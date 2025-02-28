ADVERTISEMENT

When people decide to get a pet, they usually have two routes: buy or adopt. The first choice might seem convenient because, for example, there could be a wider selection of breeds available to you. However, the second option not only saves the animal you bring into your home but also frees up space in the shelter for another critter in need, allowing them a chance at finding a loving human as well. To honor those who commit to the latter, Bored Panda even dedicated a whole series, where every month we publish a list of wholesome and sweet pictures of the newest adoptees. Continue scrolling to check out February's!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Celebrating His Adoption

Adopted shelter cat wearing a knitted hat, sitting on a backpack with a cute expression.

rouxs7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
aprilpickett_3846 avatar
April Pickett
April Pickett
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a cute picture, but I don't think she had it on for long after the shot was taken. Look at the expression in those eyes.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

RELATED:
    #2

    I Adopted A Very Shy Cat Today Who Mostly Hid At The Shelter. Both The Staff And I Agreed That She'd Probably Need A Lot Of Time To Feel Safe And Start Being Social

    A black and white cat from a shelter enjoys a belly rub on a pink blanket.

    This was her 5 hours after we got home.

    c4637291 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Adopted A Kitten Recently. Meet Aries

    Orange kitten looking up on a wooden floor, embodying the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    Affectionate_Run_672 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Orlo’s First Day At Home!

    Shelter pet cat playfully hiding under a red and yellow blanket in a cozy container.

    acuriouspilgrim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Adopted This Stray Tomcat Last Weekend. He's Got Huge Cheeks

    Orange and white cat sitting on a window perch, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    Cool_McStellar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    I Rescue This Cat And Adopt. Her Name Is Cookie

    Shelter cat before and after adoption, showing remarkable transformation in health and happiness.

    oliviasanchez_me21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Awesome Adoption

    Senior woman at shelter holding adopted cat near cat tree, embodying pet adoption joy.

    I am A volunteer at a cat rescue in Pittsburgh. I had a shift tonight and two women walked in with a carrier. The one woman introduced herself as a caretaker to the other elderly woman. She said that the older woman was already approved for adoption and was ready to pick out a cat.
    The older woman then said that she wanted to pick out the oldest cat in the shelter because she was an “old lady” who needed another “old lady” to keep her company.
    She ultimately chose an 8-9 year old female cat named Lumpy. This cat has no teeth. Not one. We don’t know if someone had its teeth removed for health reasons or if they fell out. But the cat is toothless.
    I watched the woman interact with Lumpy. I heard her whisper to the cat, “Don’t worry, I’ll get you all wet food so you don’t have to chew.”
    After she confirmed that Lumpy was her choice she put her in the carrier and looked at me and the other volunteers and said, “I think I got my smile back”.

    MaraKud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    The Hostel I'm Staying In Found Him In The Back Ally And Adopted Him

    A kitten rests on a person's shoulder after being adopted from a shelter.

    ruisen2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Decided It Was Time To Add To Our Family. So We Adopted This Rare 13 Year Old Pupper

    Adopted shelter dog relaxed on a couch, showing a playful expression with its tongue out.

    totally_c-h-u-d Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    I Want To Share The Beautiful Tabico I Recently Adopted From The Shelter. Her Name Is Kiwi. So Much Floof

    Fluffy cat sitting on a wooden floor, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    Sachikoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Adopted Them, Suggest Names For Them

    Two fluffy kittens, one black and one white, being held by a hand, representing pets adopted from a shelter.

    kimisino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Meet Marley!

    Fluffy grey cat from a shelter lying on a bed, looking playful and content.

    I adopted Marley from our local shelter in town! They said she had been there for months, which is crazy to think of. She's the sweetest girl ever!

    ChrisBElrod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Adopted Lil Lavi From My Brother Who Couldn't Take Her With Him. She Makes Me Smile

    Shelter dog resting its head on a couch, eyes closed, in a cozy living room setting.

