from our local humane society and he is so great. I’ve wanted a corgi for as long as I can remember, and I finally have one. He gets along really well with our other two dogs (we did a meet and greet ahead of adopting him). I will say going from two mini-aussies and a border collie/aussie mix is quite a change of pace. I love his energy and stubborn nature. That corgi attitude I’ve heard so much about. I just can’t wait to get to know him even better
I Adopted A Dog For The First Time. Say Hi To Teddy Bear
Having A Sleepover
This Is Alek, We Fostered Her In May. Now She Lives With Us Permanently
Found This Little Fella Outside And Legally Kidnapped Him
I'm Happy To Finally Post On Here. My First Adopted Dog Ever. She Is A Rescue And Has Separation Anxiety
This Is Chopper. He's New Here, A Street Dog Rescued From Korea
Today We Adopted…
Just Adopted This Tiny Guy
Just Got A Siamese Kitten On Impulse Now I’m Worried I’m Not The Right Fit. Need Advice Update!
You are obviously the right fit if the kitten is already perching on your shoulder.
Just Adopted This Girl
Remember The Video Of Big Bertha In The Backpack? She Was Just Adopted!
Say Hi To Mani! Maui's Shelter Buddy And My New Fren
Stray Cat That Adopted Me Is Starting To Be Affectionate
Just Adopted These Sweet Sisters!
My First Kitty, Sesame!
Adopted My First Cat
Meet My Calico, Fig!
Can't Help But Share My Adopted Cat With You All. He's Sooooooo Adorable!
This Is Charlie’s Sister Coco. Coco Belongs In An International Prison
One Week With My Sweet Poppy Girl
Never Thought I Could Love Something So Much
Always Thought I Was A Dog Person But We’ve Just Adopted Our 4yo Foster Angel Girl And I Didn’t Know I Could Love An Animal This Much
They do tend to crawl into your heart whether you want it to happen or not.
My New Baby, Oscar!!
Just Adopted A 4 Year Old Girl
A Big Win Tonight
After Encouragement From You All, I Adopted My First Pet, Adam
The Cat I Adopted For My Mom In September 2005. He Is Over 20 And His Name Is Cato
Dumped Cat
My girlfriend found this big beautiful boy shivering under a bush yesterday. She said she’s been seeing him around the area for a few weeks now. Unfortunately the neighborhood she’s in is known for people dumping their unwanted pets there :(
He’s so sweet and affectionate and loves wet cat food. But he’s also super skinny and has mats all over his belly. We already checked and he’s not microchipped. He’s a big boy, I’d guess around 13-15lbs even being so thin. Definitely bigger than my roommate’s 11lb ragdoll. We think he might be a Maine coon or at least part but we’ll take him to the vet soon to get a full exam. He still doesn’t have a name but we’re leaning towards Muppet (if anyone knows Gaffer, he reminded us of her)!