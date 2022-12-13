Trends come and go, and most people want to feel included in them, which probably results in a lot of them pretending to like something just to fit in. It seems that whenever you don't like something that's very popular you're met with "what?!" or just get labeled as a hipster. So this Redditor decided to ask an important and fun question: "What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?"

People were quick to jump in and give their honest answers. Some named some really popular things that a lot of people seem to like, while some named some more peculiar and specific ones. If you have an answer yourself, feel free to share it in the comment section below! And if you liked this post, click here for a similar one.


This post may include affiliate links.

#1

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Bars and restaurants with loud music and terrible acoustics. What’s the point in being social in a place where they’re trying to make it hard for you to socialize?

auximines_minotaur , ELEVATE Report

29points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somehow I have a hard time thinking a packed club/bar/restaurant is full of people pretending to enjoy themselves. It's not for me, but as they say, "different strokes for different folks".

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread The Kardashians.

Potential-Drive8623 , Clear ICEbOX Report

22points
POST
The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather watch paint dry. At least you can see the texture of the paint change, and the little drippy bulbs run down the wall.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We asked Patrice Oppliger, Ph.D., some questions about this topic, and she gave some amazing insights: "I agree there are significant social pressures. One of the theories we teach is the theory of reasoned action - that it appears someone's attitude does not match their behaviors; however, there is a social norm element.

I think people often 'fake it until they make it' or are simply giving something a try. I recall not caring for Schitt's Creek initially. Everyone kept telling me to stick with it. It's one of my all-time favorite shows."
#3

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Baby showers/reveal parties

occamhanlon , Luis Quintero Report

20points
POST
Kris
Kris
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

except i dont pretend to enjoy them

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#4

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Having constant drama at work, in friend groups, and elsewhere really can't be all that exciting... can it? If I have one friend causing me too much drama I usually avoid it like it's the plague.

Syrup_Slurper , Canva Studio Report

19points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

who is pretending to enjoy them?

4
4points
reply
View more comments

"There is also cognitive dissonance at play. When one invests time and energy into a hobby, for example, they may convince themselves they enjoy it because if not, they are inconsistent and have wasted time."
#5

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Live action remakes

ttaborek , MPAwards Report

18points
POST
Katherine Mulholland
Katherine Mulholland
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first Jungle Book film was live action in 1942 starring Sabu. The cartoon was the remake.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Clubbing. It's loud, there's 50 people all up in your space constantly, the music sucks half the time, the alcohol is watered down, there's so many drunk people that have to be either carried out or they puke all over the sidewalk outside, everything is overpriced. Literally nothing about it is good enough to warrant doing it repeatedly.

jango547 , Mark Angelo Sampan Report

18points
POST
Rosy Maple Moth
Rosy Maple Moth
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can only say this because you clearly never drank enough at parties!

0
0points
reply
View more comments

"It's generally benign to pretend to like something. The individual may not want to offend others who genuinely like it, or it is something that connects them to others. We all have the desire to fit in. It's a survival tactic. Where there may be some harm is if the activity is hurting others - something that includes racism or sexism, for example.

In my study of humor (The Dark Side of Stand-Up Comedy: Oppliger & Shouse, 2020, Palgrave), I find that laughing at a joke may appear to signal enjoyment - but it could also be politeness, discomfort, or peer pressure. For example, Will Smith's facial expression appeared to signal his enjoyment of Chris Rock's joke about Smith's wife."
#7

Nothing. People legitimately have different tastes. Just let people enjoy their IPAs/gin/pickles/spicy food/whatever. If that's not your thing, have something else.

DJDoubleDave Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#8

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Long-a*s, boring videos of their friends' kids.

Daflehrer1 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

16points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wedding or holiday videos too, what a bloody nightmare. Please don't show them to me. Pleeeeeease.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Small talk.

Acetamnophen Report

13points
POST
Thorsten Massow
Thorsten Massow
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm happy to live in Northern-Germany. Smalltalk is not a thing Here. Even a greeting using more than one word ist Seen as being too talkative.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Reality TV. How is watching garbage people complain about their lives entertainment?

lazy_phoenix Report

13points
POST
Injun Joe
Injun Joe
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Se people are like Cedric. Always wants to be in everyone's business and wants everyone to know his miserable business.

0
0points
reply
#11

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Running.

