I'm a fan of Bored Panda, so it is a real treat to share my own stuff here. I've been creating humor my whole life and have appeared in MAD magazine, National Lampoon, SPY magazine, The New Yorker, and many others. I hope you enjoy the drawings!

My work has been exhibited in places like the Cartoon Art Museum of San Francisco, the Smithsonian Institute, The Cartoon Museum of London, and the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University. I’ve had the privilege of speaking on over 200 TV and radio shows, as well as at events and venues such as The Mount, the Milford Readers & Writers Festival, Stroud Mansion, the New York Public Library, the Miami Book Fair, the MOCCA Arts Festival, the National Cartoonists Society, the Norman Rockwell Museum, Yonsei University in South Korea, the Millbrook Literary Festival, and The Grolier Club.

More info: eckstein2.wixsite.com | Facebook | x.com | Instagram

#1

If You Can Make It Here

Cartoon of men at night by a bridge, one smoking, two carrying a sack with the caption "There goes that new-car smell."

I've lived in New York City my whole life. I'm originally from the South Bronx of New York City and now live not far away at the northern tip of Manhattan with my wife.

Bob Eckstein
    #2

    There's No Business Like Snow Business

    Cartoon: A snowman in an office chair being interviewed by a man, with the caption about future aspirations.

    I have since published two books on the subject, with the last in 2018 called the Illustrated History of the Snowman. It's being adapted into a movie.

    Bob Eckstein
    #3

    Laughter Is The Best Medicine, After Ice Cream

    Doctor holding a toy monkey beside a patient in hospital bed; humorous cartoon scenario.

    I often include people from my life in my cartoons. Especially if it will help pay the bills. The patient here is my mentor, the late Sam Gross, who was the best cartoonist in the world. I tried cartooning on a dare from him. I sold the first cartoon I drew two weeks later to the New Yorker.

    Bob Eckstein
    #4

    Put On Your 3-D Glasses

    Cartoon of people at a Thanksgiving table wearing 3D glasses, humorously labeled "The First 3-D Thanksgiving."

    The first audience I tried to make laugh was my family, of course. They were a tough crowd.

    Bob Eckstein
    #5

    Scary Times

    Cartoon of a boardroom meeting with people having pumpkin heads, humorously discussing budget cuts.

    Here is another cartoon for the upcoming holidays. It can take a few minutes to come up with a good idea for a cartoon...or sometimes I can work on a cartoon for a year or two before it kind of works. I've done about 2,000 cartoons. Some of them I like!

    Bob Eckstein
    #6

    Welcome!

    Cartoon of hikers with Rubik's cubes as heads, one climbing, one meditating on a rocky mountain ledge.

    It's very difficult to make a living solely from cartoons, so I also do other jobs...like teaching. If you are familiar with any of my work, it may be this one as it is popular around the world. I've seen it painted on a doorway in India. I've seen it tattooed on someone's backside.

    Bob Eckstein
    #7

    How I Met My Wife

    Cartoon of Darth Vader at a class reunion, humorously mistaken for a former classmate.

    I married my college nemesis after we ran into each other a dozen years later (at a funeral). You never know.

    Bob Eckstein
    #8

    Good Luck

    Cartoon of a milk carton labeled "My Contractor" with a missing person style photo on it.

    I worked as a carpenter at one point and love doing home projects myself. Of course, I have no choice because I can never find someone to show up.

    Bob Eckstein
    #9

    From There, It Snowballed Into A Career

    Cartoon shows a snowman playing a trumpet while a snowplow approaches, combining humor and art.

    Before that, I was the world's leading snowman expert. I had spent 7 years solving the great mystery, who made the first snowman.

    Bob Eckstein
    #10

    Good Grief!

    Cartoon of tangled wind turbine with kite and light bulb, set in a field, perfect for humor and museum lovers.

    The first thing I, myself, found funny was the comic strip Peanuts. I remember tracing that cartoon to learn how to draw.

    Bob Eckstein
    #11

    Very Scary Times

    A witch hands out candy to a child in a Capitol building costume, blending humor and museum themes.

    Let's all at least try to keep our sense of humor. There's one thing I do know America is best at, and that's humor.

    Bob Eckstein
    #12

    Finally, I'm A Click-Bait Model

    Humorous cartoon-style images with various captions for both humor and museum enthusiasts.

    I love writing humor, too, and today I do stuff for American Bystander, Funny Times, AirMail Weekly, and Writer's Digest. I even have a piece coming out soon in Reader's Digest. I feel very lucky to have all their support and that I get to make people laugh for a living.

    Bob Eckstein
    #13

    I Saw These In The New Cars

    Humor cartoon depicting relationship warning lights with humorous symbols and captions.

    I've been doing a lot of driving the past year while working on an exciting new project...

    Bob Eckstein
    #14

    The Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

    Humor and museum lovers explore outdoor scene with a large sculpture by Michael Heizer at an art installation.

    This is an excerpt from my new book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums. It's my love letter to these great institutions and a chance to showcase the other side of my work: illustration.

    Bob Eckstein
    #15

    All Aboard: The Steamtown National Historic Site In Scranton, Pennsylvania

    Cartoon of a vintage train with a humorous story about a woman's grandfather at a museum site.

    One of the goals for my new book was to demonstrate that there is a museum for everyone, even those who hate art. As a matter of fact, the book includes The Museum of Bad Art. There are museums for cars, tennis, ships—even SPAM.

    Bob Eckstein
    #16

    What I Did Over My Summer Vacation

    Illustrated book cover of a museum with visitors outside, focusing on humor and museum themes.

    I hoped I raised awareness for museums. We sometimes take these great institutions for granted. Maybe you can use my book as a bucket list. Thanks for looking.

    Bob Eckstein
