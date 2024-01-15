ADVERTISEMENT

What's nice about having a dog, cat or even a raccoon in your house? You can photograph them and meme them, of course! Animals of all kinds are one of the most popular content categories on the Internet. A 2015 survey revealed cats drive 15% of all Internet traffic. And according to an Instagram spokesperson, 22 of the 50 most followed pet accounts are dog-related, while 18 are cat-related. And that's not counting the hamsters, the piggies and all the birds.

One of such accounts on Instagram is Animal Memes. They feature memes not only of dogs and cats. You can find gerbils, raccoons and even red pandas on there. What's the common thread? The memes are funny, relatable and loved by the page's audience.