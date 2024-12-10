Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Horribly Injured Husky Was Losing Hope Until He Met This Adorable Little Girl
Animals, Dogs

Horribly Injured Husky Was Losing Hope Until He Met This Adorable Little Girl

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably most of you will agree that the bond between kids and dogs is very special and unlike any other.

According to Waltham Petcare Science Institute’s research, interactions between little ones and dogs significantly boost oxytocin, also known as the ‘love hormone’, which enhances feelings of warmth, reduces anxiety and increases positive emotions. The benefits flow both ways and can definitely bring crucial help, especially for shelter dogs, since most of the time, their physical wounds are healed, yet their emotional ones still need attentive care.

The story of Balto, a horribly injured husky, could be a good example of this. After everything the dog had been through, he had his body and soul healed through a bond with a little girl.

More info: Austin Pets Alive!

After spending eight months in a shelter, Balto was losing hope to be adopted until one day, he met this cute little girl

Husky with family at shelter, outside, surrounded by trees and smiling.

Image credits: Austin Pets Alive! / Instagram

A husky reunites with a little girl outside a shelter, both surrounded by adults and trees.

Image credits: Austin Pets Alive! / Instagram

When Balto first arrived at Austin Animal Center, he had several deep injuries which were causing him unbearable pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Balto, the husky came to APA! severely injured with a large, necrotic wound above his left eye and a laceration on his neck,” the animal shelter shared at the time on their social media right after receiving the dog.

“Upon arrival from Austin Animal Center, Balto collapsed and was struggling to breathe. Once in the clinic, Balto began to turn blue; after removing the bandages around his neck, he regained color and his shortness of breath improved,” the announcement continued.

While the rescue team were not sure how Balto ended up with such gruesome injuries, they knew that they would try to do everything for him to have a long, pain-free life ahead.

After some time, the dog’s physical wounds were successfully healed, but he still needed very special care for the emotional ones

Resilient husky with heterochromia, recovering from wounds, stands in a shelter yard waiting for adoption.

Image credits: Austin Pets Alive! / Instagram

Resilient husky with scars resting at the shelter, wearing a blue collar.

Image credits: Austin Pets Alive! / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

It took some time, but treatment was successful and the vets were able to save the husky’s eye. The dog’s physical wounds now were healed, but he still needed very special care for the emotional ones.

“He spent about eight months in the shelter,” shared Luis Sanchez, director of public relations and communications at Austin Pets Alive!. “He was lovable, energetic and often overlooked simply because he was a husky with separation anxiety,” the man explained.

After a short-lived sleepover stay, the dog ended up back at the shelter and was so incredibly stressed that he tried to chew out of his kennel.

Luis couldn’t watch the suffering dog any longer and personally started fostering him, hoping that this would help Balto to relax and get more chances to be adopted. Together with his entire family, the man took the husky everywhere he could: from breweries to adoption events, taking photos of him and later posting them all over social media.

And eventually, it worked! One day, Luis was emailed by a family from New Braunfels who wanted a husky that was good with kids.

“A few days later, I drove an hour out of town to visit the family’s home, and they fell in love,” Luis said. “It was the cutest thing when their little daughter grabbed his leash and started giving him a tour of their home, saying, ‘This is my room; this is my parents’ room.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The husky’s new tiny human friend made sure that the dog would feel safe and unconditionally loved, and Balto seemed immediately relaxed.

The little girl instantly fell in love with the dog, no matter his gruesome injuries and anxiety problems

Happy girl hugging a resilient Husky on the carpet, surrounded by toys.

Image credits: Austin Pets Alive! / Instagram

There are some situations in life when it’s very difficult to see the way through. It takes lots of patience and even more faith, yet at the end, it’s always worth the wait and Balto’s story is a wonderful example of it.

Once suffering from horrible pain, both physical and mental, the dog now seems finally truly happy and loved in his new fur-ever family!

Netizens were happy seeing Balto loved and taken care of after suffering for so long

Comment expressing joy for the husky's rescue and new family after 8 months in a shelter.

Comment expressing happiness for Balto, a husky finding a new family after being in a shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
ADVERTISEMENT

Comment celebrating Husky rescued after 8 months in shelter, now in loving home.

Comment by Alice Foreman about a Husky’s rescue with six reactions.

Horribly Injured Husky Was Losing Hope Until He Met This Adorable Little Girl

Comment celebrating husky adoption: "Yippee for Balto!!!" with paw prints and heart emojis.

Comment expressing gratitude for a husky finding a forever home.

Text about a husky's loyalty and happiness with a girl, shared by Barb Greenwood.

Comment about a husky experiencing love from a human.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying, "God bless his new family," with prayer and heart emojis.

"Comment expressing love for resilient shelter husky.

"Comment by Dolorese O'Neill expressing love for a husky's story with dog and heart emojis.

Chat comment by Harvene Robinson saying, "So wonderful," about a determined husky.

"Comment by Margaret Ilarraza saying 'So adorable' with a smiling face emoji with hearts.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

37

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

1

Eglė Tenikytė

Eglė Tenikytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

Read less »
Eglė Tenikytė

Eglė Tenikytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear, there are times that I curse all mankind for doing that kind of horrendous harm to animals and then there is this, a light in the darkness.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear, there are times that I curse all mankind for doing that kind of horrendous harm to animals and then there is this, a light in the darkness.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Animals Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Top Posts
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda