People Can’t Hold Back Their Tears Seeing This Exhausted Shelter Dog Finally Being Loved
Animals, Dogs

People Can’t Hold Back Their Tears Seeing This Exhausted Shelter Dog Finally Being Loved

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Many of you have probably heard of a particular irresponsible behavior with dogs, known as backyard breeding, that typically occurs at home, often in inadequate conditions and without regard for a dog’s health.

Dawn, a female pit bull was saved from a neglected home where she was left with no food, water, or sun protection. The dog was used as a ‘breeding machine’, and was forced to watch her puppies of multiple litters be trained to fight by dog fighters and die in front of her.

More info: Humans and Animals United

RELATED:

    Dawn, a rescued pit bull, was brought to the Rockdale County Animal Shelter from a neglected home where she was found with no food, water, or sun protection

    Desperate shelter dog behind a kennel door, looking hopeful and yearning for love.

    Image credits: Humans and Animals United / Facebook

    A once desperate shelter dog cuddles with a caregiver, now feeling safe and loved.

    Image credits: Humans and Animals United / Facebook

    A shelter dog joyfully embracing a person, finally feeling safe and loved.

    Image credits: Humans and Animals United / Facebook

    When a rescue team from the Rockdale County Animal Shelter saw Dawn for the first time, she was in terrible condition: physically and emotionally exhausted  from all she’d endured during the irresponsible breeding practice.

    Unfortunately, the shelter was overcrowded at the time, which meant the pit bull could only stay there for a few weeks at most.

    After being rescued from such a difficult and painful life, now the dog was facing another issue. She was given only 2 days to be saved or she would be euthanized.

    Every time someone walked by, the desperate dog would stand on her hind legs and press against the door for someone to finally notice her.

    “She was begging for her life,” Rosa Fond, founder of Humans and Animals United (HAAU), explained. “As she was being taken to the back as the only survivor from a state cruelty case, she stopped and hugged the volunteer,” the woman added.

    It was truly heartbreaking to watch how no one stepped up, probably because of the way the dog looked.

    “Maybe people thought she would be aggressive,” Rosa said.

    The dog was physically and emotionally drained from all she’d endured, yet Dawn’s new foster parents helped her feel like herself again

    Shelter dog on a leash appears relieved and safe, standing on a pavement.

    Image credits: Humans and Animals United / Facebook

    Luckily, when Dawn was about to lose her last hope, someone from the shelter reached out to HAAU just in time to save her.

    “We had no time, literally hours, to come up with a plan,” Rosa recalled the moment. “They knew that we would be able to give her the life she deserved,” she added.

    The entire HAAU’s team put their efforts together to relocate Dawn as soon as possible. Everyone was beyond relieved when the next day, after a long road, the dog finally settled into her new loving foster home for a much-needed calm nap.

    “The poor girl was in such rough shape. When we first rescued her, she was shut down – scared but sweet,” Rosa remembered and noted that it’s so heartwarming to see the dog finally loved and well taken care of.

    New foster family not only helped the pup regain a healthy weight and joyful personality but also supported her on the new journey exploring the world around her.

    “Dawn has the best foster family,” Rosa said and noted that the dog has beautifully opened up since they rescued her.

    When Dawn was feeling better and stronger, the new family took the pit bull on a trip to the pet supplies store to choose her first toy.

    “She was prancing around the store with a happy tail!,” HAAU wrote next to a video on their social media. “She was picky but she picked the cutest one!” they added.

    A once desperate shelter dog is safe, receiving affection from a man in an orange shirt, showcasing love and care.

    Image credits: Humans and Animals United / Facebook

    Dawn is still in foster care today, enjoying countless cuddles and new favorite toys while HAAU is still looking for the most loving forever family for her. Yet everyone is comforted by knowing that the once hurt, so deeply desperate shelter dog is safe now in a truly loving and caring home.

    People on the internet were over-flooded with happiness seeing Dawn finally being loved so much

    Comment expressing joy for a once desperate shelter dog now safe and thriving in a foster home.

    Brenda Olynyk comments on a shelter dog being rescued and safe in foster care.

    Comment celebrating care for animals with emojis, showing netizens' joy.

    Comment expressing gratitude for saving a once desperate shelter dog.

    Comment expressing joy for a once desperate shelter dog now thriving and loved.

    Comment praising a once desperate shelter dog for finding a loving home.

    Comment expressing gratitude for saving a shelter dog.

    Comment praising the foster family for making a shelter dog feel safe and loved.

    Kristy Anderson expressing joy over a once desperate shelter dog finding a loving foster home.

    Comment from Estrella Domingo thanking a dog rescuer.

    Comment shares joy over the safe and loved shelter dog, with heart emojis.

    Comment expressing joy for a once desperate shelter dog now safe and loved.

    User comment celebrating a once desperate shelter dog's happy ending.

    Netizens express joy seeing a once desperate shelter dog finally safe and loved.

    Comment celebrating a shelter dog's happiness and newfound love.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
