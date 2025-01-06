20 Before And After Stories Of Dogs Who Got Rescued From Life In Terrible Conditions
The famous American writer Josh Billings once said: "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself," and this is, in fact, absolutely true. History offers plenty of examples of totally selfless love dogs have for people—only we, the two-legged ones, sometimes respond to them with blatant ingratitude.
But in any darkness there is always a ray of light—and for every irresponsible owner there are people who pick up abandoned dogs, treat them, and help them find new families. Throughout the year, Bored Panda has been telling you heartwarming stories about such doggos and people—and now it's time to select 20 of the most touching among them.
Lycan
A scarred, wrinkly, and nearly hairless husky was found and brought to Stray Rescue of Saint Louis. Named Lycan due to his unusual looks, which is an abbreviation for lycanthrope or werewolf, the pup was having a hard time. Over 3 months after being first rescued, the husky seems to have returned to his glory days.
Benji
A group of neighbors teamed up to save a giant dog who was dumped by his family into the streets. Despite his huge size, the dog looked scared and was confused running in circles in traffic, where he was almost hit by a car. After Benji’s makeover, it was hard to recognize that it was the same dog - once looking like a shaggy, dirty carpet, now he's adorably cute and ready to meet his new foster family.
Marco
This pup, who was later named Marco, was found back in 2019 all alone tied to a fence, suffering in hardly imaginable pain due to many wounds and a huge infection. The dog’s entire body was filled with a horrible infection, so when the team finally rescued him, they had very little hope and only prayed he would make it through the night. Marco spent some really tough months in the clinic, yet with time, constant care, antibiotics and other medications, the vets managed to drain and clean his wounds and get the dog back on track.
Dogs have lived with us for so long that humanity, it would seem, can no longer imagine its existence without them. And even if someone doesn’t think that owning a pet imposes a certain responsibility—often people with kind hearts come to help abandoned and neglected canines. People who are always ready to give unfortunate animals a drop of their warmth and help them with a new chance at life.
Goulash
Someone left a pup, who was later named Goulash, in such a horrible condition that at the moment the rescue team found him, almost all the dog’s fur was gone due to demodex mange, which turned his body into one big sore. It took just a few months and attentive care paid off; the dog’s fur successfully grew back. Now that Goulash’s skin was healed and his sweet personality matched his handsome exterior, the pup was ready to begin his search for a forever family, yet his foster mom fell so madly in love with him that she adopted him herself.
Wilson
The guys at the bachelor party trip were canoeing when they heard barking - and saw a dog asking for help, completely stuck in the mud. Thanks to the kindness of the bachelors and help from the local fire department, the adorable pooch was rescued. Ed, a lovely senior Saint Bernard, was reunited with his owner and is feeling much better.
Enrique And Beto
In Cartagena, Colombia, a resident spotted something strange in a pile of garbage, which turned out to be two little puppies in very critical condition. The rescue team was afraid that the little furry siblings were not going to make it, but, thankfully, in just a few days, they started to show great improvement. Enrique and Beto are getting stronger with each day and can’t wait to meet their new families.
The very first shelter for abandoned animals—mostly horses, by the way—was opened on April 14, 1869 in the town of Bensalem, near Philadelphia. Its founder, Caroline Earle White, led a group of activists who decided to make every effort to help homeless animals—and dogs as well, and, if possible, find a new home and new owners for them.
Pilgrim
This sweet dog named Pilgrim was found almost frozen to the ground due to his overgrown hair. Due to the worsening snowstorm, the dog’s long hair was soaking wet and was about to turn into icy concrete, causing the animal unbearable pain. Now Pilgrim is finally safe and truly loved in his new fur-ever family.
Barney
Barney’s owner believed that his breed didn’t need grooming despite the fact that it had become impossible to see Barney’s face underneath all that matted fur. As the situation was dire, Barney was taken to the vet, where he was sedated. The dirty, matted fur was shaved off the dog’s body and weighed an astounding 7.8kg!
Coda
A few months ago, Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 17 horrendously mistreated dogs who were all thin, balding, and almost all out of hope. One of the dogs stood out from the crowd as, despite the horrors he endured, he was very quick to adjust to his new surroundings and remained friendly with humans around him. Coda soon regained his health and happiness and was adopted by a loving family who couldn’t believe how selflessly affectionate he was, especially knowing his story.
Conversations about how great it would be to help homeless animals were conducted in society long before that, but it was Mrs. White and 30 of her friends and acquaintances who took the first step, showing a clear example—an example that soon began to be followed by all of America—showing that beautiful and noble words should always be backed up by corresponding actions.
“The whole notion of a shelter, or even a municipal pound, as a place where you could go and find a pet, really took hold in the latter part of the 19th century and then has grown steadily ever since,” TIME quotes historian Bernie Unti, a senior principal strategist at the Humane Society of the United States, as saying. And five years ago, everyone familiar with this story solemnly celebrated the 150th anniversary of the first animal shelter.
