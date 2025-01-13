ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, to be a spoiled pet, cherished by an owner whose love knows no bounds and whose wallet has no limits. To never experience a day of work. To never pay rent. To have plenty of entertainment readily available. To eat delicious, nutritious food. To have numerous unreasonably expensive beds to sleep in (even if one prefers a cardboard box). It doesn’t get much better than that.

#1

Cat Bedroom Is Complete! Birb TV Is On!

Spoiled pets: Cat relaxing on a cozy bed with a TV and toys in a mini pet room.

Bry_in_the_sky Report

    #2

    My Husband Says I’m Spoiling Him To Much. I Don’t Think So.. He Loves To Watch The Fishies

    A spoiled pet cat playing with a tablet inside a cozy yellow tent.

    GingerRex42 Report

    #3

    I Made My 17 Year Old King Arthur A Cardboard Iron Throne

    Fluffy cat lounging on a custom cardboard throne by a window, exemplifying spoiled pets.

    PM_ME_UR_FAVCOLOR Report

    #4

    Stepan Is 16 Today

    Cat celebrating 16th birthday with cake topped with marshmallow mice, embodying the spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    loveyoustepan Report

    #5

    The Way My Cat Sleeps

    Cat lounging in a wooden box with paws sticking out, a perfect example of spoiled pets.

    Interkrmn Report

    #6

    Gandalf Cannot Contain His Excitement For The Kitty House I Made Him!

    Spoiled pet cat resting on a gray blanket beside a toy house, looking surprised.

    MissyBooKilla87 Report

    #7

    Quarantine, Day 14. Me And My Boyfriend Spent The Whole Day Setting Up An Art Gallery For Our Gerbil

    Spoiled pets enjoying art gallery replicas, with a furry creature admiring mini paintings and a “Please Don’t Chew” sign.

    mariannabe Report

    #8

    Two Hours Of Cat Tree Building Later

    A spoiled pet cat enjoys playing inside a cardboard box near a luxurious cat tree in a cozy living room.

    garageofevil Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I am so jealous of this! My cats want this!! And they also want that big fuzzy thing on the left.

    #9

    Hope This Fits The Sub: My Cat Snoozing On A Sofa I Crocheted For Her

    White cat napping on a small green couch, representing spoiled pets in a cozy setting.

    UncleIroh24 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She's holding on in her sleep so tight to make sure no one else gets her little couch.

    #10

    My Husband Thinks I'm Crazy

    Tabby cat lounging on a plush sofa in a miniature living room, highlighting spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    I admit a mini cat living room is a bit much for 2 cats but every eye roll and "you've lost your mind" comment from my husband and sons is 100% worth it when I see one of the 2 lounging in here. . It just cracks me up, Every. Damn. Time. This is BB, she's 4 months.

    ColdUpstairs1071 Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    This is the best by far and needs to leap from #22 to #1 in the next 30 seconds!

    #11

    I Have Priorities

    Stuffed fish toy on a countertop being charged, representing spoiled pets.

    3softtacos Report

    #12

    Found The Perfect Chair For My Sweet Boy And He Actually Sits In It 😭

    A spoiled pet cat comfortably sitting on an ornate miniature chair in a cozy living room.

    Jillanthropist Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    I found two chairs like that at my local op shop! I don't have a cat, though.

    #13

    My Mom Crocheted A Couch For My Cats

    Gray cat lounging on a purple crocheted pet sofa, epitomizing spoiled pets.

    Higlac Report

    #14

    Best Amazon Prime Purchase 🥹

    A spoiled pet rabbit sleeps comfortably on a soft, patterned blanket in a cozy spot.

    i was skeptical they would use this but i bought it anyway and oh. my. gawd. i can’t stop recording them and i’m pretty sure everyone in my family is tired of me sending the same photos everyday. hopefully this group gets it 🥹🥹🥹

    lovebirdsandwine Report

    #15

    Lost My Mind And Spent $400 On A Cat Tree But Look

    Cats lounging on plush flower-shaped beds by a window, illustrating the comfort of spoiled pets.

    sevsbinder Report

    #16

    Made A Cardboard Theater For My Work At An Elementary School And How Dare I Not Realize It Was Actually For My Cats

    Fluffy cat, a spoiled pet, sitting behind a toy theater stage with red curtains and whimsical illustrations.

    damestillmen Report

    #17

    My Parents Cat Got Hurt So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box

    Accessible litter box setup for spoiled pets on a wooden platform, featuring a wheelchair sign.

