30 Times The “Cat Distribution System” Worked Out Perfectly
If you spend enough time online, especially in circles where animal content is popular, it's likely you have probably heard about a phenomenon called the "cat distribution system." It's when cats come into people's lives in unexpected ways.
So, as you can probably already guess - this trend brings a lot of wholesome stories to light. At the same time, its origins hold a pretty heartbreaking reason. So, read up and you'll get a chance to both learn this reason and simply enjoy the heartwarming stories we brought up too.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Found This Kitten In The Street A Day Before Christmas. I’m Not A Cat Person And I Have Two Dogs. But I Couldn’t Leave Her In The Cold With Her Eyes Like This And Now She’s Thriving. Her Is Her Healing Journey
Rescued Him From A Bush Outside My Flat
A Week After My 16yo Kitty Passed, We Found This Dude Frozen To Our Driveway. Spoon Is 2 Now, But I’m Convinced His Brain Is Still Thawing Out
It’s no secret that cats are one of the most beloved pets in the world. In fact, when looking at popularity, only dogs beat them in the ratings.
The reasons why people love felines so much can be various. Some are drawn to them because of their unpredictable personalities. Or the fact that their cuteness reminds our brains of human babies, thus making us want to act gently with them. Either way, the fact that cats are loved by loads of people stands.
We Didn't Intend On Keeping Her, But Here We Are
Chosen, And Then She Had A Baby In Or Closet
Found In Our Backyard, Returned To Owners, Showed Back Up A Month Later Half Dead… And Is Now Spoiled Rotten
Well, to become so beloved, they have to find a way to people’s homes, a way to become pets. Of course, some people simply buy or adopt them with a plan in mind, but that’s not always the case. That’s where this interesting online trend comes in. It has been dubbed the “cat distribution system.” Basically, it’s a phenomenon of cats coming into people’s lives in unexpected ways and times.
The trend is so popular that it even has its own subreddit, where people can share the stories of them becoming chosen by “the system.” Well, as you can guess - that’s where today’s list items are coming from. After seeing so many heartwarming stories, we couldn’t help but share them with you. So, enjoy and upvote the list, while we’re going to delve a tad deeper into this trend.
Pancakes Appeared Behind My Garbage Cans. Had To Save Him
The Cat Distribution System Has Finally Chosen Me!!
Momma And Kitten Found In Parking Lot
So, why are there so many stories of cats wandering into people’s lives so easily, but unexpectedly? Well, it all comes down to a pretty grim fact – there are more cats being born and looking for homes than there are available homes. That leads to plenty of cats being in the shelters, but also on the streets, where they are free to attach themselves to random folks.
Yet, what people should be wary of when encountering a seemingly homeless cat in the wild is that it doesn’t inherently mean that the cat doesn’t already have owners. They simply might have run away from their home, got lost, and now seem homeless, while their “parents” are looking for them.
Found Dying On The Sidewalk
She Screamed Outside My Window Until I Let Her In😭♥️
I Took In A Pregnant Stray And Named Her Honey. She Had 3 Beautiful Babies In May And I Decided To Keep The Whole Family
When seeing any cat, it’s always best to find a way to check if it’s chipped, because if it is, it can lead to its owners. The chip can be checked in local vet offices, or simply with a scanner that can be bought by anyone (just like the one Millie Bobby Brown has, which has helped her to save over 230 dogs).
If they aren’t chipped, then it’s important to help them find a proper home, whether it’s yours, someone else’s, or a shelter – just somewhere where they would be taken care of.
Found Her On The Side Of The Interstate At Midnight
Went To Walmart For Underwear And Eggs
This Broke My Heart
So, while the “cat distribution system” meme is pretty fun and wholesome, we also should keep in mind that there’s a whole homeless cat issue that led to its origin. You know, you’re not forbidden to enjoy an online trend, but staying aware of its underlying themes is always important.
Have you ever partaken in the cat distribution system yourself? Don't be shy, share your story with us!
My Dog Died Last Night, Today I Found Something Noisy In My Dog's Stroller That I Left Outside
I Work At A Vet Clinic And Someone Brought In This Little Girl. I Now Have A Smol Baby
Found This Guy At Work In The Snow
Cds Found Me While I Was Throwing Out The Garbage
Found This One Half-Dead And Tore Up By Coyotes At A Truck Stop A Few Years Ago. She Barely Survived
I Dug These Two Out Of A Car Engine. I Wasn’t Sure If I’d Keep Them. Its Been Three Months Now. They Have A Litter Robot, A Cat Tree In Every Room, And Sleep With Me And My Dog In Bed Every Night. Are They Staying?
I'm going out on a limb here, but I think they are staying!
Neighbourhood Cat Left Outside In -11
At least the winter temperature wouldn't have been as bad on cat as hooman, given the fur. But now the fur is for better use
Last Summer, I Stopped At An I-90 Rest Stop For A Bottle Of Pop. I Got A Kitten Instead
Always Wanted A Cat, Look What My GF Found On A Rainy Day…
I Let In An Assumed Lost/Stray Cat And Ended Up With His Kitten
Husband Said Out Loud "I Need A Cat." Cds Heard Him
A Kitten Wandered Into My Dads Garage 2 Weeks Ago…
Husband Went To Pet Store For Dog Food, Adopted Cat
One Year Ago Today, On A Below-Freezing Night, I Found This Guy Howling On The Concrete Like He Couldn’t Take It Anymore
This Orange Boy Invited Himself Inside And Didn’t Leave
These were a combination of heartbreaking and satisfying.
These were a combination of heartbreaking and satisfying.