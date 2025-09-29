89 Adorable Adopted Animals Who Rescued Their Humans This Month (September Edition)
Millions of animals around the world wait patiently for someone to see their spark, fall in love, and finally take them home. For some, that day sadly never arrives...
As temperatures started to dip this month, many furry friends wondered whether they'd be spending winter in a rescue center. Or if they'd be given a second chance, a fresh start, and a family to snuggle up to on the cold nights and days.
We are thrilled to report that Christmas came early for a bunch of lucky animals in September. The month saw everything from tiny kittens to elderly doggos saying goodbye to shelter life, and hello to new beginnings. There's even a heart-warming tale about a kid who sold bracelets at the farmers market all summer so that she could afford to adopt the cat of her dreams from the Humane Society.
Bored Panda has put together the ultimate list of pet adoption pics and stories from September. Each is unique, but they all have one thing in common: love arrived and lives were transformed.
If you've been on the fence about adopting a new pet, we hope this listicle gives you the push you need. Who knows, your new best friend might be out there waiting just for you. We also unpack some sobering stats on the number of animals that have entered shelters this year alone. You'll find that info between the images.
Meet Cooper!
Too good of a picture not to share! Cooper is a Therapy Dog, out visiting acute care hospitals 3 days a week. One of those hospitals is the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where Cooper knocks it out if the park with the kids. Cooper's favorite is when a young person needs physical therapy and they can 'Take Cooper for a walk' around the unit, showing off his latest best friend! He interacts with probably a hundred people a week and always has snuggles and love to give.
I am truly blessed to have him in my life.
PS. He's a rescue from Adopt A Boxer Rescue on the east coast.... a special boy for sure!
If you have space in your home - and heart - for a new furry friend, what are you waiting for? Please don't walk... RUN to your nearest animal shelter and go find the love of your life.
Around 2.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescue centers in the first six months of 2025. And that's just in America. About 1.9 million of them have been adopted, meaning there are loads of others that weren't.
"Dog adoptions dipped modestly each month, while cat adoptions stayed mostly steady or slightly higher than last year during peak spring and summer months," notes the Shelter Animals Count Animal Count 2025 Mid-Year Report.
Sadly, out of those who were not adopted, 366,000 dogs and cats had a non-live outcome.
Kiddo Sold Bracelets At The Farmer's Market All Summer So She Could Afford To Adopt A Cat From The Humane Society
Meet Catlyn! 6 months old. She's settling in well, I think
My Dog Adopted A Kitten
Kitten was rejected by his mom, my boy didn’t hesitate to take him under his wing. Sometimes I catch pip pip (aka pimpsqueek) suckling on his chest and getting the best snuggles. His interests rn are my dog, crocs, and sitting on shoulders. My dog rlly is the bestest boy
Last year, Shelter Animals Count estimated that around 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters across the U.S., and 607,000 didn't make it out alive. But many others had a happy ending.
"In 2024, total adoptions for dogs and cats reached 4,192,443 (2M dogs and 2M cats), a slight 0.4% increase (17,153 more adoptions) from 2023 but still 5.6% lower than 2019, with over 250,000 fewer animals finding homes since then," noted the 2024 Annual Analysis.
This Cat We Adopted Today (Cds) - Meet Brenda
Wife went outside to get in the car, this little gremlin comes running up to her off the street meowing her head off - suddenly wife’s on a side quest to the vet.
Mange, but otherwise healthy, meds provided - no idea on age, either 24 weeks or 24 years. SUPER lovey-affectionate and desperate for attention, intense nuzzles anytime you get near her. Also SUPER yappy. Mile-a-minute mewin’.
Cat distribution system strikes again
This Is Smokey!
