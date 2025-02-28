When people decide to get a pet, they usually have two routes: buy or adopt. The first choice might seem convenient because, for example, there could be a wider selection of breeds available to you. However, the second option not only saves the animal you bring into your home but also frees up space in the shelter for another critter in need, allowing them a chance at finding a loving human as well. To honor those who commit to the latter, Bored Panda even dedicated a whole series, where every month we publish a list of wholesome and sweet pictures of the newest adoptees. Continue scrolling to check out February's!

#1 Celebrating His Adoption Share icon

#2 I Adopted A Very Shy Cat Today Who Mostly Hid At The Shelter. Both The Staff And I Agreed That She'd Probably Need A Lot Of Time To Feel Safe And Start Being Social Share icon This was her 5 hours after we got home.



#3 Adopted A Kitten Recently. Meet Aries Share icon

#4 Orlo’s First Day At Home! Share icon

#5 Adopted This Stray Tomcat Last Weekend. He's Got Huge Cheeks Share icon

#6 I Rescue This Cat And Adopt. Her Name Is Cookie Share icon

#7 Awesome Adoption Share icon I am A volunteer at a cat rescue in Pittsburgh. I had a shift tonight and two women walked in with a carrier. The one woman introduced herself as a caretaker to the other elderly woman. She said that the older woman was already approved for adoption and was ready to pick out a cat.

The older woman then said that she wanted to pick out the oldest cat in the shelter because she was an “old lady” who needed another “old lady” to keep her company.

She ultimately chose an 8-9 year old female cat named Lumpy. This cat has no teeth. Not one. We don’t know if someone had its teeth removed for health reasons or if they fell out. But the cat is toothless.

I watched the woman interact with Lumpy. I heard her whisper to the cat, “Don’t worry, I’ll get you all wet food so you don’t have to chew.”

After she confirmed that Lumpy was her choice she put her in the carrier and looked at me and the other volunteers and said, “I think I got my smile back”.

#8 The Hostel I'm Staying In Found Him In The Back Ally And Adopted Him Share icon

#9 Decided It Was Time To Add To Our Family. So We Adopted This Rare 13 Year Old Pupper Share icon

#10 I Want To Share The Beautiful Tabico I Recently Adopted From The Shelter. Her Name Is Kiwi. So Much Floof Share icon

#11 Adopted Them, Suggest Names For Them Share icon

#12 Meet Marley! Share icon I adopted Marley from our local shelter in town! They said she had been there for months, which is crazy to think of. She's the sweetest girl ever!

#13 I Adopted Lil Lavi From My Brother Who Couldn't Take Her With Him. She Makes Me Smile Share icon

#14 Adopted A Puppy Today Share icon

#15 Adopted My First Ever Cat Today! Share icon

#16 Neither Of Us Had Ever Had A Cat Before My Girlfriend And I Decided To Adopt This 2 Year Old Princess Called Zelda. Best Decision We Ever Made Share icon

#17 Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat Share icon

#18 The Look This Foster Kitten Gave Me Before I Handed Her To Her New Adoptive Family Share icon

#19 Just Adopted This Guy Yesterday. Meet Enzo Share icon

#20 My Friend Just Adopted This Lil Void Today Share icon

#21 Meet Oatis, My New Roommate Share icon I adopted Oatis a week ago because I wanted to share my new home with someone. He’s the sweetest: doesn’t bark and loves being held.



I don’t know much of anything about where he came from. The rescue said he was a stray, but when I examine his mannerisms too hard it’s easy to think he didn’t come from the best home.



I’ve never had a senior dog before so there is a few adjustments I need to make. He doesn’t bark, so it’s hard for me to know when he needs to go out. He doesn’t walk well, so I have to come up with new activities for him to do. And he just had a dental that took all of his (rotten) teeth, so getting used to new food and treats has been hard on him.



I am lucky to have him, and my goal is to just spoil him as long as I can. Any advice and tips are appreciated!

#22 I Just Adopted This Lil Girl From The Shelter Today & I'm So Happy & So Is She 😭 She's 4 Months Old & I Named Her Suki. She's Gorgeous Share icon

#23 I Just Adopted Her From A Rat Rescue Last Night. She Really Said “🙂” Share icon

#24 My Newly Adopted Stray Is Extremely Concerned That I’m Taking A Bath Share icon

#25 Just Adopted These 2 After Losing Our Previous Kitty Share icon My husband said yes to 2 kitties & they’re just the cutest.



