After A Year In A Shelter, This Dog Is Finally Enjoying Life Again, Thanks To Her New Best Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no heavier ache than feeling like the entire world is passing you by. Happiness and love seem out of reach like distant tiny stars in an endless dark night sky.

Duchess was one of those dogs at the shelter who just patiently sat and watched hundreds of other dogs and cats getting adopted, while wondering when it was going to be her turn.

It took over a year of this heartbreaking loneliness before one day, the dog finally met a family who instantly recognized how special Duchess was.

More info: Pennsylvania SPCA

RELATED:

For over a year, Duchess just sat and watched hundreds of other dogs and cats getting adopted, wondering when it was going to be her turn

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

Duchess’ life started in a very unsafe and definitely unfriendly place. When rescuers finally found her, the dog was thin and unhealthy, with her shiny brown fur coated in dirt.

It took some weeks, but with the right care, Duchess got her healthy appearance and joyful personality back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She became the healthy, happy dog that we know her to be today,” the shelter shared.

Yet, unfortunately, no-one was interested in adopting her. Days eventually turned into months, and Duchess was still there at the shelter losing her last hope.

“We know she can be a normal dog with so much love to give. She just needs time, patience, and the right adopter. There’s a home for Duchess out there. We have to hold out hope for her,” the shelter wrote on their social media at the time.

“Until then, we’ll let her soak in the sun rays, take her on lots of walks, play ball multiple times a day, and tuck her in every night, reminding her this is all just temporary. The best part of her life is yet to come,” they added.

It was heartbreaking to watch the dog get passed by for so long, until one day, Duchess finally met not just a long-awaited family, but also a new best friend

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: WNEP

It was truly heartbreaking for everyone at the shelter to watch the dog get passed by for so long.

Fortunately, one day Duchess’ luck magically changed for the better when a family came across her photos on social media and decided to come meet her.

It appears they already had one adorably sweet dog named Bear, adopted earlier from Pennsylvania SPCA, and it was the perfect chance for Duchess to join him so they could become siblings and best friends.

“Bear had a similar experience to Duchess,” the shelter explained. “It took him a little while to find a home, but his family fell in love with him instantly, and he’s been thriving ever since! We are thrilled that Duchess now gets the opportunity to start this new life with Bear by her side!” they added.

And although the shelter staff already had developed a very special bond with Duchess over the year she was there, they knew that eventually they would have to let her go.

“It was an emotional moment, but we were so happy to see her heading home,” the shelter shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new family immediately realized just how special Duchess was

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

Just a few days into adopted life, the dog was thriving. Duchess was coming out of her shell and learning to fully enjoy life again, with the help of her new best friend, Bear, and her loving new family.

In this new home, the dog finally felt truly loved, recognized, and appreciated for who she was, without any judgment. This unconditional acceptance was exactly what Duchess needed for so long to feel happy.

People on the internet couldn’t hold back their joy for such a wonderful happy ending to Duchess’ story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT