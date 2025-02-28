112 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (February Edition)
When people decide to get a pet, they usually have two routes: buy or adopt. The first choice might seem convenient because, for example, there could be a wider selection of breeds available to you. However, the second option not only saves the animal you bring into your home but also frees up space in the shelter for another critter in need, allowing them a chance at finding a loving human as well. To honor those who commit to the latter, Bored Panda even dedicated a whole series, where every month we publish a list of wholesome and sweet pictures of the newest adoptees. Continue scrolling to check out February's!
This post may include affiliate links.
Celebrating His Adoption
This is a cute picture, but I don't think she had it on for long after the shot was taken. Look at the expression in those eyes.
I Adopted A Very Shy Cat Today Who Mostly Hid At The Shelter. Both The Staff And I Agreed That She'd Probably Need A Lot Of Time To Feel Safe And Start Being Social
This was her 5 hours after we got home.
Adopted A Kitten Recently. Meet Aries
Orlo’s First Day At Home!
Give me a minute, I'm thinking about it, I'm thinking about it.
Adopted This Stray Tomcat Last Weekend. He's Got Huge Cheeks
I Rescue This Cat And Adopt. Her Name Is Cookie
Awesome Adoption
I am A volunteer at a cat rescue in Pittsburgh. I had a shift tonight and two women walked in with a carrier. The one woman introduced herself as a caretaker to the other elderly woman. She said that the older woman was already approved for adoption and was ready to pick out a cat.
The older woman then said that she wanted to pick out the oldest cat in the shelter because she was an “old lady” who needed another “old lady” to keep her company.
She ultimately chose an 8-9 year old female cat named Lumpy. This cat has no teeth. Not one. We don’t know if someone had its teeth removed for health reasons or if they fell out. But the cat is toothless.
I watched the woman interact with Lumpy. I heard her whisper to the cat, “Don’t worry, I’ll get you all wet food so you don’t have to chew.”
After she confirmed that Lumpy was her choice she put her in the carrier and looked at me and the other volunteers and said, “I think I got my smile back”.
The Hostel I'm Staying In Found Him In The Back Ally And Adopted Him
Decided It Was Time To Add To Our Family. So We Adopted This Rare 13 Year Old Pupper
I Want To Share The Beautiful Tabico I Recently Adopted From The Shelter. Her Name Is Kiwi. So Much Floof
Adopted Them, Suggest Names For Them
Meet Marley!
I adopted Marley from our local shelter in town! They said she had been there for months, which is crazy to think of. She's the sweetest girl ever!
I Adopted Lil Lavi From My Brother Who Couldn't Take Her With Him. She Makes Me Smile
Adopted A Puppy Today
Adopted My First Ever Cat Today!
Neither Of Us Had Ever Had A Cat Before My Girlfriend And I Decided To Adopt This 2 Year Old Princess Called Zelda. Best Decision We Ever Made
Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat
The Look This Foster Kitten Gave Me Before I Handed Her To Her New Adoptive Family
Just Adopted This Guy Yesterday. Meet Enzo
My Friend Just Adopted This Lil Void Today
Meet Oatis, My New Roommate
I adopted Oatis a week ago because I wanted to share my new home with someone. He’s the sweetest: doesn’t bark and loves being held.
I don’t know much of anything about where he came from. The rescue said he was a stray, but when I examine his mannerisms too hard it’s easy to think he didn’t come from the best home.
I’ve never had a senior dog before so there is a few adjustments I need to make. He doesn’t bark, so it’s hard for me to know when he needs to go out. He doesn’t walk well, so I have to come up with new activities for him to do. And he just had a dental that took all of his (rotten) teeth, so getting used to new food and treats has been hard on him.
I am lucky to have him, and my goal is to just spoil him as long as I can. Any advice and tips are appreciated!
I Just Adopted This Lil Girl From The Shelter Today & I'm So Happy & So Is She 😭 She's 4 Months Old & I Named Her Suki. She's Gorgeous
Ack! She looks just like my little one, who is 10 moths old. I think my little one needs another sister.
I Just Adopted Her From A Rat Rescue Last Night. She Really Said “🙂”
My Newly Adopted Stray Is Extremely Concerned That I’m Taking A Bath
Just Adopted These 2 After Losing Our Previous Kitty
My husband said yes to 2 kitties & they’re just the cutest.
The loss was too difficult 😭 i simply cannot grieve a pet without being able to snuggle another one, so we applied for 2 and got approve
Mine died in November before Thanksgiving, I'm not over it yet.
My Brother & Sister In Law Adopted This Beautiful Blind Cat! 🥰🥳
OK, the nonexistent powers that be smile on people who take care of animals with handicaps.