    Sam_Jackson_Beer Report

    #18

    I Bought A Mini Toy Laptop For My Dog. So He Can At Least Look Like He's Helping Support This Family

    A spoiled pet dog with a mini laptop next to a woman using a real laptop at a desk.

    Strawburry17 Report

    #19

    Bought A Novelty Tortilla Blanket For Our Cat, Now We Have A Purrito

    Spoiled pet cat snuggled in a cozy blanket, resting in a plush bed on a soft armchair.

    reddit.com Report

    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Comfy chair + soft blanket + soft cat bed + tortilla blanket = IDK, your prince/princess *might* still feel a pea. Otherwise well done.

    #20

    Thats Such A Cool ID Card Tho

    A cat with a student ID card on campus, showcasing spoiled-pets humor.

    fIorouss Report

    #21

    I Made My Hamster A Market Stall!

    Hamster enjoying a veggie stand with grapes and broccoli, showcasing a spoiled pet's luxurious snacks.

    atinylemon Report

    #22

    I Shoveled A Maze In My Backyard For My Dogs To Play In

    Snow maze for pets in a backyard, highlighting spoiled-pets' luxury during winter.

    anneewannee Report

    #23

    Klaus Recovering From Being Neutered Is A Whole Ass Mood

    A spoiled pet cat lounging on a cozy, miniature wooden bed with soft blankets.

    wackles_asmakcls Report

    #24

    With His Own Tent

    Cat in a yurt tent playing with an iPad, showcasing spoiled pets.

    liz_buckley Report

    #25

    The Kitty Loves Her Little House We Built For Her 🐱🏠

    Cat in a cardboard house with windows, showcasing a spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    okooo5km Report

    #26

    My Friend Has A Hammock For Their Cat

    Spoiled pet cat sleeping comfortably on a suction-cup bed attached to a window, sunbathing lazily.

    bbjackson Report

    #27

    I Bought My Cats Child Sized Camp Chairs

    Two fluffy cats lounging on blue chairs on a balcony, embodying the spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    mxs4235 Report

    #28

    Pancake Celebrating Pancake Day!

    A spoiled pet rabbit sitting at a table with pancakes and syrup.

    mcvc63 Report

    #29

    We Threw A 1st Birthday Reunion Party For Their Litter. Mama Pup Included

    Dogs enjoying a birthday party at a table with festive banners and treats, showcasing spoiled pets in a fun setting.

    idcalex94 Report

    #30

    My Boss Bought Couches For Every Cat In The Company😂

    Two spoiled pets, cozy cats lounging in their plush, bear-shaped beds by a sunny window.

    blackbox114 Report

    #31

    Saw That People Were Posting Their Catios And Thought I Would Share Ours. Three Layers For Three Cats (2nd One Is A Master At Camouflage)

    "Two spoiled pets, cats relaxing in a spacious outdoor enclosure by the house."

    friendoflight Report

    #32

    My Aunt Got A Kayak For Her Dog

    Spoiled pet dog relaxing in a small kayak on clear turquoise water near a sandy beach.

    dippylovesmayo Report

    #33

    I Built A Window In My Fence So My Dogs Can Visit With The Neighbors Dogs

    Two spoiled pets, dogs, looking at each other through a wooden fence with a mesh window.

    ryanispiper Report

    #34

    I Foster Failed. She's Mine Now! Let The Spoiling Commence!

    Dog in a shopping cart filled with pet treats and toys, illustrating spoiled-pets.

    Mocosa Report

    #35

    Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress.... It Was For The Cat

    A spoiled pet cat lounging on a miniature wooden bed with a pillow, next to a small table.

    julcarls Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Gorgeous cat. I would also do just about anything for this cat if it were mine.

    #36

    I Think These Cats Might Be Spoiled

    Cats in an outdoor play tunnel enjoying sun, illustrating spoiled pets.

    4twilson12 Report

    #37

    Sleepy Noodle

    Ferret napping on a cozy blanket, showcasing a spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today...something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over...and Now I Know Why I’ve Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years. She Has No Remorse And Is Now Snuggling With All 26 Of Them!

    Gray cat surrounded by an abundance of toy mice, exemplifying spoiled pets.

