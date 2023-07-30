If you are someone that has had a cat in their life for many years, you will know that they are at their happiest when they’re being totally and completely spoiled by you.

After all, in their opinion, they’re royalty and we are merely one of their many admiring fans.

In fact, our feline companions tend to dominate the household and have us running around doing whatever it is they want us to do.

Even when they’ve been up to mischief, destroying furniture, stealing food, or generally bringing chaos into our lives. We still allow them to get away with it all because we unconditionally love them.

We will do anything for them and in return they make us happy. And you know, they don’t realize they’re being spoiled, for them it’s just another normal day.

Scroll down to see that these cats are totally unaware of how spoiled they are, but they certainly know who is the boss of the house!