Rescued This Boy Thanks To Reddit ❤️
Found him on Reddit (not this sub) being re-homed near me after being neglected and living in a crate for the first year of his life. I am a sucker for a big goofy boy and that’s exactly what he has turned into. Meet Hank
My New Rescue Pup
My Wife And I Got Married A Month Ago. Today, We Adopted Our First Cat. Say Hello To Jerry
Our First Fur Babies!!
my partner and I adopted our first fur babies yesterday!! 5 1/2 month old, brother and sister kitties!! we named them Mew & Minccino 🖤🤍 so grateful to call them ours!!!
Have you got the cat tree yet? Watch out for your plants, in fact, check your plants to see if they are poisonous for your babies. Litter box(es) should go in the bathroom, or buy a mat so litter doesn't go everywhere. The food should be gourmet and they will let you know which toys they prefer.
Adopted A Depressed Cat
Today my husband and I adopted this sweet older kitty (8 yo). We saw the shelter’s post about her - a surrender from someone who owned her since a kitten. She’s been there almost a month and has spent the entire time balled up in the corner with her eyes shut. Our senior kitty (16) passed away last summer and we decided it was time to get another “senior.” She got all her testing at the shelter and is in great health, except emotionally.
We set her up in her own room and she is currently hiding under a dresser! I am hopeful for her :)
Just Adopted Him From The Shelter
Adopted These Weenies Today, When Does The Braincell Arrive?
4 Days Ago My Family Rescued Scar From A Post On Reddit!
smittensky posted a ton of photos of rescue dogs from their local shelter around 5 days ago! I absolutely loved two pups and my family agreed that Scar was a total baby.
At the time, I wasn’t sure where the dogs actually were so I messaged smitten and turns out they were only an hour away!
I called the shelter and they said Scar was going to be transferred to a less crowded shelter and adoption wasn’t possible at the time. I begged them to keep him there and we all drove up there and adopted Scar that same day as they were able to stop the transfer!
Here’s some update photos! He was such a scared muffin but he’s already so happy. His temperament is awesome and he’s so goofy and sweet.
He had his first taste of hotdog yesterday and is already working on the “come” command 🥰
Thank you, smittensky!
Adopted Kitty
Foster Gouda Went To His Adoptive Forever Home Yesterday!
Adopted Kittens 🐈
Was only supposed to adopt one, but the foster told me that the tortie cat helps the orange cat calm down during vet visits. I’d be heartless if I separated the two of them, so they’re both going home with me.
Dammit, people, I am going to seriously think about adopting another kitten if I keep seeing adorable pix like these! 😡
Adopting This Little Angel Tomorrow And I’m So Excited!!!!
My Boyfriend Got Adopted By This Little Beauty. Wey Named Her Samy
Adopted This Princess!
This is Clover, she is 6 months old and I will protect her with my life
Abu, 4 Months Old. I Adopted Abu Last Week. Completely Smitten With This Kitten
Adopting This Sweet Angel! Former "Feral" That Turned Out To Be A Complete Baby After Getting Trapped To Fix A Wound On Her Paw!
Seraphim, My New Baby
Seraphim doesn't look old enough to be adopted. She might need a friend.
Meet Hazel
We gave in and adopted one of our foster kittens. Or did she adopt us?
GF And I Adopted A Kitten Today
I have seriously got to quit looking at this kitten pix or I am going to sneak back and get me a couple more kittens . . . .
Just Adopted This 7 Month Old Kitten. Her Name Is Lucky
Adopted Kitty
I found 2 puppies in my neighborhood who seemed to have been dumped and took them to the local shelter. Saw this sweet kitty and couldn’t leave without him. Since coming home, he’s recovered from a really bad upper respiratory infection, ear infection, and worms. Now he’s living his best life and I’m so happy to have him ❤️ his name is Spike and he LOVES to play and snuggle. He also gets along great with his dog brother and kitty sister!
Just Adopted This Orange Boy. I Have No Idea What To Name Him
1 Week Since Adoption
We Took Her Home!
After another visit with this sweet girl, we adopted and took her home!
Meet Stella Bleu.
Adopted My First Kitten; Named Her Sia
Stop showing me these perfect kittens! I shake my fist at you, BP!!!! ✊🏻
Our Foster Is Getting Adopted!
She wouldn’t let us touch her the first 5 months but we spelt wore her down and she loves being petted now. She was born on someone’s sun porch and spent her first year in that cramped room loaded with furniture. She has come so far. I am sure I will cry HARD tomorrow when she leaves. But Lumi will have a good home.
I fostered a rescue saluki once and it was about the hardest thing I have ever done to send him to his new home, even though I knew he would be loved and adored. I cheer on anyone strong enough to do this.
I Have Been Crying For The Past Hour Over My New Kitten
I just got this kitten maybe 2 hours ago, this is my first pet that I have personally adopted since moving out. She sat in my lap and watched me post videos of her literally everywhere and then fell asleep. I've been crying so hard oml I will die for this cat
Already Love Him So Much After A Day Of Adopting Him
Meet Winston 🤎 Our Newly Adopted Family Member
I Adopted Luna This Morning!