    SinisterDuchess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Adopted A Puppy Today

    Shelter-adopted puppy in a crate, cuddling a blue and white plush toy.

    warriorsReaper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Adopted My First Ever Cat Today!

    Black and white cat peeking out of a pet carrier box after being adopted from a shelter.

    NoFrankOceanMerch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Neither Of Us Had Ever Had A Cat Before My Girlfriend And I Decided To Adopt This 2 Year Old Princess Called Zelda. Best Decision We Ever Made

    Fluffy cat on a white blanket, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    crzyscntst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat

    Shelter pet adoption: gray cat contentedly being petted, showing affection and trust.

    tori5692 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    The Look This Foster Kitten Gave Me Before I Handed Her To Her New Adoptive Family

    Fluffy white cat with a curious expression on a textured blanket, exemplifying the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    DoJu318 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Just Adopted This Guy Yesterday. Meet Enzo

    Shelter-adopted black cat comfortably resting inside a pet carrier on a tiled floor.

    AnunnakiNecktie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Friend Just Adopted This Lil Void Today

    A person holding a black kitten in a shelter, showcasing the joy of adopting pets.

    kristalouise02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Meet Oatis, My New Roommate

    Blind dog sitting in a car seat, wrapped in a black jacket, illustrating a joyful pet adoption.

    I adopted Oatis a week ago because I wanted to share my new home with someone. He’s the sweetest: doesn’t bark and loves being held.

    I don’t know much of anything about where he came from. The rescue said he was a stray, but when I examine his mannerisms too hard it’s easy to think he didn’t come from the best home.

    I’ve never had a senior dog before so there is a few adjustments I need to make. He doesn’t bark, so it’s hard for me to know when he needs to go out. He doesn’t walk well, so I have to come up with new activities for him to do. And he just had a dental that took all of his (rotten) teeth, so getting used to new food and treats has been hard on him.

    I am lucky to have him, and my goal is to just spoil him as long as I can. Any advice and tips are appreciated!

    Other__Joey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Just Adopted This Lil Girl From The Shelter Today & I'm So Happy & So Is She 😭 She's 4 Months Old & I Named Her Suki. She's Gorgeous

    A tabby kitten on a white quilt, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    rachelle9xx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ack! She looks just like my little one, who is 10 moths old. I think my little one needs another sister.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    I Just Adopted Her From A Rat Rescue Last Night. She Really Said “🙂”

    Adopted pet rat looking curious, sitting inside a cage on a soft blanket.

    DiscoSpaceAngel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Newly Adopted Stray Is Extremely Concerned That I’m Taking A Bath

    Adopted shelter cat with orange and white fur curiously peeking over a bathtub edge.

    EvenWhenImBored Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Just Adopted These 2 After Losing Our Previous Kitty

    Two adorable kittens newly adopted from a shelter, sitting against a wooden wall background.

    My husband said yes to 2 kitties & they’re just the cutest.

    The loss was too difficult 😭 i simply cannot grieve a pet without being able to snuggle another one, so we applied for 2 and got approve

    tamielynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    My Brother & Sister In Law Adopted This Beautiful Blind Cat! 🥰🥳

    Gray tabby cat with closed eyes sitting inside, embodying the joy of adopting shelter pets.

    theprostitute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, the nonexistent powers that be smile on people who take care of animals with handicaps.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Rescued This Boy Thanks To Reddit ❤️

    Happy dog showing excitement after being adopted from a shelter, with mouth open and tongue out.

    Found him on Reddit (not this sub) being re-homed near me after being neglected and living in a crate for the first year of his life. I am a sucker for a big goofy boy and that’s exactly what he has turned into. Meet Hank

    JustAGirl-LovesFood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    My New Rescue Pup

    Adopted pet dog enjoying a day at the beach, looking curiously at the camera.

    kikibee23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    My Wife And I Got Married A Month Ago. Today, We Adopted Our First Cat. Say Hello To Jerry

    A black cat adopted from a shelter lying on a white textured blanket, looking content and relaxed.

    eleventhjam1969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Our First Fur Babies!!

