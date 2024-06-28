50 Cat And Dog Tweets People Shared This Month That May Put A Smile On Your Face
Some people love their cats, while others are proud owners of dogs. Then there are those who adore hamsters, turtles, and chinchillas. But here’s the thing: irrespective of their pet choices, there’s one thing that unites all animal lovers: the pure joy these creatures bring to their lives. And happiness increases when shared, and that is exactly what many pet owners decide to do online. Keep scrolling to enjoy some peculiar posts about our four-pawed friends shared on X (formerly Twitter)!
Forbes states that dogs are the most common pet in the United States, with 65.1 million homes owning a dog, followed by cats (46.5 million households). Given that dogs and cats are a popular choice of pet not just in the US but also globally, it should come as no surprise that many people tend to compare the two species.
Of course, we love kitties and doggos equally, but there are some important distinctions that mean that they need to be cared for in different ways. So, while they share a similar level of silliness and quirks, let’s look at some of their differences.
The first domesticated animals were dogs, who served the hunting gatherers well as guards and hunters. Many believe that dogs provided important lessons for the later domestication of other species.
On the other hand, domestic cats emerged approximately 10,000 years ago, following the construction of homes, farms, and communities by humans. They were effective for pest control.
Dogs are considered to be more social than cats. This is because they descended from wolves, which are pack animals. As dogs' ancestors were naturally inclined to live and hunt in groups, they inherited this social trait from them.
Most canines bond and cooperate with each other. However, cats have evolved from a solitary species, and they don’t necessarily enjoy the company of other feline creatures.
Since dogs are socially active animals who depend on facial expressions and body language to communicate with one another, just like their human friends, they might be able to sense if their buddy is sad or upset.
As cats mostly enjoy their own company, they have to rely on scent for communication. They find it easy to communicate with other animals, thanks to the scent glands on their cheeks and paws. For instance, they let other furry friends know their whereabouts by rubbing or scratching surfaces and leaving their scent.
For not taking her with you, or at removing her from grandma's house? Or both?
When it comes to taking medicines, the metabolic processes of dogs are similar to humans. This means they are able to break down and process some medications effectively like us.
However, cats are highly sensitive to many common drugs. Acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil) are extremely toxic to cats. In any case, it’s important that people consult a vet to ensure the safety and well-being of their pets
On hot days, dogs typically pant to stay cool. They do so because they don’t have sweat glands, and panting helps the water in their nostrils and lungs to evaporate faster. Also, you might have noticed dogs pant when they are really eager, stressed out, or nervous.
Conversely, cats do not pant. The main reason for this is because they don't tend to work themselves to the point where they become very heated. However, if you notice your cat panting, it may be an indication of some underlying medical condition.
Dogs are omnivorous creatures, which means they do not necessarily need to eat meat. If you can provide them with a nutritionally balanced diet, they can survive on vegetarian food. Cats, however, are obligate carnivores. The felines require certain amino acids from foods like fish and meat to meet their nutrient requirements.
Despite their differences, these adorable creatures live happily alongside each other. For many people, they make a house a home. Their love for their human companions is unmatched, as they share a strong, affectionate, and loyal bond. Research indicates they provide emotional support and improve the overall well-being of their owners.
Above all, these cute creatures sure know how to make us laugh. Their peculiar antics can instantly put a smile on your face, even on a bad day. Are you a parent to a cat, a dog or both pets? Which of these posts made you chuckle?