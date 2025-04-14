ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs always seem to have a fun and infectious kind of energy about them that makes people feel happy. Regardless of how shy, exuberant, or weird the canine is, people still seem to love them dearly and get tremendous joy out of all of their antics.

That’s why the ‘Official Dog Pack’ Instagram page frequently posts so many hilarious memes about puppers. Their posts showcase all of the funniest things dogs get up to so that people can enjoy and fall in love with them even more.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny dog meme showing a large white dog looking surprised, capturing a relatable expression.

officialdogpack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Dog on grass with unique ear marking resembling a selfie, a funny dogs meme from Officialdogpack.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Dog getting measured with a pencil against a wall, showing a humorous meme expression.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Compared to other kinds of pets, most folks either fall into the category of dog or cat lovers. These furry felines and cunning canines get a lot of love and attention just for being themselves. People even go overboard to shower them with the best toys and food to keep them happy and satisfied. To understand more about the obsession over dogs, Bored Panda reached out to K.M. Robinson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She’s a multi-time bestselling fiction author and dog mom who has had the 7th, 74th, and 87th top-selling books on Amazon. She is also a social media educator and speaker. K.M. Robinson told us that “dogs are exactly who they are. Nothing stops them from expressing their thoughts and feelings.”

    “They aren’t shy about making decisions and taking action. Dogs are incredibly authentic to themselves, and they draw people in every time. Mix that with the overwhelming and unconditional love they give the people in their lives, and it’s easy for us to fall in love even without ever having met that dog,” she said.
    #4

    Dog in a sheep costume with a humorous caption about landlords; funny dogs meme for Officialdogpack.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Dog giving a side-eye expression, meme text about a human grabbing keys without the leash. Funny dogs meme.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Smiling dog in front of its portrait, creating a humorous meme moment.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Based on how much people seem to love posts about dogs, it’s clear to see that the human-canine connection is real. Somehow, despite the obvious language barrier, dogs and people seem to understand each other very well. This kind of bond has existed since ancient times and only seems to be getting stronger with every passing generation.

    K.M. Robinson explained that “dogs are so outwardly expressive of their feelings. It makes it easy for people to connect with them because dogs express what humans sometimes feel they can’t—be it happiness, silliness, or even sadness. Dogs are uninhibited, and as humans, we’re drawn to that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Security dog sitting grumpily next to a guard, wearing a vest, resembling funny dogs memes.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Wet dog lounging in a pool, with a relatable expression, illustrating humorous dog meme.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Person hugging two large dogs, capturing a funny dogs meme moment.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So many pet owners teach their dogs tricks and reward them for every new behavior learned. This is because canines are incredibly smart and can pick things up easily. They also work as emotional support animals, for support with police forces, and to sometimes detect illnesses. 

    Knowing that there are so many amazing things dogs can do, we asked K.M. Robinson if there is anything most people don’t know about them. She said, “Dogs are incredibly smart—far more than we give them credit for. Right now, I’m teaching my dogs to speak to me using word buttons.” 

    “We’re in the very early stages of learning, but some dogs can form entire sentences and even make up combination words to mean something they don’t have a dedicated button for. The more options we give dogs for communication with us, the more dogs will respond and learn how to speak with us through actions and words,” she explained.
    #10

    Funny dog meme showing a dog's face close-up before and after realizing you're awake.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Funny dog with a sheepish grin, capturing the feeling of relief after finishing a test.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Dog humorously guarding a baby in a crib, showcasing a funny dogs meme.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our boxer dog, Dinah, used to guard me when I was a baby! Nobody (apart from my parents!) was allowed to pick me up unless Dinah had been told they could! Bestest girl.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    When it comes to memes, it often seems like cats have the upper hand on the Internet, but dogs aren’t very far behind. Silly posts about cats often get a lot of traction because folks love how weird and unpredictable they can be. People also enjoy seeing memes and articles about dogs because of their lovable and amusing nature.

    No matter what culture war happens between dogs and cats on the net, in real life, both creatures are loved significantly. It’s hard to correctly determine how many fans either pet has, but it’s clear that they’ve won over people’s hearts. That’s exactly why folks tend to feel so much better when they see memes about either cats or dogs.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cute dog meme featuring a puppy leaning on a bowl, with humorous text above about ordering "toilet water."

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Funny dog meme showing a concerned dog listening to a conversation about going outside.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dog wearing a headset with a funny caption, representing dog memes from Officialdogpack.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We could go on and on about the amazingness of our canine friends, but the memes on this list speak for themself. No matter how many posts about dogs one sees, one can never truly have enough of their pawsomeness. If you’re having a ruff day, dog memes are truly the way to go.

    What are some funny facts about dogs that you know? We’d love to hear them!
    #16

    Dog making a funny face with a forced smile, capturing a relatable meme moment.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Close-up of a dog's face with funny expression, illustrating a meme about video calls.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Funny dogs meme with a surprised dog reacting to owner's stretch, captioned humorously about packing.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Dog wearing a party hat with a humorous expression, representing funny dogs memes.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Corgi sitting in a car driver's seat with a humorous expression, as part of funny dogs memes collection.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Golden retriever peeks over cluttered table with funny caption, embodying the essence of funny dog memes.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Person humorously overshadowed by a large fluffy dog on a couch, resembling a polar bear. Funny dogs meme.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Service dogs wearing Disney hats during a field trip, capturing a funny dogs theme.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Dog poking head through fence cutout, smiling.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Funny dog in a sink, smiling with text about bath time preferences.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Funny dogs in matching robes posing by fireplace, creating a humorous scene.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Dog celebrating adoptaversary at restaurant with iced tea and burger, showcasing funny dog meme.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two dogs at a bar, with one drinking beer and a funny dialogue about consuming 21 dog beers.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Cute dog on subway bench with a bandana, capturing funny dogs meme vibe.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Funny dog meme of a pup wearing a necktie beside a cabinet filled with ties and bow ties.

    officialdogpack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!