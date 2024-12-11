ADVERTISEMENT

I'm a fan of Bored Panda, so it is a real treat to share my own stuff here. I've been creating humor my whole life and have appeared in MAD magazine, National Lampoon, SPY magazine, The New Yorker, and many others. I hope you enjoy the drawings!

My work has been exhibited in places like the Cartoon Art Museum of San Francisco, the Smithsonian Institute, The Cartoon Museum of London, and the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University. I’ve had the privilege of speaking on over 200 TV and radio shows, as well as at events and venues such as The Mount, the Milford Readers & Writers Festival, Stroud Mansion, the New York Public Library, the Miami Book Fair, the MOCCA Arts Festival, the National Cartoonists Society, the Norman Rockwell Museum, Yonsei University in South Korea, the Millbrook Literary Festival, and The Grolier Club.