    Happy couple holding newly adopted shelter cats, smiling in a cozy setting.

    my partner and I adopted our first fur babies yesterday!! 5 1/2 month old, brother and sister kitties!! we named them Mew & Minccino 🖤🤍 so grateful to call them ours!!!

    browneyedvixens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you got the cat tree yet? Watch out for your plants, in fact, check your plants to see if they are poisonous for your babies. Litter box(es) should go in the bathroom, or buy a mat so litter doesn't go everywhere. The food should be gourmet and they will let you know which toys they prefer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Adopted A Depressed Cat

    A black cat from the shelter resting its head on a person's hand, symbolizing the joy of pet adoption.

    Today my husband and I adopted this sweet older kitty (8 yo). We saw the shelter’s post about her - a surrender from someone who owned her since a kitten. She’s been there almost a month and has spent the entire time balled up in the corner with her eyes shut. Our senior kitty (16) passed away last summer and we decided it was time to get another “senior.” She got all her testing at the shelter and is in great health, except emotionally.

    We set her up in her own room and she is currently hiding under a dresser! I am hopeful for her :)

    chillypotle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Just Adopted Him From The Shelter

    A happy dog lies on a patterned blanket in a shelter, awaiting adoption.

    swansonmg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Adopted These Weenies Today, When Does The Braincell Arrive?

    Orange tabby cats posing indoors, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    Cheost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    4 Days Ago My Family Rescued Scar From A Post On Reddit!

    Shelter-adopted dog Scar, 8 months, laying on a surface and sleeping peacefully, showcasing adoption success.

    smittensky posted a ton of photos of rescue dogs from their local shelter around 5 days ago! I absolutely loved two pups and my family agreed that Scar was a total baby.

    At the time, I wasn’t sure where the dogs actually were so I messaged smitten and turns out they were only an hour away!

    I called the shelter and they said Scar was going to be transferred to a less crowded shelter and adoption wasn’t possible at the time. I begged them to keep him there and we all drove up there and adopted Scar that same day as they were able to stop the transfer!

    Here’s some update photos! He was such a scared muffin but he’s already so happy. His temperament is awesome and he’s so goofy and sweet.

    He had his first taste of hotdog yesterday and is already working on the “come” command 🥰

    Thank you, smittensky!

    tank4heals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Adopted Kitty

    Shelter pet adoption: a gray tabby cat with a blue collar, sitting inside a kennel with food and litter box nearby.

    dingdong0001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Foster Gouda Went To His Adoptive Forever Home Yesterday!

    Blue-eyed dog looking up, symbolizing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    tapirsaurusrex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Adopted Kittens 🐈

    Shelter-adopted kittens in a carrier, one tabby and one ginger, exploring their new environment together.

    Was only supposed to adopt one, but the foster told me that the tortie cat helps the orange cat calm down during vet visits. I’d be heartless if I separated the two of them, so they’re both going home with me.

    an_gelalala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dammit, people, I am going to seriously think about adopting another kitten if I keep seeing adorable pix like these! 😡

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Adopting This Little Angel Tomorrow And I’m So Excited!!!!

    Cute adopted cat in a cozy bed being petted, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    CramIt_thefrog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    My Boyfriend Got Adopted By This Little Beauty. Wey Named Her Samy

    Black cat sitting on a patterned carpet under a chair, exemplifying adopted pets from a shelter.

    nuclearolivegreen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Adopted This Princess!

    Shelter-adopted cat lounging contently on owner's lap in sunlight.

    This is Clover, she is 6 months old and I will protect her with my life

    vannabloom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Abu, 4 Months Old. I Adopted Abu Last Week. Completely Smitten With This Kitten

    A shelter-adopted tabby cat sitting on a shelf of records, looking curious and comfortable.

