Netizens Are Lining Up To Adopt This 12 YO Pup Who Has Been Rescued From The Most Hellish Conditions
Animals, Dogs

Netizens Are Lining Up To Adopt This 12 YO Pup Who Has Been Rescued From The Most Hellish Conditions

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Adopting older dogs can be unexpectedly rewarding, but most people would probably agree that it’s much more difficult for elderly dogs to find a truly loving fur-ever family than it is for adorably sweet-looking puppies.

And yet, a senior dog named Chessie didn’t lose hope despite the animal facing more pain and heartbreak than most of us could bear and, besides that, being diagnosed with cancer.

More info: Pennsylvania SPCA

RELATED:

    After a lifetime of heartbreak and neglect, 12-year-old Chessie was diagnosed with cancer, but her spirit still longed for a place to call home

    Rescued 12-year-old dog with red bandana offering paw, ready for adoption.

    Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Instagram

    A woman smiles alongside a 12-year-old rescued pup ready for adoption.

    Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

    Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania SPCA animal shelter received a message from a Good Samaritan about several animals living in horrible conditions nearby.

    The rescuers decided to check the suspicious house and were completely shocked when they arrived at the scene because the situation proved worse than anyone could ever have imagined.

    The house was filled with trash and excrement, and there was barely any food or water available. 12-year-old Chessie was found with another dog, five cats, and two pigeons, all living in unimaginably terrible conditions.

    “At 12 years old, Chessie has faced more pain and heartbreak than most of us could bear,” the animal shelter wrote on their social media account after the rescue. “Found abandoned in a nightmare, she survived a ‘house of horrors’ – a place no living being should ever call home,” they added.

    When the dog was finally transported to Pennsylvania SPCA’s shelter, she needed immediate medical attention.

    “She was so very nervous during her examination that she had to be sedated to get the full picture,” the shelter shared, adding that Chessie had a severe flea infestation, her ears were dirty, her gait was stiff, and she had mammary masses at the time.

    The entire rescue team was so grateful that the Good Samaritan reached out to them because they were able to help Chessie, who had witnessed things that no dog ever should.

    The dog was found abandoned in a place her rescuers called a ‘house of horrors’

    Rescued 12-year-old pup lying on a cozy bed, wearing a red collar.

    Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

    Rescued 12-year-old pup sleeping peacefully on a cozy bed in a bedroom setting.

    Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

    Rescued 12-year-old pup lying on a blanket, looking hopeful for adoption.

    Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

    It took some time, but eventually, the dog got stronger and more confident, and her true personality began shining through, unveiling her sweet and truly gentle soul.

    “When Chessie arrived at our shelter, it understandably took some time to build her trust,” recalled Lindsey King, the shelter’s volunteer programs manager. “We are so lucky we did because this girl is goofy, playful and so sweet,” she added.

    Chessie seemed to be recovering and everything finally looked much brighter, but then came a heartbreaking twist.

    “Just when we thought her page was finally turning, we discovered that Chessie is battling an aggressive cancer,” the shelter shared. “Two massive mammary tumors were discovered, and despite surgery to remove them, the news we received broke us: grade 3 mammary carcinoma and osteosarcoma. Aggressive. Relentless. Terminal,” they added.

    Despite unbearably cruel news, no one was going to give up on Chessie. Since cancer had already begun to spread and the dog may have had only weeks—maybe months—to live, the rescue team was running against time to find the dog a caring and loving home.

    “Chessie doesn’t belong in a shelter. Not after everything she’s endured,” the Pennsylvania SPCA wrote on their social media. “She deserves someone who can see past her heartbreaking diagnosis and offer her the only thing she’s ever wanted: unconditional love,” they added.

    The shelter’s announcement touched thousands of people’s hearts and, luckily, it didn’t take long for one hero to stand up and offer Chessie the home she has always deserved.

    Cancer is stealing every precious moment Chessie has left, but she deserves to live her final days filled with dignity, comfort, and unconditional love

    Rescued 12-year-old dog with leash, looking hopeful in a shaded outdoor area.

    Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA / Facebook

    The person who decided to adopt Chessie chose to give their entire heart, understanding it would break eventually. But isn’t it all worth it, knowing that this dog’s final days will be filled with dignity, comfort, and so much love—instead of unbearably painful loneliness?

    Netizens could believe in such cruelty and wished Chessie would find a home where she would be truly loved and taken care of

    Comment praising a 12-year-old rescued pup with soulful eyes, highlighting unique love from adopting a senior pet.

    Comment praising a 12-year-old rescue pup's zest for life, highlighting interest in adoption.

    Comment urging adoption of a 12-year-old rescued pup from harsh conditions, expressing love and support with emojis.

    Comment expressing hope for the adoption of a 12-year-old rescued pup.

    Comment by Lynn Weimar Fischer expressing sympathy for a 12-year-old rescued pup.

    Heartfelt message about 12-year-old pup rescued from hellish conditions, expressing support and love.

    Comment from Felix A. Gbenga: "She's beautiful and deserves good care" with a heart emoji.

    Comment expressing concern for abandoned 12-year-old rescued pup with a heart emoji.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a rescued 12-year-old pup; mentions the dog's heartbreaking sadness.

    Comment from Denise thanking rescuers and urging adoption of a 12-year-old pup saved from hellish conditions.

    Comment expressing sympathy and hope for a 12-year-old pup rescued from hellish conditions, awaiting adoption.

    "Heartfelt message from Elizabeth White thanking rescuers of 12-year-old pup.

    Comment wishing recovery and adoption for a rescued 12-year-old pup.

    Text message from Cherilyn Nicole praising the rescued 12-year-old pup, Chessie.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