Smokey is about 18 months old and has had a rough couple of months but I’m happy to say he is recovering well. I adopted him from a family of 7 (all kids elementary school and younger) that also had a dog. So tons of chaos! They realized that though they loved this precious baby, they couldn’t meet his needs and she was looking to rehome him. We connected and I was thrilled to welcome him into my life. Right away I noticed he had diarrhea but I attributed it to the stress of being rehomed and adjusted his diet a bit and offered lots of love. When it didn’t resolve we made a vet appointment. First line treatment of metronidazole was not helpful and his appetite waned to nothing while the diarrhea continued. More vet visits with abdominal x-rays and eventually an exploratory abdominal surgery led to a diagnosis of Feline Infectious Peritonitis. By this time he was very ill and I was worried he wouldn’t make it. But we had an answer and there is a treatment for it. Within 2 days of starting the medication he was so much better. After no appetite for days he was eating two full plates of food each day and dry food in between. Now after 2+ weeks on the medication, and a second surgery because his first wound herniated, he is bulking back up, playing and jumping around, and just an adorable little lovebug. So thankful for the wonderful vet & staff that helped me save him
Unexpected New Additions.. Leo & Onyx
Found these boys 3 weeks ago dumped on the side of the road..for the past year I had been telling myself no more dogs, I’m taking a break after a lifetime of adopting Senior Pups. Well, the universe had other plans for me..and here I am fattening up and spoiling my new boys..two (approx) 7 month old Pitt Mixes. The love for them was easy..I’m ready for a new adventure with them..
This year, the number of large and medium dog adoptions decreased compared to the same time last year. But the number of small dog adoptions increased by 6%.
"Similarly, fewer adult and senior dogs have been adopted (6% and 2% decreases, respectively), while juvenile dogs saw an increase in adoption numbers (6%)," the 2025 report reveals.
The report notes that while cat adoptions are remaining steady compared to last year, there has been a shift in the age of cats being adopted. "Juvenile cats saw a 6% increase in adoptions while adult and senior cats saw 7% decreases each," it states.
So I Adopted A Staffy
Our family adopted a Staffy yesterday. My grandmothers best friend owned a kennel for these for over 40 years and gave one to my grandmothers best friend back in the 90's after my grandfather passed.
I am in my 40's and have had a few dogs in my lifetime (APBT, GSD, Mutt, Springer Spaniel), but I can already tell this guy is unlike any other dog I have had (and it has only been about 28 hours). He absolutely cannot get close enough to me and follows me unlike any other prior companion.
I fear his attempts to control my heart are working and he will somehow con me into doing things for him that I would never have done for another beloved pet.
I Think She Has Adopted Me
I think the neighbors cat has adopted me or maybe thought I was the stray ? First saw her on my evening walks around the neighborhood then she just started showing up on our driveway, Now she just refuses to leave pretty much sleeps in our patio all day and night I’ve had to bring her in a couple times during some rain storms been about 2 months really wanna take her to get her shots and check for chip but I’m 90% certain she had or has an owner like I said she is in our driveway and patio pretty much 24/7 ? (Side note: I smoke a lot so I’m usually outside with her throughout the day and night)
A New Bombshell Has Entered The Villa!
Last week, in the midst of an existential crisis about the state of America, I submitted an application to adopt my second dog. (Why not?!)
I was selected as the new home and now it’s just waiting to coordinate travel for my new girl!
Meet Monita (“little monkey”). This 5 lb senior girl was surrendered because her original mom was facing deportation. I can’t imagine going through that and losing your furry family on top of it; I’m all in on providing a loving forever home to honor Monita’s past.
Animal welfare activists are concerned about the high number of dogs and cats entering shelters across the country.
"Many shelters are struggling with staffing and veterinarian shortages, and too few adoptions," said Christa Chadwick, the Vice President of Shelter Services for the ASPCA.
"We encourage animal welfare organizations and their communities to work together to keep pets in loving homes and out of shelters, while also working together through advocacy efforts to remove barriers that prevent many families from adopting new pets, such as lack of access to pet-friendly housing and affordable veterinary care," she added.
Adopted A Pair Of Bonded Kittens
Adopted A Senior Cat
He’s 11 years old and within minutes of bringing him home, he used the litter box, explored, drank some water and is now just chilling. This is your sign to give the senior babies a chance
Just Adopted My First Ever Cat!
The ASPCA says that most dogs and cats entering shelters come in as strays, while around 29% are surrendered pets whose owners can no longer care for them due to unforeseen reasons.