ETA: Exercise of any kind really. I have ADHD and struggle with eating healthy and exercising. I’ve just never been able to find any consistency with it and part of it is I just don’t enjoy exercise no matter what I do, and I’ve tried a lot of things to make it better. I’m a therapist but we obviously have our struggles too, and this is one of my greatest challenges, especially after the past three years. I’ve appreciated all the comments and insights and am thinking about ways to get moving again!

kittermcgee , Tembela Bohle Report

12points
POST
Kevin Cranston
Kevin Cranston
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love running. It gives me joy and makes me feel free. I usually run barefoot. I have been doing that since I was a young child and my parents were constantly trying to get me to keep my shoes on. My ideal scenario is running barefoot on a paved road on a warm day in a light rain. OMG, that is almost a sensory overload.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Anything that requires an insane amount of waiting in line. Amusement parks, brunches at fancy places, night clubs, etc.

Like, you're engaging in an a barrier to make the "thing" you want seem worthwhile.

I dunno, I despise lines.

zomgitsduke , mali maeder Report

11points
POST
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure this person understands how lines work. They're not there to be a barrier between you to make something worthwhile, they're there because the venue isn't ready yet/there's not enough room for hundreds of people to get on a ride at the same time. Right?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread American talent shows like quite literally “America’s got talent”, and “American Idol”. Who the f**k are these shows catered to? The dialogue is cheesy, idiotic, and fake as f**k and the structure doesn’t make sense. Back then it had categories and the contestants would compete against their own groups which at least made it somewhat interesting. Now? Anything f*****g goes, and you could have a wanna-be jabawacky dance group of about 20 people Vs little Timmy playing a harmonica with his a*****e. It makes no god damn sense.

Chaacho08 , America's Got Talent Report

11points
POST
Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP is big mad about this topic.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#14

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread The Happy Birthday song. Everyone feels awkward singing it, and awkward having it sung at them. Can we please just not?

brokenlogic18 , lil artsy Report

11points
POST
The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I refuse to allow people to sing me happy birthday. It's one of the reasons why I gave up birthdays (a bit overkill, sure).

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread LinkedIn.

mushroomyakuza , Souvik Banerjee Report

10points
POST
#16

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Podcasts where the hosts just laugh at everything they/other hosts/guests say. Nothing is that funny for that long, dude.

TheeMost313 , Los Muertos Crew Report

10points
POST
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Few-hours-long, 'spontaneous' (ill-prepared podcasts) full of forced jokes and/or inside jokes. If I'd want to listen to other people's casual chats, I'd just awkwardly stand near random people, eavesdropping on them.

1
1point
reply
#17

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Trying to make everything Instagram ready.

I've fallen in that trap before, deleted everything but Reddit.

I'm much happier now living in the moment, watching my kids play instead of taking photos of them, eating my food instead of standing above it trying to take a picture in a crowded restaurant.

Once you stop feeding your ego, a lot of worry stops with it.

iupvoteoddnumbers , Pixabay Report

10points
POST
Aika Akira
Aika Akira
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who doesn’t have baby pictures, or pictures of myself younger. I take a lot of pictures of my kids, however I don’t post it on Instagram. I think it’s kinda dangerous to really put pictures out of your kids and they’re too young to consent having their photos everywhere.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Those big spider-leg eyelashes they pay for and put on.

plague681 , slappytheseal Report

10points
POST
April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a part in a Christopher Moore book where he refers to one of his characters batting her eyelashes like “a convulsing wolf spider” and this is why I love his work. 😂

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

Twitter.

I can't comprehend why anyone would WANT to "tweet"

Yakasha Report

9points
POST
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess it's a matter of preferences. I was never able to get into twitter, I dont find it appealing to me. But some of my family/friends enjoy twitter despite not having any other social media or scarcely using them. Not everything not for everyone, I think.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread That nasty fermented shark they over in Iceland.

ApatheticWithoutTheA , Alan Moore Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#21

A lot of popular modern rap music. There’s a lot of good stuff but there’s some where I’m like “seriously?”

Big_Mom_Friend Report

8points
POST
#22

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Insanely spicy food.... stop it. You're crying and there is no way you are enjoying that for any other reason except to brag about how hot your food is.

rhino76 , ROCKERZZZ FYP Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#23

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Going to a children's performance, especially if their own kids aren't currently on stage

TonyEisner , cottonbro studio Report

8points
POST
#24

Working in office

aamnipotent Report

8points
POST
#25

Reaction videos. Why would anyone care how a stranger reacts to something? Most of the time, the reaction isn't even real and just played up for the camera.

ledouxrt Report

8points
POST
#26

Top 40 music. I cant be the first one to say that

PowerfulLine5057 Report

8points
POST
Julian Eastman
Julian Eastman
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're not. But you probably loved Top 40 once. I did. Can't stand it now.

0
0points
reply
#27

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Having a job

Rare_Suspect_5033 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

7points
POST
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don't enjoy having a job, we enjoy not not-having a job.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

3 hour long church services. Jesus gave the sermon on the mound in like 5 minutes. Get over your ego pastor!

