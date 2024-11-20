Meet Marco, Who Celebrates His Life That He Almost Wasn’t Able To Live

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some humans are really bad at being human,” Scott Mescudi once said, and I have to admit that’s hard to disagree with, seeing such horrible examples of animal cruelty.

This pup, who was later named Marco, was found back in 2019 all alone tied to a fence, suffering in hardly imaginable pain due to many wounds and a huge infection. He barely looked like a dog at that time, yet, thanks to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis team, which jumped into action to save him, now Marco is not only fully recovered but living the best life he always deserved.

Marco was wounded, infected and left all alone tied to a fence before volunteers found him and took him to Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL)

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

When volunteers from Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) went to rescue the dog, they couldn’t believe their eyes because what they found looked nothing like one.

“He had been in a dog fight and was chained to a fence. His wounds went unattended, and he sat there in the sun suffering,” SRSL shared at the time in their announcement on Facebook.

The dog’s entire body was filled with a horrible infection, so when the team finally rescued him, they had very little hope and only prayed he would make it through the night.

“His face was swelled up about 5 times the size it should be. We told him to hang on and to fight,” SRSL said. “We didn’t want him to leave this world like this. We did everything possible to save his life… and he did what so many do – he felt our love and fought like hell.”

The dog’s entire body was filled with infection, but rescue team wasn’t planning to give up on him

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Marco spent some really tough months in the clinic, yet with time, constant care, antibiotics and other medications, the vets managed to drain and clean his wounds and get the dog back on track.

“He was touch and go for a few weeks as his infection continued to wreak havoc on his body, but he made it! And this guy’s personality is so hilarious!” the rescue team shared.

Once the pup was healthy enough, he was cleared for a medical foster. His temporary mom, Katie, made sure that Marco would have a comfy loving home in which he could heal even faster.

“Marco is spoiled rotten. Like really rotten. He loves blankets. He has to be under the covers to go to bed. He will steal anyone’s blanket when he’s ready. Or he’ll find his own blanket or bed (hence him laying in the laundry basket),” the woman shared after spending some time with the dog.

“He loves playing in the yard with his foster sisters Caravan and Honey Biscuit. His favorite pastime is sitting in the living room bay window and watching the neighborhood. He lets us know every time a delivery driver or mailman or squirrel or rabbit or cat or dog or opossum comes by,” she added and noted that Marco has a huge personality and is the perfect combination of silly, sweet, smart and protective.

Marco was in the clinic for months yet, luckily, made a full recovery and now finally lives the best life he always deserved

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

It didn’t take long for Marco’s foster mom to fall in love with him. Therefore, eventually, the woman decided to adopt the dog.

Now the pup is finally living a wonderful life surrounded by his amazing new family and other dogs.

“Marco is living his best life. His favorite human in the world is his human sister Brianna, she’s his person,” Katie shared. “He lives with a pack of Stray Rescue dogs, Petey and Caravan, one of the special feral girls! He loves walkies and talks me into going on a walk by going over to where the leashes hang and bumping them with his nose and then staring at me.”

Image credits: Stray Rescue of St. Louis

It’s truly hard to believe looking at Marco’s photos that he’s the same dog who, just a few years ago, almost didn’t survive. His transformation is astonishingly beautiful and only shows again how much healing power love has.

Marco had a very long and hard road to recovery, but how amazing his life looks now!

People shared grateful messages for saving Marco and were happy knowing that the dog is finally cherished and loved