According to Pet Insurance Review and Pedigree, the six most common dog breeds in pet shelters are: Pit Bulls, Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, Dachshunds, Chihuahuas, and Boxers.
Adopted A Void Today!
This is Mr. Business! I adopted him today from our local animal shelter. I’ve had many cats over the years but never a void kitty. He’s been purring and making biscuits since I brought him home
New Pup Mochi
Adopted her from our local animal support and rescue group. 4 months old. She and 3 other Chihuahuas were found dumped off near a construction site
Adopted Louis
"Many shelters across the country are full, and animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in their care before being adopted. This is creating a surplus of animals, and without enough adoptions, many shelters are struggling to meet the needs of animals in their communities," warns the ASPCA.
It adds that not enough animals are being adopted to significantly reduce the number of dogs and cats in shelters nationwide.
So, once again, we ask: if you have space in your home—and heart—for a new pet, what are you waiting for?
It Finally Happened
I had done enough fostering and made it through the tough goodbyes to believe that I wasn't going to foster fail. How silly of me.
This is Squid. I knew her as a kitten before she lost her ability to walk due to suspected Lower Motor Neuron disease. I fostered her for a few months of treatments, administering meds, and physical therapy. Originally my hope was that she would regain the ability to walk and we would contact her previous family about readoption, but they returned a few months later to adopt a different kitten. They were very kind people who had done all they could to get treatment for Squid, but her condition and possible diagnosis took a lot of testing and their own veterinarian didn't know what was happening either.
The thing is - she is just perfect. She does those cute littles chirps and purrs every time we interact. She's social with people and she adores my dog. My senior dog, who has been tolerant of cats at best, seems to love the abundance of personal space that comes with this particular cat and now doesn't sleep more than five feet away from her.
Needless to say, the day the vet said she thought she had good quality of life with me, I signed the adoption papers. She turned one a few days ago.
This one's less than a month old! Update copy and pasted: Not too invasive at all - these are all things considered at the time of her quality of life assessments. She can't walk, or put any weight on any leg. She can do a bit of an "army crawl", but I see that less now that I can read her signals. Luckily, she is still able to feel when she can use the washroom and has the ability to hold her bowels and bladder. I lift her to and from the litterbox. She has maybe a couple of accidents a week, but with the use of pee pads and reading her signals, we've got a good system going. She is confined to one spot unless I move her, which I make a point to do often. She has spots for bird and people watching, napping, relaxing on the couch with the dog, on the bed, etc. It's not ideal for a cat, though, and I consider that the situation may begin to frustrate her. The plan is to continually assess her mood and quality of life to make sure she is still happy and thriving!
We Just Adopted Our Very First Orange!
We said goodbye to my childhood cat of 21 years in March and we decided this week that we’d try to find a new cat to love. We met exactly two cats before this little man flopped over and gave me his belly. Bonus, all of the shelter kitties were adopted out today for clear the shelters!
I’m so excited for our life journey together.
Just Adopted My First Cat At 41 Years Old. Meet Bonnie Mcpurry
Newly Adopted Stray Cat! So Clingy. He's Looking At Himself Ata
Meet Our Dogs - Lucky, Luanne And Ladybird
I don’t know how I haven’t posted this here yet, but my husband and I are so unhealthily obsessed with KOTH that we continue naming our dogs after the show.
Lucky and Luanne are littermates (I know) and turned 6 at the end of June. Ladybird is our bat-eared chi-weenie rescue that we adopted at the end of June of this year.
All pups have been raised on this show and we continue to love the re-boot!
Introducing Butterscotch
I just discovered this sub and thought I would present Butterscotch. She was one of 12 animals rescued from a U Haul trailer, driven by a woman who planned to torture them and record it. This was her second time being caught and she will be returning to prison.
We were lucky enough to be able to adopt Butterscotch and she’s been amazing in joining our family, loving everyone and her new home. She’s bonded well to Appa, our Great Pyrenees, and will sleep next to her. Hope everyone’s day goes well.