    Happy-Host3644 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Adopting This Sweet Angel! Former "Feral" That Turned Out To Be A Complete Baby After Getting Trapped To Fix A Wound On Her Paw!

    Black and white cat with a pink bow, adopted from a shelter, resting comfortably.

    kawaiirandoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Seraphim, My New Baby

    Shelter-adopted kitten with blue eyes resting on a gray blanket.

    cisseldeslandes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seraphim doesn't look old enough to be adopted. She might need a friend.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Meet Hazel

    A tabby cat from a shelter nestled among colorful plush toys.

    We gave in and adopted one of our foster kittens. Or did she adopt us?

    hawkandolive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    GF And I Adopted A Kitten Today

    A small tabby kitten sitting on a tiled floor in front of wooden cabinets, representing a newly adopted pet from a shelter.

    Sunflowers0919 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seriously got to quit looking at this kitten pix or I am going to sneak back and get me a couple more kittens . . . .

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #46

    Just Adopted This 7 Month Old Kitten. Her Name Is Lucky

    Black cat sitting on a windowsill, exemplifying the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    hotuncletony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Adopted Kitty

    A gray tabby cat adopted from a shelter sitting on a person's lap indoors.

    I found 2 puppies in my neighborhood who seemed to have been dumped and took them to the local shelter. Saw this sweet kitty and couldn’t leave without him. Since coming home, he’s recovered from a really bad upper respiratory infection, ear infection, and worms. Now he’s living his best life and I’m so happy to have him ❤️ his name is Spike and he LOVES to play and snuggle. He also gets along great with his dog brother and kitty sister!

    dingdong0001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Just Adopted This Orange Boy. I Have No Idea What To Name Him

    Ginger cat with a collar sitting on a towel after being adopted from a shelter.

    AreYouMyDad34567 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    1 Week Since Adoption

    Shelter pet adoption success: happy dog sitting on carpet with a cat in the background.

    BigMathematician5508 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    We Took Her Home!

    Shelter-adopted dog in a plaid jacket lies on a brown couch, looking calm and content.

    After another visit with this sweet girl, we adopted and took her home!
    Meet Stella Bleu.

    Farquade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Adopted My First Kitten; Named Her Sia

    Adopted shelter kitten sitting on a bed, gazing upwards with curiosity.

    AssociationGood4073 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop showing me these perfect kittens! I shake my fist at you, BP!!!! ✊🏻

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Our Foster Is Getting Adopted!

    A shelter-adopted cat with white and gray fur sitting on a wooden surface at home.

    She wouldn’t let us touch her the first 5 months but we spelt wore her down and she loves being petted now. She was born on someone’s sun porch and spent her first year in that cramped room loaded with furniture. She has come so far. I am sure I will cry HARD tomorrow when she leaves. But Lumi will have a good home.

    DGhostAunt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I fostered a rescue saluki once and it was about the hardest thing I have ever done to send him to his new home, even though I knew he would be loved and adored. I cheer on anyone strong enough to do this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    I Have Been Crying For The Past Hour Over My New Kitten

    A sleeping kitten, snug and content, showcases the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    I just got this kitten maybe 2 hours ago, this is my first pet that I have personally adopted since moving out. She sat in my lap and watched me post videos of her literally everywhere and then fell asleep. I've been crying so hard oml I will die for this cat

    WarlockNamedPaul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Already Love Him So Much After A Day Of Adopting Him

    Orange cat being held lovingly by someone, showcasing a happy shelter pet adoption.

    skyyeexox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Meet Winston 🤎 Our Newly Adopted Family Member

    Shelter-adopted ginger cat sitting on a platform inside a cage, looking directly at the camera.

    Vdawg1986 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    I Adopted Luna This Morning!

    Black and white cat standing in a doorway, representing adopted pets from a shelter.

