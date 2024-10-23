Rebellious Pup Who Failed 3 Adoption Attempts Finds His Perfect Match And Becomes Local Celebrity

ADVERTISEMENT

Around a year ago, Niagara SPCA shelter made a brutally honest announcement on their social media about a French bulldog called Ralphie. The adorable pup had failed 3 adoption attempts due to his untameable charter and was described as ‘fire-breathing’ and ‘a whole jerk- not even half.’

Yet to everyone’s surprise, almost right after the announcement, Ralphie finally found a loving dad who knew how to master the dog’s colorful personality by shifting his hurricane energy into various activities such as playing with new siblings, swimming or even skateboarding.

Now Ralphie is finally living his best days and has even become a local celebrity.

Ralphie, who was described as a ‘demon’ and ‘whole jerk’ by the Niagara County SPCA, finally found his true soulmate

Image credits: Ralphie the Reformed Demon Dog

Image credits: @ralphieland

It all started on the 18th of January, 2023, when Niagara SPCA shelter, losing their last hopes to get Ralphie adopted, made a very honest announcement.

“Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he’s an adorable, highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package,” read the publication on the shelter’s Facebook account.

“What could go wrong with a 26lb dog, right? We’re sure you’re thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We’d caution- proceed at your own risk,” the announcement continued.

Niagara SPCA explained that the dog had a very bossy character and didn’t know anything about boundaries.

“He’s a whole jerk- not even half. The ideal home for Ralphie is the Mother of Dragons, or an adult home free of other animals, with an owner who will lead him calmly and sternly- putting up with zero crap,” the shelter added.

Funny enough, this honest description worked out so well that Ralphie’s story went viral all over the internet and soon the shelter received over 700 emails from potential adopters, but it was only one person called Jason Lin who seemed to fit the untameable Frenchie’s energy way more than the others.

Jason had been training dogs for over 15 years, therefore was familiar with unpredictable characters.

Ralphie loves skateboarding and hanging out with his new siblings

Image credits: @ralphieland

Image credits: @ralphieland

Image credits: @ralphieland

Image credits: @ralphieland

After getting national attention for the impressive description given to him by the Niagara County SPCA, Ralphie finally got not only a new loving dad, but plenty of siblings to play with.

Jason began training the pup to ride skateboards and very soon started noticing huge emotional growth from the dog. Ralphie seems to be truly enjoying his new hobby, as you can see in this video here.

“He’s much more trusting of people now,” the man shared. “Deep down, he’s always been a social dog. He wants to interact with people, he wants to interact with dogs, he wants to be friends with everybody, he just kinda didn’t know how to.”

Ralphie’s growing confidence on the skateboard didn’t go unnoticed and brought him a new exciting role as a brand ambassador for Chem-Dry, a carpet-cleaning company.

“At Chem-Dry, we are all about second chances, so we were thrilled to sponsor @ralphiedemondog’s new show: Real Talk With Ralphie!” the company announced on their social media in April.

“We love Ralphie’s journey and the powerful message he brings to all shelter dogs and their future families – even a ‘demon dog’ can be reformed into a good boy or girl with love and the right home,” they added.

With constant care and love, Ralphie finally found a way to socialize with others

Image credits: @ralphieland

Image credits: @ralphieland

Image credits: Ralphie the Reformed Demon Dog

Besides skating and being a TV celebrity, Ralphie loves cuddling with his new dad and taking sweet and super loud naps. You can find one of those hilarious videos here, just don’t forget to put the sound on!

Jason is very happy to see Ralphie’s personality finally blossoming in so many beautiful colors. The man believes that every dog is different and that training should reflect that.

“You always want to go at his pace. You can’t really rush that trust process,” Jason explained. “He’s a very resilient dog. He’s been through a lot… it hasn’t really damaged his view on life. He’s just a super positive dog. Every day, he’s just up for whatever adventure.”

The adorably cute pup is always up for whatever adventure

Image credits: Ralphie the Reformed Demon Dog

Image credits: @ralphieland

Image credits: @ralphieland

Once described as being horribly difficult dog, Ralphie just needed to find a perfect match for his rebellious heart and now he seems to be the happiest dog in the entire world.

It seems that patience, care and true love can really do wonders and tame even the biggest hurricane!

