A dog in a shelter has three possible fates: finding a forever home, ending its days in the shelter, or being put down. In 2024, a whopping 334,000 dogs were euthanized all across the U.S. And while adoption rates are around two million, the number of non-live outcomes is still huge.

What better way to convince people to adopt and not shop than to show them some before-and-after photos of adopted doggos? That's exactly what we're doing here! We've gathered the newest selection of wholesome transformation pics to prove to you that giving an abandoned dog a new home is one of the best feelings in the whole world!

#1

This Is Samuel :) He Was Rescued When He Was Just Two Weeks Old, With His Eye And Skull Exposed (No One Knows Exactly What Happened)

Rescue dog before and after adoption resting on couch and playing with yarn, showing healing and transformation.

I adopted him shortly after. But now he is a loved and happy dog, with a bionic eye that sees everything.

Roseandroses4 Report

    #2

    Nothing I Love More Than My Foster’s Transformations

    Before and after photos of rescue dog Yukon showing healing power and transformation after adoption.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #3

    Ruth! Given Six Months To Live When I Adopted Her... We're Now At 2.5yrs Together :)

    Rescue dog before and after adoption, showing transformation and healing power with happy owner smiling and holding dog

    awalfrand Report

    #4

    Nothing I Love More Than My Foster’s Transformations

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog named Zeppelin showing healing and transformation outdoors.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #5

    Nothing I Love More Than My Foster’s Transformations

    Before and after adoption photos of rescue dog Juneau showing remarkable healing and transformation.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #6

    Rescued From The Streets About 3 Months Ago. He's Now Peacefully Snoring In Bed Next To Me. I Love Him So Much

    Rescue dog before and after adoption, showing transformation and healing power with a happy dog playing outside.

    chantal-goyave Report

    #7

    From Neglect To Hope: Nala Could Barely Walk When I Rescued Her— Look At Her Now

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing remarkable healing and transformation in appearance and health.

    HappyPawsnTalesRo Report

    #8

    Waffles Is Sweeter Than Syrup!

    Rescue dog before and after adoption, showing transformation and healing power in cozy indoor settings.

    oliveGOT Report

    #9

    From Abandon At A Cemetery To Thriving! Meet Anubis!

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing remarkable healing and transformation in a loving environment.

    __blue98 Report

    #10

    Penny, The Day She Was Found And Now Ten Years Later

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing power in a home setting.

    Critical_Pop_9714 Report

    #11

    Happy 1st Gotcha Year Antonia! 🐶

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing transformation and improved health outdoors.

    thehowsph Report

    #12

    Tabsi’s Second Chance

    Before and after adoption rescue dog photos showing the healing power and transformation of a happy adopted dog.

    remember_who_u_are Report

    #13

    Peanut -- The Rescue Dog That Rescued Me

    Rescue dog before and after adoption, showing transformation and healing in a loving outdoor environment.

    I grew up with dogs my entire childhood and finally adopted my first dog as an adult. I have three amazing rescue cats, but I was looking for a furry companion that I could take with me and train to become my service animal. That's when I found Peanut at my local shelter -- a sweet, 1-year-old "chiweenie" who came from an ab**ive household. He is everything I could ever hope for in a dog and so much more. As an autistic adult with severe depression and anxiety, Peanut has done wonders for me.

    When I first brought him home in September, he was fearful of everyone and everything. He would cower and hide or bark at anyone who approached him. Fast forward to today, and he is super outgoing, friendly, and follows me everywhere! Through training and socialization, I've gotten him to stop barking at strangers while out and about, and I bring him with me nearly everywhere I go. He also ADORES my three cats and loves sleeping on the couch with them.

    I'm so happy and grateful to have found and adopted Peanut. He motivates me to go outside more and helps me with my anxiety. I'm not afraid to go shopping anymore because having him with me helps me keep my focus on HIM and not the large, scary crowds around me.

    If you're considering adopting, do it! Shelter dogs are the absolute sweetest and they all deserve a loving home. If you have the time and patience, I promise you it is very rewarding and worth it. Just remember that it takes TIME for dogs (and cats!) to ease in to their new surroundings and to trust their new owner -- especially if they came from abusive previous owners. Don't give up on them!

    paulstanleystattoo Report

    #14

    From Cypriot Streets And An Abandoned Box, To Scottish Highlands

    Before and after adoption photos showing the healing power of a rescue dog resting in a red armchair at home.

    Alone_Jacket_484 Report

    #15

    Shiva Is So Proud Of The Amount Of Hair We Brushed Off Today! 💕 She’s Been With Us For More Than A Year Now!

