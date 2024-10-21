ADVERTISEMENT

Since its debut in 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has already raised over $3.45 million for various charities.

The success of the calendar has reached over 90 countries and now it is back for the 32nd year with five different editions: Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Hero. Hard to pick only one when they are all equally hot, but I guess it's better you take a look by yourself and tell us your thoughts!

More info: Australian Firefighters Calendar

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Ben - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

Ben - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Ray - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

Ray - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

The new edition of the calendar will continue its huge support: from children fighting cancer to wildlife rescues, especially focusing on the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, which plays a truly vital role in rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned animals back into their native habitat.

It will be ensured that the hospital will have all the necessary resources to provide expert medical care and a safe shelter for Australian native animals.

This beautiful partnership will not only make a meaningful impact on the Australian ecosystem but also will spread greater awareness about the wildlife’s conservation and importance of protecting its natural habitat. 
#4

Ricky - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

Ricky - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Ben - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

Ben - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

It's been five years since the Black Summer Bushfires, which shocked people all around the world when they devastated Australia, leaving 3 billion (!) native animals perished.

"After the devastating bushfires of 2019/20, wildlife vets decided to fund raise to produce the world’s first mobile hospital. Affectionately known as Matilda, she can be transported to the scene of a natural disaster such as a bushfire, flood, mass stranding or oil spill affecting wildlife on a large scale," explained David Rogers, the Director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, in an interview with Bored Panda.

"Members of the public & licensed wildlife carers can bring injured, sick & orphaned animals in their care to Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital for treatment. Securing the future for Australian wildlife through expert veterinary care, recovery, education and community engagement," David noted.

"To conserve, protect and ensure positive welfare outcomes for Australian wildlife through treatment, rehabilitation, research and education. Everything we do is underpinned by important principles of ethics and animal welfare," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Dave - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

Dave - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
mllechloet avatar
CT
CT
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he looks a little bit like Hugh Hefner

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Aaron - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

Aaron - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Cam - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

Cam - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Asked about which is his favorite calendar, David named the Hero one, since it required lots of photos to get it exactly right.

“Sometimes it can take an hour to make sure it is perfect,” he shared with us.

According to David, working surrounded by the always unpredictable fire is always very challenging, yet the most difficult part in making this new set of calendars for 2025, to most people’s surprise, turned out to be cuddly-looking koalas!

“The most dangerous part of the photoshoot is the claws on the koalas! That are really sharp and the koalas are extremely strong,” he explained. 
#10

Mickey - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

Mickey - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Ben - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

Ben - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love koalas. I've been to see the koalas at Longleat, they were beautiful especially the baby.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Brenden - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

Brenden - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

The 2025 calendar editions include over 25 firefighters from urban fire, military, and aviation services. Each month is represented by heartwarming photos of the country’s bravest shirtless heroes with many different, yet equally adorable animals such as dogs, kittens, koalas or horses.

“These sexy firefighters will spice up your day,” was written on the calendar’s Instagram, next to a shared video showcasing the fittest men posing half-naked for the camera.

“When our firefighters meet the cuddly locals!” was written under the next one, with a behind-the-scenes moment when firefighters had to hold koalas.

"I’ve never held a koala in my life so that was pretty cool," shared Greek-Canadian Steve Giannopoulos. "The experience was awesome and I’m very happy with the end results now that the calendars are out," he added and noted that for him, the calendar also marked his first trip to Australia. 
#13

Matt - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

Matt - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Mitch - Australian Firefighters Calendar 2025

Mitch - Australian Firefighters Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Jayden - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

Jayden - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

“I hit two birds with one stone, getting to visit Australia and be part of the biggest firefighter calendar in the world,” he shared the excitement. “I got to meet some great people working behind the scenes and some awesome firefighters.”

The firefighter has roots from Sparta yet grew up in Canada and always had a dream of becoming a firefighter.

“I once wanted to be a firetruck, not a firefighter; that’s the running joke in the family. I then grew up and realised they are not superheroes but real humans and that it’s a real job,” he explained. “It attracted me even more and once I got into the fire academy I fell in love and never looked back.”
#16

Richard - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

Richard - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
giggles-two avatar
giggles
giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know who has the better smile, the firefighter or the puppy he's holding!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Paddy - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

Paddy - Australian Firefighters Horse Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

All the 2025 editions of the Australian Firefighters Calendar are now available to purchase at https://www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com.

No matter which edition you choose, it will definitely put a huge smile on your face and will warm up upcoming cold winter days!
#19

Adam - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

Adam - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Brett - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

Brett - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Kane - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

Kane - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Michell - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

Michell - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Alex - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

Alex - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Brenden - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

Brenden - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Dennis - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

Dennis - Australian Firefighters Cat Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Scott - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

Scott - Australian Firefighters Dog Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Matt - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

Matt - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Luke - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

Luke - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Lincoln - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

Lincoln - Australian Firefighters Mixed Animal Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Michell - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

Michell - Australian Firefighters Hero Calendar 2025

The 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!