We’ve Been Adopted
We’ve taken Henry to the vet where he got his shots, a thorough checkup, a preventative dewormer, and made an appointment for neutering and a chip. Mama cat hasn’t been around but the vet said just bring her in if she does come back and they’ll check her out and do what needs to be done if it does.
He’s been settling in well and we are letting him into the main part of the house under strict supervision to slowly introduce him to the dogs. It’s going pretty well except they won’t give him any personal space but none of them are going after him aggressively; just overly curious. He’s pretty cool with them until there are quick movements and then he will scamper away and get up to the high ground. So far we only try to let them together when they are calm so early morning and later in the evening. But it’s becoming more frequent and less of an “occasion” when it happens. I think they’ll be completely integrated by the end of the month.
Now for the plot twist…
I was on Instagram the other day and got a follow request from a name that I didn’t recognize but we have a lot of mutuals. I meant to ignore it but I’m not as good with IG and clicked follow back instead. It turns out…that was Henry’s family of origin! Henry’s mom was a stray that had a litter of 3 under their porch and they brought in. They’ve been trying to get mama cat too to bring her to the vet but she’s pretty cagey. One day Henry and mama cat disappeared and they thought maybe something happened when mama cat came back around without him. They adopted out most of his siblings but kept one and they also think mama is pregnant again. We both have whelping boxes set up in case she drops her new litter before we can trap her. Hopefully we can get her sooner rather than later and prevent any more unplanned pregnancies.
So I guess he’s officially ours now. No risk of anyone else claiming him and I won’t have to break my preschoolers heart. He heard us talking about how mommy cats teach their kittens to hunt and said since Henry doesn’t have a mommy he will teach him so has been doing that. He still makes sure that we aren’t away from him too long because Henry might get lonely. The first thing he does when he gets up is go spend time with Henry and the last thing he does before bed is give Henry a hug and assure him that he will see him in the morning. Henry curls up in my arms most evenings and purrs himself to sleep. My 3 adult/near adult children keep showing up with toys and treats for him. I’m not looking at the bank account to see exactly how much my wife has spent…
So here is a picture of Henry looking smug about tricking us into taking him in, his little kitten pic from his first family, and a few from the week. I don’t think I should post any more in here because, well, he’s not a stray cat anymore I guess.
Meet Macaroni
Adopted my first ever cow cat yesterday and I’m obsessed with him
Foster Fail! Meet Karma
We’ve Been Adopted
So homeboy pretty much domesticated himself and has decided that he is a huge fan of living indoors. I’ve pretty much become his person but he is pretty equal opportunity for anyone that wants to give him pets or chin rubs. He still goes out during the day since we still can’t let him into the house with the dogs yet but I think it will be soon for that. We want to make sure he has a safe place to get above them where they can’t get him and they can get used to each other in the same space. In the meantime they are sniffing and observing each other more without too much drama.
When given the choice he most often chooses to stay in the sunroom. Which makes sense as it’s full of soft surfaces to curl up on and plenty of sunbeams to bask in. We have a litter box, food, water, and now a cat tree for him. He does like following me outside and “working” in the garden with me. He will sit next to me as I pull weeds and has even helped me dig a hole. When I took a breather, he poked his head in and dug some of the loose dirt until I restarted. In the evenings he will go out and chase bugs as long as I stay still but as soon as I move, he’s right back at my feet.
Kind of bittersweet news is I think his mother is back around. She has actually come up to him and us. So the good news is, if we are correct and it is his mother, she’s not hurt as we’d feared. The bad news is we think she’s carrying another litter. We don’t regret taking Henry in but we absolutely cannot practically or safely take in any more. We are putting out some food and water, made her a whelping box in the garage, and leaving the door open enough for her to come and go. If she is pregnant and has the litter here, we are working with the ASPCA to get her spayed and the kittens adopted after they are weaned.
We have an appointment to bring them both into the vet next week for a checkup. The kids definitely have fallen in love and as an unexpected but awesome side benefit, my 2 young adult children keep stopping by “just to check on Henry” so I get to see them too. My wife goes to work really early so goes to bed pretty early. I spend a couple hours just sitting with him in his room after her and the 4-year old go to bed so we have lots of bonding time. He gets his little treat (they are these tubes of nasty smelling shit that he loves) and then curls up in my lap and purrs himself to sleep every night.
