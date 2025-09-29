We’ve taken Henry to the vet where he got his shots, a thorough checkup, a preventative dewormer, and made an appointment for neutering and a chip. Mama cat hasn’t been around but the vet said just bring her in if she does come back and they’ll check her out and do what needs to be done if it does.

He’s been settling in well and we are letting him into the main part of the house under strict supervision to slowly introduce him to the dogs. It’s going pretty well except they won’t give him any personal space but none of them are going after him aggressively; just overly curious. He’s pretty cool with them until there are quick movements and then he will scamper away and get up to the high ground. So far we only try to let them together when they are calm so early morning and later in the evening. But it’s becoming more frequent and less of an “occasion” when it happens. I think they’ll be completely integrated by the end of the month.

Now for the plot twist…

I was on Instagram the other day and got a follow request from a name that I didn’t recognize but we have a lot of mutuals. I meant to ignore it but I’m not as good with IG and clicked follow back instead. It turns out…that was Henry’s family of origin! Henry’s mom was a stray that had a litter of 3 under their porch and they brought in. They’ve been trying to get mama cat too to bring her to the vet but she’s pretty cagey. One day Henry and mama cat disappeared and they thought maybe something happened when mama cat came back around without him. They adopted out most of his siblings but kept one and they also think mama is pregnant again. We both have whelping boxes set up in case she drops her new litter before we can trap her. Hopefully we can get her sooner rather than later and prevent any more unplanned pregnancies.

So I guess he’s officially ours now. No risk of anyone else claiming him and I won’t have to break my preschoolers heart. He heard us talking about how mommy cats teach their kittens to hunt and said since Henry doesn’t have a mommy he will teach him so has been doing that. He still makes sure that we aren’t away from him too long because Henry might get lonely. The first thing he does when he gets up is go spend time with Henry and the last thing he does before bed is give Henry a hug and assure him that he will see him in the morning. Henry curls up in my arms most evenings and purrs himself to sleep. My 3 adult/near adult children keep showing up with toys and treats for him. I’m not looking at the bank account to see exactly how much my wife has spent…

So here is a picture of Henry looking smug about tricking us into taking him in, his little kitten pic from his first family, and a few from the week. I don’t think I should post any more in here because, well, he’s not a stray cat anymore I guess.

