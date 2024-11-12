Couple Rescue Injured And Abandoned Dog, Use Their Wedding Fund To Save Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are often beautiful yet expensive celebrations that require a good amount of savings before they can be realized. And yet, sometimes, life throws situations at us that make us delve into our savings for causes a lot more important than that.

One great example is this recent story about an engaged couple who didn’t hesitate to spend their wedding fund as well as a good amount of their personal savings so they could give a fighting chance to an injured and abandoned dog they encountered the very same day. This noble action didn’t leave anyone indifferent. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: Facebook

Even the biggest once-in-a-lifetime celebrations are not nearly as important as saving the life of another creature

Share icon

Image credits: Dylan McCay

A guy saw a post about a severely injured dog with 2 broken legs nearby and, unable to ignore it, decided to go and help the pup

The story began on Halloween eve, when, after getting off work, Dylan McCay saw a Facebook post about a severely injured dog with no one to take her in. The location appeared to be only 20 short minutes away, so the man couldn’t ignore this. He got in his car and drove straight to where the post directed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan arrived to find that the situation was definitely not exaggerated. Appearing to be a hit-and-run victim, the dog looked really poorly. “Her back legs were both covered in blood and appeared broken. She was shivering and coughing,” shared the man on his Facebook profile, adding that despite her horrific injuries, the pup remained surprisingly strong and calm.

Share icon

Image credits: Dylan McCay

When he brought her to the hospital, the man learned that she wasn’t microchipped, and if the staff attempted to save her, he would most likely have to cover the costs

After loading her up into his car with the help of a few friendly strangers, Dylan rushed the girl to the hospital. However, once there, it turned out that the dog was not microchipped, meaning that all the medical bills, should he choose to try and save her life, would most likely fall on him.

The choice was tough, but the man didn’t take long to decide. Together with his fiancée Emily Roberts, they decided to sacrifice their wedding funds as well as delve into their overall life savings, doing anything that it took to give the dog, who they soon named Acklin, the second chance at life she rightfully deserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Emily Roberts

Share icon

Image credits: Dylan McCay

The guy, together with his fiancée, quickly decided to sacrifice their wedding fund as well as some of their overall savings to give the dog a second chance at life

At first, the situation appeared really bad. The doctor informed the couple that Acklin would most likely need to have one of her legs amputated, and a very difficult surgery was necessary to save the other one. They even had real trouble finding a surgeon who would dare to take on such a task, as, in the words of one of the doctors, the operation ‘needed to be perfect.’

Fortunately, the couple eventually managed to find a professional who was confident enough to perform the operation, managing to save both of the dog’s legs despite the more grim prognosis in the beginning.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dylan McCay

Share icon

Image credits: Dylan McCay

Once this story spread online, netizens were so taken by the couple’s noble act that they decided to help them, raising more than $30,000

While all of this cost a small fortune for the couple, once people online learned about their noble endeavors, they were eager to help them out. By pitching in, they managed to raise over $30,000 on GoFundMe alone, which was almost 3 times more than the set amount.

According to the latest update, having been given a second chance at life, the girl was now set for rehabilitation and therapy. And, of course, she now had a new family and a new home with Dylan and Emily, making for a perfectly wholesome ending to this whole story.

Share icon

Image credits: Emily Roberts

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation was successful, and the dog not only got a second chance at life but also found a new and loving family

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to the good people online, Dylan and Emily will get to enjoy their dream wedding despite spending their funds on helping Acklin. However, according to Sydney of Untemplater, many couples actually start the rest of their lives by entering into debt together.

With the average cost of weddings in the US reaching roughly $35,000, many people have to borrow money to pay off such debts. But is it really worth it? After all, it’s a commitment that people make to each other, not to hundreds of guests, some of whom they barely know, or to the rest of the world that makes up these unrealistic wedding standards.

Share icon

Image credits: Dylan McCay

Share icon

Image credits: Dylan McCay

It’s not only the cost that makes it worth looking for alternatives. As per wedding photographer Zoe Larkin, small intimate weddings will save you a good amount of money while also being a lot less stressful and way more personal and authentic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doing something like this lets you be more adventurous, creative, and experimental, while also allowing you to actually spend quality time with those closest to you at what can most likely only be described as one of the most beautiful moments in your life.

Share icon

Image credits: Dylan McCay

But in the end, it’s a personal celebration and a lot more personal decision on how you want to make it. While small weddings have some strong advantages, big weddings have whole different pluses of their own.

However, the most important part is to remember that no kind of celebration is more valuable than someone’s life, be it a human, a dog, or any other creature, and it’s a great feeling knowing that there are people out there like Dylan and Emily who didn’t have to think twice before picking the latter.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever saved a life? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were incredibly happy for the dog and were sending the most beautiful wishes to the noble couple who helped her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT