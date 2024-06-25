ADVERTISEMENT

When we think 'Internet,' do we associate it with positivity? I, for one, tend to think of commenters arguing about pointless things in the comments under a YouTube video or fandoms going at each other on Twitter (X). However, a study by Oxford University revealed that Internet use can result in higher well-being.

If you're using it to connect with other like-minded people and chat about the things you like, it definitely contributes to more positivity. If you frequent groups like the Wholesome Meets The Internet community on Facebook, you can also get a serotonin boost pretty instantly. So let today be an uplifting day, Pandas, and enjoy some of the memes the members of this group shared to make each other's days better!