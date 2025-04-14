Compared to other kinds of pets, most folks either fall into the category of dog or cat lovers. These furry felines and cunning canines get a lot of love and attention just for being themselves. People even go overboard to shower them with the best toys and food to keep them happy and satisfied. To understand more about the obsession over dogs, Bored Panda reached out to K.M. Robinson.

She’s a multi-time bestselling fiction author and dog mom who has had the 7th, 74th, and 87th top-selling books on Amazon. She is also a social media educator and speaker. K.M. Robinson told us that “dogs are exactly who they are. Nothing stops them from expressing their thoughts and feelings.”

“They aren’t shy about making decisions and taking action. Dogs are incredibly authentic to themselves, and they draw people in every time. Mix that with the overwhelming and unconditional love they give the people in their lives, and it’s easy for us to fall in love even without ever having met that dog,” she said.