Elegant_Development3 Report

7points
POST
#29

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Maintaining their jobs as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram personalities.

I *briefly* had *mild* success with a channel on YT 10 years ago and it was nowhere near the level things are now. And I see the production value and the regularity of some of the content. And I just think how much pressure these folks feel to feed the machine or perish.

ThingCalledLight , cottonbro studio Report

6points
POST
#30

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Kombucha. Every, single one I've tried. Just undrinkable!

brandhappydrink , Becky Stern Report

6points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually like Kombucha very much and I don't get the hatred for it online. Maybe people expect something like Soda from it and treat as such.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

Watching pro golf on tv.

Ronotimy Report

6points
POST
#32

Being forced to keep the economy going in spite of rising costs and lower incomes.

badblackguy Report

6points
POST
#33

Kale. Love eating many leafy greens, except kale.

Hooliken Report

6points
POST
Dean Meixner
Dean Meixner
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always add a little extra oil to mine, makes it so much easier to scrape into the trash 😈😂

2
2points
reply
#34

Vaping, seriously what the hell is the appeal? Especially if you didn’t smoke cigarettes before vaping.

Edit: Probably should’ve clarified, I’m strictly talking about nicotine. I still believe there are many better ways to intake weed, but vaping a weed pen makes a little more sense to me than picking up a nicotine habit for no reason.

IAmOnJupiterRightNow Report

6points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many people my age vape and I just can't understand why. Destroying your lungs isn't 'cool'

2
2points
reply
#35

Abstract modern art. You know, the orange square on a blank canvas type thing. “It really speaks to me.” 🤨

Relative-ignorance Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#36

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Your boss’s jokes.

No-Manufacturer-552 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

5points
POST
Tinu
Tinu
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of that one friends episode with Chandler

0
0points
reply
#37

Getting black out drunk

issamemariooooo Report

5points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

edit, wrong post.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread It probally works for some percentage of the populace.
But I believe most people aren't too contempt with having plans all the time, and the only valid excuse for not having plans or making them, is because they have other plans.
I usually try and tell my coworkers it sounds amazing, when they on rare occasions tell me they dont have any plans for the weekend.
Not doing s**t sometimes, is very healthy for mental health is my belief.

Eremitic23 , Lisa Fotios Report

5points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actively plan time where I do "nothing" (by that I mean hobbies like reading or writing) and tell peole I'm too busy to make plans. If I don't, I'll never get to those hobbies I enjoy so much (and some solitude I also very much enjoy even though I'm a very extroverted person).

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Open relationships. I'm sure there's some genuine believers but I wonder how many partners are opening up their relationship to keep their partner and just are afraid to be alone and date again. When I see couples talk about it it always looks like one person is way more into it than the other.

Shot_Net_1357 Report

5points
POST
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just had a friend mention they were trying this and at first I was like “sure, yeah, sounds reasonable, if everyone involved is ok with it, do what makes you happy”, but at night my brain started processing it more and now I’m worried about all parties involved. >.<

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

Eating healthy. I know it has a ton of benefits, and i try to keep my diet as healthy as possible for my good. But a lot of people who eat healthy stuff say that they enjoy it, and i really don't think they're being genuine.

Unhealthy food (burgers, pizza, fried chicken, coke, beer, etc) is more fun/instantly rewarding for people in general.

JackfruitCold4550 Report

5points
POST
AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I enjoy a good burger, but I do eat healthy 90% of the time. I really do just enjoy fresh food and my body feels far more amazing. I don’t find junk to be rewarding - if you’re not used to it, more than treat here and there can make you quite sick.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Black licorice.

lobster-overrun Report

5points
POST
Sam
Sam
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never been to the Netherlands have you? Salty black licorice and people love it.

2
2points
reply
#42

Life

carebearmohawk Report

4points
POST
#43

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Surströmming. There is absolutely no way people in Sweden actually enjoy this can of puke.

Edit: As people are telling stories about their experiences with Surströmming I want to tell one of my own.

Once upon a time in Sweden, a mild summer in august, my family decided to host a dinner at our house for our friends. We had a lot of food of different kinds on the table and our friends brought some food with them as well. The weather was with us so we decided to eat on the porch outside. As we were getting ready to eat we decided it was time to open the cans…oh god! What occurred after have been stuck in my head for ages.

First came the smell, some of us almost puked, others kept their stoic faces on. But the craziest ones of us took a deep breath and said: “delicious”.

Shortly after, the invasion started. Hundreds upon hundreds of flies. There was chaos, crying, despair and my father screaming: “we have to get away from here.” We all grabbed what we could take and ran inside. Watched trough the windows as a cloud of flies descended upon the rest.

*heavy sigh*! aah yes, Sweden!

