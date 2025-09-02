ADVERTISEMENT

According to the cat distribution system, a feline finds its way to the person who needs them most. Although there's no official alternative for dogs, strays find their forever homes, too. Sometimes, the universe might need to nudge the potential owner by making them visit a shelter, but, at the end of the day, the pet and the hooman still find their way to each other.

Recently, there's been a trend on TikTok, where owners were sharing their animal adoption stories. Some of them met at shelters, other pets claimed people's homes as their own after sneaking in under the fence. And others met their best four-legged friends abroad, feeling a connection so strong the flew them back home.

The love between a pet and its owner knows no bounds, so, we present to you the cutest and most tear-jerking stories from the trend to bring you back your faith in humanity.