So I guess the update is he isn’t a stray anymore but his (maybe) mother is and might be pregnant again. We will cross that bridge when we come to it. But here’s some pics of us.
I Adopted A Cat Finally, Say Hi To Him
My New Tuxedo Baby!!
First-time cat owner and I just adopted this beautiful little boy and couldn’t be more grateful for him. His name is Aries and he is the sweetest, cuddliest baby (he’s 2). He was the first and only cat I met at the shelter because he immediately rammed right into me with headbutts and affection—basically he picked me. Being a first time cat parent, I thought I wasn’t going to have any clue how to take care of him and communicate, but we instantly bonded. He seems to understand my signals and gestures, as he will often mimic me petting him and has not intentionally crossed my boundaries. I’m so so lucky to have gotten such a wonderful boy and I’m truly convinced I birthed him (we even look alike in the sense that I always wear all black lol). Here’s to a long and happy life with this little guy
I Think I’ve Been Adopted By A Mama Not My Cat And Her 5! Not My Kittens!
I Got Lucky To Have Adopted Two Cow Cats
Newly Adopted Tuxie Loves Dangling From The Cat Tree
We Adopted A Cat Yesterday- Named Her Emily Dickinson
She’s a sweet 2 year old who lived on the streets with her 3 kittens until she was rescued. Now she’s being treated like the queen she is
Guess Who's Got A Home!
Remember the poor pup who lived and was abandoned in a backyard after its owner was evicted almost a month ago? Well, Patsy has a new home and was adopted last weekend! Here she is winning the rescue trifecta coming home with me last weekend to meet her 2 fur siblings and update, she loves her giant home with a doggie door so she never, ever, ever has to be a neglected backyard dog again
New Dog I Just Adopted Yesterday
Meet my new Dog I adopted yesterday her name is Xena she is a jack-Chi , I had made a post about another dog I adopted 3 days ago that is a pure bred Chihuahua and I asked if anyone thought he might be a Jack-Chi but he is definitely a full bred Chihuahua, Btw he is almost 3 years old and Xena here is 1 years old hoping they will bond and get along well.
Been Waiting For A Home Since June
I Adopted This Dog Today, Can You Help Me Give Her A Name? (Oc)
Good News From Our Shelter, Brothers Diamond And Quartz Were Adopted Together
My Cat Is Laying In My Lap For The Very First Time
Troy And Abed Are From The Same Litter And Adore Each Other
Abed is on the left and Troy on the right. They have another brother, the creamsicle Jeff, and he was adopted by my mother-in-law. They were born in a winter shelter behind my house to a feral mother, so we brought them and their mother inside. We spayed her when the kittens were weaned.
Meet Lucifer
Just Adopted!
Adopted A Senior Orange Today!
New Kitten Fits Right In
We adopted a kitten we found under our shed. Instant friends
Our Sweet Boy Max
"Meet Pixel: From Stray To Soulmate
I Thought I Adopted A Dog. What Would You Call This Creature I Brought Home?
Just Adopted Lobo. 5 Y/O Male Husky!
My two 16 y/o huskies passed away in Jan and May 2025. I was devastated losing my best friends! After a few months, I have just adopted Lobo a 5 y/o male husky! I never realized how well trained my dogs were and it’s funny all the goofy things Lobo does, but it’s excited to start his training. He is such a sweet dog though
I Love My Aussie!