    CharacterOk2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    A Stray Cat That Adopted My Girlfriend

    Cute cat relaxing on a bed, highlighting the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    Orrlyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Adopted This Sweet Gal Tonight. Thinking About Calling Her Ethel Due To Her Furrowed Brow

    Shelter-adopted kitten in a cozy pet carrier on a bed.

    chill1096 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    I've Been Adopted

    A gray and white cat, adopted from a shelter, sits on a desk at home.

    About a week ago, a neighbor told me this little guy was wandering our neighborhood. I took a couple pictures outside to post on different sites. Less than 90 minutes later, he was crying at my front door. Opened the door, he came in, and immediately rolled over at my feet. Less than 30 minutes later, he was asleep on my lap.

    I've never had a cat, and really didn't like them too much. But, I am totally in love!!!

    No microchip, and he's been seen wandering the neighborhood for months. So he is now an indoor cat named Judge, and I'm a cat mom!!

    ilikemynam3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    First Time Cat Owner

    Black and white cat relaxing on a couch after being adopted from a shelter.

    We just adopted Bennu about 2 weeks ago and he is such a cute and cuddly boy! I never thought I was a pet person but Bennu has CHANGED ME.

    Laweeniesaurus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    The Cat My Brother Adopted, Isn’t She Beautiful, Friends? 🥰🥰🥹🥹🥰🥰🥹🥹

    Calico cat exploring the inside of a dryer, showcasing the joy of adopting shelter pets.

    Brilliant_Walk_9225 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    My Friend Adopted A Cat

    Shelter-adopted kitten sitting on the floor, looking up with curious eyes.

    Odd_Conversation5163 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #63

    Just Adopted My New Baby Tali!!!!

    Adopted shelter cat sitting calmly in a cardboard box.

    TrialsOfMyLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    First Time Cat Owner, Just Adopted This Bonded Pair

    Two adopted shelter cats cuddling on a cozy pet bed by the window.

    moonjelly33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So magnificent when bonded pairs actually get to go home together,

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #65

    Just Adopted This Little Dude, Everyone Meet Mr Moose 😄

    Adopted pet kitten sits on a colorful blanket next to a game controller in a cozy room.

    Squidlegz69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Meet Honey

    Adopted shelter cat with orange and white fur relaxing on a green mat in a cat tree.

    This is Honey, she was a stray we took in and adopted as a family member, she’s sooo sweet and adorable! We originally thought she was a kitten, but once the vet checked her out he said she’s actually around 3 years old and probably won’t get any bigger, she will fill in more with weight but her size is quite tiny measuring as a 7 month old kitten. Sadly she also can’t meow and has a tail that’s seems it was broken and healed in an odd way that gives her the most adorable curly tail that’s hard to take a picture of but it curls like a little pigs tail and I am absolutely obsessed with it haha.

    Competitive-Common88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Was Not Expecting This Amount Of Cuddles Day 1 Of His Adoption

    Black and white kitten adopted from shelter, sleeping peacefully on a bed.

    CrouchingToaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Adopted My First Kitten!

    A tabby kitten lying on a gray couch, exemplifying the joy of shelter pet adoption.

    Everyone say hi to Rhaegar! He’s named after a Game of Thrones character for those of you who aren’t familiar with the series. He’s 4 months old and is a ball of energy. Also, very cuddly.

    C-N-Mento Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Just Adopted!

    Adopted pet from a shelter, a small calico kitten with a pink collar sitting on a bed.

    noooociva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my, such a darling baby. Is that a collar around his waist?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #70

    Our New Sweet Boy, Pilot 💗

    Fluffy black cat sitting on a pink blanket, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    colorrs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Just Adopted This Lil Boy. He Was On The Street Crying And My Heart Melted For Him 💘

    Adopted shelter kitten with tabby markings being held up in a cozy home.

