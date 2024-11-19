This Cat Decided To Explore The Taste Of Soap And The Reaction After Is Priceless

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone who loves kitties has probably heard about the orange cat myth—that these gingers are known for always doing weird stuff. Even though a cat’s personality is not determined by their coat color, there’s definitely something that makes these cats so hilarious and special, and their never-ending curiosity could be one of these factors.

This orange cat named Kisa instantly went viral all over the internet when, instead of just sniffing a soap bar, she somehow decided to take a bite out of it.

More info: @bumble.bees.cosplay

A kitty named Kisa tried soap for the first time, and her reaction right afterward was priceless

Image credits: @bumble.bees.cosplay

The entire story started about a month ago, when an adorable ginger kitty named Kisa snuck into the bathroom and found a soap bar. Curious what it was, she could’ve simply just given it a sniff, yet that wasn’t enough for this cat’s bold personality. Therefore, instead, she went for an entire bite and, of course, immediately regretted it.

Kisa’s owner, Cheyenne, a Kindergarten teacher, was right on time not only to capture the hilarious moment, but the priceless reaction that followed. Later, the woman shared this short clip on her social media and it instantly went viral all over the internet.

“My kitty tried soap for the first time, wasn’t a fan,” read the note next to it. “@dove just let me know if you want to collab,” the post continued.

The video of Kisa’s ‘soap moment’ was so popular that, in no time, it received over 3 million views and the cat became a true internet star.

“You can really tell she’s orange. Posting some other funny Kisa moments because a lot of people have asked!” the cat’s owner said next to another short clip showcasing Kisa’s daily life, once again proving that there’s just something different about orange cats.

The cat’s adventure with the soap bar was so funny that the family decided to memorialize it by hanging framed photos of Kisa’s reaction on the wall leading up their stairs.

Cheyenne shared in the interview with Bored Panda that she found Kisa outside one day when she was just one year old, very thin, and dirty.

“She meowed at me as if to say ‘take me home!’ the woman recalled. “Luckily I was just moving into a new place and had no pets. I fed her and took her home and now she loves her new life!” she added.

According to Cheyenne, the cat was always super curious and just loved getting into things.

“She’s orange and they always have the silliest behavior. She’s fine and hasn’t tried the soap since,” she said.

Speaking about orange cats, it’s often believed that ginger tabbies are a separate breed, but actually, a tabby is just a pattern on a cat’s coat and many breeds of cats can have it—for instance, Maine coons, American bobtails, Persians or Oriental shorthairs.

Another interesting thing is that all ginger cats are tabbies, yet not all tabbies are ginger. They can come with various coat patterns like mackerel, spotted, patched, or ticked, but most of such cats have one common feature: their foreheads are marked with a pattern that resembles the letter ‘M.’

Ginger cats are hard to miss due to their coat color, and, according to The Spruce Pets, it’s because of the ‘ginger’ gene, which is responsible for producing a red pigment, called pheomelanin—the same one that causes red hair in humans. Yet, it’s also important to mention that ‘ginger’ genes work a bit differently in cats than people, which makes female ginger cats a little harder to come by, leading to almost 80% of ginger cats being male.

Not everyone knows that very often these cats also have freckles, due to a special genetic condition called lentigo, where little dark spots can be found on their noses, around their eyes, or on their paws.

And last but not least, ginger cats love to steal the show with their ‘talks’—while other cats may only express themselves vocally when they need to be fed or want to go outside, ginger cats use their voice for their own pleasure, so they are perfect for those looking for a truly interactive friend.

Some researchers suggest that ginger cats are friendlier and more affectionate than other cats, as well as more likely to engage in risky behaviors. And even though—according to science—there is no such thing as ‘orange cat behavior,’ it’s hard to believe it looking at Kisa’s ‘soap moment.’

People on the internet guessed what went through the cat’s mind when she decided to try the soap bar