My favorite dog ever, my malamute Nali, died on Labor Day in 2023. He was 14 and had survived cancer. He’d been sick and on the 4th day he refused all food. I had a vet come to the house to not have to take him out and so my other dog could be with him so she would understand what was happening. It broke my heart to see him go. And then 3 months later, I had to do the same for Rosie. She had Cushing’s disease and it was progressing to where it was her time, too. She was 13. Now I was alone for the first time in decades without a dog. Every day I came home to an empty house. It was so lonely, I started looking, just casually, at dogs who needed a home. It wasn’t long before I found a full size Australian shepherd online who was nearby and two weeks later, he came with me to his new home. This is the first Aussie I’ve had and he is one of the best dogs! It took him a while to settle in and learn routines and my expectations. We definitely lived through plenty of raptoring! This sub has been a lifeline for me and has made me laugh out loud many times with recognition and joy. My little guy is clever, funny and so sweet. He has added so much happiness to my life. He’s one of the stars of the neighborhood, has as big a collection of dog toys and treats as an on-site pet store. He is the perfect companion. He’s friendly and a guardian when he needs to be. He can be devilish on purpose and just stares at me with a “look” when he knows he can get a reaction from me. There is no other point to this story. I just wanted to tell everyone how much I appreciate the information, fun, tips and laughs I’ve gained from everyone in this sub and how my life has been so enriched by my wonderful adopted companion, my dear little Fizzie
Meet The Best Dog In The World
Hi everyone! I want to share my best friend with you. I adopted her at a time when I really needed it, and I feel like we came into each other's lives at the perfect moment. I'll never forget what the person who gave her to me said: "If you change your mind, please don't abandon her. Just bring her back to me." The second I held her, we had an unbreakable bond. I'm probably not the most structured dog owner. I don't really teach commands; I just let my dogs play, go to the park, and be themselves. She was born with a genetic condition and had several deformities, with the most obvious one being her front leg. At first, I was worried it would hold her back, but she surprised me every day. She taught herself how to potty train and how to play fetch, and she ran and jumped just like any other dog. At night, she was my perfect little couch potato. She was the smartest, most loving dog I'd ever had. Unfortunately, some of her health problems weren't visible. One day in February, her heart gave out. She passed away doing what she loved most—bringing her ball back to me. Our time together was too short. Even though I knew her life might be shorter than a typical dog's, I never thought I'd lose her so soon. I'm posting this because since February 16, I haven't been able to talk or even post about losing my best friend. But I feel like people deserve to see her, and I really want to show her off.
Just Adopted This Boy Yesterday!
Yesterday we adopted this 5.5 year old purebred GSD. He was sadly stuck in the rescue's shelter since he was 2 years old! His current name is Lupo but I'd love to transition him to Finn.
The rescue is run by a professional dog trainer and she's spent years training him. He has trouble getting along with other dogs and supposedly hates men. However, he took to my boyfriend right away! Never barked at him and went full lovebug mode. We're taking it slow with our other girl dog, (they're currently separated in the home), but they walked beautifully together with no issues.
His background is his previous owner couldn't handle him and pulled her down on a walk. He did not come from neglect. He was going to doggy daycare several times a week and she really tried to train him with the trainer who runs the rescue. She gave up and surrendered him to the rescue. Apparently previous owner checks in frequently asking why he isn't adopted yet. The rescue says she spent $2500 on him from a breeder.
But with his personality - he's just SO loving already - is it possible he's a Swiss shepherd? I read Swiss shepherds have black skin and must be pure white and he is neither. He has a touch of gold around his ears. Unless that's stain? But he has a very straight back and fits the personality of a Swiss. I saw there are some exceptions for these traits. Does anyone have more knowledge? The rescue just knew he was a purebred but even they doubted he was a GSD and not a Swiss.
It's been so long since I've had a GSD. Feels like I'm "back in the saddle".
Meet Roxy
My New Guy
I adopted my 3 year old boy a couple weeks ago. He is the most affectionate dog I've ever met!
Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday. How To Help Her Come Out Of Her Shell?
My partner and I adopted this 2 year old Shiba mix yesterday from our local shelter. She is very sweet, but extremely shy. We currently have her gated in my small office with all of her essentials. We have another dog (11 year old pointer/lab mix) that is also very sweet, but has a big personality. We introduced them through the gate and another time with leashes on in the same room. There was some growling from Momo (the shiba) so we removed Pokey (the pointer). She lets us both pet her and pick her up, but she seems very stand offish. I’m assuming it will mostly just take time for Momo to adjust, but since this is our first Shiba I thought i ask for some tips!