Acklin
A guy saw a post about a severely injured dog with 2 broken legs nearby and, unable to ignore it, decided to go and help the pup. When he brought her to the hospital, the man learned that she wasn’t microchipped, and if the staff attempted to save her, he would most likely have to cover the costs. Once this story spread online, netizens were so taken by the couple’s noble act that they decided to help them, raising more than $30,000. The operation was successful, and Ackin not only got a second chance at life but also found a new and loving family.
Nini
Nina, an American bulldog mix, was rescued a year ago after being found abandoned in her owners’ backyard. After a few good months of rehabilitation, the puppy regained her strength and happiness and soon got adopted by a new, loving family. Now having been renamed to Nini and living in her new home where she even has her own stocking on the fireplace, the dog awaits Christmas and enjoys every day of her life.
Bingo
A little stray puppy was once braving the Houston streets with nothing but a newspaper as his only toy. Due to very poor conditions living in the streets, the puppy weighed a mere 11 pounds and his belly was full of parasites. The pup got a second chance with his new forever family in Minnesota and now Bingo seems truly happy and loved.
According to statistics provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®, 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year: 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats. Of these, 4.1 million animals find their new home each year. The species statistics are approximately equal: 2.0 million dogs and 2.1 million cats.
The statistics are impressive on one hand—over 65% of animals find new owners throughout their first year in the shelter. However, people rarely think about what shelter employees have to do simply to attract attention to their pets. After all, they actually have to compete for our attention with so many other "distractions."
Dawn
Dawn, a female pit bull was saved from a neglected home where she was left with no food, water, or sun protection. The dog was used as a ‘breeding machine’, and was forced to watch her puppies of multiple litters be trained to fight by dog fighters and die in front of her. The dog was physically and emotionally drained from all she’d endured, yet Dawn’s new foster parents helped her feel like herself again.
Ariel
A puppy who was born with multiple birth defects, which include 2 extra legs, was found dumped in a supermarket car park. Ariel got her name from Disney’s Little Mermaid character due to her partially fused extra back legs, which reminded rescuers of a mermaid’s tail. The doggo finally was adopted by a couple who teach people with disabilities how to surf.
Cardi B
This dog, later named Cardi B, was left alone in a large field next to a busy road. The dog was in such a terrible condition that she couldn’t get up or walk on her own and had lots of hair missing. Thanks to lots of love and care, Cardi B’s condition improved dramatically within just a few days after the rescue.
For example, Bored Panda once reported how the employees of one of the shelters "advertised" their pet, a charming French bulldog named Ralphie. They advertised, as they say, "from the opposite"—a special copywriting technique. By the way, that story ended quite happily. The shelter received more than 700 emails from people wanting to adopt Ralphie and, after a lengthy casting, the “naughty” Frenchie found a new home.
Spinach
One-eyed dog called Spinach came to the shelter at only 3 months old, yet 432 days later, he was still there without being adopted. The dog was so sad that he almost didn’t eat, but the volunteers wouldn’t give up on him and would serve Spinach 2-4 bowls of food just to cheer him up a little. A family in Oklahoma fell in love with Spinach and, after more than a year of waiting, Spinach finally got his happy ending.
Ginger
Ginger was just two years old when she ended up at the shelter after her previous owners had abandoned her. Due to her shy and anxious personality, she was often overlooked by potential adopters. Sadly, she had to wait for almost a decade until a shelter animal activist started helping her. Soon, she found Beth. Beth opened her heart and home to a now silver-faced pup.
Duchess
For over a year, Duchess just sat and watched hundreds of other dogs and cats getting adopted, wondering when it was going to be her turn. It was heartbreaking to watch the dog get passed by for so long, until one day, Duchess finally met not just a long-awaited family, but also a new best friend.
Perhaps the stories that we’ll remind you of today (and you can read the post dedicated to each of the dogs mentioned here, simply by hitting their names in the descriptions) won’t leave you indifferent either. And in your schedule for the coming weeks there will be a plan to go to the nearest animal shelter and find yourself a true friend.
This is a friend who will never let you down and never deceive you. After all, as another wonderful writer, George Eliot, once wrote, “Animals are such agreeable friends. They ask no questions; they pass no criticism.” Just love and friendship—feelings that are sometimes lacking in this crazy, and always rushing somewhere, modern world.
Olivia
Lost, scared and alone on a busy street – this adorable pooch found herself in a scary predicament. Olivia was stopping every car in busy traffic, hoping that someone would understand her desperate plea for help. Luckily, a kind-hearted commuter couldn’t just drive by Olivia. She was matched with a foster family who opened their home and their hearts to this beautiful girl.
Connie
U.S.Coast Guards were making a routine inspection when they heard barking and scratching from inside one of the containers. As soon as they opened it, a beautiful brown dog jumped out, thankful that someone had heard her desperate pleas. Connie spent over 8 days with no food or water in complete darkness.
Connie got a full check up. Her ordeal left her exhausted and she was diagnosed with heartworm. On a happier note, Connie is also pregnant! So this mama dog stayed strong for her pups.