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing its remarkable healing and transformation.

    LaurenZNe Report

    #16

    7 Months After Adoption He Was On His Way Back To The Shelter

    Rescue dog before adoption behind bars and after adoption smiling happily next to person in Santa costume.

    To get photos with Santa 🎅 in 2023. He loves car rides 🥰

    Ok_Opposite_1802 Report

    #17

    We Found Joey At 5 Weeks Old, Scrounging For Food At A Gas Station, Barely Surviving. Now He’s 9 Months Old And Living His Best Life!

    Before and after adoption photos of a brown and white rescue dog showing healing and transformation by the beach and grass.

    Vast_Plant_1681 Report

    #18

    We Found Luna On The Street After A Crazy Storm In Indonesia And Flew Her Back Home With Us!

    Rescue dog before and after adoption showing healing and transformation from neglected to healthy and happy pet.

    ShakaBrah36 Report

    #19

    Dolly, She Lived Sadly In The Rain Until I Rescued Her

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and happiness in a sunny outdoor setting.

    Darkmx10 Report

    #20

    Trigger - Hit By A Car And Left For Dead On The Road With A Broken Leg. 3 Weeks In The Vet And Now Has A Forever Home With 4 Other Dogs

    Rescue dog shown before adoption lying thin on floor and after adoption healthy and happy outdoors on grass.

    WhatsATrouserSnake Report

    #21

    Phoebe Was Thrown Out After Using Her To Sell Her Puppies. Now She Gets To Be The Baby

    Collage of a rescued dog before and after adoption, showing its healing journey and bond with new owner.

    lil_gingerale Report

    #22

    George, 7 Months Old

    Rescue dog before and after adoption showing transformation and healing power with a blue harness and colorful collar.

    Spare-Guest-8420 Report

    #23

    My Tripod Foster Boy, Moose, Before And After I Rescued Him

    Rescue dog before and after adoption showing transformation and healing power in outdoor grassy setting.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #24

    Von, Before And After Adoption. Adopted April 2020 And Now Protector Of The Couch And Yard And Total Couch Tater

    Rescue dog before and after adoption, showing transformation and healing power with joyful expression in outdoor setting.

    lizzylou365 Report

    #25

    I Pulled Bella From The Euthanasia List 112 Days Ago To Foster. Today, I Dropped Her Off With Her Forever Family. ❤️

    Before and after adoption photos of a happy rescue dog showing healing and transformation with a toy ball.

    mugglequeen Report

    #26

    Sweet Willa

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation in a loving environment.

    Ok-Location-6472 Report

    #27

    From Chained To The Side Of A House To Outdoorsy Oregon Girl!

    Side-by-side photos of a rescue dog with a person resting and the same dog happily posing outdoors after adoption.

    Her owner went to jail and she was left chained to the side of the house. The first picture was her first night with us. So skinny but has always been a huge cuddle bug. Now she enjoys gorgeous hikes and long naps.

    Kennybrightup Report

    #28

    Checkers 6 Months Later Update (1.5 Years Total) Compared To His Original Shelter Picture And Bio

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation with a harness on a chair.

    Ok-Cook-7542 Report

    #29

    When She Was First Rescued, In Greece, And Now With Us

    Before and after adoption photos showing the healing power of a rescue dog in a natural outdoor setting.

    AlexandraLeo Report

    #30

    This Dude Wandered Up To A Farm. They Let Him Sleep In A Stall, But Obviously It Wasn’t Ideal For Him…

    Before and after adoption photos showing a rescue dog’s healing transformation and new life in a cozy gray hoodie.

    gkpetrescue Report

    #31

    Terrified And Starved Almost To Death In Macedonia, And Here With Us

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing through love and care.

    AlexandraLeo Report

    #32

    Adopted Senior Mini Poodle From Overcrowded Shelter

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation with curly black fur in cozy settings.

    fromthebay510 Report

    #33

    Acorn In TX 14 Minutes Away From Euthanasia, Acorn In Ky On Her First Gotcha Day

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing the healing power of love and care.

    Alarmed-Battle7300 Report

    Third Home In A Week, Day I Got My Boy At 3 Months Old vs. 3 Months Later 💕

    Rescue dog before and after adoption playing outside and cuddling with cats, showing healing power through joyful moments.

