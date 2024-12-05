ADVERTISEMENT

Alireza Karimi Moghaddam, an Iranian artist, brings Vincent van Gogh's story to life through colorful and powerful illustrations. Instead of just recreating Van Gogh's famous paintings, Moghaddam focuses on his personal story, bringing a fresh perspective to his well-known life and work.

"For me, Van Gogh is not only a famous artist and a genius but a way of life. He is not a frustrated and distressed model but a symbol of love, humanity, and altruism. I understand and propagate his creative ideas from a different perspective, and on the contrary to a prevailing traditional view, I would like a different Van Gogh to be a Van Gogh for everyone," Moghaddam shared on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People on escalators wearing clothes with colorful Van Gogh-inspired designs, including Starry Night and self-portraits.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Moghaddam to learn more about his creative process and background. When asked about the inspiration behind his Vincent van Gogh series, the artist shared that his fascination with the Dutch painter began in his childhood. "Back then, I used to flip through my father's books, which featured Van Gogh's paintings, and I was captivated by the use of colors, the brushstrokes, and the simplicity of his designs. This fascination stayed with me until I entered university and chose to study graphic design.

"During my time at university, I decided to depict Van Gogh's life in a unique way, through a fantasy world. I started this project nearly 20 years ago, but I began publishing it about 7 years ago.

"I constantly try to imagine Van Gogh in my own fantasy world, bringing him to life and conveying the stories that exist in my imagination to my audience through his character and perspective."
You May Also Like:
#2

Colorful illustrations of Vincent van Gogh paintings with bananas taped, set up in an outdoor art stall.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

Illustration of an artist inspired by Vincent van Gogh, gazing out an airplane window with swirling colors reminiscent of Starry Night.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Moghaddam's creative process is as follows: "I start by flipping through a book of Van Gogh’s works and examining his paintings. In the process, one of the paintings randomly catches my attention, and I decide to work on it and make changes. These changes are made in a way that adds a touch of fantasy to the piece.

"My idea is to imagine what could have happened if Van Gogh had been present in that painting and space. I aim to make it appealing to the audience. Therefore, I try to reimagine different moments from his life, such as poverty, loneliness, the pain and struggles he experienced, including his mental health issues or illnesses. However, I approach this reimagining as if Van Gogh were alive today, living in the modern world with all its technologies. I wonder how he would react and what he would do.

"This perspective is attractive to the audience because it allows them to empathize with Van Gogh and envision him in today's world."
#4

Artist's vibrant illustration of a figure on a cliff under a Van Gogh-inspired, swirling sunset sky.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Illustration of Vincent van Gogh, with a painting and Black Friday sale signs.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Moghaddam shared with us that he loves all of Van Gogh’s paintings and designs, and he enjoys each one of them. "Naturally, his paintings from the last days of his life, when he was under the care of Dr. Gachet, hold more fascination for me. However, in general, his series of cypress tree paintings are particularly respectful to me, and I try to incorporate the symbol of the cypress tree into most of my illustrations."
#6

Artist's colorful illustration of a man with luggage sitting before Vincent-themed airplane, blending Van Gogh's style.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Illustration of an artist capturing a group photo against a sunflower mural, inspired by Vincent van Gogh's vibrant style.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

"My entire goal in creating these images and frames is to convey to people and audiences that, contrary to the image most people have of Van Gogh as someone with a mental illness, the reality is quite different. Van Gogh was a person who loved life and wished for all humans to live together in peace and harmony. In my view, Van Gogh was not a mentally ill person, but rather the product of a society that ignored artists like him during their lifetimes, offering them no emotional or economic support. This neglect led Van Gogh to take actions that, in the eyes of society and people of his time, seemed like madness. However, if we look at each of Van Gogh’s frames and paintings, at least from my perspective, all we see in his work is love and friendship. This is the message I want to convey to my audience."

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Artist's illustration of a man on a crowded train holding a Starry Night painting, evoking Vincent van Gogh's style.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Illustration of an artist inspired by Vincent van Gogh, kneeling beside sunflowers on a swirling blue and purple background.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#10

An artist's colorful illustration of a van Gogh-inspired sleigh ride with sunflowers and reindeer in a starry night sky.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Illustration of an artist painting by an open window, surrounded by vibrant pink blossoms, inspired by Vincent van Gogh.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Colorful illustration of an artist sitting on swirling clouds, capturing the essence of van Gogh's story.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Illustration of a crowd in hats with one colorful figure holding sunflowers, depicting van Gogh’s story through art.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Colorful illustration of Vincent van Gogh's story brought to life with vibrant, expressive characters and artistic elements.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist depicts a Vincent van Gogh-inspired scene in vibrant colors amidst a modern traffic setting.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#16

Illustration of a cake with Vincent van Gogh's face, surrounded by blue flowers and ribbons, showing vibrant colors.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Illustration of an artist viewing a framed painting, reflecting Van Gogh's style with vibrant colors and powerful imagery.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist interprets Vincent van Gogh, balancing on swirling clouds, with a palette in hand, in a colorful illustration.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Colorful illustration of a cafe scene, with vibrant umbrellas overhead, inspired by Vincent van Gogh's artistic style.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Colorful illustration of an artist inspired by Vincent van Gogh, depicted leaning out of a window amid blue-tiled rooftops.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Illustration of an artist inside a room, looking out a window, inspired by Vincent van Gogh's style.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist creating a colorful illustration inspired by Vincent van Gogh's vibrant landscape, featuring swirling fields and trees.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Colorful illustration depicting an artist lying in bed, surrounded by Van Gogh-inspired elements.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Visitors line up at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam depicted in colorful illustration.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Colorful illustration of artist sitting by train tracks, evoking Vincent van Gogh’s story in vivid hues.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Artist illustrates Vincent van Gogh painting outdoors with birds in a vibrant, dynamic scene.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Colorful illustration inspired by Vincent van Gogh, featuring abstract, dripping paint strokes over a blurred face.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Vincent van Gogh inspired illustration of a man with a straw hat, standing on a Parisian balcony with Eiffel Tower.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Illustration of an artist inspired by Vincent van Gogh, sitting amidst glowing orbs under a swirling night sky.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Illustration of an artist inspired by Vincent van Gogh, standing in a vibrant, colorful field with swirling patterns.

alirezakarimimoghadam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!