    DisciplineOk1959 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the vet, we go for a check-up and back again for neutering. Get him early, as soon as the vet says o.k. He won't miss it if he never knew it was there.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #72

    Last Week We Adopted This 2 Little Souls With 7 Paws Between Them

    Two shelter-adopted black and white cats snuggled in a green pet bed.

    In the left Pupa (she has one leg missing because someone shot her), in the right Tirita.

    jospri__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #73

    We Adopted A New Cat!

    A black and white cat lying on a bed in a cozy room, with family photos in the background.

    Poor guy had been through it. We adopted from the SPCA and he had lived on the streets. He is the sweetest, cuddliest, fluffiest cat that I have ever had the privilege of meeting.

    Meet Fin

    midnightrunner699 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Adopted Today!

    Adopted shelter cat wearing a polka dot bow tie, cuddled on a person in a blue shirt.

    Prepaid_tomato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Adopted My Boy Recently. 1 Year Old American Bulldog

    Cute white dog sitting on a kitchen floor, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from shelters.

    Royal-Estimate3263 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    I Adopted A Dog!! He's A Mixed Chihuahua, But What Could The Other Race Be?

    A small dog sleeps peacefully on a paw-print blanket, showcasing a happy shelter pet adoption.

    fifakev1234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Just Rescued Kratos From The Pound

    Bulldog standing by the doorway, enjoying the outdoors; a perfect example of adopting pets from a shelter.

    jerrycoker23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Got Myself A New Friend

    Shelter adoption success: person holding an adorable puppy outside, showing the joy of adopting pets.

    Adopted a Stray dog yesterday, vet said it’s around 45-50 days

    Whole-Onion-1507 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    Welcome Home Freya!!

    Two fluffy dogs in a kitchen; one walking, the other holding a toy, showcasing pet adoption joy.

    Today we brought home 7 year old "polar" who came in as a breeding dog they no longer wanted. Her new name is Freya and i cant wait to spoil her and give her the life and love she deserves! She is so sweet and tolerant so far to the puppy who is 11 months old and obviously very confused as a former only child

    EmployTypical4898 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    I Adopted This Sweet Girl On Friday And The Shelter Said She Was An Australian Shepherd Mix

    Brown and white dog lying on a wooden floor, showcasing the joy of adopting pets from a shelter.

    Elderly_People Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Meet Ruby. Our Newly Adopted Baby, She’s About A Year Old, 58 Pounds

    Shelter pet dog with tan and black fur reaching towards the camera, standing in a kennel.

    Kungari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's got that eye look down pat. That's right, lower the head a little and look soulfully up at your human. You should get lots of treats, cuddles, and toys.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #82

    Wife And I Adopted This Cutie!

    Black and white cat adopted from a shelter sits on a box in a cozy living room.

    We’ve had her for about 3 days now and she’s been super sweet and delightful. She was shy at the shelter but quick to open up to us once at her new home.

    Dperron420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it amazing? Dogs and cats don't seem to like being in shelters. Who wouldda thought?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #83

    Adopted This Little One Today But We Cant Settle On A Name

    Gray cat resting on a dark gray couch, embodying the joy of pet adoption from a shelter.

    d4rksideofthemoonpie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #84

    I Adopted Them, This Week

    Two adopted cats snuggling in a cozy, plaid-lined bed.

    Powerful-Arachnid-96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Hello! Just Adopted This Baby Kitten From A Friend Of My Mom And Wanted To Know More About Her

    Gray kitten looking up from a bed, recently adopted from a shelter.

    She's two months old, her coat is fully grey and medium sized. She's very small and delicate! The woman I adopted her said her mom is of breed but shes very doesn't know which one. She's very unique, so I'm curious to know

    imtoosleepdeprived Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Put Your Hands Together For Churchill, The Newest Member Of My Family

    A newly adopted tabby cat sits on a colorful quilt, looking curious in a cozy home setting.

    My kitten needed a buddy so I adopted him a life partner. They are both almost 5 months and as thick as yo Mommas gravy

    alfy2pointohno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points</