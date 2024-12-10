Horribly Injured Husky Was Losing Hope Until He Met This Adorable Little Girl

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably most of you will agree that the bond between kids and dogs is very special and unlike any other.

According to Waltham Petcare Science Institute’s research, interactions between little ones and dogs significantly boost oxytocin, also known as the ‘love hormone’, which enhances feelings of warmth, reduces anxiety and increases positive emotions. The benefits flow both ways and can definitely bring crucial help, especially for shelter dogs, since most of the time, their physical wounds are healed, yet their emotional ones still need attentive care.

The story of Balto, a horribly injured husky, could be a good example of this. After everything the dog had been through, he had his body and soul healed through a bond with a little girl.

After spending eight months in a shelter, Balto was losing hope to be adopted until one day, he met this cute little girl

When Balto first arrived at Austin Animal Center, he had several deep injuries which were causing him unbearable pain.

“Balto, the husky came to APA! severely injured with a large, necrotic wound above his left eye and a laceration on his neck,” the animal shelter shared at the time on their social media right after receiving the dog.

“Upon arrival from Austin Animal Center, Balto collapsed and was struggling to breathe. Once in the clinic, Balto began to turn blue; after removing the bandages around his neck, he regained color and his shortness of breath improved,” the announcement continued.

While the rescue team were not sure how Balto ended up with such gruesome injuries, they knew that they would try to do everything for him to have a long, pain-free life ahead.

After some time, the dog’s physical wounds were successfully healed, but he still needed very special care for the emotional ones

It took some time, but treatment was successful and the vets were able to save the husky’s eye. The dog’s physical wounds now were healed, but he still needed very special care for the emotional ones.

“He spent about eight months in the shelter,” shared Luis Sanchez, director of public relations and communications at Austin Pets Alive!. “He was lovable, energetic and often overlooked simply because he was a husky with separation anxiety,” the man explained.

After a short-lived sleepover stay, the dog ended up back at the shelter and was so incredibly stressed that he tried to chew out of his kennel.

Luis couldn’t watch the suffering dog any longer and personally started fostering him, hoping that this would help Balto to relax and get more chances to be adopted. Together with his entire family, the man took the husky everywhere he could: from breweries to adoption events, taking photos of him and later posting them all over social media.

And eventually, it worked! One day, Luis was emailed by a family from New Braunfels who wanted a husky that was good with kids.

“A few days later, I drove an hour out of town to visit the family’s home, and they fell in love,” Luis said. “It was the cutest thing when their little daughter grabbed his leash and started giving him a tour of their home, saying, ‘This is my room; this is my parents’ room.”

The husky’s new tiny human friend made sure that the dog would feel safe and unconditionally loved, and Balto seemed immediately relaxed.

The little girl instantly fell in love with the dog, no matter his gruesome injuries and anxiety problems

There are some situations in life when it’s very difficult to see the way through. It takes lots of patience and even more faith, yet at the end, it’s always worth the wait and Balto’s story is a wonderful example of it.

Once suffering from horrible pain, both physical and mental, the dog now seems finally truly happy and loved in his new fur-ever family!

Netizens were happy seeing Balto loved and taken care of after suffering for so long

