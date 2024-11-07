Man Shares Pure Love And Happiness In One Picture, Melts The Entire Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably many of you have heard that dogs can create a truly special bond with children and provide them with a loyal companionship as a furry playmate and trusted friend for many years, and one netizen just shared a very good example of it.

A few days ago, one man on social media published an irresistibly cute photo where he’s holding his newborn daughter while his dog is adorably staring at her over the man’s shoulder.

This couple brought their first daughter home and were fascinated by their dog’s reaction

Image credits: @mrmeekseekz

The man explained that their dogs have been fawning from a distance over the couple’s newborn daughter for the last couple of days.

“We brought our first daughter home a couple days ago and our dogs have been in love ever since. They just sit and watch her from a distance and come herd family into the room when she starts crying,” he wrote next to the photo that instantly went viral all over the internet due to its cuteness.

“This is the closest we’ve let her get physically, but we’ve been sending home clothes and blankets since she was born so they can be familiar with her smell,” the man shared.

He also mentioned that the dogs were very loving towards his partner throughout the whole pregnancy period and would constantly watch over her.

The photo which so perfectly captured the sweet moment received over 79k likes and more than 400 comments.

“She looks like a proud new parent herself with her paw around your shoulder like that, it’s too sweet! Congratulations!” wrote one of the commenters.

“Your pup is ready to be the best furry big sibling!:) probably a sweet protector!” another one wrote.

“This is SUCH an amazing photo, you may think you look unkempt but that is the last thing I’d ever see!! It’s hard to capture the pure love dogs have sometimes but you did as well as your own love for your little one. Definitely should print this one out :-)” another read.

The dogs had been fawning from a distance over their newborn daughter for the last couple of days

According to Neater Pets, Australian shepherds, known as Aussies, can be gentle and patient, making them perfectly suitable companions for kids of all ages since these dogs are also very affectionate, intelligent and eager to please. Dogs of this breed are loyal, love to play and are surprisingly tolerant, which is always a plus with ever-curious kids.

Yet in spite of Australian shepherds potentially being fantastic family dogs, children should always be taught how to interact with dogs respectfully and politely to help keep everyone safe.

Donna Duford, an internationally known positive dog trainer and behavior consultant, says there are so many wonderful things that happen in positive dog/kid relationships, but it’s also possible that it can easily turn sour. Therefore, it is very important to train dogs and kids to build the strongest and safest relationship possible.

“The negative aspects of the dog/child paradigm that I see most frequently are children teasing dogs, and dogs chasing, mouthing, and sometimes mounting children. The good news is that these problems are quite treatable if the family is motivated to work on them,” she shared.

“Children need to know that they must not bother dogs when they’re eating, chewing on a bone, or playing with other dogs. They must never approach or run from an unknown dog. They should be taught to ask owners of unknown dogs if they may pet the dog, and they need to be taught the correct way to pet,” Donna explained and also added that dogs and kids should not be left unsupervised because even the best-behaved children and dogs slip up.

Donna noted that parents should teach their children empathy and respectful behavior towards all dogs, so they will be able to understand the strict rules about dog safety.

Probably not everyone knows that despite its name, the Australian shepherd breed did not originate in Australia; actually, it has deep roots in North America, where it was brought to herd Spanish herds in the 16th century. These dogs initially were supposed to work on American ranches, yet their exceptional skills caught the attention of ranchers, who then began selectively breeding them to preserve their herding instincts and intelligence.

While these dogs are not only affectionate and loyal but also highly protective of their loved ones, it’s very possible that this netizen just captured the very beginning of the most special future friendship.

I believe that the Australian shepherd breed is not the only one that creates such bonds; maybe you have some heartwarming stories to share?

The adorably cute moment melted hearts all over the internet

