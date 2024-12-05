Bored Panda reached out to Moghaddam to learn more about his creative process and background. When asked about the inspiration behind his Vincent van Gogh series, the artist shared that his fascination with the Dutch painter began in his childhood. "Back then, I used to flip through my father's books, which featured Van Gogh's paintings, and I was captivated by the use of colors, the brushstrokes, and the simplicity of his designs. This fascination stayed with me until I entered university and chose to study graphic design.

"During my time at university, I decided to depict Van Gogh's life in a unique way, through a fantasy world. I started this project nearly 20 years ago, but I began publishing it about 7 years ago.

"I constantly try to imagine Van Gogh in my own fantasy world, bringing him to life and conveying the stories that exist in my imagination to my audience through his character and perspective."