The loss was too difficult 😭 i simply cannot grieve a pet without being able to snuggle another one, so we applied for 2 and got approve

#26 My Brother & Sister In Law Adopted This Beautiful Blind Cat! 🥰🥳 Share icon

#27 Rescued This Boy Thanks To Reddit ❤️ Share icon Found him on Reddit (not this sub) being re-homed near me after being neglected and living in a crate for the first year of his life. I am a sucker for a big goofy boy and that’s exactly what he has turned into. Meet Hank

#28 My New Rescue Pup Share icon

#29 My Wife And I Got Married A Month Ago. Today, We Adopted Our First Cat. Say Hello To Jerry Share icon

#30 Our First Fur Babies!! Share icon my partner and I adopted our first fur babies yesterday!! 5 1/2 month old, brother and sister kitties!! we named them Mew & Minccino 🖤🤍 so grateful to call them ours!!!

#31 Adopted A Depressed Cat Share icon Today my husband and I adopted this sweet older kitty (8 yo). We saw the shelter’s post about her - a surrender from someone who owned her since a kitten. She’s been there almost a month and has spent the entire time balled up in the corner with her eyes shut. Our senior kitty (16) passed away last summer and we decided it was time to get another “senior.” She got all her testing at the shelter and is in great health, except emotionally.



We set her up in her own room and she is currently hiding under a dresser! I am hopeful for her :)

#32 Just Adopted Him From The Shelter Share icon

#33 Adopted These Weenies Today, When Does The Braincell Arrive? Share icon

#34 4 Days Ago My Family Rescued Scar From A Post On Reddit! Share icon smittensky posted a ton of photos of rescue dogs from their local shelter around 5 days ago! I absolutely loved two pups and my family agreed that Scar was a total baby.



At the time, I wasn’t sure where the dogs actually were so I messaged smitten and turns out they were only an hour away!



I called the shelter and they said Scar was going to be transferred to a less crowded shelter and adoption wasn’t possible at the time. I begged them to keep him there and we all drove up there and adopted Scar that same day as they were able to stop the transfer!



Here’s some update photos! He was such a scared muffin but he’s already so happy. His temperament is awesome and he’s so goofy and sweet.



He had his first taste of hotdog yesterday and is already working on the “come” command 🥰



Thank you, smittensky!

#35 Adopted Kitty Share icon

#36 Foster Gouda Went To His Adoptive Forever Home Yesterday! Share icon

#37 Adopted Kittens 🐈 Share icon Was only supposed to adopt one, but the foster told me that the tortie cat helps the orange cat calm down during vet visits. I’d be heartless if I separated the two of them, so they’re both going home with me.

#38 Adopting This Little Angel Tomorrow And I’m So Excited!!!! Share icon

#39 My Boyfriend Got Adopted By This Little Beauty. Wey Named Her Samy Share icon

#40 Adopted This Princess! Share icon This is Clover, she is 6 months old and I will protect her with my life

#41 Abu, 4 Months Old. I Adopted Abu Last Week. Completely Smitten With This Kitten Share icon

#42 Adopting This Sweet Angel! Former "Feral" That Turned Out To Be A Complete Baby After Getting Trapped To Fix A Wound On Her Paw! Share icon

#43 Seraphim, My New Baby Share icon

#44 Meet Hazel Share icon We gave in and adopted one of our foster kittens. Or did she adopt us?

#45 GF And I Adopted A Kitten Today Share icon

#46 Just Adopted This 7 Month Old Kitten. Her Name Is Lucky Share icon

#47 Adopted Kitty Share icon I found 2 puppies in my neighborhood who seemed to have been dumped and took them to the local shelter. Saw this sweet kitty and couldn’t leave without him. Since coming home, he’s recovered from a really bad upper respiratory infection, ear infection, and worms. Now he’s living his best life and I’m so happy to have him ❤️ his name is Spike and he LOVES to play and snuggle. He also gets along great with his dog brother and kitty sister!

#48 Just Adopted This Orange Boy. I Have No Idea What To Name Him Share icon

#49 1 Week Since Adoption Share icon

#50 We Took Her Home! Share icon After another visit with this sweet girl, we adopted and took her home!

Meet Stella Bleu.

#51 Adopted My First Kitten; Named Her Sia Share icon

#52 Our Foster Is Getting Adopted! Share icon She wouldn’t let us touch her the first 5 months but we spelt wore her down and she loves being petted now. She was born on someone’s sun porch and spent her first year in that cramped room loaded with furniture. She has come so far. I am sure I will cry HARD tomorrow when she leaves. But Lumi will have a good home.