Blackpanther-x , Lapplaender Report

4points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is brilliant stuff........but only in the ventilation fresh air intake of a car...they would never get rid of that smell

0
0points
reply
#44

Drake

not_2_smrt_69 Report

4points
POST
#45

Living in a conversion vehicle like a van, like a short look into #VanLife and you'll find all kinds of people that say they love their gray water tank. No you don't. You're s******g in a tub and driving it around.

Mbillin2 Report

4points
POST
#46

Coworkers. Like really. Coworkers

CeaseNY Report

4points
POST
#47

Other people

ForcefulCloud Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Nespresso coffee, no clue why people are willing to pay such a premium for burnt tasting coffee

cronchsupreme Report

4points
POST
#49

Tbh the more expensive a meal is, the shittier it gets. (I personally think it starts declining after $30-$50)

Or it might just be that I'm a simple man who likes cheap food, idk.

Tabsau Report

4points
POST
#50

Vegan “cheese”

ASingleCarrot Report

4points
POST
#51

Anything that is described as being an "acquired taste."

Oh so you didn't enjoy it at first but continued to do it out of peer pressure until it stopped being repulsive? That's not enjoyment that's Stockholm Syndrome!

ZevVeli Report

4points
POST
Linda Collins
Linda Collins
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to keep upvoting this!

1
1point
reply
#52

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Playing tag with a four year old. You have to let them win all the time to not make them cry you have to run really slow and you have to look like you're enjoying it.

SmolBeanorTallQueen , Wendy Wei Report

3points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't let them win, then they get used to how life is.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#53

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Waking up before dawn, to work out

madseason50 , Tirachard Kumtanom Report

3points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I.... like it. Going out when there's no one on the street, with my favourite podcast on. It's the best moment of the day.

3
3points
reply
#54

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Contemporary design trends. The all white/grey homes with rendered exteriors are so lifeless and all look the same. There's no way people actually want this, right??

sodafied12 , Max Vakhtbovych Report

3points
POST
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh, I'd want one. Maybe not exactly *white*, as it's a very impractical and difficult to maintain. But havng an apartment in grey scale, with small hints of teals and greens? It owuld actually look nice. But I strongly dislike vivid colours, maybe that's why I'd enjoy it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

2022

EasternAd3222 Report

3points
POST
#56

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Parades

DynamicDingleBerry , Vlad Vasnetsov Report

3points
POST
Kris
Kris
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The worst are the marching bands

0
0points
reply
#57

Weddings

Previous_Ad7725 Report

3points
POST
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a guest on a wedding? Why not? Good opportunity to dance and to meet with family members if you usually don't have time or means to do so. Also, good food. *Planning* wedding or be a bride/groom? Never.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Starbucks. There is no way people actually like burnt coffee.

Saltwater_Heart Report

3points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the McDonald's of coffee. Pass

0
0points
reply
#59

People being fake in place of realness. Personally I have problems being fake because assumedly it's a part of life.

Trustnoboody Report

3points
POST
#60

Owning Balenciaga

polkadot666 Report

3points
POST
#61

I used to think people pretended to like olives. I’d eat them if they were in a dish but I didn’t like them. A few years of that and suddenly I’m buying olives to eat on their own. Acquired the taste I suppose.

FeedbackSpecific642 Report

3points
POST
AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry but I absolutely love olives. It’s a snack of choice

1
1point
reply
#62

My presence

muusandskwirrel Report

2points
POST
#63

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Being a parent to Kids aged 0-2.

patentattorney , Kristina Paukshtite Report

2points
POST
#64

71 Popular Things That Everyone Pretends To Enjoy, As Shared By People In This Online Thread Getting older

Ratch3tSteve , Hasan Albari Report

2points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, considering the alternative, it's great to be alive!

3
3points
reply
#65

NFTs

mozygotflowzy Report

2points
POST
#66

IPAs

orangutanDOTorg Report

2points
POST
T.
T.
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much tastier than those boring lagers. I very much like the bitterness of IPA's. I prefer unfiltered beer in general.

0
0points
reply
#67

Seltzer beer. Just, what the f**k is even wrong with them?

raisin_creampies Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Peeps

hiroshima70years Report

2points
POST
#69

Raisins.

They’re just bad, wrinkly grapes. That tiny little grape in a punnet of actual grapes that never really got to be a grape would be considered the best raisin in the packet. I will die on this hill.

BeeHonest94 Report

1point
POST
#70

the MCU.

Blooper8r Report

0points
POST
#71

Hard liquor. I’m fine with being told someone likes to be buzzed but don’t tell me you genuinely enjoy the taste of that. They don’t make whiskey flavored sports drinks for a reason.

Latter_Ostrich_8901 Report

0points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you've never tasted lagavulin. heaven in a glass

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!