30 Doggo Memes That Are Too Funny To Skip
Dogs always seem to have a fun and infectious kind of energy about them that makes people feel happy. Regardless of how shy, exuberant, or weird the canine is, people still seem to love them dearly and get tremendous joy out of all of their antics.
That’s why the ‘Official Dog Pack’ Instagram page frequently posts so many hilarious memes about puppers. Their posts showcase all of the funniest things dogs get up to so that people can enjoy and fall in love with them even more.
Compared to other kinds of pets, most folks either fall into the category of dog or cat lovers. These furry felines and cunning canines get a lot of love and attention just for being themselves. People even go overboard to shower them with the best toys and food to keep them happy and satisfied. To understand more about the obsession over dogs, Bored Panda reached out to K.M. Robinson.
She’s a multi-time bestselling fiction author and dog mom who has had the 7th, 74th, and 87th top-selling books on Amazon. She is also a social media educator and speaker. K.M. Robinson told us that “dogs are exactly who they are. Nothing stops them from expressing their thoughts and feelings.”
“They aren’t shy about making decisions and taking action. Dogs are incredibly authentic to themselves, and they draw people in every time. Mix that with the overwhelming and unconditional love they give the people in their lives, and it’s easy for us to fall in love even without ever having met that dog,” she said.
Based on how much people seem to love posts about dogs, it’s clear to see that the human-canine connection is real. Somehow, despite the obvious language barrier, dogs and people seem to understand each other very well. This kind of bond has existed since ancient times and only seems to be getting stronger with every passing generation.
K.M. Robinson explained that “dogs are so outwardly expressive of their feelings. It makes it easy for people to connect with them because dogs express what humans sometimes feel they can’t—be it happiness, silliness, or even sadness. Dogs are uninhibited, and as humans, we’re drawn to that.”
So many pet owners teach their dogs tricks and reward them for every new behavior learned. This is because canines are incredibly smart and can pick things up easily. They also work as emotional support animals, for support with police forces, and to sometimes detect illnesses.
Knowing that there are so many amazing things dogs can do, we asked K.M. Robinson if there is anything most people don’t know about them. She said, “Dogs are incredibly smart—far more than we give them credit for. Right now, I’m teaching my dogs to speak to me using word buttons.”
“We’re in the very early stages of learning, but some dogs can form entire sentences and even make up combination words to mean something they don’t have a dedicated button for. The more options we give dogs for communication with us, the more dogs will respond and learn how to speak with us through actions and words,” she explained.
Our boxer dog, Dinah, used to guard me when I was a baby! Nobody (apart from my parents!) was allowed to pick me up unless Dinah had been told they could! Bestest girl.
When it comes to memes, it often seems like cats have the upper hand on the Internet, but dogs aren’t very far behind. Silly posts about cats often get a lot of traction because folks love how weird and unpredictable they can be. People also enjoy seeing memes and articles about dogs because of their lovable and amusing nature.
No matter what culture war happens between dogs and cats on the net, in real life, both creatures are loved significantly. It’s hard to correctly determine how many fans either pet has, but it’s clear that they’ve won over people’s hearts. That’s exactly why folks tend to feel so much better when they see memes about either cats or dogs.
We could go on and on about the amazingness of our canine friends, but the memes on this list speak for themself. No matter how many posts about dogs one sees, one can never truly have enough of their pawsomeness. If you’re having a ruff day, dog memes are truly the way to go.
