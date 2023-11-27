Meet Olivia, A Smart Pup Who Stopped Every Car In Traffic Asking For Help

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing worse than getting stuck in traffic after a long day at work – you just want to get home and relax on the sofa. Sadly, not everyone has a forever home, just like this brave dog named Olivia. The pooch was stopping every car in traffic, desperately asking for help finding a forever home. Luckily for her, one kindhearted human picked her up, giving her a chance to find people who would truly deserve her.

Humans And Animals United

Lost, scared and alone on a busy street – this adorable pooch found herself in a scary predicament

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

In the busy streets of Miami, Florida, traffic is a daily occurrence. In the midst of the busy commute, one driver noticed something very unusual. A scared dog was going from car to car, stopping drivers in hopes someone would notice her. Sadly, a lot of people just drove by, ignoring the pooch’s desperate plea. Her puppy eyes could not warm their callous hearts.

“We don’t know how long she was out there waiting to be rescued,” Rosa Fond, founder of Humans And Animals United, shared in an interview. “A defenseless dog who can’t speak our language asking for help the only way she knew how: just by going up to cars.”

Dogs never cease to amaze us – despite being betrayed, abused and scared, they still desperately seek humans, believing that maybe this one will help them, maybe this one will understand the silent plea.

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Olivia was stopping every car in busy traffic, hoping that someone would understand her desperate plea for help

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Fortunately, compassionate people still exist. One commuter did not hesitate to stop, breaking the cycle of indifference. They pulled over and lured the doggie to safety, inviting her to hop into their car. She was then taken to Miami-Dade Animal Services – that’s where Rosa Fond heard about a beautiful but scared girl, named Olivia.

“When I saw her video, I just cried and immediately spoke with our team to arrange to help Olivia,” Rosa recalled. She was determined to show the pup that there are many good people in the world who cannot wait to give her the best life that a dog can have.

After a HUA representative went to pick Olivia up, they sent a picture of her to Rosa, whose heart broke once again upon seeing Olivia’s sad eyes.

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

“A defenseless dog who can’t speak our language asking for help the only way she knew how: just by going up to cars,” shared a shelter worker

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

“She was sad with her little tongue sticking out, probably waiting for the family that would never come to look for her,” Rosa said. “It shattered me to see her that way.”

Luckily, since that fateful day, Olivia’s luck started to turn for the better. She was quickly matched with a loving foster family who instantly started working on the pooch’s broken heart, showing her that often second chances are even better than the first ones.

With gentle love and care, Olivia started coming out of her shell and showing her personality, much to the delight of her foster family. Now she loves to lounge on the sofa, watching TV – I wonder what her favorite show is – and play with her foster siblings. Olivia is a friendly, outgoing and loving pup. And, as it turns out, she’s quite a chatterbox!

“Olivia is a talker!” Rosa shared. “This girl will talk you into giving her anything she wants. She will look at you and melt your heart while talking to you to help you understand what she needs.” Who could say no to that face?

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Luckily, a kind-hearted commuter couldn’t just drive by Olivia

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

It’s now been a few weeks since Olivia was found scared and alone roaming around the traffic-filled streets of Miami, begging to be noticed. Today, she gets to spend every day in a warm and loving home with people who spoil her and prepare for her forever home.

“She definitely has a special, princess-like personality,” Rosa said. Hopefully, this beautiful princess will find a special home. Staff at HUA are working tirelessly looking for a perfect family, carefully looking through the applications.

“Olivia will never know what it’s like to be unwanted or beg for anyone to help her again,” Rosa promised. “She is a special girl who had angels watching over her. She now has an entire rescue family watching over her, too.” I bet the family that takes Olivia home will have angels watching over them too.

She was matched with a foster family who opened their home and their hearts to this beautiful girl. Soon, her personality started shining through

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

“She definitely has a special, princess-like personality,” Rosa shared

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Olivia got a second chance but there are still thousands of dogs waiting for theirs

Image credits: Humans and Animals United

Olivia’s story is heading towards a happy ending. No longer will she have to wander the streets cold and alone. Unfortunately, there are still countless wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance, ready to give their hearts and souls to their owners. They assist us, they help us live longer and happier lives and sometimes they even save lives. We must do everything in our power to be deserving of four-legged companions.

Hopefully, soon all the shelters will be empty, and all the dogs will have a spot on their owners’ sofas. For now, perhaps, you can check out your local shelter and see how you can help them today?

People in the comments were touched by Olivia’s story