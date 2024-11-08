Rescue Cat’s Ears Were Cut Off But Her New Family Made Sure She Doesn’t Feel Different

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever had a really bad situation that somehow turned into a really good situation? I believe the story about shelter cat named Sweet Pea is exactly about this.

The cat was found with a truly shocking injury yet, thanks to immediate care from rescuers and an attentive foster volunteer, her life has changed magically. Sweet Pea received a very special gift from her foster mum that eventually led her to adoption and the wonderful life she always deserved.

More info: Best Friends NWA

When Best Friends Animal Society rescued Sweet Pea, her ears were missing

Share icon

Image credits: Best Friends NWA

Share icon

Image credits: Best Friends NWA

Sweet Pea was brought in to the shelter from a parking lot in central Arkansas as evidence in a cruelty case in which her ears were cut off with terrible wounds left still fresh. The rescue group took in the cat and gave her immediate medical attention, yet they couldn’t keep her because, unfortunately, the organization was already too full of cats and kittens in its care, therefore Best Friends NWA offered their help.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next day, after arriving at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, Sweet Pea went to stay with volunteer Erin Parker. Surprisingly enough, despite everything the cat had been through, she somehow felt immediate trust for her new foster mom.

“She’s super sweet, so I think at one point she probably had an owner that really cared for her,” Erin shared. “She wasn’t shy at all. She wanted lots of attention.”

Knowing that this cat probably had really been through a lot, Erin wanted to do something truly special for Sweet Pea.

“I don’t want her to feel left out,” Erin said. “I don’t want her to feel different from other cats.”

It didn’t take long until the woman came up with an adorably cute and very creative idea. Erin asked her crafty girlfriend, Chloe, to crochet a pair of ears for Sweet Pea and the result was unexpectedly cute.

Sweet Pea’s new foster mum didn’t want her to feel different from other cats, so she came up with a very creative idea

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Best Friends NWA

Share icon

Image credits: Best Friends NWA

While shortly after Best Friends Animal Society posted a picture of Sweet Pea with her new set of ears, there were people who didn’t like this fake ears idea much, somehow it did work and someone decided to adopt the cat.

“Our fosters are so awesome. Thanks Erin Parker!” the Society shared their grateful message on their social media.

Now Sweet Pea seems to finally be happy and loved in her new family.

“She adjusted to our household in no time,” the family, who adopted the cat, said. “She loves playing with her toys and sitting in the windowsill. Her ears also healed completely, and she doesn’t seem to be bothered by the trauma to them.”

And while Erin felt a bit sad to say goodbye to Sweet Pea, she’s also happy knowing that the cat is finally safe and appreciated. The woman also hopes that Sweet Pea’s story will remind people who’re looking to adopt a pet to take a second look at animals with injuries or physical differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Best Friends NWA

Back in 1984, a group of friends from far corners of the globe settled in a remote area of Utah’s high desert with one common goal – to create a better world through kindness to animals. Best Friends NWA, a nonprofit organization, operates the nation’s largest sanctuary for abandoned animals and provides adoption, spay/neuter, and educational programs.

The organization collaborates with various volunteers who take in pets until they find new families for them. There’s definitely something magical about it, because, as Erin’s example shows, the foster volunteers not only open their homes to pets in need, providing a comforting place to stay, but often can find very creative ways to help with an animal’s adoption.

And what are your thoughts about Erin’s idea of adorably cute little crochet ears?

People on the internet were overwhelmed by such an unusual and creative idea

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT