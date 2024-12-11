ADVERTISEMENT

Madeline Horwath is a cartoonist known for her contributions to publications such as The New Yorker, Chicago Reader, and The Los Angeles Times. Based in London, Horwath often explores personal and societal themes through her art, including experiences with dermatillomania (compulsive skin-picking), which she depicts with a blend of humor and introspection.

Her comics often mix fun, simple drawings with deeper ideas about self-perception and identity. In an interview with Bored Panda, she lightheartedly remarked "I promise, I’m nice. My work seems weird, but I’m a sweetie!" Scroll down to see Horwath's latest work!