    His first owner claimed he was “destructive when left alone” (he was a 3 month old puppy) and that he was cat aggressive. The last picture is him and the cats that he apparently hates so much ✨

    HauntingPalpitation8 Report

    #35

    Lily Finally Has The Life She Deserves

    Side-by-side before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing its healing transformation and comfort.

    nedaco Report

    #36

    Nothing I Love More Than My Fosters’ Transformations

    Before and after photos of a rescue dog showing the healing power of adoption with noticeable transformation.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #37

    Nothing I Love More Than My Fosters’ Transformations

    Rescue dog before and after adoption, showing healing transformation with puppies and flower collar outdoors.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #38

    You Could Visibly Watch Him Relax As We Drove Away From The Shelter

    Before and after adoption photos of a happy rescue dog showcasing the healing power of dog adoption transformation.

    Usual-Candidate-8391 Report

    #39

    Dirty Mop Ran Out In Front Of My Car Yesterday

    Before and after adoption rescue dog photos showing healing transformation of a small dog in a cage and resting comfortably.

    Ok-Location-6472 Report

    #40

    From Sick And Homeless To Living The Good Life!

    Rescue dog before and after adoption, showing healing transformation from neglected to resting peacefully on a bed.

    Extension_End_6270 Report

    #41

    Shiva’s First Year Of Life Was Spent Chained And Starved, But Now She’s Healthy And Loved! She Is Also The Best Roadtrip Partner Ever

    Rescue dog before and after adoption showing transformation and healing power with bright eyes and happy expression.

    LaurenZNe Report

    #42

    Our Sweet Girl Paisley The Day We Found Her vs. One Month Later

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing its healing and transformation journey in a home setting.

    i_love_small_ducks Report

    #43

    Charlotte Before & After

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation with a happy, healthy appearance.

    gkpetrescue Report

    #44

    Spike - Coming Up On 3 Years Later

    Rescue dog shown in a shelter and happily swimming in a pool after adoption before and after healing photos.

    TheRagingBull84 Report

    #45

    From The Pound To The Penthouse

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing remarkable healing and transformation progress.

    thedrunknerd Report

    #46

    My Lovely Girl On Her Way To Us In April This Year, vs. Now!

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing power in a natural outdoor setting.

    YaGotGot Report

    #47

    My Big Girl - Rescued After 5 Months In A Shelter

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing power with cozy blankets and toys.

    silentrage420 Report

    #48

    Adopted A Sickly Senior To Try To Give Her Joy In Her Remaining Months. Then I Cleaned Her Up. I Remain Stunned.😍🥰😍

    Before and after adoption photos of a small rescue dog showing its healing transformation and new life.

    DandelionValley-TG Report

    #49

    Murphy

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation through care and love.

    Jaded_Marsupial_ Report

    #50

    My Sweet Baby

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing power over time.

    Kimocolis Report

    #51

    Jerry Tomato ~1 Year After Adoption

    Before and after adoption photos of a happy rescue dog showing healing and transformation in a natural outdoor setting.

    bruxbuddies Report

    #52

    2 Years To The Day Of Love And Care

    Before and after adoption photos showing a rescue dog sleeping on a couch, highlighting healing through care.

    Aggressive_Bad_5393 Report

    #53

    16-Year-Old Foster Fail

    Side-by-side before and after adoption photos showing a rescue dog with its new owner, highlighting healing power.

    HisMomm Report

    #54

    Almost Her 1 Year Adopt-Iversary!

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing a dramatic transformation and healing power.

    Peachy_keen1001 Report

    #55

    Lots Of Love (And Some Food Of Course) Can Heal 🤍

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation with a happy, healthy appearance.

    dogluvr_1 Report

    #56

    12 Years Old Now

    Rescue dog transformation showing before in a dirty cage and after wrapped in a cozy yellow blanket indoors.

    PurplePajamas01 Report

    #57

    From The Streets. No One Came To Claim. To Adopted By Us. 3 Months Now. 😌 How We Got Him vs. How It’s Going ;)

    Small white rescue dog shown before and after adoption, wearing harnesses and enjoying outdoor walks on a leash.

    ToeComprehensive5813 Report

    #58

    Baby Girl Was So Scared

    Before and after rescue dog photos showing transformation and healing power through adoption and care.

    Every_Class7242 Report

    #59

    When We Found Her vs. Now

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing its healing transformation and improved well-being.

    WeekZestyclose5879 Report

    #60

    6+ Months At The Shelter

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing the healing power of love and care in its transformation.

    TechnicianPossible66 Report

    #61

    3 Months With Rufus

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation through love and care.

    robertsmiths Report

    #62

    Got Daisy From A Sweet Couple Who Rescued A Litter Of Puppies From An Abandoned Building. From Scared With Red Inflamed Skin To A Silly Happy Gal :)

    Before and after adoption photos of a happy rescue dog showing transformation and healing power after being adopted.

