These 23 Dark And Witty Comics By Madeline Horwath Might Leave You Chuckling (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Madeline Horwath is a cartoonist known for her contributions to publications such as The New Yorker, Chicago Reader, and The Los Angeles Times. Based in London, Horwath often explores personal and societal themes through her art, including experiences with dermatillomania (compulsive skin-picking), which she depicts with a blend of humor and introspection.
Her comics often mix fun, simple drawings with deeper ideas about self-perception and identity. In an interview with Bored Panda, she lightheartedly remarked "I promise, I’m nice. My work seems weird, but I’m a sweetie!" Scroll down to see Horwath's latest work!
More info: Instagram | bonfire.com
Bored Panda reached out to Madeline once again to delve deeper into her creative process and learn more about her. While admiring her finished comics, we couldn't help but wonder how she brings her ideas to life. We asked her to share any routines or rituals she follows to stay motivated and consistently create engaging comics.
"Exercise and mental health maintenance are vital," the artist shared. "You have to take care of the brain that makes the art."
Madeline’s comics often feel personal and relatable, which made us curious: how does she decide which experiences to share in her work and which to keep private? The artist shared that she simply goes with whatever comes to mind.
"What can I expand upon? I have been challenging myself to make a story that can carry itself along. Never continue a story with 'and then' but instead go with 'so' and you will be able to record it down."
Many artists face creative blocks from time to time. Madeline shared that when it happens to her, she just simply continues on with her life.
"Great artists are supposed to have flops and down periods. We want humans making art, after all."
We asked Madeline what she hopes people take away from her comics.
"I want people to stand outside a circle and observe the world. If you don’t feel like you fit in, that is a great opportunity to explore how people communicate. You can not see the shape of a mountain if you are on the mountain."
Eye doctor (In Czech republic) Read line 3. Patient; Read it? I KNOW HIM !
"Vote and THEN dread in isolation!" (the artist's Instagram)