    I_Like_Peaches_ Report

    #39

    Yes, I Bought My Cat A Vintage Baby Bassinet To Sleep In

    A spoiled pet cat lounging in a cozy wicker bassinet with soft blankets.

    And he loves it.

    pinkguy90 Report

    #40

    Roger Isn’t Allowed At Our Wedding Venue So We Had To Compromise

    Tabby cat next to a large cat face fan, sitting on a yellow chair in a living room. Perfect example of spoiled pets.

    MaulPillsap Report

    #41

    Hector Stealing My Spot. Please Share Your Babies All Tucked In😄🐶🛏️

    A spoiled pet dog is cozy under blankets on a bed and couch, enjoying a luxurious nap.

    sEntity88 Report

    #42

    This Guy Built A Mini-Door Complete With Doorknob Into The Front Door At The Place He’s Renting, For His Cat Stanley

    Tabby cat sitting by a small pet door in an apartment, illustrating spoiled pets.

    BurritoBoy11 Report

    #43

    Had My Friend Install "Pet Peek" Windows For My Dogs. They Love Them Already!

    Dog peeking through a fence window, showcasing a spoiled-pet enjoying the view.

    imgur.com Report

    #44

    Made A Dog House For My Best Buds

    A spoiled pet dog stands on a wooden outdoor pet house with a balcony and flower box.

    bronco986 Report

    #45

    My Wife Convinced Me To Make Our Kittens Bunk Beds, And It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made

    Two spoiled-pets, black cats lounging on a cozy bunk bed with plush toys, showcasing comfort and playfulness.

    sambobmac Report

    #46

    My Nugget Spent His Thirteenth Birthday Being Pushed Around Yosemite, How Spoiled Is He?

    Spoiled-Pets: Pug in a wagon on a scenic trail; pug wearing a party hat in a forest setting.

    missyditto Report

    #47

    My Cousin's Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn

    A hamster with full cheeks sits in a glass bowl, surrounded by scraps, in a low-light setting. Spoiled-Pets.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    I Sleep Wherever I Want Márcia

    A spoiled pet dog comfortably sleeping in a green pet food bowl on a tiled floor.

    iloveanimaisof Report

    #49

    My Dog Hates Getting Rain/Wind In His Eyes, So My Dad Got Him Goggles For Christmas For When They Go Hiking

    Dog wearing goggles, sitting indoors next to a person in a green shirt, showcasing a spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    ragerlol1 Report

    #50

    Slightly Different Project Than The Norm. Solid Walnut Rope Bridge For My Cats

    Luxurious wooden bridge designed for spoiled pets.

    ignus99 Report

    #51

    I Made My Cat A Little Living Room In A Corner Of My Living Room

    Spoiled pet cat sleeping on a blue mini sofa near a lit lamp in a cozy room.

    ToastRiposte Report

    #52

    There Were Six Dogs At The Super Bowl Party I Went To, But This One Was The Most Spoiled

    A spoiled pet dog lounging comfortably on people's laps, showcasing its relaxed demeanor.

    CliveBixby22 Report

    #53

    My Sister Made A Sweater For Spaghetti...i Think He Loves It

    A spoiled pet snake comfortably wrapped in a purple knitted sleeve on a patterned rug.

    Rancor_Emperor Report

    #54

    Our Little Old Man Turned 16 Today So I Made Him A Driver’s Licence For The Occasion

    Spoiled pet dog wearing a top hat, playfully holding a mock Australian driver's license on a bed.

    dogsonclouds Report

    #55

    Please Put Ruby In Your Thoughts And Prayers Tonight As Both Of Her Favourite Toys Fell Off The Lounge And She Was Unable To Get Them

    A spoiled pet dog lounging on a gray couch, surrounded by torn toys and colorful pillows.

    Pawkies Report

    #56

    I Made A Cat Thingy For My Handicap Cat

    Cat lounging near an elaborate aquarium setup for spoiled pets.

    imgur.com Report

    #57

    Ma’am There’s A Shark In Your Kayak

    Golden retriever in a life jacket on a red kayak, enjoying nature, exemplifying spoiled pets.

    AliceaC Report

    #58

    Dog Sat For My Sister Last Weekend.. Looked Out The Window And Saw This

    Dog lounging on a float in a backyard pool, epitomizing spoiled-pets luxury.

    lesbiancarwash Report

    #59

    My Friend Built This Dog Window

    German shepherd observing through a fence cutout, enjoying its backyard view. Spoiled-Pets scene.

    kazzmere Report

    #60

    Needless To Say This 14$ Cat Hammock Is A Success For The Beardies

    Two spoiled pets, bearded dragons, sunbathing on a cozy hammock by a window.

