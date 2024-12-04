ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as cut hair touches the ground, most people would consider it trash; however, barber Rendi Tatalede had different ideas, and before sweeping it away, he creates hyper-realistic portraits.

Rendi is a barber from Indonesia, and he has created unique hair portraits of famous people like Cillian Murphy or Freddie Mercury alongside some anime characters. As of today, the artist has over 311K followers on his Instagram, who are all amazed by his precision and attention to detail.

This barber-turned-artist proves that creativity has no limits—even in the world of cut hair!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

Monkey D. Luffy From One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy From One Piece

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Jason Statham

Jason Statham

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Nico Robin From One Piece

Nico Robin From One Piece

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Bob Marley

Bob Marley

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Beyonce

Beyonce

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Eminem

Eminem

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Adele

Adele

rendi_tatalede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!