Cruel People Forsake Puppy In Backyard, She Gets Adopted Into A New Family On Time For Christmas

Christmas is a time full of beautiful things around every corner. But none of those festive miracles could ever manifest on their own, and it’s thanks to those with kind hearts who make others’ dreams come true, regardless of whether they’re human or animal.

A story just like this occurred right as this year’s holiday season started to kick off. A terribly mistreated puppy who, some time ago, was abandoned in the backyard by her heartless owners not only got rescued and nursed back to health, but also found a new, loving family with whom she’s getting ready to celebrate her first Christmas. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: Facebook

While some hope for the fanciest Christmas gifts, others want nothing more than a loving family to celebrate this holiday with

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

Nina, an American bulldog mix, was rescued a year ago after being found abandoned in her owners’ backyard

Sometime last December, then 2-year-old Nina the American bulldog mix was discovered by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) officers – all wet, freezing, and curled up. The dog was found severely underweight, enduring horrible conditions right there in her owners’ backyard in Nottinghamshire, England.

The rescuers tried to give these heartless people a second chance, but they didn’t seem to care. Thus, Nina was signed over to the RSPCA’s care center and taken to their animal center, where she finally got to settle into a warm, cozy bed and received plenty of food and toys.

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

After a few good months of rehabilitation, the puppy regained her strength and happiness and soon got adopted by a new, loving family

It took quite a few months of care and rehabilitation, but finally, in April, Nina was already looking unrecognizable in all the best ways. The puppy was now happy, affectionate, and overall flourishing.

But the best things were yet to come. Soon, this adorable dog not only regained her happiness but also found a new home and family. “The first time I saw her face, I just fell in love. Then I read her story, and I cried. I knew she had to come home with me,” Alison Southgate shared with Mirror.

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

Now having been renamed to Nini and living in her new home where she even has her own stocking on the fireplace, the dog awaits Christmas and enjoys every day of her life

Having been renamed to Nini, the puppy finally got everything she deserved. Now, she spends her days living with Alison and her 2 sons, snacking on ham and waiting for Christmas when her very own stocking on the fireplace will be filled up with all kinds of treats.

“When she falls asleep now, she snores her head off. It really makes us laugh,” happily shared Alison. “It’s lovely to know she doesn’t have a care in the world. She’s such a happy girl and loves playing zoomies with the boys.”

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

Christmas festivities have always been filled with joy and excitement. But we, humans, still look at our celebrations through our human eyes. So what about dogs? Do our four-pawed buddies enjoy this time, too?

Well, according to Becca Monaghan of Indy100, it turns out that puppies might like this holiday just as much, if not more, than people, even if it may not be for all the same reasons that we do.

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

To begin with, all the festive decorations we hang around our homes can often be stimulating and attractive to dogs, which naturally raises their curiosity. And when that excitement runs out, the Christmas lights tend to create a very relaxing mood for canines, which, together with the presence of people they like, is sure to calm them.

When it comes to unwrapping presents, even if they’re for humans and not puppies, dogs love the process. The sheer sound of ripping paper wrapping is sure to get them going.

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

For the doggie ‘gifts,’ the house is bound to be full of various delicious meals and many more guests, all of whom will not miss a chance to treat the four-pawed fluff walking around. And when the focus is not on eating, chances are there will be plenty of belly rubs and playmates available to keep the good boy or girl busy.

Last but not least, every pup surely waits for that digestive festive walk after dinner. There’s hardly a better time for a stroll when you have nowhere to rush and are just taking your time, enjoying the evening. Unsurprisingly, this fits the dogs’ needs just as perfectly, as they get plenty of time to sniff and explore on the way.

Image credits: RSPCA / Facebook

Ultimately, Christmas is a truly special time that is sure to inspire many miracles around the world made by our own very real hands. But while the festivities are sure to boost that goodwill, perhaps we don’t need any particular time of the year to be kind to others. After all, it’s not the Christmases but the love and care that make these abandoned puppies like Nini happy.

What did you think about this story? Does your dog enjoy Christmas? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were horrified by the people who abandoned their dog like that but were also very happy about the pup’s rescue and successful recovery

