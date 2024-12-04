ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as cut hair touches the ground, most people would consider it trash; however, barber Rendi Tatalede had different ideas, and before sweeping it away, he creates hyper-realistic portraits.

Rendi is a barber from Indonesia, and he has created unique hair portraits of famous people like Cillian Murphy or Freddie Mercury alongside some anime characters. As of today, the artist has over 311K followers on his Instagram, who are all amazed by his precision and attention to detail.

This barber-turned-artist proves that creativity has no limits—even in the world of cut hair!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook