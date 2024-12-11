Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
This Matted Dog Who Was Frozen To The Ground Is Unrecognizable After Losing 6 Pounds Of Fur
Animals, Dogs

This Matted Dog Who Was Frozen To The Ground Is Unrecognizable After Losing 6 Pounds Of Fur

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Winter can be a really challenging and unforgiving time for almost all homeless animals as the temperatures drop and harsh weather sets in, and Donna Lochmann with the Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) team had a chance to witness that.

A few years ago in the middle of a strong snowstorm, the rescue team was patrolling the city’s streets when they suddenly spotted a mysterious gray mound curled up beneath a white van. As they later found out, it was a dog, just matted so much that he was nearly frozen to the ground.

More info: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

This sweet dog named Pilgrim was found almost frozen to the ground due to his overgrown hair

Person rescuing matted dog from snow near a car.

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Matted dog wrapped in an orange blanket before grooming, shedding 6 pounds of fur.

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis / Youtube

When Donna saw the strange-looking creature beneath the vehicle, she couldn’t tell exactly what he was at first. Only when the woman came closer, did she realize it was a horribly matted dog.

“His hair was so long, you could barely tell which side was his face,” Donna recalled. “You could kind of see his nose,” she added.

Due to the worsening snowstorm, the dog’s long hair was soaking wet and was about to turn into icy concrete, causing the animal unbearable pain.

Donna didn’t wait any longer and crawled under the van. She put a leash over the dog’s neck and tried to somehow pull him out from that unforgiving situation. Underneath, the dog’s mats were already frozen to the ground.

“He screamed… But with skill and patience, Donna got him safely into the warm Jeep,” SRSL wrote on Facebook after the rescue.

The poor scared pup was wrapped in a towel and brought directly to SRSL’s animal hospital, where he was supposed to get a detailed thorough checkup, but the vets couldn’t do it because of the huge amount of fur blocking access.

“We had to get the hair off of him. It’s a real process when it’s that knotted up, trying to get it off,” Donna shared. “He had to feel so much better getting all that hair off of him. It might’ve been about six pounds of hair,” she added.

Once the veterinary team carefully removed all the frozen, matted fur, they discovered that the dog, who was later named Pilgrim, also had a broken pelvis along with other bone fractures. The doctors believed these injuries were a result of being run over by a car.

Once the rescue team shaved off almost 6 pounds of icy, matted hair, they discovered that the dog also had a broken pelvis along with other bone fractures

Matted dog after losing 6 pounds of fur, lying on a table next to a pile of removed matted hair.

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis / YouTube

Matted dog after grooming, previously frozen, with six pounds of fur removed.

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis / Youtube

The rescue team did everything they could to nurse Pilgrim back to complete health, and within three weeks, the dog made a full recovery. Once his overgrown fur was gone and all the injuries had healed, the pup was finally ready for a new bright chapter in his life.

Fortunately, it came much faster than anyone was expecting. Very soon, a loving couple, Taylor and Joe, took Pilgrim to their home as a foster dog, and it didn’t take long before they decided to change their minds and adopt him instead.

“Pilgrim fits in so perfectly with our family…so we decided to foster fail. He’s a very happy boy,” the couple shared.

The dog now is barely recognizable: once so frightened and in so much pain, now Pilgrim seems to be living his best life with his new family and furry siblings.

Now Pilgrim is finally safe and truly loved in his new fur-ever family

Matted dog after shedding 6 pounds of fur, lying relaxed beside another dog on a cozy bed.

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis / Facebook

Small dog with a trimmed coat sitting on a festive blanket in front of a Christmas tree.

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Thanks to the rescue team’s huge efforts, Pilgrim eventually got back his sweet soul that was hidden underneath many years of neglect. Now the dog is finally safe, truly loved, and brings an incredible amount of joy to his new family every single day!

People on the internet were happy seeing such a beautiful happy ending

Text comment about a rescued matted dog who was adopted, mentioning better treatment for dogs and gratitude for the rescuer.

Text post about a matted dog who was frozen, highlighting its transformation after losing 6 pounds of fur.

Comment praising the rescue of a matted dog frozen to the ground, acknowledging the hard work involved.

Matted dog Pilgrim update: grateful message to adopters and rescuers for providing a secure, loving home.

Comment by Tricia Weekley praising good-hearted people, includes a red heart emoji.

Facebook comment praising the transformation of a matted dog after losing six pounds of fur.

Comment about a rescued matted dog expressing sadness and gratitude for its new home.

Comment about a matted dog now living its best life.

Comment praising dog's transformation and thanking stray rescue for their efforts.

"I LOVE it too... what an awesome ending for Pilgrim," with heart emojis expressing joy.

Comment from Lisa expressing joy with red heart emojis.

Comment praising a dog for looking comfy and cozy after losing matted fur.

A heartwarming message about a rescued matted dog, now safe and warm.

Comment praising efforts in rescuing matted dog frozen to ground, appreciating their work.

Eglė Tenikytė

Eglė Tenikytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

Eglė Tenikytė

Eglė Tenikytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