A Stray Cat That Adopted My Girlfriend
Adopted This Sweet Gal Tonight. Thinking About Calling Her Ethel Due To Her Furrowed Brow
I've Been Adopted
About a week ago, a neighbor told me this little guy was wandering our neighborhood. I took a couple pictures outside to post on different sites. Less than 90 minutes later, he was crying at my front door. Opened the door, he came in, and immediately rolled over at my feet. Less than 30 minutes later, he was asleep on my lap.
I've never had a cat, and really didn't like them too much. But, I am totally in love!!!
No microchip, and he's been seen wandering the neighborhood for months. So he is now an indoor cat named Judge, and I'm a cat mom!!
First Time Cat Owner
We just adopted Bennu about 2 weeks ago and he is such a cute and cuddly boy! I never thought I was a pet person but Bennu has CHANGED ME.
The Cat My Brother Adopted, Isn’t She Beautiful, Friends? 🥰🥰🥹🥹🥰🥰🥹🥹
My Friend Adopted A Cat
Poor baby, he looks so sad, yet so hopeful. Love him up.
Just Adopted My New Baby Tali!!!!
First Time Cat Owner, Just Adopted This Bonded Pair
So magnificent when bonded pairs actually get to go home together,
Just Adopted This Little Dude, Everyone Meet Mr Moose 😄
Meet Honey
This is Honey, she was a stray we took in and adopted as a family member, she’s sooo sweet and adorable! We originally thought she was a kitten, but once the vet checked her out he said she’s actually around 3 years old and probably won’t get any bigger, she will fill in more with weight but her size is quite tiny measuring as a 7 month old kitten. Sadly she also can’t meow and has a tail that’s seems it was broken and healed in an odd way that gives her the most adorable curly tail that’s hard to take a picture of but it curls like a little pigs tail and I am absolutely obsessed with it haha.
Was Not Expecting This Amount Of Cuddles Day 1 Of His Adoption
Adopted My First Kitten!
Everyone say hi to Rhaegar! He’s named after a Game of Thrones character for those of you who aren’t familiar with the series. He’s 4 months old and is a ball of energy. Also, very cuddly.
Just Adopted!
Oh my, such a darling baby. Is that a collar around his waist?
Our New Sweet Boy, Pilot 💗
Just Adopted This Lil Boy. He Was On The Street Crying And My Heart Melted For Him 💘
To the vet, we go for a check-up and back again for neutering. Get him early, as soon as the vet says o.k. He won't miss it if he never knew it was there.
Last Week We Adopted This 2 Little Souls With 7 Paws Between Them
In the left Pupa (she has one leg missing because someone shot her), in the right Tirita.
We Adopted A New Cat!
Poor guy had been through it. We adopted from the SPCA and he had lived on the streets. He is the sweetest, cuddliest, fluffiest cat that I have ever had the privilege of meeting.
Meet Fin
Adopted Today!
Adopted My Boy Recently. 1 Year Old American Bulldog
I Adopted A Dog!! He's A Mixed Chihuahua, But What Could The Other Race Be?
Just Rescued Kratos From The Pound
Got Myself A New Friend
Adopted a Stray dog yesterday, vet said it’s around 45-50 days
Welcome Home Freya!!
Today we brought home 7 year old "polar" who came in as a breeding dog they no longer wanted. Her new name is Freya and i cant wait to spoil her and give her the life and love she deserves! She is so sweet and tolerant so far to the puppy who is 11 months old and obviously very confused as a former only child
I Adopted This Sweet Girl On Friday And The Shelter Said She Was An Australian Shepherd Mix
Meet Ruby. Our Newly Adopted Baby, She’s About A Year Old, 58 Pounds
She's got that eye look down pat. That's right, lower the head a little and look soulfully up at your human. You should get lots of treats, cuddles, and toys.
Wife And I Adopted This Cutie!
We’ve had her for about 3 days now and she’s been super sweet and delightful. She was shy at the shelter but quick to open up to us once at her new home.
Isn't it amazing? Dogs and cats don't seem to like being in shelters. Who wouldda thought?
Adopted This Little One Today But We Cant Settle On A Name
I once had a cat who looked like that. Called him Spot.
I Adopted Them, This Week
Hello! Just Adopted This Baby Kitten From A Friend Of My Mom And Wanted To Know More About Her
She's two months old, her coat is fully grey and medium sized. She's very small and delicate! The woman I adopted her said her mom is of breed but shes very doesn't know which one. She's very unique, so I'm curious to know
Put Your Hands Together For Churchill, The Newest Member Of My Family
My kitten needed a buddy so I adopted him a life partner. They are both almost 5 months and as thick as yo Mommas gravy