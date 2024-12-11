ADVERTISEMENT

Madeline Horwath is a cartoonist known for her contributions to publications such as The New Yorker, Chicago Reader, and The Los Angeles Times. Based in London, Horwath often explores personal and societal themes through her art, including experiences with dermatillomania (compulsive skin-picking), which she depicts with a blend of humor and introspection.

Her comics often mix fun, simple drawings with deeper ideas about self-perception and identity. In an interview with Bored Panda, she lightheartedly remarked "I promise, I’m nice. My work seems weird, but I’m a sweetie!" Scroll down to see Horwath's latest work!

More info: Instagram | bonfire.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring a genie responding humorously to a wish.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda reached out to Madeline once again to delve deeper into her creative process and learn more about her. While admiring her finished comics, we couldn't help but wonder how she brings her ideas to life. We asked her to share any routines or rituals she follows to stay motivated and consistently create engaging comics.

"Exercise and mental health maintenance are vital," the artist shared. "You have to take care of the brain that makes the art."
#2

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring a tarot card reading prediction at a table.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring two worms with wine glasses discussing a broken favorite heart.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Madeline’s comics often feel personal and relatable, which made us curious: how does she decide which experiences to share in her work and which to keep private? The artist shared that she simply goes with whatever comes to mind.

"What can I expand upon? I have been challenging myself to make a story that can carry itself along. Never continue a story with 'and then' but instead go with 'so' and you will be able to record it down."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

A woman at a door talking to a man behind a slot with humorous password request; darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Cats entering a comically labeled restaurant, "All You Can Eat and Throw Up on the Carpet," by Madeline Horwath.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Many artists face creative blocks from time to time. Madeline shared that when it happens to her, she just simply continues on with her life.

"Great artists are supposed to have flops and down periods. We want humans making art, after all."
#6

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring bed scene and anglerfish with an ironic twist on going towards the light.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring mythical creatures with humorous elements.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

We asked Madeline what she hopes people take away from her comics.

"I want people to stand outside a circle and observe the world. If you don’t feel like you fit in, that is a great opportunity to explore how people communicate. You can not see the shape of a mountain if you are on the mountain."

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Dog using a computer, playing a humorous game labeled "A Very Good Boy," illustrating comedic genius comics.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Optometrist humor with an eye chart test by comedic genius Madeline Horwath.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
derkommissar avatar
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eye doctor (In Czech republic) Read line 3. Patient; Read it? I KNOW HIM !

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath showing a character repeatedly declaring self-assertion before a twist.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring a group with inside jokes, excluding an outsider.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Darkly hilarious comic showing people in stocks, one saying "I'm in here so I'd stop picking at my skin."

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring a sheep as God with angels, humorously questioning human pride.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#14

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring a jellyfish pondering immortality and procrastination.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

Comedic genius Madeline Horwath's cartoon of a worried person in bed with multiple mattresses and the text "The Princess and the Embarrassing Memory."

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Comic by Madeline Horwath featuring cherubs holding a humorous birthday message in the clouds.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath depicting a princess in a tower with a humorous breakup comment.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Comedic genius cartoon by Madeline Horwath shows two people chatting at a table with a humorous quote.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath featuring a mythical scene with a humorous modern twist.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A character humorously avoids a polling place in Madeline Horwath's comic.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
schoolfreak32 avatar
David Butler
David Butler
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Vote and THEN dread in isolation!" (the artist's Instagram)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

A comic by Madeline Horwath shows two people discussing focus and job relevance at a desk.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Comic character humorously admitting emotional unavailability by Madeline Horwath.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Darkly hilarious comic by Madeline Horwath shows a musician's explosive performance.

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!