    Successful-Egg-6765 Report

    #61

    Sometimes I Worry That I Spoil Them

    Two spoiled pets, a black cat and a fluffy cat, relax under umbrellas in a sunny garden.

    Craigamus1 Report

    #62

    He Was My Best Man At My Wedding

    A dapper Boston Terrier in a tuxedo being held by a couple, showcasing a Spoiled-Pets theme.

    DarkSenp4i Report

    #63

    I Never Thought My Polar Bear Of A Dog Would See Snow Like This. Had To Make The Most Of It & Build Him An Igloo

    A spoiled pet dog relaxes in a cozy snow igloo in a snowy backyard.

    suzzydog Report

    #64

    Bought A Matching Mini Chair For The Little Braincell Because He Always Stole Mine

    Person relaxing with a pet cat on a miniature chair, surrounded by books.

    rauschejuler Report

    #65

    Now Who’s Gonna Tell Him🥺

    Orange cat lounging in a cozy perch on a cat tree, epitome of spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    I love my big boned boy but this is gonna need a support beam soon😭

    Low_Competition4480 Report

    #66

    Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

    Woman with spoiled pets in a flower field, wearing flower crowns and enjoying playful moments with her dog.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #67

    You Are The Best Dog Mum Ever

    A giant purple octopus plush toy on a sofa, bought as a Christmas gift for a spoiled pet dog.

    ArtyAblet Report

    #68

    My 10+yo Dog Likes To Sleep On My Legs. I Made Her This Out Of Some Of My Old Jeans For Her To Sleep On While I’m At Work

    A spoiled pet dog cuddling in a pillow shaped like denim-clad legs on a couch.

    DMLorance Report

    #69

    My Husband Justified Impulse Purchasing A $100 Bean Bag Chair At Costco With “It’s For The Dog!”

    Dog lounging on a large bean bag, person standing behind, embodying spoiled pets in a cozy room setting.

    sidhescreams Report

    #70

    Spoiled

    Spoiled pet cat snuggled under white sheets in bed with city skyline in the background.

    Yarga Report

    #71

    My Mom Says The Kittens Are Spoiled, I Completely Disagree

    Spoiled pets: two cats lounging on a mini bunk bed with blue pillows and blankets in a cozy room.

    janeth0000 Report

    #72

    My Husband Thought A Sandbox Was A Bad Idea, But I Was Insistent. Dare I Say “He Was Right?” 🤣

    A spoiled pet rabbit sits in a blue sandbox inside a lush room filled with plants.

    mcrazingwill Report

    #73

    It's My Dog's 1st Birthday Today!

    Spoiled-Pets: Dog celebrating birthday with a party hat and birthday card.

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    I Made Steaks And Veggies For A Christmas Dinner With My Boy

    Dog sitting at a table with a plate of meat and vegetables, demonstrating spoiled pets dining.

    jawzee23 Report

    #75

    My Rabbit Was The Ring Bearer At Our Wedding!

    Bride and groom with a rabbit in a basket, showcasing spoiled pets at their wedding.

    We got married back in May 2021 and he has unfortunately passed since then but today I was really missing him so thought this would be fun to share. His name was Kinoko ❤️

    4LeafWonderlust Report

    #76

    Ready To Conquer The World

    Two guinea pigs enjoy a cityscape view from a high-rise window, embodying the spoiled-pets lifestyle.

    HappyBoiTimes Report

    #77

    Mom Threw Me A Birthday Pawty That No One Attended 🥹

    Dog in a pink crown and bandana, surrounded by toys and treats, celebrating a birthday. Spoiled-Pets theme.

    msjewel0508 Report

    #78

    I Too Brought My Dog To Jc Penny For “Professional Photos” 😁

    Man posing with his matching dog in polo shirts, showcasing spoiled-pets theme.

    Elstad123 Report

    #79

    The Most Spoiled Derp And Her Favorite Bone

    A spoiled pet dog cozy on a couch, wrapped in blankets, holding a bone.

    Darth_Onaga Report

    #80

    How My Dog Chooses To Spend A Hot Day

    A spoiled pet dog cozily tucked between colorful pillows and blankets on a bed.

    rawrnes Report

