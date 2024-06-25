ADVERTISEMENT

When we think 'Internet,' do we associate it with positivity? I, for one, tend to think of commenters arguing about pointless things in the comments under a YouTube video or fandoms going at each other on Twitter (X). However, a study by Oxford University revealed that Internet use can result in higher well-being.

If you're using it to connect with other like-minded people and chat about the things you like, it definitely contributes to more positivity. If you frequent groups like the Wholesome Meets The Internet community on Facebook, you can also get a serotonin boost pretty instantly. So let today be an uplifting day, Pandas, and enjoy some of the memes the members of this group shared to make each other's days better!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had a cat, Jinxie, who would run to the window as my car pulled in each evening. (He did the same when the Mr. whip ice cream van drove down our street.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the wackiest fun on a drive home from the coast. 😃

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute but six flights? The fuel wasted, the environment...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Heartwarming-Wholesome-Meets-The-Internet-Posts

Wholesome Meets The Internet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always wonder why but I don't dare ask because she might start wondering too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!