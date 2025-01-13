80 Spoiled Pets Who Are Clearly Winning At Life
Oh, to be a spoiled pet, cherished by an owner whose love knows no bounds and whose wallet has no limits. To never experience a day of work. To never pay rent. To have plenty of entertainment readily available. To eat delicious, nutritious food. To have numerous unreasonably expensive beds to sleep in (even if one prefers a cardboard box). It doesn’t get much better than that.
Cat Bedroom Is Complete! Birb TV Is On!
My Husband Says I’m Spoiling Him To Much. I Don’t Think So.. He Loves To Watch The Fishies
I Made My 17 Year Old King Arthur A Cardboard Iron Throne
Stepan Is 16 Today
The Way My Cat Sleeps
Gandalf Cannot Contain His Excitement For The Kitty House I Made Him!
Quarantine, Day 14. Me And My Boyfriend Spent The Whole Day Setting Up An Art Gallery For Our Gerbil
Two Hours Of Cat Tree Building Later
I am so jealous of this! My cats want this!! And they also want that big fuzzy thing on the left.
Hope This Fits The Sub: My Cat Snoozing On A Sofa I Crocheted For Her
She's holding on in her sleep so tight to make sure no one else gets her little couch.
My Husband Thinks I'm Crazy
I admit a mini cat living room is a bit much for 2 cats but every eye roll and "you've lost your mind" comment from my husband and sons is 100% worth it when I see one of the 2 lounging in here. . It just cracks me up, Every. Damn. Time. This is BB, she's 4 months.
This is the best by far and needs to leap from #22 to #1 in the next 30 seconds!
I Have Priorities
Found The Perfect Chair For My Sweet Boy And He Actually Sits In It 😭
I found two chairs like that at my local op shop! I don't have a cat, though.
My Mom Crocheted A Couch For My Cats
Best Amazon Prime Purchase 🥹
i was skeptical they would use this but i bought it anyway and oh. my. gawd. i can’t stop recording them and i’m pretty sure everyone in my family is tired of me sending the same photos everyday. hopefully this group gets it 🥹🥹🥹
Lost My Mind And Spent $400 On A Cat Tree But Look
Made A Cardboard Theater For My Work At An Elementary School And How Dare I Not Realize It Was Actually For My Cats
My Parents Cat Got Hurt So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box
I Bought A Mini Toy Laptop For My Dog. So He Can At Least Look Like He's Helping Support This Family
Bought A Novelty Tortilla Blanket For Our Cat, Now We Have A Purrito
Comfy chair + soft blanket + soft cat bed + tortilla blanket = IDK, your prince/princess *might* still feel a pea. Otherwise well done.
Thats Such A Cool ID Card Tho
I Made My Hamster A Market Stall!
I Shoveled A Maze In My Backyard For My Dogs To Play In
Klaus Recovering From Being Neutered Is A Whole Ass Mood
With His Own Tent
The Kitty Loves Her Little House We Built For Her 🐱🏠
My Friend Has A Hammock For Their Cat
I Bought My Cats Child Sized Camp Chairs
Pancake Celebrating Pancake Day!
We Threw A 1st Birthday Reunion Party For Their Litter. Mama Pup Included
My Boss Bought Couches For Every Cat In The Company😂
Saw That People Were Posting Their Catios And Thought I Would Share Ours. Three Layers For Three Cats (2nd One Is A Master At Camouflage)
My Aunt Got A Kayak For Her Dog
I Built A Window In My Fence So My Dogs Can Visit With The Neighbors Dogs
I Foster Failed. She's Mine Now! Let The Spoiling Commence!
Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress.... It Was For The Cat
Gorgeous cat. I would also do just about anything for this cat if it were mine.
I Think These Cats Might Be Spoiled
Sleepy Noodle
This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today...something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over...and Now I Know Why I’ve Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years. She Has No Remorse And Is Now Snuggling With All 26 Of Them!
Yes, I Bought My Cat A Vintage Baby Bassinet To Sleep In
And he loves it.
Roger Isn’t Allowed At Our Wedding Venue So We Had To Compromise
Hector Stealing My Spot. Please Share Your Babies All Tucked In😄🐶🛏️
This Guy Built A Mini-Door Complete With Doorknob Into The Front Door At The Place He’s Renting, For His Cat Stanley
Had My Friend Install "Pet Peek" Windows For My Dogs. They Love Them Already!
Made A Dog House For My Best Buds
My Wife Convinced Me To Make Our Kittens Bunk Beds, And It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made
My Nugget Spent His Thirteenth Birthday Being Pushed Around Yosemite, How Spoiled Is He?
My Cousin's Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn
I Sleep Wherever I Want Márcia
My Dog Hates Getting Rain/Wind In His Eyes, So My Dad Got Him Goggles For Christmas For When They Go Hiking
Slightly Different Project Than The Norm. Solid Walnut Rope Bridge For My Cats
I Made My Cat A Little Living Room In A Corner Of My Living Room
There Were Six Dogs At The Super Bowl Party I Went To, But This One Was The Most Spoiled
My Sister Made A Sweater For Spaghetti...i Think He Loves It
Our Little Old Man Turned 16 Today So I Made Him A Driver’s Licence For The Occasion
Please Put Ruby In Your Thoughts And Prayers Tonight As Both Of Her Favourite Toys Fell Off The Lounge And She Was Unable To Get Them
I Made A Cat Thingy For My Handicap Cat
Ma’am There’s A Shark In Your Kayak
Dog Sat For My Sister Last Weekend.. Looked Out The Window And Saw This
My Friend Built This Dog Window
Needless To Say This 14$ Cat Hammock Is A Success For The Beardies
Sometimes I Worry That I Spoil Them
He Was My Best Man At My Wedding
I Never Thought My Polar Bear Of A Dog Would See Snow Like This. Had To Make The Most Of It & Build Him An Igloo
Bought A Matching Mini Chair For The Little Braincell Because He Always Stole Mine
Now Who’s Gonna Tell Him🥺
I love my big boned boy but this is gonna need a support beam soon😭
Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog
You Are The Best Dog Mum Ever
My 10+yo Dog Likes To Sleep On My Legs. I Made Her This Out Of Some Of My Old Jeans For Her To Sleep On While I’m At Work
My Husband Justified Impulse Purchasing A $100 Bean Bag Chair At Costco With “It’s For The Dog!”
Spoiled
My Mom Says The Kittens Are Spoiled, I Completely Disagree
My Husband Thought A Sandbox Was A Bad Idea, But I Was Insistent. Dare I Say “He Was Right?” 🤣
It's My Dog's 1st Birthday Today!
I Made Steaks And Veggies For A Christmas Dinner With My Boy
My Rabbit Was The Ring Bearer At Our Wedding!
We got married back in May 2021 and he has unfortunately passed since then but today I was really missing him so thought this would be fun to share. His name was Kinoko ❤️