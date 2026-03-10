Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying comes with its own etiquette, just like any other form of travel. Respect the limited space, be mindful of the people around you, and keep the noise down. Following those basic courtesies helps make the experience smoother for everyone on board.

Ignore them, though, and things can quickly go south. One woman recently found that out when she was removed from a plane for allegedly playing a video out loud on speaker.

In a clip that has now gone viral on TikTok, she insisted she’d stopped the video after the second warning. But the situation escalated anyway, and once she started shouting and swearing at cabin crew, police stepped in and escorted her off the aircraft. Here’s how it all went down.

Keeping the noise down is one of the most basic rules of plane etiquette

But one passenger failed to do that, and after playing a video on loudspeaker, she was kicked off the flight

Watch the full video below—please note that it contains strong language

@jcmack03 A drunk lady on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa refused to use headphones and was loudly playing videos from her phone. The flight attendants politely asked her to use headphones before we even left the gate, and the lady immediately got angry, rude and belligerent. She was shouting and cursing at employees and other passengers. It continued until law enforcement finally came and thankfully removed her. The American Airlines employees handled it very well and were respectful the entire time. Just a wild situation. Never in my life did I think I’d witness this. #airplane #drunk #americanairlines #miami #florida ♬ original sound – jcmack03

The woman defended herself in the comments, saying she’d been treated unfairly

Viewers who watched the footage, though, weren’t impressed with how she acted

