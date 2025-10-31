87 Soul-Soothing Photos Of Adopted Pets To Bring The Instant Warm Fuzzies (October Edition)
In such divisive and tumultuous times, it can sometimes be challenging to desensitize yourself from all the noise. Whether it’s on social media timelines or comment boxes, the toxicity seems inescapable.
If you are finding yourself drowning in all the negativity, here’s your much-needed palate cleanser in the form of soul-soothing pet adoption photos. As we’ve always done, we’re bringing you instant good vibes with images of adorable animals finding joy and warmth in their new homes.
Here’s the October edition of adopted pets for you to go gaga over today. Enjoy!
My Wife And I Finally Adopted A Cat!
New Friend
Found This Little One Outside
As noble an act as it is, adopting a pet also comes with challenges. For example, when dealing with dogs, behavioral challenges may arise. According to the Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary, some dogs may have anxiety, fear, or past trauma, especially since they are coming into a new environment.
The Sanctuary noted that rushing a dog into new activities may overwhelm it and exacerbate its stress, which is why new owners must exercise patience and understanding and ensure their new pet undergoes proper training.
The Most Perfect Nicest Softest Prettiest Most Well-Behaved Kitten
I Just Rescued A Goose Today
I Was So Wrong, Cats Are Cool
While behavioral challenges may be prevalent among shelter animals, it is also a common misconception. It is why experts from Virginia Tech’s College of Veterinary Medicine emphasize the importance of patience, consistency, and love.
By doing so, it allows a shelter pet to overcome challenges and adjust more quickly to their environment, becoming loving companions.
It Hurts To Know I’ll Never Know What My Adopted Cat Looked Like As A Kitten
Small Demon Alert
Our New Rescue Cat
Oh God in Heaven, I am in love! Send that little snippet my way!
Many shelters around the United States are nearly at full capacity. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues in 2024 alone.
Statistics also show that the time dogs spend in shelters before adoption has increased over the last five years. This overstay of larger dogs, in particular, has strained the system, which is already overburdened.
Helen (~15)
Just A Sweet Story About Adopting A Senior Cat :)
On a much sadder note, ASPCA notes that around 607,000 animals were euthanized in shelters in 2024. While the number decreased by 2% from 2023, it remains a massive figure that underscores the overpopulation issue in animal shelters.
My New Baby!!
My First Cat 🥰
First Time Having A Cat In The Family And
If you do decide to adopt a pet from a shelter, you must first assess your situation. According to Providence Vet, one way to know if you’re pet-ready would be if you have enough time to meet the animal’s basic needs, whether it’s food, training, or trips to the vet.
Another important question to ask is if you can afford to care for a pet. You must make a financial commitment to food, supplies, and routine checkups, which can be costly over time.
Adopted This Sweet Senior Ginger Boy This Week
I Finally Adopted A Kitten! It Will Be Called Toulouse! I Never Had An Orange Cat... What Awaits Me? 😂 I Am Very Happy!
As Providence Vet notes, adopting a pet can be an exciting experience if you are well-prepared. Your goal would be to help your new companion adjust and successfully transition into their new home.
That includes providing a safe space where the animal can feel less stress as it settles into he space. If necessary, you may need to give them a quiet area where they can retreat when they feel overwhelmed or scared.
Florence Has Adopted Her Illegally Smol Torbico
Newly Adopted Adult Cat Hisses—Will He Warm Up?
Slowly Adopted By A Stray
"Maybe you don't know it yet, hooman, but you are mine now."
Buster Biscuits
Adopted This Guy Yesterday! Not Sure What To Name Him Yet 😬
Sisters Forever ❤️
Meet Aurora, The Greyhound/ Galgo I Rescued!
When Your Dogs Face Glitches Mid-Smile And Now Youre Questioning If You Adopted A Pet Or Summoned Something
My Life Changed After We Met Him
I Adopted This Dog
A Parking Lot Find Becomes My Pet
Just Adopted A Cat. Should We Name Him Mr. Bean?
Gregory Was The Saddest Cat At The Shelter When I Adopted Him A Year Ago. Now He’s This Sassy Guy With So Much To Say!
I Just Got My First Cat, Luna! ❤️
[15] Just Adopted!
First Time Kitty Owner!
I can't believe how much I love kittens. They are like a magnet to me.
I've Been Cat Sitting All Week And Tonight I Suspect That I've Just Been Adopted
Me And My Partner Have Gotten Our First Cat Together!
First Time Adopting A Stray Cat
I Recently Adopted Teddy (On The Right) Partly Because He Looks Just Like My Girl Chimmy. They've Become Best Friends. Love These Little Cow Cats
Meet Mouse!
I love it when they are comfortable enough to show their bellies.
My New Rescue Cat
Our Flamepoint Siamese!
My New Son Oscar
Adopted This Cute Baby Girl Sunday From A Local Cattle Dog Rescue
Got A Rescue Pup For Our Rescue Pup
Tinkerbell, Forever 23
Never Say Never
New Pigeon Owner!
New Ferret Owner!
Absolute Cuteness Overload!
First Foster Got Adopted And I Am Down In The Dumps
Newest Addition To The Family, Apollo!!
Our Adopted Tabby Girl In Her Cat Tube Lair
Cat We Just Adopted Today
I Adopted This Cat!
Single Kitten Homes
Newly Adopted Malinois/Shepherd
Little Pittie Ready For His Furever Home!
I Adopted A Stray Dog From The Street. She’s Currently 2 Months Old. How Big Do You Think She’ll Get When She Grows Up?
The Bestest Bubba
Newest Member Of Our Family
Who Else Has A Old Ferret? 10+ ❤️
Wowsers! The one on the right is saying, "Where's my glasses?"
Adopted This Beautiful Boy From Texas Shelter. Any Guesses?
Adopted A Dog. He Is So Ugly
Everyone Meet My Newest Niece, Sequoia!
Buddy Mac 🌈
It's hard to take him seriously with that shirt on. He needs a white button down and tie.