Oh, to be a spoiled pet , cherished by an owner whose love knows no bounds and whose wallet has no limits. To never experience a day of work. To never pay rent. To have plenty of entertainment readily available. To eat delicious, nutritious food. To have numerous unreasonably expensive beds to sleep in (even if one prefers a cardboard box). It doesn’t get much better than that.

#1 Cat Bedroom Is Complete! Birb TV Is On! Share icon

#2 My Husband Says I’m Spoiling Him To Much. I Don’t Think So.. He Loves To Watch The Fishies Share icon

#3 I Made My 17 Year Old King Arthur A Cardboard Iron Throne Share icon

#4 Stepan Is 16 Today Share icon

#5 The Way My Cat Sleeps Share icon

#6 Gandalf Cannot Contain His Excitement For The Kitty House I Made Him! Share icon

#7 Quarantine, Day 14. Me And My Boyfriend Spent The Whole Day Setting Up An Art Gallery For Our Gerbil Share icon

#8 Two Hours Of Cat Tree Building Later Share icon

#9 Hope This Fits The Sub: My Cat Snoozing On A Sofa I Crocheted For Her Share icon

#10 My Husband Thinks I'm Crazy Share icon I admit a mini cat living room is a bit much for 2 cats but every eye roll and "you've lost your mind" comment from my husband and sons is 100% worth it when I see one of the 2 lounging in here. . It just cracks me up, Every. Damn. Time. This is BB, she's 4 months.

#11 I Have Priorities Share icon

#12 Found The Perfect Chair For My Sweet Boy And He Actually Sits In It 😭 Share icon

#13 My Mom Crocheted A Couch For My Cats Share icon

#14 Best Amazon Prime Purchase 🥹 Share icon i was skeptical they would use this but i bought it anyway and oh. my. gawd. i can’t stop recording them and i’m pretty sure everyone in my family is tired of me sending the same photos everyday. hopefully this group gets it 🥹🥹🥹



#15 Lost My Mind And Spent $400 On A Cat Tree But Look Share icon

#16 Made A Cardboard Theater For My Work At An Elementary School And How Dare I Not Realize It Was Actually For My Cats Share icon

#17 My Parents Cat Got Hurt So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box Share icon

#18 I Bought A Mini Toy Laptop For My Dog. So He Can At Least Look Like He's Helping Support This Family Share icon

#19 Bought A Novelty Tortilla Blanket For Our Cat, Now We Have A Purrito Share icon

#20 Thats Such A Cool ID Card Tho Share icon

#21 I Made My Hamster A Market Stall! Share icon

#22 I Shoveled A Maze In My Backyard For My Dogs To Play In Share icon

#23 Klaus Recovering From Being Neutered Is A Whole Ass Mood Share icon

#24 With His Own Tent Share icon

#25 The Kitty Loves Her Little House We Built For Her 🐱🏠 Share icon

#26 My Friend Has A Hammock For Their Cat Share icon

#27 I Bought My Cats Child Sized Camp Chairs Share icon

#28 Pancake Celebrating Pancake Day! Share icon

#29 We Threw A 1st Birthday Reunion Party For Their Litter. Mama Pup Included Share icon

#30 My Boss Bought Couches For Every Cat In The Company😂 Share icon

#31 Saw That People Were Posting Their Catios And Thought I Would Share Ours. Three Layers For Three Cats (2nd One Is A Master At Camouflage) Share icon

#32 My Aunt Got A Kayak For Her Dog Share icon

#33 I Built A Window In My Fence So My Dogs Can Visit With The Neighbors Dogs Share icon

#34 I Foster Failed. She's Mine Now! Let The Spoiling Commence! Share icon

#35 Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress.... It Was For The Cat Share icon

#36 I Think These Cats Might Be Spoiled Share icon

#37 Sleepy Noodle Share icon

#38 This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today...something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over...and Now I Know Why I’ve Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years. She Has No Remorse And Is Now Snuggling With All 26 Of Them! Share icon

#39 Yes, I Bought My Cat A Vintage Baby Bassinet To Sleep In Share icon And he loves it.



