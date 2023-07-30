If you are someone that has had a cat in their life for many years, you will know that they are at their happiest when they’re being totally and completely spoiled by you.

After all, in their opinion, they’re royalty and we are merely one of their many admiring fans.

In fact, our feline companions tend to dominate the household and have us running around doing whatever it is they want us to do.

Even when they’ve been up to mischief, destroying furniture, stealing food, or generally bringing chaos into our lives. We still allow them to get away with it all because we unconditionally love them.

We will do anything for them and in return they make us happy. And you know, they don’t realize they’re being spoiled, for them it’s just another normal day.

Scroll down to see that these cats are totally unaware of how spoiled they are, but they certainly know who is the boss of the house!

More info: kingdomofcat.guru

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When The Queen Demands To Play With The Ceiling Dangles, She Gets To Play With The Ceiling Dangles

When The Queen Demands To Play With The Ceiling Dangles, She Gets To Play With The Ceiling Dangles

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#2

Mom: “So Don’t Tell Dad… But [stage Whisper] This Pillow For Bob Was €70

Mom: “So Don’t Tell Dad… But [stage Whisper] This Pillow For Bob Was €70

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#3

DIY’ed A Tower For My Cats From Amazon Boxes. I Think They Enjoy It

DIY’ed A Tower For My Cats From Amazon Boxes. I Think They Enjoy It

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#4

Spoiled Cat Doesn’t Leave Me Alone Until I Put On Her Show. She Really Loves Bird And Fish Shows On Youtube

Spoiled Cat Doesn’t Leave Me Alone Until I Put On Her Show. She Really Loves Bird And Fish Shows On Youtube

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#5

Have You Ever Seen A More Spoiled Cat? We Just Moved Into Our New Place And He Has More Toys Than We Have Furniture

Have You Ever Seen A More Spoiled Cat? We Just Moved Into Our New Place And He Has More Toys Than We Have Furniture

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#6

Wife Says The Cat Is Spoiled. I Have No Idea What She’s Talking About

Wife Says The Cat Is Spoiled. I Have No Idea What She’s Talking About

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#7

It’s My Birthday, But My Gift Was For My Cats. Spoiled Creatures

It’s My Birthday, But My Gift Was For My Cats. Spoiled Creatures

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#8

She Likes To Watch The Garbage Men, But Can’t See Out By Herself

She Likes To Watch The Garbage Men, But Can’t See Out By Herself

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#9

My Cat Got A Couch Before I Did

My Cat Got A Couch Before I Did

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#10

You Know Your Cat Is Spoiled When He Refuses To Eat His Food In The Kitchen And Will Only Chow Down Where I’m Eating Too

You Know Your Cat Is Spoiled When He Refuses To Eat His Food In The Kitchen And Will Only Chow Down Where I’m Eating Too

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#11

She Fell Between My Legs, Trapping Me For Hours

She Fell Between My Legs, Trapping Me For Hours

kingdomofcat.guru Report

1point
Anduin
POST
#12

The Most Spoiled Cat On The Planet Is The One Who Meowed At Me Until I Laid Out And Turned On The Electric Throw. And Then She Promptly Stole My Spot

The Most Spoiled Cat On The Planet Is The One Who Meowed At Me Until I Laid Out And Turned On The Electric Throw. And Then She Promptly Stole My Spot

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#13

My Cat, Indigo, Sometimes Jumps In The Sink As An Attempt To Beg Me To Turn It On. He Enjoys Water Out Of The Sink More Than Water Out Of The Bowl

My Cat, Indigo, Sometimes Jumps In The Sink As An Attempt To Beg Me To Turn It On. He Enjoys Water Out Of The Sink More Than Water Out Of The Bowl

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#14

I Made A Gazebo For My Cat

I Made A Gazebo For My Cat

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#15

My Boyfriend Spent 3 Months On An Outdoor Heated Cat House For My Guy. Hasn’t Stepped Into It Once

My Boyfriend Spent 3 Months On An Outdoor Heated Cat House For My Guy. Hasn’t Stepped Into It Once

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#16

After I Stopped Him From Chewing On Pencils, He Decided He’d Had Enough Of It And Laid Down On Top Of My Book And Pencils

After I Stopped Him From Chewing On Pencils, He Decided He’d Had Enough Of It And Laid Down On Top Of My Book And Pencils

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#17

I Have To Pet Him Before I Can Go To The Toilet. Every. Single. Time

I Have To Pet Him Before I Can Go To The Toilet. Every. Single. Time

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#18

What Ya Eating, Mom?

What Ya Eating, Mom?

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#19

Today I Spent An Hour Fixing Newton’s Favorite Toys. He Hasn’t Played With Either Since

Today I Spent An Hour Fixing Newton’s Favorite Toys. He Hasn’t Played With Either Since

kingdomofcat.guru Report

0points
Anduin
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!