Recently Adopted This 14 Year Old Angel
My partner and I knew we wanted an adult cat, but weren’t sure at first about adopting a 14 year old senior. The hesitation was short lived however because she absolutely stole our hearts from the first visit. My soul cat I grew up with since he was a kitten recently passed at the age of 18, and I couldn’t imagine him spending his golden years in a shelter. Thankfully Pumpkin was only in the shelter a few months before we scooped her up. We shortly discovered she is almost entirely deaf and that she was in need of some pretty extensive dental work. She ended up having all of her teeth extracted due to damage and partial root exposure. She still prefers her dry food and will make her preference known if you only offer her wet food (and don’t you dare offer paté). She spends most of her days sleeping on her plastic grocery bags, her special blanket, and our lock box lol. She is the sweetest little girl and is curios and loving to each person she meets. Despite what her resting grumpy face may make you believe, she really is a softy who loves pets and cuddles and kisses. We are trying our best to give her the happiest life we can.
This Will Be Orangey's Last Appearance Here
We have decided to adopt him! As he is no longer feral, he no longer belongs in the feral cat subreddit! We took him to the vet and he is FIV/FELV negative and in great health considering that he lived outside. The only problem is that his teeth are terrible, he needs about 14 extractions, possibly more. He has an appointment for the end of October to get them removed! Unfortunately this will be expensive, but what is the point of a credit card if not for cat-related emergencies.
He continues to make progress every day! He tolerates my other cats and this morning he ate breakfast in the same room as them! He still doesn't like my dog but is getting better, he mostly ignores him and even sits near him now, except at meal times he loses his mind and goes into full attack mode. Hopefully soon he can learn to tolerate the poor dog.
Orangey may make appearances form time to time in the orange cat subreddit, alongside his new brother Morty! Here are some pictures of him enjoying his new life!
Meet Grim- A Stowaway Kitten From Italy Who Found A Home In Eastern Canada After His Transatlantic Voyage
3 Month Old Gremlin
I’ve had my 3 month old German Shepherd for a little over a month now. He’s already very comfortable with my family. Potty training is pretty good, he holds it through the night without any issues.
He loves people, but he’s still a bit wary of other dogs. A few weeks ago, he would bark at every dog we passed. This started one day when we were sitting at a café terrace with my family, and another family sat next to us with their dog. Since then, I’ve been trying to introduce him to as many dogs as possible. It feels like it’s slowly improving, but there’s still a lot of work to do. Any tips on building positive interactions would be appreciated.
The bigger struggle is food. He refuses to eat just kibble. At first, since he wasn’t eating much, I tried mixing his kibble with different wet food to see what he liked. At first, there was only one wet food he enjoyed, but over time, he started liking wet food in general. During training, I’d also give him small pieces of sausage or chicken (he loves both). Gradually, kibble and wet food became less interesting to him, so I started adding sausage or chicken to get him to eat. Now I feel like I might have spoiled him too much.
Today I tried giving him only kibble in the morning, he didn’t touch it. Same at lunchtime. Later, I offered the same bowl again, and he ate a bit without much enthusiasm. This evening, I cooked him some chicken. The moment he smelled it, he got TOO MUCH excited. I mixed it with kibble and salmon oil once it cooled down, and he ate everything right away.
Most days go pretty smoothly, but evenings are exhausting. He’s biting feet and socks harder and harder, and he’s climbing onto tables more often. I know this is normal at his age, but I also know I need to set limits now. I’ve received a ton of different advice from different people about food, biting, and jumping, and I feel like I’m getting lost in all of it. Sometimes it even seems to make things worse.
This is my family’s first dog, and I’m the one in charge of his training. I don’t regret adopting him (it was my idea), but I’ll admit my energy is running on empty by the evening.
Any advice, especially on feeding strategies, managing over excitement in the evening, and improving interactions with other dogs, would really help.
Hi, I’m Ace, The Newest Member Of The Family
I met him at a local shelter where I volunteer in honor of Chubbs, our Boston Terrier who passed three years ago from brain cancer.
