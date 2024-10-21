ADVERTISEMENT

Since its debut in 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has already raised over $3.45 million for various charities.

The success of the calendar has reached over 90 countries and now it is back for the 32nd year with five different editions: Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Hero. Hard to pick only one when they are all equally hot, but I guess it's better you take a look by yourself and tell us your thoughts!

More info: Australian Firefighters Calendar