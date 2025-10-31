ADVERTISEMENT

In such divisive and tumultuous times, it can sometimes be challenging to desensitize yourself from all the noise. Whether it’s on social media timelines or comment boxes, the toxicity seems inescapable.

If you are finding yourself drowning in all the negativity, here’s your much-needed palate cleanser in the form of soul-soothing pet adoption photos. As we’ve always done, we’re bringing you instant good vibes with images of adorable animals finding joy and warmth in their new homes.

Here’s the October edition of adopted pets for you to go gaga over today. Enjoy!