#40 Roger Isn’t Allowed At Our Wedding Venue So We Had To Compromise Share icon

#41 Hector Stealing My Spot. Please Share Your Babies All Tucked In😄🐶🛏️ Share icon

#42 This Guy Built A Mini-Door Complete With Doorknob Into The Front Door At The Place He’s Renting, For His Cat Stanley Share icon

#43 Had My Friend Install "Pet Peek" Windows For My Dogs. They Love Them Already! Share icon

#44 Made A Dog House For My Best Buds Share icon

#45 My Wife Convinced Me To Make Our Kittens Bunk Beds, And It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made Share icon

#46 My Nugget Spent His Thirteenth Birthday Being Pushed Around Yosemite, How Spoiled Is He? Share icon

#47 My Cousin's Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn Share icon

#48 I Sleep Wherever I Want Márcia Share icon

#49 My Dog Hates Getting Rain/Wind In His Eyes, So My Dad Got Him Goggles For Christmas For When They Go Hiking Share icon

#50 Slightly Different Project Than The Norm. Solid Walnut Rope Bridge For My Cats Share icon

#51 I Made My Cat A Little Living Room In A Corner Of My Living Room Share icon

#52 There Were Six Dogs At The Super Bowl Party I Went To, But This One Was The Most Spoiled Share icon

#53 My Sister Made A Sweater For Spaghetti...i Think He Loves It Share icon

#54 Our Little Old Man Turned 16 Today So I Made Him A Driver’s Licence For The Occasion Share icon

#55 Please Put Ruby In Your Thoughts And Prayers Tonight As Both Of Her Favourite Toys Fell Off The Lounge And She Was Unable To Get Them Share icon

#56 I Made A Cat Thingy For My Handicap Cat Share icon

#57 Ma’am There’s A Shark In Your Kayak Share icon

#58 Dog Sat For My Sister Last Weekend.. Looked Out The Window And Saw This Share icon

#59 My Friend Built This Dog Window Share icon

#60 Needless To Say This 14$ Cat Hammock Is A Success For The Beardies Share icon

#61 Sometimes I Worry That I Spoil Them Share icon

#62 He Was My Best Man At My Wedding Share icon

#63 I Never Thought My Polar Bear Of A Dog Would See Snow Like This. Had To Make The Most Of It & Build Him An Igloo Share icon

#64 Bought A Matching Mini Chair For The Little Braincell Because He Always Stole Mine Share icon

#65 Now Who’s Gonna Tell Him🥺 Share icon I love my big boned boy but this is gonna need a support beam soon😭



#66 Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog Share icon

#67 You Are The Best Dog Mum Ever Share icon

#68 My 10+yo Dog Likes To Sleep On My Legs. I Made Her This Out Of Some Of My Old Jeans For Her To Sleep On While I’m At Work Share icon

#69 My Husband Justified Impulse Purchasing A $100 Bean Bag Chair At Costco With “It’s For The Dog!” Share icon

#70 Spoiled Share icon

#71 My Mom Says The Kittens Are Spoiled, I Completely Disagree Share icon

#72 My Husband Thought A Sandbox Was A Bad Idea, But I Was Insistent. Dare I Say “He Was Right?” 🤣 Share icon

#73 It's My Dog's 1st Birthday Today! Share icon

#74 I Made Steaks And Veggies For A Christmas Dinner With My Boy Share icon

#75 My Rabbit Was The Ring Bearer At Our Wedding! Share icon We got married back in May 2021 and he has unfortunately passed since then but today I was really missing him so thought this would be fun to share. His name was Kinoko ❤️



#76 Ready To Conquer The World Share icon

#77 Mom Threw Me A Birthday Pawty That No One Attended 🥹 Share icon

#78 I Too Brought My Dog To Jc Penny For “Professional Photos” 😁 Share icon

#79 The Most Spoiled Derp And Her Favorite Bone Share icon

#80 How My Dog Chooses To Spend A Hot Day Share icon