#53 I Have Been Crying For The Past Hour Over My New Kitten Share icon I just got this kitten maybe 2 hours ago, this is my first pet that I have personally adopted since moving out. She sat in my lap and watched me post videos of her literally everywhere and then fell asleep. I've been crying so hard oml I will die for this cat

#54 Already Love Him So Much After A Day Of Adopting Him Share icon

#55 Meet Winston 🤎 Our Newly Adopted Family Member Share icon

#56 I Adopted Luna This Morning! Share icon

#57 A Stray Cat That Adopted My Girlfriend Share icon

#58 Adopted This Sweet Gal Tonight. Thinking About Calling Her Ethel Due To Her Furrowed Brow Share icon

#59 I've Been Adopted Share icon About a week ago, a neighbor told me this little guy was wandering our neighborhood. I took a couple pictures outside to post on different sites. Less than 90 minutes later, he was crying at my front door. Opened the door, he came in, and immediately rolled over at my feet. Less than 30 minutes later, he was asleep on my lap.



I've never had a cat, and really didn't like them too much. But, I am totally in love!!!



No microchip, and he's been seen wandering the neighborhood for months. So he is now an indoor cat named Judge, and I'm a cat mom!!

#60 First Time Cat Owner Share icon We just adopted Bennu about 2 weeks ago and he is such a cute and cuddly boy! I never thought I was a pet person but Bennu has CHANGED ME.

#61 The Cat My Brother Adopted, Isn’t She Beautiful, Friends? 🥰🥰🥹🥹🥰🥰🥹🥹 Share icon

#62 My Friend Adopted A Cat Share icon

#63 Just Adopted My New Baby Tali!!!! Share icon

#64 First Time Cat Owner, Just Adopted This Bonded Pair Share icon

#65 Just Adopted This Little Dude, Everyone Meet Mr Moose 😄 Share icon

#66 Meet Honey Share icon This is Honey, she was a stray we took in and adopted as a family member, she’s sooo sweet and adorable! We originally thought she was a kitten, but once the vet checked her out he said she’s actually around 3 years old and probably won’t get any bigger, she will fill in more with weight but her size is quite tiny measuring as a 7 month old kitten. Sadly she also can’t meow and has a tail that’s seems it was broken and healed in an odd way that gives her the most adorable curly tail that’s hard to take a picture of but it curls like a little pigs tail and I am absolutely obsessed with it haha.

#67 Was Not Expecting This Amount Of Cuddles Day 1 Of His Adoption Share icon

#68 Adopted My First Kitten! Share icon Everyone say hi to Rhaegar! He’s named after a Game of Thrones character for those of you who aren’t familiar with the series. He’s 4 months old and is a ball of energy. Also, very cuddly.

#69 Just Adopted! Share icon

#70 Our New Sweet Boy, Pilot 💗 Share icon

#71 Just Adopted This Lil Boy. He Was On The Street Crying And My Heart Melted For Him 💘 Share icon

#72 Last Week We Adopted This 2 Little Souls With 7 Paws Between Them Share icon In the left Pupa (she has one leg missing because someone shot her), in the right Tirita.

#73 We Adopted A New Cat! Share icon Poor guy had been through it. We adopted from the SPCA and he had lived on the streets. He is the sweetest, cuddliest, fluffiest cat that I have ever had the privilege of meeting.



Meet Fin

#74 Adopted Today! Share icon

#75 Adopted My Boy Recently. 1 Year Old American Bulldog Share icon

#76 I Adopted A Dog!! He's A Mixed Chihuahua, But What Could The Other Race Be? Share icon

#77 Just Rescued Kratos From The Pound Share icon

#78 Got Myself A New Friend Share icon Adopted a Stray dog yesterday, vet said it’s around 45-50 days

#79 Welcome Home Freya!! Share icon Today we brought home 7 year old "polar" who came in as a breeding dog they no longer wanted. Her new name is Freya and i cant wait to spoil her and give her the life and love she deserves! She is so sweet and tolerant so far to the puppy who is 11 months old and obviously very confused as a former only child

#80 I Adopted This Sweet Girl On Friday And The Shelter Said She Was An Australian Shepherd Mix Share icon

#81 Meet Ruby. Our Newly Adopted Baby, She’s About A Year Old, 58 Pounds Share icon

#82 Wife And I Adopted This Cutie! Share icon We’ve had her for about 3 days now and she’s been super sweet and delightful. She was shy at the shelter but quick to open up to us once at her new home.

#83 Adopted This Little One Today But We Cant Settle On A Name Share icon

#84 I Adopted Them, This Week Share icon

#85 Hello! Just Adopted This Baby Kitten From A Friend Of My Mom And Wanted To Know More About Her Share icon She's two months old, her coat is fully grey and medium sized. She's very small and delicate! The woman I adopted her said her mom is of breed but shes very doesn't know which one. She's very unique, so I'm curious to know