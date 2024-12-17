Woman And Her 3 Sheep, Rabbit, Tic, And Bandi, Go Viral As Netizens Can’t Stop Adoring Their Bond

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheep are mostly known for being raised on farms for meat, milk, and wool production, with a very common belief that they are unintelligent animals who mindlessly follow the flock, while, in fact, they are incredibly smart. Probably that’s why more and more people also fall in love with them as companion animals, especially with the Herdwick sheep that are native to the Lake District and have such lovely smiley faces.

This woman also couldn’t resist these adorably cute animals and a few years ago created an account on social media to be able to show how sheep can be just as loving and attentive as house pets and how they deserve to be cared for and loved just as much.

More info: @lakelandlambies

Woman shares her very special bond with 3 sheep, Rabbit, Tic, and Bandi, in order to change people’s perception of farm animals and their attitude towards them

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

It all started in 2020 when the woman was lucky enough to spend lockdown with her boyfriend on his traditional hill farm, in the beautiful Lake District. At the time, she also made an important transition from vegetarian to fully vegan.

“I’d been vegetarian for a year and decided it was now time to cut out all animal products,” the woman shared. “I’ve always loved being around animals so whilst the idea of a vegan staying on a farm seemed strange, I enjoyed the opportunity to spend so much time caring for the animals,” she added.

Even though the woman didn’t agree much with the concept of farming, she was able to be next to the animals and to get to know them better.

Lockdown began right at the start of lambing time, which meant that the farm, like any other year, ended up with ‘pet lambs’, which, for whatever reason, no longer had a mum to look after them and relied on the woman and her boyfriend for feeding.

“I spent so many hours with these lambs and loved watching them become more confident, trusting and playful,” she recalled the memories. “Instead of just feeding the lambs at ‘meal times’, I took them into the field almost every day to play with each other…and me! These are some of the nicest memories I have and I still laugh when I remember them pronking across the field together.”

Inspired by such social media accounts as @jamieandted, @farmsanctuary and @elsiethehighlandcow, the woman decided to create one of her own. She wanted to show people the other side to ‘farm animals’ that many people don’t know about: that these animals can be just as loving and attentive as house pets and are just as deserving of love and care.

The woman created a true paradise for her sheep where they are always treated with great love and care

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

She was expecting that her social media account would help to change people’s perception of farm animals and their attitudes towards them.

“I just hope that they will appreciate them as the complex individuals they are,” she said.

At the moment, she is taking care of three sheep called Rabbit, Tic and Bandi.

Rabbit is quiet and shy. He was the first of the woman’s ‘pet lambies’ to lie down with her and he has been enjoying their cuddles ever since.

Tic (aka Tickle) is the most loyal one out of the 3 lambies, according to her.

“I can always rely on her to sit down with me almost straight away. Whether she’s looking for a big cuddle or just someone to give her a good scratch, either way, she always likes to squeeze in as close as possible and keeps me nice and warm on the colder days!” she explained.

Just like Rabbit, the couple found Tic about a mile from their farmhouse on some high, craggy ground, abandoned by her mum.

And when it comes to Bandi, she’s probably the most funny and most energetic one.

“There had to be a crazy lamby in here somewhere and Bandi definitely fits that role,” the woman shared. “Instead of sitting down for cuddles like the other two, Bandi would much rather climb all over us – but maybe that’s just her way of showing us some love.”

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

The social media account full of heart-warming moments with her fluffy friends, such as endless cuddles, sunny smiles, soft kisses or constant games of ‘hide and sheep’ are melting hearts all over the internet.

“You are a proper example of a real, loving and caring human being and true inspiration to mankind,” one of the commenters wrote.

“This wins the cutest award on the internet today,” another one added.

“Makes me feel all is right in the world for a few moments,” another noted.

Thousands of netizens adore this new perspective of farm animals and the opportunity to discover more about their adorable friendliness and intelligence.

Netizens can’t get enough of this mutual love, respect and kindness

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

Image credits: @lakelandlambies / Instagram

It’s estimated that there are over 1,200 breeds of domestic sheep, yet the Herdwick are probably the most smiley ones, therefore it’s not very surprising that so many people have fallen for those always shining, happy-looking faces.

According to some studies, sheep are not only clever animals who can recognize up to 50 other sheep faces and remember them for two years, but also are emotionally complex, as they can experience a wide range of emotions, just as humans do, such as fear, anger, boredom, sadness or happiness. In fact, some scientific studies have shown that sheep can display optimism, pessimism, and even empathy!

And that’s exactly what people can see in this beautiful story about Rabbit, Tic and Bandi. Their owner is not only highlighting how incredibly intelligent these animals are but also is challenging every one of us to ponder an important question: why do we call some animals pets and others dinner?

Unusual friendship between woman and her sheep is melting hearts all over the internet

