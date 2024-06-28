Forbes states that dogs are the most common pet in the United States, with 65.1 million homes owning a dog, followed by cats (46.5 million households). Given that dogs and cats are a popular choice of pet not just in the US but also globally, it should come as no surprise that many people tend to compare the two species.

Of course, we love kitties and doggos equally, but there are some important distinctions that mean that they need to be cared for in different ways. So, while they share a similar level of silliness and quirks, let’s look at some of their differences.