    Downtown_Staff4228 Report

    #63

    Luna Was Found Found Pregnant Walking Down The Highway. She Gave Birth In Our Apartment To Six Healthy Puppies. Here She Is A Year Later

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog and her puppies showing healing power and transformation.

    tujobi Report

    #64

    Spike - 2.5 Years Later

    Before and after adoption photos showing a rescue dog in a shelter and later happily resting by a backyard pool.

    TheRagingBull84 Report

    #65

    Clover

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and transformation through loving care.

    I was driving from North Florida to South Florida a while back. At one point, I saw a dog in the median of the highway. But there were two police officers standing with her. I am an animal rescuer and I’m pretty good at handling animals so I thought maybe I should stop and offer my assistance… But we were still in what I would consider the south and all I could picture was the police officers rudely brushing me off. I battled with myself for a few minutes and then decided to turn around. When I got back to where the dog was, I could not believe my eyes. The police had left her there, in the median… Bleeding from her nose. She had obviously fallen out of the back of a pick up truck, probably an unloved hunting dog.. and they just left her in the median of a busy highway. I ran and grabbed her and looked up the closest veterinary clinic, which was named Shamrock veterinary clinic, lucky for her! I saw the police officers just down the road hanging and chatting on the side of the road. Disgusting.

    She was stable enough to come home with me, so that’s what we did… After she started feeling better, she started exploring the house, and we realized quickly she had never been in a house before. The TV was amazing and her reflection and windows and doors was startling! my former college professor saw her post on Facebook and wanted to adopt her… She had since moved out of the area so her friend’s private plane ended up being her rescue express!

    And yes, I snapped pictures as I was running up to her. I’m a RESCUER and I know how important photos are for fundraising and I didn’t know how much veterinary care she would need! I could barely breathe as I was running up to her her I was so astonished at the turn of events.

    gkpetrescue Report

    #66

    At The Shelter vs. Foster Home

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog named Kilo showing transformation and healing.

    HisMomm Report

    #67

    My Girl Penny - Before And After

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescued dog showing its healing transformation and new life indoors.

    stwp141 Report

    #68

    Mochi 8 Months After Being Rescued 🐶🤍

    Rescue dog before and after adoption resting on a red towel and lying on a beige dog bed outdoors.

    Few_Funny_7670 Report

    #69

    Before & After Foster 🖤

    Before and after photos of a rescued dog showing healing and transformation after adoption.

    HisMomm Report

    #70

    Zuko The Day He Was Rescued By The Shelter vs. Two Years After Being Adopted. ♥🔥

    Before and after adoption photos of a black rescue dog showcasing the healing power of dog rescue and adoption.

    eat_sleep_rescue Report

    #71

    Our Petey Before And After

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing healing and joyful transformation in a loving home.

    wholivesinthewoods Report

    #72

    Belle Ame - Six Years Of Love Makes A Big Difference!

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing power in a loving home environment.

    Heaether Report

    #73

    Momo’s Adoption Glow Up (1.5 Years Journey)

    Before and after adoption photos of a black and white rescue dog showing healing and transformation.

    DesiKatie Report

    #74

    Before And After Adoption, My Beautiful Boy Who Passed Away This Year 💔

    Before and after adoption photos of a white rescue dog showing transformation and healing through rescue and care.

    Mossmutt Report

    #75

    To Be Loved Is To Be Changed

    Before and after adoption photos of rescue dogs, showing their healing and transformation in loving homes.

    ruuhroh Report

    #76

    My Best Boy Debit The 1st Day From The Shelter To Now

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing power in a loving home.

    Soggy-Celebration-86 Report

    #77

    Blueberry's Transformation!

    Before and after adoption photos of a rescue dog showing its healing transformation and joyful new life.

    KaidenTheMaiden Report

    #78

    Toby - Shut Down At The Shelter To A Happy, Crazy Boy Now

    Before and after photos of a rescue dog showing transformation and healing power after adoption.

    Successful-Mind-9332 Report

    #79

    My Molly When I Met Her At The Shelter In 2016, And This Morning

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a rescue dog resting in a shelter and comfortably at home after adoption.

    timetowhineanddine Report

    #80

    Edgar Before & After Adoption, And 4 Years Later

    Rescue dog before and after adoption showing healing power with happy expressions and human interaction outdoors.

    Past-Theory9387 Report

