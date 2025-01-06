ADVERTISEMENT

The famous American writer Josh Billings once said: "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself," and this is, in fact, absolutely true. History offers plenty of examples of totally selfless love dogs have for people—only we, the two-legged ones, sometimes respond to them with blatant ingratitude.

But in any darkness there is always a ray of light—and for every irresponsible owner there are people who pick up abandoned dogs, treat them, and help them find new families. Throughout the year, Bored Panda has been telling you heartwarming stories about such doggos and people—and now it's time to select 20 of the most touching among them.