We hadn’t planned on adopting another, but sometimes the right dog finds you. This little pup was rescued while crossing a busy road in front of Chick-fil-A—no collar, no microchip. The shelter nicknamed him “Nugget” while searching for an owner, but no one came forward.
Now he’s found his forever home with us. Welcome, Ace!
Say Hello To Simon
Simon is a 4.5 year old corgi I just adopted last week. He is the third corgi I’ve adopted, and so far he has been a treat. He’s friendly, gets along well with our other dog, and super smart. I’m looking forward to many more years with him
This Is David
Adopted A Stray Dog
My Loop-Sided Ear Stray Dog. Adopted. What Breed-Mix Do U Think He Has?
My 57-Year-Old Mom Finally Picked Up A Small Cat And Adopted Her!!
We Were Planning On Just Getting One Orange Kitten, Then Settled On Two But Couldn’t Leave The Third Sibling Behind. Now We Have All Three
Originally my wife wanted an orange kitten to keep our other cat company while we were at work, so I kept an eye out on Facebook for kittens in the area. Cue these little turds. They looked so dang cute I was convinced it was a scam at first, it’s happened before lol. They were rescues a local foster mom took in and she was looking for the right fit for hopefully all three, but would separate for the right home. Of course after sharing the pic and story with my wife she says “so we’re getting all 3 right?” to which I, the litter patrolman of the household, vehemently replied “hell no.”
Well as the long story short goes, happy wife happy life. The foster mom brought them by to let us meet them and to kinda vet us as good candidates, fortunately we checked all her boxes and she was eager to let us adopt one or more of the kittens. After I compromised with two, I started feeling guilty about separating them and here we are.
They’re 6 months older now and they are a whirlwind of destruction and affection going into their teenage stage, and they are the best decision we ever made. Our older cat has warmed up to them too, Cheddar (the goofy orange tabby) is his new best friend.
Adopted Baby Bonnie 3 Weeks Ago
Adopted This Little Chap Last Week
One week in and he has settled so well. He's such a placid little soul. My two other male cats aren't too fussed by him. My female cat (also a void) still isn't too sure, but is gradually growling less.
Adopted Our First Cat Goose!
One Calico Just Wasn’t Enough
We adopted Kaleidoscope (the bigger caliby, about 1y7m) but always knew we wanted to have two cats so when we saw Perl (the little calico, about 6m) on the shelter’s website about a month later we literally lined up outside before they opened to make sure we could get to her first. They’re genuinely the light of our lives. Kali’s coloring is almost impossible to photograph because it’s like every patch is different. The backs of her legs almost look silver. Their favorite toys are packing paper, a mouse on a string, and my socks lol. Their personalities are so different but they’re best friends.
I Adopted A Little Void
Nox is crazy and full of energy and I love him so much
Darjeeling Is Just A Handful Of Kitten
She's small for her age! But so fierce! Don't let that round head and those round eyes fool you!
She brutally attacks me every day now. When placed in front of a large plate of food she 'scared off' foster kittens (gentle baby boys) twice her weight. Jee is the most fearsome creature this side of town, and I pity anyone who dares cross her path.
(Also, she found her forever family literally two days after she was brought to our shelter!! She goes home on Sunday to a family that adopted one of my previous fosters)
Almond’s First Day Home
I Adopted Gracie Today, My Last Dog/Soulmate Was Black With A Faint Gold Brindle
I Recently Bought A House And The First Thing I Did Was Rescue A Dog
I Adopted A Dog With The Wrong Information And Am Unprepared
About two months ago, we adopted a shelter dog we named Dolly. She’s not the first dog either of us has had. The shelter told us she was a little over a year old and would grow to around 35 lbs.
However, when we took her to the vet, they said she was only about 8 months old and would likely reach up to 70 lbs.
We’ve been struggling to tire her out—even after spending over an hour a day at the dog park playing fetch. Going on a walks etc.
We just got her DNA results back, and it turns out she’s about 50/50 Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois.
Any advice on enrichment, training, and socialization would be greatly appreciated!
P.s. the photo is from after a vet trip when she got a snake bite