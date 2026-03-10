Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones
Traveler kicked off plane reacting loudly while holding phone in airplane seat with black outfit and messy hair.
Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

Flying comes with its own etiquette, just like any other form of travel. Respect the limited space, be mindful of the people around you, and keep the noise down. Following those basic courtesies helps make the experience smoother for everyone on board.

Ignore them, though, and things can quickly go south. One woman recently found that out when she was removed from a plane for allegedly playing a video out loud on speaker.

In a clip that has now gone viral on TikTok, she insisted she’d stopped the video after the second warning. But the situation escalated anyway, and once she started shouting and swearing at cabin crew, police stepped in and escorted her off the aircraft. Here’s how it all went down.

    Keeping the noise down is one of the most basic rules of plane etiquette

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Image credits: jcmack03

    But one passenger failed to do that, and after playing a video on loudspeaker, she was kicked off the flight

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Image credits: jcmack03

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Image credits: jcmack03

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Image credits: jcmack03

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Image credits: jcmack03

    Watch the full video below—please note that it contains strong language

    @jcmack03 A drunk lady on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa refused to use headphones and was loudly playing videos from her phone. The flight attendants politely asked her to use headphones before we even left the gate, and the lady immediately got angry, rude and belligerent. She was shouting and cursing at employees and other passengers. It continued until law enforcement finally came and thankfully removed her. The American Airlines employees handled it very well and were respectful the entire time. Just a wild situation. Never in my life did I think I’d witness this. #airplane#drunk#americanairlines#miami#florida♬ original sound – jcmack03
    The woman defended herself in the comments, saying she’d been treated unfairly

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Viewers who watched the footage, though, weren’t impressed with how she acted

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What seems to be missed by many comments is that she was removed from the flight for failing to follow instructions from the crew, not, per se, for using the phone without headphones. She'd been told twice to stop and refused to do so, then she gets all uppity and argumentative. I really don't know what this sort of person expects to happen if they behave like that.

    3
    3points
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All airlines need to change their pleasant, accommodating pre flight announcements to something a little more straightforward. "Welcome to xxx airline. If you are visibly drunk, you will be removed from the flight. If you listen to any form of media without headphones or earbuds, you will be removed from the flight. If you cause any type of disturbance whatsoever, you will be removed from the flight. Although we are happy you chose to fly with xxx airlines, we are sincerely sick of your $hit. Enjoy your travels."

    2
    2points
    reply
    elishaoloyede82 avatar
    Sea Bunny
    Sea Bunny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really despise that "Did she vote for Kamala?" comment. What does voting for Kamala have to do with this situation?

    2
    2points
    reply
